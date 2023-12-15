WELCOME TO TAZZA GRIL&WRAP!
Tazza Grill&Wrap 647 S Main St, Emporia, VA 23847
FOOD MENUE
SALADS
WRAPS
Beautiful tortilla bread stuffed with our secret ingredient delicious and filling..
SUBS HOT&COLD
- GRILLED CHICKEN SUB$7.99
A lemon-herb marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender and juicy, topped with choice of sauce and vegetables
- FISH SUB$9.99
- VEGGIE SUB$9.99
nutrient supply of vegetables including grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Swiss white cheese, black kalamata olives, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
- FRIED CHIKEN SUB$8.99
This classic Louisiana Boy Sandwich is piled high with golden fried shrimp, crisp shredded lettuce, sweet tomatoes, tangy pickles
- CHICKEN BACON SUB$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with zesty pepper Jack cheese and crisp bacon, lettuce and ranch sauce
- CHEESE STK SUB$9.99
- FRIED SHRIMP SUB$9.99
- GRILLED SHRIMP SUB$9.99
- CHIK PHIILY SUB$9.99
- TUNA COLD SUB$8.99
- TURKEY CH COLD SUB$8.99
- HAM CH COLD SUB$8.99
- GRILLED CHIK COLD SUB$7.99
SMASH BURGERS
- Old Skool BURGER$6.99
- CHEESE BEACON BURGER$8.99
- MUSHROOM SWIZZ BURGER$8.99
- CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER$7.99
- WESTERN ONION BURGER$8.99
- TAZZA SPECIAL BURGER$9.99
- SLACKER BURGER$11.99
3× 4oz of smashed beef, 3× American cheese, pickles, mayo
- CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BURGER$7.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER$7.99
- BUILD A BURGER$5.00
- FRIES$2.50
- CHEESE FRIES$3.99
- BEACON CHEESE FRIES$4.99
- ONION RINGS$4.99
- FRIED SHRIMP WITH FRIES$10.99
- FRIED FISH WITH FRIES$11.99
- MACARONI BITES$7.99
- 6 WINGS$8.99
- 12 WINGS$14.99
- 24 WINGS$29.99
SIDES
PENINI
DRINKS MENU
SOFT DRINKS
ICE TEA & LEMONDE
