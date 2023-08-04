Taverna Naxos
Food
Starters
Baby Back Ribs (appetizer)
Broiled & seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano.
Chicken Wings
Daniel's Famous Shrimp (appetizer)
Jumbo baked shrimp, splashed with Daniel's secret sauce.
Dolmathakia
Grape leaves stuffed with rice & a medley of fresh herbs.
Feta Cheese
Imported Greek feta cheese with kalamata olives.
Fried Zucchini
Slices of lightly-breaded zucchini fried & served with skordalia.
Gigantes Plaki
Giant beans oven-baked in a tomato-herb sauce.
Kalamaria
Lightly-breaded fried squid served with lemon & tangy cocktail sauce.
Keftedes
Grilled ground beef meatballs with oregano, mint, parsley & garlic. Served with tzaziki sauce.
Melitzanosalata
Roasted eggplant with olive oil, lemon, onion & garlic blended into a creamy dip. Served with pita.
Octopus
Grilled & immersed in lemon-oregano olive oil.
Pikilia
Assortment of four traditional dips - tzatziki, tyrokafteri, melitzanosalata & skordalia. Served with pita
Saganaki
Pan-fried kefalotiri cheese flamed with brandy.
Skordalia
Velvety mixture of garlic, potatoes & olive oil.
Smelts
Fried & seasoned with lemon. Served with homemade tartar sauce.
Spanakopita
Homemade spinach, fresh herbs & feta cheese blend baked in phyllo crust.
Tyrokafteri
Feta cheese blended with olive oil & hot peppers. Served with pita.
Tzatziki
Homemade yogurt dip with cucumber, garlic & fresh dill. Served with pita.
Salads
Beet Salad
Roasted red & yellow beets, arugula, shaved pears, roasted pistachios, feta cheese w/ citrus vinagrette.
Greek Salad (Horiatiki) - (large)
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, feta cheese & olives. Served with our house dressing.
Greek Salad (Horiatiki) - (small)
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, feta cheese & olives. Served with our house dressing.
Poultry
Breast of Chicken
Marinated & grilled. Served with rice Ladolemono sauce.
Chicken (Souvlaki) Kabob
Marinated chicken breast with vegetables. Served over rice.
Greek Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast grilled. Served over Greek Salad.
Roast Chicken
Half chicken seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano. Served with Oven-roasted Greek Potatoes.
Beef / Lamb / Veal
Baby Back Ribs (full)
Full rack of ribs, broiled seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.
Baby Back Ribs (half)
Rack of ribs, broiled seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.
Braised Colorado Lamb Shoulder
Marinated with olive oil, lemon & oregano, grilled. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.
Braised Veal Shoulder
Slowly braised veal shoulder in veal stock, white wine, fresh vegetables to tender perfection. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.
Filet Mignon (Souvlaki) Kabob
Grilled with vegetables & served over rice.
Greek Country-Style Lamb Chop
Marinated w/ extra virgin olive oil, lemon, rosemary & oregano, grilled to perfection. Served w/ oven-roasted Greek potatoes
NY Strip Choice (12oz)
Marinated & grilled. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.
Ribeye (12oz)
Marinated & grilled. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.
Veal Chop (14oz)
Seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, oregano & garlic, grilled. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.
From The Sea
Daniel's Shrimp Entree
Jumbo baked shrimp, splashed with Daniel's secret sauce. Served with rice.
Fresh Filet of Grouper
Pan-seared with garlic, oregano, lemon & olive oil. Served with rice.
Fresh Filet of Salmon
Baked with fresh dill, garlic, olive oil & lemon juice. Served with rice.
Greek Salmon Salad
Greek Salad topped with char-grilled filet of salmon.
Grouper Plaki
Fresh filet of grouper baked in tomato sauce with fresh herbs. Served with rice.
Whole Roasted Lavraki
Sea bream flown from Greece, prepared with herbs & caper-lemon-olive oil sauce.
Whole Snapper
Oven-rosted with fresh herb, garlic sauce. Served with rice.
Greek Specialities
Sides
Desserts
Baklava
Classic Greek pastry made with phyllo, chopped walnuts & almonds, with honey & cinnamon drizzle.
Baklava Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
Homer's Ice Cream - Chocolate
Choice of chocolate & vanilla ice cream or lemon sorbet.
Homer's Ice Cream - Vanilla
Homer's Sorbet - Lemon
Rizogalo
Creamy rice pudding.
Yaourti Me Meli & Karidi
Greek yogurt with honey & walnuts.