Taylor Sam's St. Petersburg
**SPECIALS**
Food Specials
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Cookie Butter Latte
Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte feat. whole biscoff cookie & cookie crumble!
Sunrunner FRESCA
Fresh Muddled Pineapple, homemade simple syrup, fresh squeezed OJ, cranberry juice
El Toro Burrito
The Happy Sam
Apollo Chicken Sandwich
Burger
Tst Chce
Tst Chce W Egg Prep
French Tst
Salad
Online Ordering
TAYLOR'S CHOICE
VISCOUS BISCUIT
Homemade Cheddar Jalapeño Biscuit, Creamy Pimento Cheese, Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower Doused in Hot Honey Glaze, Choice of Eggs, Over Home Fried Potatoes
COWBOY BOOTS
Grilled 8 oz. sirloin with 2 eggs, choice of toast and side of homefries
PACOS BREAKFAST
CRISPY EMPANADAS STUFFED WITH SEASONED GROUND BEEF, FARM FRESH EGGS, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCOS, CORN & BLACK BEANS SERVED OVER HOMEFRIES AND FRESH SALSA
GREATFUL BREAD PUDDING
Sweet Challah Bread Soaked 24 Hours Griddled Golden Brown, Topped w Fresh Banana and Blueberries, Strawberry Coulis, Homemade Pumpkin Seed Granola, Vanilla Icing, Side Warm Syrup
TAYLORS BENEDICT
Savory Taylor Ham, Poached Eggs, Creamy Hollandaise, Thomas' English muffin, side Home-fried Potatoes
EGG SPECIALS AND FAVORITES
2+2=4
2 eggs any style, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties and 2 buttermilk pancakes served with homefries on the side.
SIMPLE SAM
2 farm fresh eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat, toast and side of homefries.
TAYLOR CAKES SHORT STACK
2 FRESH BUTTERMILK PANCAKES SERVED WITH WHIPPED BUTTER AND SYRUP
TAYLOR CAKES FULL STACK
4 FRESH BUTTERMILK PANCAKES SERVED WITH WHIPPED BUTTER AND SYRUP
DENVER LINE OMELETTE
Three eggs stuffed with diced ham, fresh bell peppers and sweet onions. Served with your choice of toast and side of homefries.
TAYLORS OMELETTE
Three eggs mixed with diced pork roll and american cheese. Served with your choice of toast and homefries.
OLD FASHIONED OMELETTE
Three eggs stuffed with cheddar cheese, served with your choice of toast and homefries.
AVOCADO TOAST
Artisan wheat toast layered with creamy avocado, crispy bacon, ripe tomato, baby arugula and 2 sunny side eggs. Side of homefries.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Five slices of fresh challah bread french toast served with whipped butter, powdered sugar and a side of warm syrup.
# HASHTAG DELICIOUS
Shredded house braised corned beef, caramelized onions and sweet peppers mixed in our fresh homefries. Topped with 2 sunny side eggs and side of rye toast.
THE BEANSIE TOSTADA
A New Spin On Our Classic, crispy corn tostada refried black beans, topped w scrambled eggs tossed w sautéed organic spinach, portobello mushrooms, melted queso fresco over home fries side house roasted salsa (gf)
EGGS ON 3RD
Scrambled Egg Whites tossed w. Broccoli, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roasted Artichokes, & 7 grain wheat crisp over Roasted Cauliflower
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
ORIGINAL TAYLOR
Pork roll, fried eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll.
SIZZLER
Sausage, Egg and Cheese on a Homemade Cheddar Jalapeño Biscuit
POTBELLY
Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Kaiser Roll
RAY RAY MUFFIN
Fried Egg, Domestic Ham, American Cheese on a Toasted English Muffin
FAT SAM
Pork Roll, American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, and homefries on a Sub Roll
SLIM SAM
Egg Whites and American Cheese on Artisan Wheat Toast
SOUPS AND SALADS
CUP CHICKEN SOUP
BOWL CHICKEN SOUP
Chunks of tender root vegetables, fresh dill, egg noodles, served with fresh Challah Bread
CUP OF THE MOMENT
BOWL OF THE MOMENT
BLACK AND BLEU
Blackened Sirloin, Red Onion, Tomatoes & Gorgonzola over Romaine & Arugula with Red Wine Vinaigrette
TAYLOR CHOP
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, over Romaine lettuce with choice of dressing
ROMAN EMPIRE
Traditional Caesar Salad with Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons and Housemade Caesar Dressing
RIO RANCHO
Salsa Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocado, and Queso Fresco over Romaine Lettuce sprinkled with crispy tortilla strips with Roasted Tomato & Chipotle Vinaigrette
VALLEY GIRL
thai glazed shrimp skewers, edamame, shredded cabbage, carrots & toasted almonds over fresh romaine side of creamy dill ranch dressing
WHATS THE SCOOP
Choice of Tuna or Chicken Salad Garnished with Deviled Eggs, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers over Romaine Lettuce with Dressing Choice
THE SPIN 2.0
Organic Baby Spinach, Toasted Pecans, Fresh Strawberries, Granny Smith Apples, Feta Cheese, Honey Dijon Vinaigrette
BOWLS
LETS BOWL
Blackened Chicken Breast, Fried Brown Rice, Edamame, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Queso Fresco & Chipotle Sauce
O'DANNY BOWL
Tender Sirloin, Fried Brown Rice, Sautéed Broccoli, Roasted Peppers, Shredded Cabbage, Crispy Wontons, Sriracha Aioli
KALE YEAH
Fried Brown Rice, Edamame, Garlic Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Creamy Avocado, Fresh Radish Doused with Thai Chili Glaze (v gf)
MATTY RICE
Diced Pork Roll, Carmelized Onions, Bell Peppers, Fried Brown Rice, American Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Sriracha Aioli
SAMWICHES
THE TORTA
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce pressed to perfection on Ciabatta served with Hand Cut Fries
CAPTAIN DAN REUBEN
House Cooked Corned Beef Brisket, Swiss, House Made Kraut and Special Sauce on pressed Rye with Hand Cut Fries
THE BELLA
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper, Serrano Ham & Balsamic Glaze on pressed Ciabatta Bread with Hand Cut Fries
THE ACOSTA
House Braised Pork, Serrano Ham, Swiss, Dill Pickles, Mustard and Chipotle Sauce pressed on Cuban Bread with Hand Cut Fries
HONEY B. CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken smothered with Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Sweet Honey Mustard served with Hand Cut Fries
TONY C PARM
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie with a Side Caesar Salad
CALI PO BOY
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower, Shredded Lettuce Tomato Special Sauce Hand Cut Fries
THE BIG CHEESE
Grilled Cheese with American & Cheddar on Sourdough Bread with Hand Cut Fries
I LOVE THANKSGIVING
House Roasted Sliced Turkey, Cranberry Relish, Hellman's Mayo, Stuffing on Sourdough with Hand Cut Fries & Side of Brown Gravy
BLT
Crispy Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Ripe Tomato & Hellman’s Mayo on Sourdough Toast with Hand Cut Fries
TS COUNTRY CLUB
House Roasted Turkey, Ham, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, & Hellman’s Mayo Piled high on Artisan Wheat Toast with Hand Cut Fries
THE RALSTON
Sliced Angus Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Baby Arugula, Roasted Artichoke Cruda, and Garlic Aioli on a pressed Ciabatta with hand cut fried and side brown gravy
BURGERS AND TACOS
NUMBER 1 BURGER
Handcrafted Angus Ground Beef on a Toasted Bun with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. Served with Hand Cut Fries
THE BRUISER
Dry Rubbed Charbroiled Burger topped with Creamy Gorgonzola, Arugula and Tomato on Toasted Bun with Hand Cut Fries
MONSTER SAM
Our Burger topped with Taylor Ham, Fried Egg, American Cheese on Toasted Bun with Hand Cut Fries
MOM'S BURGER
Cheryl’s Favorite Handcrafted Burger topped with Mushroom, Onion & Swiss on a toasted bun with Hand Cut Fries
LEXI'S LOW CONTRY
Crafted Angus Ground Beef topped with Sharp Cheddar, Creamy Pimiento Cheese Spread, Crisp Bacon, Shredded Lettuce on a Toasted Brioche Hand Cut Fries
VEGGIE SMASH BURGER
Handmade Black Bean & Pearl Lentil Double Smash Burger, American Cheese, Creamy Homemade Russian Dressing, Pickle Flats, Toasted Brioche
MISS PIGGY TACOS
BBQ Braised Pork Tacos with Santa Fe Slaw, Apples, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Sauce with Crispy or Soft Shell with Black Bean & Corn Salsa
DOUBLE K TACOS
Grilled marinated Shrimp, Santa Fe Slaw, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Sauce with Choice of 2 Crispy or Soft Tacos with side of Black Bean & Corn Salsa
MOLLY TACOS
Carne Asada Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Sauce stuffed in 2 Tacos choice of Crispy or Soft with Black Bean & Corn Salsa
SAMMI SOSA TACOS
Braised Salsa Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Sauce stuffed in your choice of 2 Crispy or Soft Tacos with side of Black Bean & Corn Salsa
SNACKS
VEGGIE PATCH QUESADILLA
Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms, Monterey Jack & Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Side House Roast Salsa & Sour Cream
JERSEY ROLLS
Crisp Eggrolls, Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, Diced Taylor Ham Served with Chipotle Ketchup on Side
TORPEDOS
Homemade Taquitos filled with braised chicken and mixed cheeses served with our own pepper jelly & Chipotle Sauce
F.M. PASTRIES
SIDE DISHES
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Eggs
Side Pork Roll
Side Turkey Bacon
Toast
English Muffin
Pumpkin Granola Cereal
Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup
Homefries
French Fries
Side Coleslaw
House Side Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Side Deli Ham
Side of Corn Beef Hash
Side Guac
Side Rice
Side Avocado
Side of Sour Cream
Side Deviled Eggs
Side of Grilled Shrimp
Side Brown Gravy
Side Salsa
Side Blk Bean Corn Salsa
Side Large Dressing
Side Veggies
Side Large Sauce
Bagel W/Butter
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
Adult Chicken Fingers
Beverages
NJ Transit
Hot chocolate, espresso, frothed milk topped with cinnamon and chocolate drizzle
Path Train
HAZELNUT, ESPRESSO, STEAMED MILK, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND CARAMEL DRIZZLE
LA Metro
White chocolate, espresso, steamed milk topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle.
London Underground
Vanilla chai and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Urban Train
Spiced chai and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
Espresso
Red Eye
Mocha latte
Cappuccino
Latte
Hot Chocolate
Americano
Shot of espresso topped with steamed water