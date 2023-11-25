2x points now for loyalty members
Tazza caffe
Full Menu
Panino
- Pavorti$14.00
Prosciutto, stracciatella cheese, pistachio cream, and rocket greens topped with pistachio dust
- Matto$14.00
Prosciutto, soppressata, sharp provolone, and hot cherry peppers
- Asino$15.00
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and balsamic
- Tutto$14.00
Mortadella, soppressata, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, stracciatella cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles with hot cherry peppers, and garden greens
- Pardiso$11.00
Mortadella, stracciatella cheese, pistachio cream, and rocket greens
- La Burrows$13.00
Salami, roast beef, soppressata, provolone, grated Parm, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes, red onion, red wine vinegar, olive oil, mayo, Calabrian, and chili flakes
- Tazza Club$13.00
Roast beef, turkey, ham, bacon, garden greens, tomato, and Calabrian aioli
- Valencia$12.00
Roast beef, spreadable sharp cheddar cheese, garden greens, tomato, and Calabrian aioli
- Tacchino$12.00
Oven-roasted turkey, applewood bacon, garden greens, tomato, and Calabrian aioli
- Polastro$12.00
Roasted chicken, provolone, garden greens, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and Italian aioli
Piadina
- Tuscano$13.00
Chicken, roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomato, garlic herb cheese, and Italian dressing
- Gardina$13.00
Charred zucchini, roasted red pepper, spicy eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, burrata cheese, and Italian aioli
- Parma$15.00
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and sun-dried tomatoes
- Chilled Caesara$12.00
Chicken, hearts of romaine, shaved Parm, and housemade Caesar dressing
- La Gemma$13.00
Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, charred onion, and garlic herbed cheese
Insalata
- Antipasta$13.00
Rolled Italian cold cuts(Prosciutto Di Parma Capicollo, Salami), provolone cheese, tomato, onion, artichokes, roasted red pepper, and housemade Italian dressing
- Garden Salad$9.00
Garden greens, tomato, onions, housemade Italian dressing, cukes, and olives
- Arugala Salad$9.00
Arugula, Parm cheese, bacon, and housemade sherry vinegar
- Caprese Salad$9.00
Fresh-made mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic, and olive oil
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Parm cheese, housemade Caesar dressing, and croutons
- Vegga Salad$13.00
Burrata cheese, spicy eggplant, sundried tomatoes, roasted red pepper, charred onion on garden greens, and Italian dressing
Build Your Own
San Carlo Potato Chips
Beverage
Hot Coffee
- Espresso Doppio$2.50
Doppio (Double Shot 1.5oz)
- Mocha$5.70+
- Americano$4.10+
- Latte$5.30+
- Flat White$4.75+
- Macchiato$5.30+
- Brewed House Roast$2.95+
Speedwell coffee seasonally sourced to be farm fresh, and roasted daily in Plymouth, MA
- Brewed Dark Roast$2.95+
Speedwell coffee seasonally sourced to be farm fresh, and roasted daily in Plymouth, MA
- Cafe au Late$4.25+
- Cappuccino$4.75+
Iced Coffee
Cold Bottled Drinks
- San Benedetto Natural Water$2.50
- San Pellegrino Limonata$2.50
- San Pellegrino Mandarello$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Pepsi Zero$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- San Benedetto Sparkling Water$2.50
- San Pellegrino Sparkling$2.50
- San Benedetto Peach Ice Tea$2.50
- San Benedetto Green Ice Tea$2.50
- San Benedetto Lemon Ice Tea$2.50
- Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Mountain Dew Zero$2.50