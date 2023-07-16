Food

Besta Classics

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Lemon, red sauce, and caper aioli

Puccini's Skins

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, roasted garlic, and chives

Crispy Saffron Arancini

$3.00

Pomodoro sauce

TBW Meatballs

$12.00

Red sauce, pecorino, and garlic bread

French Fries

$8.00

Truffle pecorino +5

Some Meat and Cheese

$22.00

House flatbread, orange, and FLG compote

Dips

Hand Crushed Avocado

$14.00

Molcajete salsa, tortilla chips

Chickpea Hummus

$13.00

Roasted peperonata, basil, olives, and flatbread

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Parmesan, basil, tortilla chips

4 Pcs The Chicken Wing Thing

$11.00

House-brined and fried jumbo wings, choice of buffalo and blue, BBQ or thai peanut

8 Pcs The Chicken Wing Thing

$19.00

House-brined and fried jumbo wings, choice of buffalo and blue, BBQ or thai peanut

12 Pcs The Chicken Wing Thing

$28.00

House-brined and fried jumbo wings, choice of buffalo and blue, BBQ or thai peanut

Sandies

Besta Burger

$17.00

Pickles, red onion, American cheese, Besta spread, and toasted brioche bun

The Italian Job

$17.00

Provolone, salami, ham, capocolla, mortadella, shaved lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar

BLTA

$15.00

Truffle chickpea spread and rustic bread

Quinoa Black Bean Cashew Burger

$15.00

Avocado, hummus, mixed greens, mozzarella, and brioche bun

Italian Beef

$18.00

House giardiniera, onions and peppers, amoroso roll, beef jus, choice of French fries or house salad

Greens

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Romaine heart, reggiano cheese, and garlic croutons

Cardiff Cobb

$18.00

Avocado, crispy bacon, egg, tomatoes, roasted chicken, blue cheese, and peppercorn vinaigrette

Half TBW House

$10.00

Iceberg, cucumber, tomato, black olive, red onion, crouton, choice of lemon vinaigrette, red wine oregano vinaigrette, balsamic, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Full TBW House

$15.00

Iceberg, cucumber, tomato, black olive, red onion, crouton, choice of lemon vinaigrette, red wine oregano vinaigrette, balsamic, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Spare Parts

$18.00

Romaine, radicchio, avocado, ancient farro, chickpeas, red onion, tomato, peperoncini, mozzarella, red wine oregano vinaigrette

Baby Arugula and Kale

$15.00

California dates, green apple, chuck's almonds, and citrus vinaigrette

Seasonal Summer

$17.00

Mango, avocado, red onion, cilantro and basil, red peppers, arugula, quinca, and lime vinaigrette

Pastas and Grains

Summer Farroto

$21.00

Zucchini, tomato, garlic, basil pistou, and parmesan

Cavatappi Carbonara

$19.00

Mushrooms, black pepper, bacon, eggs, pecorino and parmesan, and garlic bread crumbs

Spaghetti Bolognese

$20.00

Sub red sauce with meatballs +1

Summer Penne

$19.00

Peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, zucchini, roasted garlic, parmesan, olive oil, oregano, chives, and fresh lemon

Red Pies

The OG

The OG 12" Standard

$16.00

Mozzarella, tomato, and wild oregano

The OG 16" Big Boy

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato, and wild oregano

Roni's For Days

Roni's for Days 12" Standard

$25.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato, and wild oregano

Roni's for Days 16" Standard

$30.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato, and wild oregano

Italian Mafia

Italian Mafia 12" Standard

$25.00

Italian beef, onion, poblano pepper, mozzarella, pecorino, house-made giardiniera

Italian Mafia 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Italian beef, onion, poblano pepper, mozzarella, pecorino, house-made giardiniera

Spicy Pep

Spicy Pep 12" Standard

$25.00

Mozzarella, wild oregano, tomato, pepperoni, basil, and house hot honey

Spicy Pep 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Mozzarella, wild oregano, tomato, pepperoni, basil, and house hot honey

The Besta Wan

The Besta Wan 12" Standard

$25.00

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, poblano peppers, mozzarella, onions, and mushroom

The Besta Wan 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, poblano peppers, mozzarella, onions, and mushroom

Beardown

Beardown 12" Standard

$25.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, jalapeños, onion, black olives, and mushroom

Beardown 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, jalapeños, onion, black olives, and mushroom

Abe Froman

Abe Froman 12" Standard

$25.00

Italian sausage, cremini mushroom, red onion, and wild oregano

Abe Froman 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Italian sausage, cremini mushroom, red onion, and wild oregano

Simply Red

Simply Red 12" Standard

$15.00

Roasted garlic, basil, and wild oregano (no cheese)

Simply Red 16" Big Boy

$18.00

Roasted garlic, basil, and wild oregano (no cheese)

Hot Hawaiian

Hot Hawaiian 12" Standard

$25.00

Pineapple, red onion, gruyere, pecorino, jalapeños, cilantro, and house hot honey

Hot Hawaiian 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Pineapple, red onion, gruyere, pecorino, jalapeños, cilantro, and house hot honey

Straight Sausage

Straight Sausage 12" Standard

$25.00

Mozzarella, wild oregano, Italian sausage, and pecorino

Straight Sausage 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Mozzarella, wild oregano, Italian sausage, and pecorino

White Pies

Veggie Plus

Veggie Plus 12" Standard

$25.00

Artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and tomatoes

Veggie Plus 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and tomatoes

Classico

Classico 12" Standard

$25.00

Roasted garlic oil, parmesan, mozzarella, pecorino, and wild oregano

Classico 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Roasted garlic oil, parmesan, mozzarella, pecorino, and wild oregano

For-maa-ggio

For-maa-ggio 12" Standard

$25.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pecorino, cremini mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil, and red onion

For-maa-ggio 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pecorino, cremini mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil, and red onion

Leafy Green

Leafy Green 12" Standard

$25.00

Spinach, kale, ricotta, roasted garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, and chile flake

Leafy Green 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Spinach, kale, ricotta, roasted garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, and chile flake

Carbonara-ish

Carbonara-ish 12" Standard

$25.00

Pecorino, heavy cream, egg, bacon, and black pepper

Carbonara-ish 16" Big Boy

$30.00

Pecorino, heavy cream, egg, bacon, and black pepper

Build Your Own

BYO 12" Standard

$16.00

12". With cheese, per topping +4

BYO 16" Big Boy

$19.00

16". With cheese, per topping +5

BYO Half/Half 12" Standard

BYO Half/Half 16" Big Boy

Drinks

Wine

House Red

$10.00

House White

$10.00

Draft Red

$12.00

Draft White

$12.00

M and M's

Michelada

$10.00

Manmosa

$10.00

Draft Beer

Pacifico

$5.50+

Coor's Light

$4.50+

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00+

Firestone 805

$7.00+

Big Wave

$5.50+

Rotating Tap

Blue Moon

$5.50+

Stone IPA

$6.00+

Cali Creamin

$6.00+

Stella

$5.50+

Latitude 33 Blood Orange

$7.00+

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$7.00+

Elysian Hazy IPA

$7.00+

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Brunch

Classic Favorites

The Basic

$8.95

Two eggs, choice of potatoes, and Toast. Add 4 Bacon strips or 2 sausage links for $3.55

French Toast

$9.25

Thick bread dipped in vanilla cinnamon cream and grilled to perfection. Add bananas, strawberries, chocolate chips for $1.25 each.

Flapjacks

$8.00

Two light and fluffy pancakes. Add bananas, strawberries, chocolate chips for $1.25 each

Old Fashion

$12.25

French toast or Pancakes, two eggs, bacon or sausage

Breakfast Sandwiches

Cardiff Cristo

$14.00

Grilled Turkey and Swiss cheese sandwiched between French toast served with your choice of potatoes

My Corona Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled sourdough topped with two fried eggs, American cheese, bacon, tomato, served with your choice of potatoes. Mayonaise upon request.

Viva Mexico

Huevos Rancheros

$12.75

Grilled corn tortillas, two fried eggs, Roberto's Spicy Ranchero sauce, refried beans, hashbrowns or country potatoes, salsa fresca.

Chorizo Scramble

$12.50

Three eggs scrambled with spicy Mexican chorizo, served with refried beans and hash browns or country potatoes, corn tortillas, salsa fresca.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Large flour tortilla, bacon or sausage, onions, peppers, potatoes, scrambled eggs, jack and cheddar cheese. Add 1/2 avocado for $2.50. Add sour cream for $1.25.

Eggs Benedicts

Original Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian bacon, hollandaise. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes

California Eggs Benedict

$12.75

Poached eggs, English muffin, avocado, hollandaise. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes

Morning Glory

$13.00

Poached eggs, English muffin, bacon, sauteed tomatoes, spinach, hollandaise. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes

Chopped & Mixed House Hashes

Dr. Love

$12.95

Mushrooms, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese. Made to order, tossed with country potatoes, topped with two eggs and toast.

Juan in a Million

$12.95

Taco beef, jalapenos, red onions, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese. Made to order, tossed with country potatoes, topped with two eggs and toast.

Toasty Loco

$13.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, garlic, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese. Made to order, tossed with country potatoes, topped with two eggs and toast.

Omelets & Scrambles

One Omelet

$13.25

Bacon, ham, sausage, onions, jack and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes and toast.

Four Omelet

$12.50

Avocado, tomatoes, peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes and toast.

Six Omelet

$12.50

Bacon, mushrooms, avocado, jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes and toast.

Eight Omelet

$12.50

Spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, feta cheese. Served with choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes and toast.

BYO Omelet

$13.75

Choice of 4 ingredients. Each additional item is $1.

BYO Scramble

$13.75

Choice of 4 ingredients. Each additional item is $1.

BYO Hash

$13.75

Choice of 4 ingredients. Each additional item is $1.

Brunch Drinks

Breakfast Beverages

Cafe Moto Coffee

$4.00

Cream and Sugar on request

Orange Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Adulting

"Man"mosa

$10.00

Ice cold pint glass filled with sparkling Brut and topped with a splash of OJ, Cranberry, Pineapple, or Grapefruit juice.

Michelada

$7.00

Refreshing Pacifico beer mixed with seasoned tomato juice & Worcestershire served in a salted rim pint glass and garnished with a Lime wedge.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cafe Moto Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Wine

Wine Glass

Scarpetta Pinto Grigio GLS

$10.00

Sicilia Bianco GLS

$11.00

Fabre en Provence Rose GLS

$11.50

Sella & Mosca Vermentino GLS

$10.50

Sidekick Chardonnay GLS

$11.50

Diatom Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Castle Rock Rose GLS

$8.50

Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.50

Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$11.00

Wine Bottle

Scarpetta Pinto Grigio BTL

$35.00

Sicilia Bianco BTL

$40.00

Fabre en Provence Rose BTL

$37.00

Sella & Mosca Vermentino BTL

$38.00

Sidekick Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Diatom Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Castle Rock Rose BTL

$24.00

Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$24.00

Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00

Red Wine Glass

Frico Lambrusco GLS

$8.50

Famille Perrin Cote du Rhone GLS

$1.50

Nielson Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Cambria Pinot Noir GLS

$16.50

Scarpetta Cab Franc GLS

$13.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$10.50

Delta Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$12.00

Red Wine Bottle

Famille Perrin Cote du Rhone BTL

$37.00

Nielson Pinot Noir BTL

$44.00

Cambria Pinot Noir BTL

$58.00

Scarpetta Cab Franc BTL

$46.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$29.00

Delta Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$42.00