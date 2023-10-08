The Deep End Cafe and Gallery 310 Perrin Street
Drinks
Juice
Smoothies
Chai Heart
Chai, banana, vanilla, almond milk, oats, agave
Matcha Repair
Matcha, banana, vanilla, almond milk, agave
Banana Cream Protein
Banana, vanilla plant based protein, agave, whipped cream and almond milk.
Orange Creamsicle
Fresh pressed orange juice, vanilla and almond milk with whipped cream. It tastes just like a orange creamsicle popsicle!
Mangonada
Candy Koolaid
Berry Creamy
Heals So Good
Mango, pineapple, celery, ginger, kale, coconut H20, agave
Belle Isle
Mango, peach, pineapple, coconut H20, agave
The Free Body
Peach, pineapple, kale, coconut H20, agave
Banana Berry
Strawberries, banana, almond milk, agave
Apple Oat
Wellness Shots
Volcano Coffee
Drip Coffee
Freshly brewed coffee served hot or cold.
Doppio
double shot of espresso hot or on ice
Red Eye
a coffee drink that combines drip coffee with one or two shots of espresso.
Espresso con Crema
a coffee drink with a single or double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
Americano
1 part espresso and 2 parts hot water.
9oz Bag Coffee
Espresso con Leche
Frappe
Espresso, milk and optional flavors blended with ice.
Cortado
an espresso drink of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It's always the same volume: one doubleshot of espresso and 2 ounces milk.
Mocha
a drink made with espresso and steamed milk that’s flavored with chocolate syrup.
Flat White
a coffee drink with espresso, steamed milk and a layer of foam on top. It’s similar to a latte and cappuccino, but has a thinner layer of foam on top and uses less milk.
Macchiato
A caffè macchiato or espresso macchiato is a shot of espresso that’s topped with frothed milk.
Capuccino
an espresso drink with steamed milk, milk foam and espresso. It has equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam (⅓ each).
Latte
a coffee drink with espresso, steamed milk and a layer of foam on top. It has ⅓ espresso and 2/3 steamed milk, with a thin layer of foam on top.
Merchandise & Art
TDE T-Shirt
Derek Dandridge Photo
Simpson Book
Norwood Book
Body Butter 4oz
Body Butter 8 Oz
Cuticle Oil Bottle
Cuticle Oil Wand
Yoni Oil
Lip Gloss
Ritual Set
Aphrodisiac Candy
Body Oil
JB Art
Mushroom Bag Set
Tote Bag
Soulja Books
Evan 40
Evan 60
Evan 80
Evan 100
Evan 150
Childrens Book
Body Butter 2oz
Munchies (3PD)
Breakfast
Breakfast Quesadilla
2 egg, mixed cheese, grilled veggie, with a side of chipotle aioli, fresh fruit and chips.
O's Favorite
2 fried eggs, melted cheese and turkey bacon on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with chips and fresh fruit.
Peanut Butter Banana Quseadilla with Fruit
Peanut butter and banana slices spread on a tortilla and grilled to a soft crisp then covered in butter and cinnamon.
Breakfast Burrito w/ Fresh Fruit & Chips
Eggs, grilled veggie, turkey bacon, mixed cheese, chipotle aioli with fresh fruit and chips on the side.
Grits & Toast
Seasoned grits with a bit of raw sugar added and toast with butter and jelly on the side. Comes with fresh fruit.
Mary's Pick
Each week we pick a new recipe to share! Call us to find out what the pick of the day is or just order and be surprised!
Green Boost
Cucumber, celery, pineapple, ginger, lemon in a 12 oz glass or biodegradable plastic bottle. If you return the bottle, you receive .50 off your next purchase.
Orange Juice
Fresh pressed orange juice made every 48 hours served in a 12oz glass jar or biodegradable plastic bottle that you can return anytime to save .50 on your next order.
Apple Juice
Fresh pressed apple juice made every 48 hours with no additives served in a 12oz glass or biodegradable plastic bottle that you can return and earn .50 off your next purchase.
4 Wellness Shots
4 oz jar of fresh pressed ginger, fresh pressed orange juice, turmeric and cayenne pepper mixed for an amazing immune and sinus renewing boost! The turmeric is also great for inflammation.
New Summer Drinks
Mangonada
Fresh mango, chamoy, tamarindo candy straw, agave, guava mango punch.
Candy KoolAid Slushie
Tropical punch Koolaid mix, filtered water, agave, topped with sour candies, swedish fish and nerd candy.
Frozen Orange Creamsicle
Fresh pressed orange juice, vanilla cream, whipped cream, agave, orange garnish.
Strawberry Frozen Lemonade
Regular Frozen Lemonade
Sweets & Treats (3PD)
Munchies
