The Tavern Kitchen and Bar 67 Elbert Lane
Tavern Kitchen + Bar
Appetizers
Sandwiches
BLT w/ Guac
Toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and mayo. Side of chips and a pickle.
Turkey Club
Toasted bread, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, mustard and mayo. Side of chips and a pickle.
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled roast beef, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a hoagie bun. Side of chips and a pickle.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork with pickles, coleslaw on a challah bun. Side of chips and a pickle.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
BBQ pulled chicken and coleslaw on a challah bun. Side of chips and a pickle.
SM Chopped Cheese
Ground beef, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and onion on a hoagie bun. Side of chips and a pickle.
Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Fried Chx Sand
H+H Burger
All beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.
BBQ Bacon Burger
All beef burger, crispy bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.
Smokin' Snowmass
All beef burger, guacamole, pepperjack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.
Farmhouse Burger
All beef burger, fried egg, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.
Dirty Aspen
All beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
Black bean burger, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion on a challah bun. Side of fries and a pickle.
Veggie Burger
Impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion on a challah bun. Side of fries and a pickle.