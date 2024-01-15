Skip to Main content
Apps
Smoked Caesar Salad
$18.00
Burnt Ends
$28.00
Out of stock
Smoked/Fried Chicken Wings
$17.00
Loaded Waffle Fries
$25.00
Slider Trio
$20.00
Beef Chili
$8.00
Smoked Meats
Brisket
$32.00
Half Chicken
$25.00
Kielbasa
$22.00
The Shmorg
$60.00
Bbq Back Rib (Monday & Tuesday Only)
$56.00
Out of stock
Sandwiches
Pulled Brisket
$22.00
Pulled Chicken
$19.00
The Holy Smoke
$28.00
Sides & Drinks
Brisket Mac & Cheese
$7.00
Waffle Fries
$7.00
Sweet Mashed
$7.00
Cornbread
$7.00
Baked Beans
$7.00
Coleslaw
$7.00
Drink
$3.00
Water
$2.00
Smoke by Crunch. Smoke by Crunch. Location and Ordering Hours
(224) 521-3631
6255 North Mccormick Road, Chicago, IL 60659
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
