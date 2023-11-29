Taverna Rustic Italian (Wilmington)
Dessert
- Death By Chocolate Sundae$13.00
housemade chocolate cake, chocolate gelato, chocolate-hazelnut ganache, cookie crumble, whipped cream
- Budino$10.00
butterscotch custard, chocolate cookie crumble, salted caramel
- Cheesecake$11.00
classic cream cheese, amarena cherries
- Gelato$8.00
Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Feature or Lemon Sorbet
- Tiramisu$11.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, shaved chocolate
- Cannoli Cake$11.00
NA BEVERAGES
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Mug Root Beer$3.00
- Dole Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Crush$3.00
- Sobe Pomegranate$3.00
- Schweppes Ginger Ale$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Panna$6.00
- Pellegrino$6.00
- Regular Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Decaf Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$8.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lipton Hot Tea Regular$3.50
- Lipton Hot Tea Decaf$3.50
- Mighty Leaf Earl Grey$3.50
- Mighty Leaf Green Tea$3.50
- Mighty Leaf Chamomile$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
