VEGETARIAN APPETIZER

Onion Pakora

$8.00

Sliced onions fried with lentil batter(gram flour)

Spinach Pakora

$8.00

Spinach fried with lentil batter (gram flour)

Gobi Manchuria

$10.00

Deep fried cauliflower cooked in soya sauce

Vegetable Samosa

$8.00

3 Pieces, crisp patties stuffed with potatoes & green peas

Chilli Paneer

$12.00

Homemade cheese cubes sautéed with green chillies, onions & soya sauce

Paneer Kabab

$16.00

Cottage cheese marinated in yogurt with special herbs & spices cooked on skewers (Gluten free)

Malai Paneer Kabab

$16.00

Cottage cheese marinated in sour cream with special herbs (Gluten free)

NON VEGETARIAN APPETIZER

Chilli Chicken

$13.00

Deep fried chicken sauteed with onions,bell peppers & green chilies

Chicken - 65

$13.00

Deep fried chicken cooked with spices & Yogurt

Chicken Manchuria

$13.00

Fried Chicken with spices & soya sauce

Chilli Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Sauteed with hot chilies & Soya sauce

Lamb Shish Kabab

$15.00

Lamb chops marinated in yogurt and sour cream along with Indian spices

SOUPS AND SALADS

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Tomato soup made with spices

Sambar

$4.00

Thick vegetable soup made with lentils and coconut

Raitha

$2.00

Homemade yogurt with Onions, Tomatoes & Cucumbers

Tossed Green Salad

$3.00

House dressing or oil and vinegar

Onion and Cucumber Salad

$3.00

BREADS

Papadam

$2.00

2 giant lentil wafers

Naan

$3.00

Plain flat white bread baked in a clay oven

Roti (Vegan)

$3.00

Thin crispy plain flat wheat bread baked in a clay oven

Poori (Vegan) (3 pieces)

$5.00

Fluffy deep-fried wheat bread

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Flat white bread baked in a clay oven with paneer & spices

Bullet Naan

$5.00

Flat white bread baked in a clay oven with onions & spices

Kashmiri Naan

$5.00

Flat white bread stuffed with nuts & raisins and baked in a clay oven

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Plain flat white bread baked in a clay oven sprinkled with garlic & cilantro

Bhatura (2 piece)

$7.00

Fluffy deep-fried white bread

CHATS

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Smashed samosas served over chickpea curry, onions with mint and tamarind sauce

Pani Puri

$9.00

Fried puff-pastry balls filled with spiced chickpea curry, spiced water

Bhel Poori

$9.00

Made with puffed rice tossed with vegetables and mint sauce and tangy chutneys

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

Dal Fry

$13.00

Boiled lentil and spinach (Vegan-Gluten free)

Dal Makhani

$13.00

Lentils cooked in tomatoes, onions and spices (Vegan--Gluten free)

Navratan Kurma

$13.00

Mixed vegetables cooked with fruits and cream sauce (Gluten free)

Aloo Saag Wala

$13.00

Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes (Gluten free)

Aloo Gobi

$13.00

Fresh cauliower, potatoes & tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Vegan--Gluten free)

Aloo Mutter

$13.00

Fresh green peas, potatoes & tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Channa Masala

$13.00

Garbanzo beans and tomatoes (Vegan--Gluten free)

Kadai Channa

$13.00

Garbanzo beans sautéed onions, bell peppers cooked in medium sauce (Vegan--Gluten free)

Baingan Bharta

$14.00Out of stock

Eggplant curry (Gluten free)

Mutter Paneer

$15.00

Green peas and homemade cheese cubes (Gluten free)

Paneer Saag Wala

$15.00

Fresh spinach cheese cubes cooked in medium spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.00

Homemade cheese cubes & tomatoes cooked with sauce (Gluten free)

Shahi Paneer

$15.00

Cheese balls cooked with cream and spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Kadai Paneer

$15.00

Cheese cubes, sautéed onions and bell peppers cooked in medium sauce (Gluten free)

Malai Kofta Curry

$15.00

Vegetable cheese balls cooked with cream and spicy sauce

Mushroom Mutter

$14.00

Fresh green peas, mushroom & tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Mushroom Masala

$14.00

Mushroom and tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce (Gluten free)

CHICKEN ENTREES

Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)

$16.00

Boneless chicken cooked with special sauce (Gluten free)

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Chicken baked in clay oven and cooked with mild sauce (Gluten free)

Madras Chicken

$16.00

Boneless chicken cooked with tomatoes and onions (Gluten free)

Kadai Chicken

$16.00

Boneless chicken, sautéed onions and bell peppers cooked in medium sauce (Gluten free)

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.00

Boneless chicken & potatoes cooked in very spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Chicken Saag Wala

$16.00

Fresh chicken cooked with spinach (Gluten free)

Chicken Kurma

$16.00

Fresh chicken cooked with yogurt and mild sauce (Gluten free)

Coconut Chicken

$16.00

Boneless chicken cooked with coconut milk and cashew nut sauce (Gluten free)

Chicken Chettinad

$16.00

Boneless chicken cooked in spicy sauce with peppers (Gluten free)

LAMB ENTREES

Lamb Saag Wala

$18.00

Boneless lamb cooked with spinach in mild sauce (Gluten free)

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.00

Lamb and potatoes cooked in very spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Kadai Lamb

$18.00

Lamb cooked with onions & bell peppers (Gluten free)

Lamb Kurma

$18.00

Lamb cooked with onions & bell peppers (Gluten free)

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.00

Lamb cooked with mild creamy sauce (Gluten free)

Boneless Lamb Curry

$18.00

Cubes of lamb cooked with rich sauce (Gluten free)

SHRIMP ENTREES

Shrimp Vindaloo

$18.00

Shrimp & potatoes cooked in very spicy sauce (Gluten free)

Shrimp Kurma

$18.00

Shrimp cooked with yogurt sauce (Gluten free)

Shrimp Kadai

$18.00

Shrimp cooked with onions & bell peppers (Gluten free)

Shrimp Saag Wala

$18.00

Shrimp cooked with fresh spinach (Gluten free)

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$18.00

Shrimp cooked with mild creamy sauce (Gluten free)

Shrimp Masala Curry

$18.00

Shrimp cooked with spicy sauce (Gluten free)

TANDOORI ENTREES

Tandoori Chicken

$17.00

(4-Chicken leg pieces) Chicken marinated in yogurt with special herbs & spices(Gluten free)

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$17.00

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt with special herbs & spices cooked on skewers(Gluten free)

Tandoori Prawns Giant Prawns

$19.00

Eight jumbo shrimp marinated in special spices and herbs cooked on skewers(Gluten free)

Tandoori Mix Grills

$19.00

A combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka kabab, malai kabab and tandoori prawns. (Gluten free)

Malai Kabab

$16.00

Bone less chicken Brest marinated in sour cream with special herbs(Gluten free)

Lamb Shish Kabab

$22.00

BIRYANI

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

Paneer Biryani

$16.00

Chicken Biryani (Boneless)

$17.00

Lamb Biryani

$18.00

Shrimp Biryani

$18.00

SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALTIES (WEEK ENDS ONLY )

Idli(4)

$11.00Out of stock

Steamed rice cakes

Plain Dosa

$10.00

Made with fermented lentil flour think and soft

Onion Dosa

$11.00

Plain Dosa stuffed with onions & chilies

Masala Dosa

$11.00

Crepe stuffed with vegetable curry (Potato, onion, carrot, peas)

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.00

Spicy crepe stuffed with vegetable curry (Potato, onion, carrot, peas)

Dosa 65

$15.00

Spicy crepe stuffed with Chicken 65

Dosa Chilli Chicken

$15.00

Spicy crepe stuffed with Chilli Chicken

NORTH INDIAN SPECIALTIES

Chole Bhatura

$14.00

Puffed bread served with garbanzo bean curry

Chole Poori

$13.00

3 pc poories with garbanzo bean curry

Aloo Poori

$11.00

3 pc poories with potato curry North Indian Specialities

FRIED RICES

Veg Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables

Egg Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg and chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried rice cooked with vegetables and beaten egg and shrimp

DESSERTS

Kheer

$3.00

Traditional rice pudding made with raisins and nuts

Ras Malai

$4.00

Homemade cheese balls soaked in rich cream sauce

Mango Custard Fruit Salad

$3.00

Gulab Jamun

$3.00

2 small round balls made with mild and wheat flour soaked with sweet syrup

Beverages

COLD BEVERAGES

Sodas

$2.00

(Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite and Coke Zero, Diet Dr. Pepper, Lemonade)

Iced Tea

$2.00

Fresh brewed

Sweet Lassi

$3.00

Homemade yogurt drink flavored with Sugar

Salted Lassi

$3.00

Homemade yogurt drink flavored with salt

Mango Juice

$4.00

Made with Mango pulp

Mango Pulp/Mango Lassi

$5.00

Mango pulp and yogurt

HOT BEVERAGES

Indian Tea (Chai)

$3.00

Madras Coffee

$3.00

Brewed with hot milk.

Black Tea

$2.00

Black Coffee

$2.00

