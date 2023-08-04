Popular Items

ORIGINAL TAYLOR

ORIGINAL TAYLOR

$7.19

Pork roll, fried eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll.

POTBELLY

POTBELLY

$7.19

Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

SLIM SAM

SLIM SAM

$8.99

Egg Whites and American Cheese on Artisan Wheat Toast

**SPECIALS**

Food Specials

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$8.99
Cookie Butter Latte

Cookie Butter Latte

$7.99

Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte feat. whole biscoff cookie & cookie crumble!

Sunrunner FRESCA

Sunrunner FRESCA

$8.99

Fresh Muddled Pineapple, homemade simple syrup, fresh squeezed OJ, cranberry juice

El Toro Burrito

$15.99

The Happy Sam

$12.99

Apollo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Tst Chce

$14.99Out of stock

Tst Chce W Egg Prep

$15.99Out of stock

French Tst

$16.99Out of stock

Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Online Ordering

TAYLOR'S CHOICE

VISCOUS BISCUIT

VISCOUS BISCUIT

$16.29

Homemade Cheddar Jalapeño Biscuit, Creamy Pimento Cheese, Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower Doused in Hot Honey Glaze, Choice of Eggs, Over Home Fried Potatoes

COWBOY BOOTS

COWBOY BOOTS

$19.79

Grilled 8 oz. sirloin with 2 eggs, choice of toast and side of homefries

PACOS BREAKFAST

PACOS BREAKFAST

$16.39

CRISPY EMPANADAS STUFFED WITH SEASONED GROUND BEEF, FARM FRESH EGGS, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCOS, CORN & BLACK BEANS SERVED OVER HOMEFRIES AND FRESH SALSA

GREATFUL BREAD PUDDING

GREATFUL BREAD PUDDING

$17.99

Sweet Challah Bread Soaked 24 Hours Griddled Golden Brown, Topped w Fresh Banana and Blueberries, Strawberry Coulis, Homemade Pumpkin Seed Granola, Vanilla Icing, Side Warm Syrup

TAYLORS BENEDICT

TAYLORS BENEDICT

$15.99

Savory Taylor Ham, Poached Eggs, Creamy Hollandaise, Thomas' English muffin, side Home-fried Potatoes

EGG SPECIALS AND FAVORITES

2+2=4

2+2=4

$18.19

2 eggs any style, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties and 2 buttermilk pancakes served with homefries on the side.

SIMPLE SAM

SIMPLE SAM

$14.29

2 farm fresh eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat, toast and side of homefries.

TAYLOR CAKES SHORT STACK

TAYLOR CAKES SHORT STACK

$11.29

2 FRESH BUTTERMILK PANCAKES SERVED WITH WHIPPED BUTTER AND SYRUP

TAYLOR CAKES FULL STACK

TAYLOR CAKES FULL STACK

$14.49

4 FRESH BUTTERMILK PANCAKES SERVED WITH WHIPPED BUTTER AND SYRUP

DENVER LINE OMELETTE

DENVER LINE OMELETTE

$14.49

Three eggs stuffed with diced ham, fresh bell peppers and sweet onions. Served with your choice of toast and side of homefries.

TAYLORS OMELETTE

TAYLORS OMELETTE

$14.59

Three eggs mixed with diced pork roll and american cheese. Served with your choice of toast and homefries.

OLD FASHIONED OMELETTE

OLD FASHIONED OMELETTE

$12.99

Three eggs stuffed with cheddar cheese, served with your choice of toast and homefries.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$18.59

Artisan wheat toast layered with creamy avocado, crispy bacon, ripe tomato, baby arugula and 2 sunny side eggs. Side of homefries.

FRENCH CONNECTION

FRENCH CONNECTION

$14.79

Five slices of fresh challah bread french toast served with whipped butter, powdered sugar and a side of warm syrup.

# HASHTAG DELICIOUS

# HASHTAG DELICIOUS

$16.49Out of stock

Shredded house braised corned beef, caramelized onions and sweet peppers mixed in our fresh homefries. Topped with 2 sunny side eggs and side of rye toast.

THE BEANSIE TOSTADA

THE BEANSIE TOSTADA

$15.69

A New Spin On Our Classic, crispy corn tostada refried black beans, topped w scrambled eggs tossed w sautéed organic spinach, portobello mushrooms, melted queso fresco over home fries side house roasted salsa (gf)

EGGS ON 3RD

EGGS ON 3RD

$16.99

Scrambled Egg Whites tossed w. Broccoli, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roasted Artichokes, & 7 grain wheat crisp over Roasted Cauliflower

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

ORIGINAL TAYLOR

ORIGINAL TAYLOR

$7.19

Pork roll, fried eggs and american cheese on a kaiser roll.

SIZZLER

SIZZLER

$7.39

Sausage, Egg and Cheese on a Homemade Cheddar Jalapeño Biscuit

POTBELLY

POTBELLY

$7.19

Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

RAY RAY MUFFIN

RAY RAY MUFFIN

$7.29

Fried Egg, Domestic Ham, American Cheese on a Toasted English Muffin

FAT SAM

FAT SAM

$12.99

Pork Roll, American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, and homefries on a Sub Roll

SLIM SAM

SLIM SAM

$8.99

Egg Whites and American Cheese on Artisan Wheat Toast

SOUPS AND SALADS

CUP CHICKEN SOUP

$6.39
BOWL CHICKEN SOUP

BOWL CHICKEN SOUP

$10.49

Chunks of tender root vegetables, fresh dill, egg noodles, served with fresh Challah Bread

CUP OF THE MOMENT

$4.89

BOWL OF THE MOMENT

$6.09
BLACK AND BLEU

BLACK AND BLEU

$14.49

Blackened Sirloin, Red Onion, Tomatoes & Gorgonzola over Romaine & Arugula with Red Wine Vinaigrette

TAYLOR CHOP

TAYLOR CHOP

$14.79

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, over Romaine lettuce with choice of dressing

ROMAN EMPIRE

ROMAN EMPIRE

$11.39

Traditional Caesar Salad with Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons and Housemade Caesar Dressing

RIO RANCHO

RIO RANCHO

$14.99

Salsa Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocado, and Queso Fresco over Romaine Lettuce sprinkled with crispy tortilla strips with Roasted Tomato & Chipotle Vinaigrette

VALLEY GIRL

VALLEY GIRL

$14.99

thai glazed shrimp skewers, edamame, shredded cabbage, carrots & toasted almonds over fresh romaine side of creamy dill ranch dressing

WHATS THE SCOOP

WHATS THE SCOOP

$14.49

Choice of Tuna or Chicken Salad Garnished with Deviled Eggs, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers over Romaine Lettuce with Dressing Choice

THE SPIN 2.0

THE SPIN 2.0

$12.29

Organic Baby Spinach, Toasted Pecans, Fresh Strawberries, Granny Smith Apples, Feta Cheese, Honey Dijon Vinaigrette

BOWLS

LETS BOWL

LETS BOWL

$16.59

Blackened Chicken Breast, Fried Brown Rice, Edamame, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Queso Fresco & Chipotle Sauce

O'DANNY BOWL

O'DANNY BOWL

$16.79

Tender Sirloin, Fried Brown Rice, Sautéed Broccoli, Roasted Peppers, Shredded Cabbage, Crispy Wontons, Sriracha Aioli

KALE YEAH

KALE YEAH

$14.89

Fried Brown Rice, Edamame, Garlic Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Creamy Avocado, Fresh Radish Doused with Thai Chili Glaze (v gf)

MATTY RICE

MATTY RICE

$16.49

Diced Pork Roll, Carmelized Onions, Bell Peppers, Fried Brown Rice, American Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Sriracha Aioli

SAMWICHES

THE TORTA

THE TORTA

$14.29

Blackened Grilled Chicken, Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce pressed to perfection on Ciabatta served with Hand Cut Fries

CAPTAIN DAN REUBEN

CAPTAIN DAN REUBEN

$14.39

House Cooked Corned Beef Brisket, Swiss, House Made Kraut and Special Sauce on pressed Rye with Hand Cut Fries

THE BELLA

THE BELLA

$14.79

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper, Serrano Ham & Balsamic Glaze on pressed Ciabatta Bread with Hand Cut Fries

THE ACOSTA

THE ACOSTA

$14.79

House Braised Pork, Serrano Ham, Swiss, Dill Pickles, Mustard and Chipotle Sauce pressed on Cuban Bread with Hand Cut Fries

HONEY B. CHICKEN

HONEY B. CHICKEN

$14.89

Grilled Chicken smothered with Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Sweet Honey Mustard served with Hand Cut Fries

TONY C PARM

TONY C PARM

$14.79

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Parmesan Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie with a Side Caesar Salad

CALI PO BOY

CALI PO BOY

$13.99

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Cauliflower, Shredded Lettuce Tomato Special Sauce Hand Cut Fries

THE BIG CHEESE

THE BIG CHEESE

$13.29

Grilled Cheese with American & Cheddar on Sourdough Bread with Hand Cut Fries

I LOVE THANKSGIVING

I LOVE THANKSGIVING

$14.69

House Roasted Sliced Turkey, Cranberry Relish, Hellman's Mayo, Stuffing on Sourdough with Hand Cut Fries & Side of Brown Gravy

BLT

BLT

$14.69

Crispy Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Ripe Tomato & Hellman’s Mayo on Sourdough Toast with Hand Cut Fries

TS COUNTRY CLUB

TS COUNTRY CLUB

$14.99

House Roasted Turkey, Ham, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, & Hellman’s Mayo Piled high on Artisan Wheat Toast with Hand Cut Fries

THE RALSTON

$14.49

Sliced Angus Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Baby Arugula, Roasted Artichoke Cruda, and Garlic Aioli on a pressed Ciabatta with hand cut fried and side brown gravy

BURGERS AND TACOS

NUMBER 1 BURGER

NUMBER 1 BURGER

$14.89

Handcrafted Angus Ground Beef on a Toasted Bun with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. Served with Hand Cut Fries

THE BRUISER

THE BRUISER

$16.89

Dry Rubbed Charbroiled Burger topped with Creamy Gorgonzola, Arugula and Tomato on Toasted Bun with Hand Cut Fries

MONSTER SAM

MONSTER SAM

$16.89

Our Burger topped with Taylor Ham, Fried Egg, American Cheese on Toasted Bun with Hand Cut Fries

MOM'S BURGER

MOM'S BURGER

$16.59

Cheryl’s Favorite Handcrafted Burger topped with Mushroom, Onion & Swiss on a toasted bun with Hand Cut Fries

LEXI'S LOW CONTRY

LEXI'S LOW CONTRY

$17.39

Crafted Angus Ground Beef topped with Sharp Cheddar, Creamy Pimiento Cheese Spread, Crisp Bacon, Shredded Lettuce on a Toasted Brioche Hand Cut Fries

VEGGIE SMASH BURGER

$14.29

Handmade Black Bean & Pearl Lentil Double Smash Burger, American Cheese, Creamy Homemade Russian Dressing, Pickle Flats, Toasted Brioche

MISS PIGGY TACOS

MISS PIGGY TACOS

$9.99

BBQ Braised Pork Tacos with Santa Fe Slaw, Apples, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Sauce with Crispy or Soft Shell with Black Bean & Corn Salsa

DOUBLE K TACOS

DOUBLE K TACOS

$11.99

Grilled marinated Shrimp, Santa Fe Slaw, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Sauce with Choice of 2 Crispy or Soft Tacos with side of Black Bean & Corn Salsa

MOLLY TACOS

MOLLY TACOS

$11.29

Carne Asada Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Sauce stuffed in 2 Tacos choice of Crispy or Soft with Black Bean & Corn Salsa

SAMMI SOSA TACOS

SAMMI SOSA TACOS

$10.79

Braised Salsa Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Sauce stuffed in your choice of 2 Crispy or Soft Tacos with side of Black Bean & Corn Salsa

SNACKS

VEGGIE PATCH QUESADILLA

VEGGIE PATCH QUESADILLA

$14.19

Roasted Cauliflower, Baby Spinach, Portobello Mushrooms, Monterey Jack & Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Side House Roast Salsa & Sour Cream

JERSEY ROLLS

JERSEY ROLLS

$9.99

Crisp Eggrolls, Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, Diced Taylor Ham Served with Chipotle Ketchup on Side

TORPEDOS

TORPEDOS

$9.99

Homemade Taquitos filled with braised chicken and mixed cheeses served with our own pepper jelly & Chipotle Sauce

F.M. PASTRIES

MUFFIN

$3.49

Choc Chip Banana Bread

$3.29Out of stock

BLONDIE

$3.99Out of stock

Brownie

$3.49Out of stock

SCONES

$3.99

SIDE DISHES

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Sausage

$5.99

Side Eggs

$4.29

Side Pork Roll

$5.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.99

Toast

$3.49

English Muffin

$2.09
Pumpkin Granola Cereal

Pumpkin Granola Cereal

$5.99
Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.99

Homefries

$5.19
French Fries

French Fries

$5.19

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

House Side Salad

$5.50

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

Side Deli Ham

$5.99

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$7.59

Side Guac

$2.89

Side Rice

$4.49

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side of Sour Cream

$1.29

Side Deviled Eggs

$2.99Out of stock

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Side Brown Gravy

$1.19

Side Salsa

$1.49

Side Blk Bean Corn Salsa

$2.00

Side Large Dressing

$0.89

Side Veggies

$6.99

Side Large Sauce

$0.89

Bagel W/Butter

$3.79

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$4.39

Adult Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Beverages

NJ Transit

NJ Transit

$4.99

Hot chocolate, espresso, frothed milk topped with cinnamon and chocolate drizzle

Path Train

Path Train

$4.99

HAZELNUT, ESPRESSO, STEAMED MILK, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM AND CARAMEL DRIZZLE

LA Metro

LA Metro

$4.99

White chocolate, espresso, steamed milk topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle.

London Underground

London Underground

$4.99

Vanilla chai and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Urban Train

Urban Train

$4.99

Spiced chai and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.99+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Mocha latte

$4.69
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.69

Latte

$4.69

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Americano

$3.99

Shot of espresso topped with steamed water

LARGE COFFEE/TEA

$3.69

FLAVOR Coffee/ FLAVOR Tea

$3.69

Iced Coffee

$3.79
Bottled water

Bottled water

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.69

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.69

Bottled Sierra Mist

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Bottled Pepsi

$2.99

HALF & HALF Pure Leaf

$2.99Out of stock

SWEET TEA Pure Leaf

$2.99

LEMON Pure Leaf

$2.99Out of stock

Apple Juice

$4.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Chocolate Milk

$4.79

San Pelligrino Bottle

$3.99

CAKES

Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

Retail

Bag of Coffee

$8.99

Quart Salad Dressing

$12.99

Trucker Hat

$24.99

UE

SOUPS AND SALADS

ROMAN EMPIRE

ROMAN EMPIRE

$11.96

Traditional Caesar Salad with Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons and Housemade Caesar Dressing