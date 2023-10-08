Sweets & Treats

Carols Pastries

Carol's Special

$5.00

Our wonderful pastry chef is selecting something special each week to offer our menu. It's a surprise!

Cake Ball

$3.00

Homemade Reeses Cup

$2.50

Lemon Bars

$5.00

Parfait 12oz

$6.00

Drinks

Juice

12oz Juice

$6.00

Beets, pineapple, carrot, ginger

2 For 10

$9.99

Juice Refill

$5.50

Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh squeezed Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango or Peach lemonade blended or shaken on ice.

Bad & Bougie

$7.00

Purp

$7.00

Lemon Royale

$7.00

Spark

$7.00

Strt

$5.00

CB

$10.00

App Cid Detox

$5.00

Smoothies

Chai Heart

$7.00+

Chai, banana, vanilla, almond milk, oats, agave

Matcha Repair

$7.00+

Matcha, banana, vanilla, almond milk, agave

Banana Cream Protein

$7.00+

Banana, vanilla plant based protein, agave, whipped cream and almond milk.

Orange Creamsicle

$7.00+

Fresh pressed orange juice, vanilla and almond milk with whipped cream. It tastes just like a orange creamsicle popsicle!

Mangonada

$7.00+

Candy Koolaid

$7.00+

Berry Creamy

$7.00+

Heals So Good

$7.00+

Mango, pineapple, celery, ginger, kale, coconut H20, agave

Belle Isle

$7.00+

Mango, peach, pineapple, coconut H20, agave

The Free Body

$7.00+

Peach, pineapple, kale, coconut H20, agave

Banana Berry

$7.00+

Strawberries, banana, almond milk, agave

Apple Oat

$7.00

Wellness Shots

Obama Fire Shot (for here)

$5.89

Ginger, ceyenne

Obama Fire 4oz

$9.89

Obama Sunshine 4oz

$9.89

Teas

Matcha

$4.00+

Green Tea

$3.00+

Black Tea

$3.00+

Chai Tea

$4.00+

Waters

Bottled water

$1.99

Coconut Water

$5.00

Volcano Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Freshly brewed coffee served hot or cold.

Doppio

$3.00

double shot of espresso hot or on ice

Red Eye

$3.50+

a coffee drink that combines drip coffee with one or two shots of espresso.

Espresso con Crema

$3.25

a coffee drink with a single or double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

Americano

$3.00

1 part espresso and 2 parts hot water.

9oz Bag Coffee

$16.00

Espresso con Leche

Frappe

$4.00+

Espresso, milk and optional flavors blended with ice.

Cortado

$3.00

an espresso drink of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It's always the same volume: one doubleshot of espresso and 2 ounces milk.

Mocha

$4.00+

a drink made with espresso and steamed milk that’s flavored with chocolate syrup.

Flat White

$3.00

a coffee drink with espresso, steamed milk and a layer of foam on top. It’s similar to a latte and cappuccino, but has a thinner layer of foam on top and uses less milk.

Macchiato

$4.00+

A caffè macchiato or espresso macchiato is a shot of espresso that’s topped with frothed milk.

Capuccino

$4.00+

an espresso drink with steamed milk, milk foam and espresso. It has equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam (⅓ each).

Latte

$4.00+

a coffee drink with espresso, steamed milk and a layer of foam on top. It has ⅓ espresso and 2/3 steamed milk, with a thin layer of foam on top.

Merchandise & Art

TDE T-Shirt

$25.29

Derek Dandridge Photo

$40.00

Simpson Book

$20.49

Norwood Book

$35.49

Body Butter 4oz

$16.00

Body Butter 8 Oz

$20.00

Cuticle Oil Bottle

$12.00

Cuticle Oil Wand

$6.00

Yoni Oil

$20.00

Lip Gloss

$6.00

Ritual Set

$60.00

Aphrodisiac Candy

$20.00

Body Oil

$16.00

JB Art

$10.00

Mushroom Bag Set

$45.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Soulja Books

$15.00

Evan 40

$40.00

Evan 60

$60.00

Evan 80

$80.00

Evan 100

$100.00

Evan 150

$150.00

Childrens Book

$22.00

Body Butter 2oz

$9.00

Munchies (3PD)

Breakfast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

2 egg, mixed cheese, grilled veggie, with a side of chipotle aioli, fresh fruit and chips.

O's Favorite

$14.00

2 fried eggs, melted cheese and turkey bacon on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with chips and fresh fruit.

Peanut Butter Banana Quseadilla with Fruit

$10.69

Peanut butter and banana slices spread on a tortilla and grilled to a soft crisp then covered in butter and cinnamon.

Breakfast Burrito w/ Fresh Fruit & Chips

$14.00

Eggs, grilled veggie, turkey bacon, mixed cheese, chipotle aioli with fresh fruit and chips on the side.

Grits & Toast

$10.00

Seasoned grits with a bit of raw sugar added and toast with butter and jelly on the side. Comes with fresh fruit.

Drinks (3PD)

Munchies

Lunch

Wrap

$9.00

Salmon Ques

$11.00

4oz Fruit

$1.50

8oz Fruit

$3.00

Chips

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50