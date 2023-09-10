Tavos Mexican Grill Spring Spring, TX
MAIN MENU
APPETIZERS
Chile Con Queso
Melted yellow cheese served with flour tortilla chips
Queso Blanco
Medium white cheese served with flour tortilla chips
Guacamole Mexicano
topped with queso fresco, fresh jalapenos & chicharron
Chunky Guacamole
Chopped fresh avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapenos.
Queso Asado
grilled Panela cheese, served with avocado slices, roasted jalapeños,, lettuce, tomatoes & home-made flour tortillas
Queso Flameado
melted Monterrey jack cheese, your choice of chorizo, veggies , shrimp, beef or chicken fajita, served with pico de gallo & home made flour tortillas
Cheese Quesadillas
grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
Veggie Quesadillas
grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers & onions, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
Fajita Quesadillas
grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, your choice of beef or chicken fajita, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
Shrimp Quesadillas
grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese and gilled shrimp, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
Chicken & Spinach Quesadillas
grilled home made flour tortillas stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, chicken and spinach, served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
Bean & Cheese Nachos
thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole
Ground Beef Nachos
thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and ground beef, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole
Shredded Chicken Nachos
thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and shredded ranchero chicken, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole
Fajita Nachos
thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and your choice of chicken, beef or mix fajita, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole
Shrimp Nachos
thick corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and grilled shrimp, served with sour cream, tomatoes, jalapenos & guacamole
Stuffed Avocado
fresh half avocado stuffed with melted Monterrey jack cheese, beef, chicken, or shrimp, slightly breaded and deep fried. Served with chipotle ranch
Stuffed Jalapenos
2 shrimp & cheese stuffed jalapenos slightly breaded and deep fried, served with chipotle ranch
Tavo's Sampler
4 ribs, 3 mixed fajita quesadillas, 2 fajita chicken & 2 beef fajita nachos, 2 small chicken flautas served with a cup of chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and tomatoes.
Spicy Chicken Wings
spicy chicken wings served with ranch & celery sticks
