The Tavern Kitchen and Bar 67 Elbert Lane

Tavern Kitchen + Bar

Appetizers

Chicken Wings - 6

$14.00

Chicken Wings - 12

$25.00

Zucchini Straws

$12.00

Nachos

$25.00

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$12.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

Trio Dip

$17.00

Truffle Fries Special

$9.00

Sandwiches

BLT w/ Guac

$14.00

Toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and mayo. Side of chips and a pickle.

Turkey Club

$16.00

Toasted bread, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, mustard and mayo. Side of chips and a pickle.

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Grilled roast beef, grilled onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a hoagie bun. Side of chips and a pickle.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ pulled pork with pickles, coleslaw on a challah bun. Side of chips and a pickle.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ pulled chicken and coleslaw on a challah bun. Side of chips and a pickle.

SM Chopped Cheese

$16.00

Ground beef, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and onion on a hoagie bun. Side of chips and a pickle.

Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Spicy Fried Chx Sand

$22.00

H+H Burger

$15.00

All beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$19.00

All beef burger, crispy bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

Smokin' Snowmass

$19.00

All beef burger, guacamole, pepperjack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

Farmhouse Burger

$21.00

All beef burger, fried egg, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

Dirty Aspen

$21.00

All beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries and a pickle.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Black bean burger, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion on a challah bun. Side of fries and a pickle.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion on a challah bun. Side of fries and a pickle.

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Highlands Bowl

$16.00

New York Strip

Filet Mignon

Tomahawk for Two

Salads

Taco Salad

$18.00

Slopeside Salad

$18.00

House Salad

$16.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Plain Burger

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sweet potato fries

$8.00

Onion rings

$8.00

House salad

$8.00

Crudité

$6.00

Kale slaw

$6.00

Chips

$6.00

Dessert

Dessert Flight

$12.00

Funnel Fries

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Decorate Your Own Cookie

$10.00

Seasonal Sorbet

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream w/Choc Sauce

$6.00

Beverages

NA Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Powerade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Beer

CO Native

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

SN citrus wheat

$10.00

SN Hazy IPA

$10.00

Summer Shandy

$9.00

Twisted Tea

$8.00

Voodoo IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Cold crush

$6.00

Woodchuck cider

$8.00

Guinness

$10.00

BTL -Corona

$7.00

BTL -Modelo esp.

$7.00

CAN -Modelo esp.

$7.00

CAN -CO native peach

$8.00

BTL -lauganitas

$8.00

CAN -Runwild -NA

$8.00

CAN -Upside dawn -NA

$8.00

Big B’s cider

$10.00

Can-Coors Light

Can-coors Banquet

Red Wine

H- Ménage -tri blend

$10.00

Imagery -cab

$12.00

Unshackled -cab

$17.00Out of stock

Banshee -noir

$15.00

White wine

H- Danzante -Grigio

$10.00

The Calling -chard

$15.00

Entourage -Rose

$18.00

Sav Blanc

$15.00

Champagne

Prosecco Monetto

$9.00

Cocktails

Cadillac Margarita

$20.00

Margarita

$14.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Old fashion

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Bloody Maria

$14.00

Moscow mule

$14.00

Aperol spritz

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Ranch water

$16.00

John Daly

$12.00

Vodka spritzer

$14.00

Rosé spritzer

$14.00

Tequila sunrise

$14.00

Whiskey highball

$16.00

Paloma

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Seltzer

White Claw

$8.00

Topo Chico

$8.00

Long Drink

$8.00

Liquor

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Woody Creek Whisk

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Clase Azul

$35.00+

Teramana Repo

$14.00+

Teremana Silver

$12.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Woody Creek Vodka

$12.00

Grey goose

$16.00

Bombay

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

W-Tequlia

$8.00

W-scotch

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

W-Vodka

$8.00

W-gin

$8.00

W-whiskey

$8.00

Shot Beer Special

$11.00

Pitchers

P-Coors light

$22.00

P-Coors banquet

$22.00

P-Twisted Tea

$28.00

P-SN hazy IPA

$35.00

P-fat tire

$28.00

P- Colorado native

$28.00

P-Modelo negra

$25.00

P-Pacifco

$30.00

P-Summer shandy

$35.00

P-Woodchuck cider

$28.00

P-Voodoo Ranger

$38.00Out of stock

P-SN Citrus Wheat

$35.00

Breakfast

Breakfast (Copy)

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Bread Basket

$12.00

Omelette

$12.00

Classic Breakfast

$14.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00