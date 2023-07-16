The BESTA-WAN PIZZA HOUSE 148 Aberdeen Dr
Besta Classics
Crispy Calamari
Lemon, red sauce, and caper aioli
Puccini's Skins
Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, roasted garlic, and chives
Crispy Saffron Arancini
Pomodoro sauce
TBW Meatballs
Red sauce, pecorino, and garlic bread
French Fries
Truffle pecorino +5
Some Meat and Cheese
House flatbread, orange, and FLG compote
Dips
Hand Crushed Avocado
Molcajete salsa, tortilla chips
Chickpea Hummus
Roasted peperonata, basil, olives, and flatbread
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Parmesan, basil, tortilla chips
4 Pcs The Chicken Wing Thing
House-brined and fried jumbo wings, choice of buffalo and blue, BBQ or thai peanut
8 Pcs The Chicken Wing Thing
House-brined and fried jumbo wings, choice of buffalo and blue, BBQ or thai peanut
12 Pcs The Chicken Wing Thing
House-brined and fried jumbo wings, choice of buffalo and blue, BBQ or thai peanut
Sandies
Besta Burger
Pickles, red onion, American cheese, Besta spread, and toasted brioche bun
The Italian Job
Provolone, salami, ham, capocolla, mortadella, shaved lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar
BLTA
Truffle chickpea spread and rustic bread
Quinoa Black Bean Cashew Burger
Avocado, hummus, mixed greens, mozzarella, and brioche bun
Italian Beef
House giardiniera, onions and peppers, amoroso roll, beef jus, choice of French fries or house salad
Greens
Classic Caesar
Romaine heart, reggiano cheese, and garlic croutons
Cardiff Cobb
Avocado, crispy bacon, egg, tomatoes, roasted chicken, blue cheese, and peppercorn vinaigrette
Half TBW House
Iceberg, cucumber, tomato, black olive, red onion, crouton, choice of lemon vinaigrette, red wine oregano vinaigrette, balsamic, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Full TBW House
Iceberg, cucumber, tomato, black olive, red onion, crouton, choice of lemon vinaigrette, red wine oregano vinaigrette, balsamic, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Spare Parts
Romaine, radicchio, avocado, ancient farro, chickpeas, red onion, tomato, peperoncini, mozzarella, red wine oregano vinaigrette
Baby Arugula and Kale
California dates, green apple, chuck's almonds, and citrus vinaigrette
Seasonal Summer
Mango, avocado, red onion, cilantro and basil, red peppers, arugula, quinca, and lime vinaigrette
Pastas and Grains
Summer Farroto
Zucchini, tomato, garlic, basil pistou, and parmesan
Cavatappi Carbonara
Mushrooms, black pepper, bacon, eggs, pecorino and parmesan, and garlic bread crumbs
Spaghetti Bolognese
Sub red sauce with meatballs +1
Summer Penne
Peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, zucchini, roasted garlic, parmesan, olive oil, oregano, chives, and fresh lemon
Red Pies
The OG
Roni's For Days
Italian Mafia
Spicy Pep
The Besta Wan
Beardown
Abe Froman
Simply Red
Hot Hawaiian
Straight Sausage
White Pies
Veggie Plus
Classico
For-maa-ggio
Leafy Green
Carbonara-ish
Drinks
Wine
M and M's
Draft Beer
Non-alcoholic Beverages
Brunch
Classic Favorites
The Basic
Two eggs, choice of potatoes, and Toast. Add 4 Bacon strips or 2 sausage links for $3.55
French Toast
Thick bread dipped in vanilla cinnamon cream and grilled to perfection. Add bananas, strawberries, chocolate chips for $1.25 each.
Flapjacks
Two light and fluffy pancakes. Add bananas, strawberries, chocolate chips for $1.25 each
Old Fashion
French toast or Pancakes, two eggs, bacon or sausage
Breakfast Sandwiches
Viva Mexico
Huevos Rancheros
Grilled corn tortillas, two fried eggs, Roberto's Spicy Ranchero sauce, refried beans, hashbrowns or country potatoes, salsa fresca.
Chorizo Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with spicy Mexican chorizo, served with refried beans and hash browns or country potatoes, corn tortillas, salsa fresca.
Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla, bacon or sausage, onions, peppers, potatoes, scrambled eggs, jack and cheddar cheese. Add 1/2 avocado for $2.50. Add sour cream for $1.25.
Eggs Benedicts
Original Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian bacon, hollandaise. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes
California Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs, English muffin, avocado, hollandaise. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes
Morning Glory
Poached eggs, English muffin, bacon, sauteed tomatoes, spinach, hollandaise. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes
Chopped & Mixed House Hashes
Dr. Love
Mushrooms, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese. Made to order, tossed with country potatoes, topped with two eggs and toast.
Juan in a Million
Taco beef, jalapenos, red onions, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese. Made to order, tossed with country potatoes, topped with two eggs and toast.
Toasty Loco
Grilled chicken, bacon, garlic, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheese. Made to order, tossed with country potatoes, topped with two eggs and toast.
Omelets & Scrambles
One Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, onions, jack and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes and toast.
Four Omelet
Avocado, tomatoes, peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes and toast.
Six Omelet
Bacon, mushrooms, avocado, jack & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes and toast.
Eight Omelet
Spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, feta cheese. Served with choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes and toast.
BYO Omelet
Choice of 4 ingredients. Each additional item is $1.
BYO Scramble
Choice of 4 ingredients. Each additional item is $1.
BYO Hash
Choice of 4 ingredients. Each additional item is $1.