TeaDA, Inc
Appetizers
Bánh Mì/Vietnamese Sandwiches
- Bánh Mì Teada Special/ Vietnamese Cold cut and Braised Pork Sandwich$7.50
- Bánh Mì Chay/ Tofu Sandwich$6.50
- Bánh Mì - Xíu Mại/ Pork Meat Ball$6.50
- Bánh Mì Thịt Khìa/Vietnamese Braised Pork with Coconut Soda$6.50
- Bánh Mì Bò Nướng/ Beef BBQ$7.50
- Banh Mi Thit Nguoi/ Vietnamese Cold Cut Sandwich$6.50
- Bánh Mì Heo Quay/Roasted Pork Belly$7.50
- Bánh Mì Cha Lua - Vietnamese Styles Pork Ham Only Sandwich$6.50
- Bánh Mì thịt gà - Braised chicken Sandwich$6.50
- Bánh Mì - Char Siu - Vietnamese Pork Barbecued Sandwich$6.50
- Beef Stew with 2 Baguette Breads$14.95
Coffee/Specialty
Smoothies
- Sinh tố trái vải - Lychee Smoothies w/Lychee Jelly$6.25
- Sinh tố xoài - Mango Smoothies$5.50
- Sinh tố dâu - Strawberry Smoothies$6.25
- Sinh tố khoai môn - Taro Smoothies$5.50
- Sinh tố bơ - Avocado Smoothies$6.25
- Sinh tố cafe - Coffee Smoothies w/Coffee Jelly$5.50
- Bơ dầm - Smash avocado with rainbow jelly$6.25
Desserts
Trà Sữa/Milk Tea
Trà Trái Cây/Fruits Tea
FOODS COMBO
- 1. Chicken Wings (10) w/Fries$14.95
- 2. Crawfish (1Lb) w/Corn, Potatoes, and Sausages$16.95
- 3. Eggrolls (8) w/Salad, Mint, Radish, and Fish Sauce$14.95
- 7. Heo Quay Banh Hoi/Roasted Pork with Thin Vermicelli, Salad and Fish Sauce$14.95
- 8. Cơm Heo Quay (Roasted Pork Belly w/ Rice)$13.95
- 9. Teada's Special Fry Rice (Shrimp, Egg, Chicken, Rice and Vegetable)$14.95
- 10. Bún thịt nướng, chả giò - Vermicelli with grilled pork and egg rolls$14.94
- 12 Bánh khọt - Vietnamese savory mini pancakes- w/salad and fish sauce$16.95
- Bun Thit Bo Xao/ Beef stir-fried vermicelli w/ vegetable and sauce.$15.95
- Heo Quay (Roasted Pork Belly) 1 Pound$15.00
FOOD DAILY SPECIALS
- Monday Specials Option A: Cà chua nhồi thịt (Vietnamese pork-stuffed tomatoes), Canh cải với sườn non (Cabbage with pork ribs), Thịt bò xao với broccoli (Stir-fried beef with broccoli)$13.95
Available on Monday Only
- Tuesday Specials Option A: Canh cai xanh thit bam (Vietnamese mustard green soup with minced meat), Suon ram man (Salty pork ribs), and Su Hao xao tom (Stir-fried kohlrabi with shrimp) on steam rice$13.95
- Wednesday Specials Option A: Thịt kho trứng (Authentic Vietnamese carameized pork belly with eggs) Canh bầu tép (Gourd soup with shirmp) Đậu que xào thịt gà (Green bean stir fry with chicken)$13.95
- Thursday Specials Option A: Thịt ba chỉ xào bắp cải, cà chua và rau cần (Pork belly stir-fried with cabbage, tomatoes, and Chinese celery) Canh bí rợ với tép (Squash soup with shirmps) Thịt gà kho gừng (Vietnamese ginger chicken)$13.95
- Friday Specials Option A: Canh chua cá (Vietnamese sweet and sour fish soup) & Cá kho tộ (Vietnamese caramelized and Braised fish)$13.95
- Saturday Specials: Option A Tép ram thịt ba chỉ (Vietnamese carameized shirmp and pork belly) Củ sen hầm thịt (Lotus root stew with pork meat) Giá hẹ xào tim ga (Bean sprouts and chives stir fry with pork heart)$13.95
- Saturday Specials: Option B, 12 Bánh khọt - Vietnamese savory mini pancakes- w/salad and fish sauce$16.95
CATERING
- Crawfish 5lb$75.00
- Crawfish 10lb$130.00
- Bánh tráng trộn, Small Case (Vietnamese rice paper salad)$55.00
- Bánh tráng trộn, Large Case (Vietnamese rice paper salad)$95.00
- Chả giò (Fried spring roll) 50$65.00
- Chả giò (Fried spring roll) 100$110.00
- Giỏ cuốn (Vietnamese spring roll) 50$110.00
- Giỏ cuốn (Vietnamese spring roll) 100$200.00
- Cánh gà chiên (Chicken Wings) 50$50.00
- Cánh gà chiên (Chicken Wings) 100$90.00
- Bánh khọt (48 Vietnamese mini shrimp pancakes) - with salad and fish sauce$65.00
- Bánh khọt (96 Vietnamese mini shrimp pancakes) - with salad and fish sauce$120.00
- Banh Mi 10 mix$60.00
- Goi sen tom thit Small Case (Lotus stem salad with shrimp and pork)$70.00
- Goi sen tom thit Large Case (Lotus stem salad with shrimp and pork)$125.00
TeaDA, Inc Location and Ordering Hours
(781) 803-9709
Open now • Closes at 7:45PM