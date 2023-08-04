Food

Starters

Baby Back Ribs (appetizer)

$17.00

Broiled & seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Broiled & seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano.

Daniel's Famous Shrimp (appetizer)

$18.00

Jumbo baked shrimp, splashed with Daniel's secret sauce.

Dolmathakia

$8.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice & a medley of fresh herbs.

Feta Cheese

$9.00

Imported Greek feta cheese with kalamata olives.

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Slices of lightly-breaded zucchini fried & served with skordalia.

Gigantes Plaki

$8.00

Giant beans oven-baked in a tomato-herb sauce.

Kalamaria

$16.00

Lightly-breaded fried squid served with lemon & tangy cocktail sauce.

Keftedes

$11.00

Grilled ground beef meatballs with oregano, mint, parsley & garlic. Served with tzaziki sauce.

Melitzanosalata

$7.00

Roasted eggplant with olive oil, lemon, onion & garlic blended into a creamy dip. Served with pita.

Octopus

$27.00

Grilled & immersed in lemon-oregano olive oil.

Pikilia

$18.00

Assortment of four traditional dips - tzatziki, tyrokafteri, melitzanosalata & skordalia. Served with pita

Saganaki

$11.00

Pan-fried kefalotiri cheese flamed with brandy.

Skordalia

$7.00

Velvety mixture of garlic, potatoes & olive oil.

Smelts

$12.00

Fried & seasoned with lemon. Served with homemade tartar sauce.

Spanakopita

$10.00

Homemade spinach, fresh herbs & feta cheese blend baked in phyllo crust.

Tyrokafteri

$7.00

Feta cheese blended with olive oil & hot peppers. Served with pita.

Tzatziki

$8.00

Homemade yogurt dip with cucumber, garlic & fresh dill. Served with pita.

Soups

Avgolemono

$7.00

Homemade traditional Greek chicken soup with rice & egg-lemon.

Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted red & yellow beets, arugula, shaved pears, roasted pistachios, feta cheese w/ citrus vinagrette.

Greek Salad (Horiatiki) - (large)

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, feta cheese & olives. Served with our house dressing.

Greek Salad (Horiatiki) - (small)

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, feta cheese & olives. Served with our house dressing.

Poultry

Breast of Chicken

$22.00

Marinated & grilled. Served with rice Ladolemono sauce.

Chicken (Souvlaki) Kabob

$23.00

Marinated chicken breast with vegetables. Served over rice.

Greek Chicken Salad

$22.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled. Served over Greek Salad.

Roast Chicken

$23.00

Half chicken seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano. Served with Oven-roasted Greek Potatoes.

Beef / Lamb / Veal

Baby Back Ribs (full)

$35.00

Full rack of ribs, broiled seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.

Baby Back Ribs (half)

$24.00

Rack of ribs, broiled seasoned with olive oil, lemon & oregano. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.

Braised Colorado Lamb Shoulder

$42.00

Marinated with olive oil, lemon & oregano, grilled. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.

Braised Veal Shoulder

$42.00

Slowly braised veal shoulder in veal stock, white wine, fresh vegetables to tender perfection. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.

Filet Mignon (Souvlaki) Kabob

$35.00

Grilled with vegetables & served over rice.

Greek Country-Style Lamb Chop

$48.00

Marinated w/ extra virgin olive oil, lemon, rosemary & oregano, grilled to perfection. Served w/ oven-roasted Greek potatoes

NY Strip Choice (12oz)

$52.00

Marinated & grilled. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.

Ribeye (12oz)

$52.00

Marinated & grilled. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.

Veal Chop (14oz)

$70.00

Seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, oregano & garlic, grilled. Served with oven-roasted Greek potatoes.

From The Sea

Oregano, Capers, Lemon Oil Vinaigrette
Daniel's Shrimp Entree

$35.00

Jumbo baked shrimp, splashed with Daniel's secret sauce. Served with rice.

Fresh Filet of Grouper

$42.00Out of stock

Pan-seared with garlic, oregano, lemon & olive oil. Served with rice.

Fresh Filet of Salmon

$32.00

Baked with fresh dill, garlic, olive oil & lemon juice. Served with rice.

Greek Salmon Salad

$26.00

Greek Salad topped with char-grilled filet of salmon.

Grouper Plaki

$34.00

Fresh filet of grouper baked in tomato sauce with fresh herbs. Served with rice.

Whole Roasted Lavraki

$46.00

Sea bream flown from Greece, prepared with herbs & caper-lemon-olive oil sauce.

Whole Snapper

$46.00

Oven-rosted with fresh herb, garlic sauce. Served with rice.

Greek Specialities

Moussaka

$21.00

Layered baked eggplant, potatoe & spiced tomato-ground beef, topped with béchamel sauce.

Pastitsio

$21.00

Baked Greek pasta with aromatic tomato-ground beef sauce with creamy béchamel topping.

Stuffed Tomato & Pepper

$20.00

Stuffed with ground beef, rice, onions & herbs. Oven-baked.

Sides

Fasolakia

$7.00

Green beans in fresh herb-tomato sauce.

French Fries

$7.00

Horta

$9.00

Steamed greens.

Oven-roasted Greek Potatoes

$7.00

Rice

$6.00
Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Extra Pita Bread

$2.00

Extra Feta

$3.75

Desserts

Baklava

$7.00

Classic Greek pastry made with phyllo, chopped walnuts & almonds, with honey & cinnamon drizzle.

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Homer's Ice Cream - Chocolate

$8.00

Choice of chocolate & vanilla ice cream or lemon sorbet.

Homer's Ice Cream - Vanilla

$8.00

Choice of chocolate & vanilla ice cream or lemon sorbet.

Homer's Sorbet - Lemon

$8.00

Choice of chocolate & vanilla ice cream or lemon sorbet.

Rizogalo

$6.00

Creamy rice pudding.

Yaourti Me Meli & Karidi

$8.00

Greek yogurt with honey & walnuts.

Bar

NA Beverages

7-Up

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Refill

Tonic

$3.50

Coffee (regular)

$4.25

Coffee (decaf)

$4.25

Greek Coffee (single)

$5.00

Greek Coffee (double)

$6.00

Tea (assorted)

$4.00

Ice Frappe

$5.50

Zagori (330ml) - Mineral

$5.00

Zagori (330ml) - Sparkling

$5.00

Zagori (750ml) - Mineral

$10.00

Zagori (750ml) - Sparkling

$10.00