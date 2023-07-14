Tealux Cafe - Missouri
Drinks
Fruit Tea
Islander
Jasmine Tea | Mango, Pineapple & Passionfruit Comes with fresh apple and kiwi bits
Meadow
Black Tea | Peach & Lemongrass Comes with peach slices and lemongrass
Marigold
Jasmine Tea | Mango & Ginger Comes with fresh mango bits
Black Currant
Jasmine Tea | Blueberry & Grape Comes with sliced grapes
Sunrise
Jasmine Tea | Mango & Peach Comes with fresh mango bits
Sunset Paradise
Jasmine Tea | Strawberry & Mango Comes with fresh mango bits
Luna
Jasmine Tea | Lychee & Butterfly Pea Comes with lychee and butterfly pea petals
Scarlet
Jasmine Tea | Strawberry
Leviathan
Jasmine Tea | Blueberry
Canary
Jasmine Tea | Pineapple
Poppy
Jasmine Tea | Passionfruit
Man on the Go
Jasmine Tea | Mango
Heart on Fire
Jasmine Tea | Strawberry & Dragonfruit
Lime mojito
Jasmine Tea | Hibiscus & Mint
Mango Mojito
Jasmine Tea | Mango , Mint & Lime Comes with fresh mango bits
Heartbreaker
Jasmine tea | Mango, Dragonfruit, & Lime juice. Comes with fresh mango and dragonfruit.
Summer
Jasmine Tea | Lychee & Pineapple Comes with lychee
Jasmine Tea
Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk
Our own special fresh milk recipe with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Grass Jelly Milk Tea
Black milk tea with Grass Jelly
Honey Jasmine Milk Tea
Honey Jasmine milk tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Jasmine Milk Tea
Our own recipe for Jasmine milk tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Matcha Milk Tea
Comes with Brown Sugar Pearls
Mango Milk
Comes with Mango Star Jelly
Oat Brown Sugar Fresh Milk
Comes with Brown Sugar Pearls
Strawberry Milk
Comes with Strawberry Jelly
Taro Milk Tea
Tealux Signature Milk Tea
Black Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Thai Tea
Thai tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Smoothies
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Food
Street Food
Banh Mi Sandwiches
Special Combination / Banh Mi Dac Biet
Pate, Char Siu, Pork Roll, Pork Floss
Pork Roll / Banh Mi Cha Lua
Vietnamese Pork Roll & Pate
Grilled Pork / Banh Mi Thit Heo Nuong
Grilled Chicken / Banh Mi Ga Nuong
Pork Floss / Banh Mi Cha Bong
Fried Egg / Banh Mi Op La
Bulgogi / Korean BBQ
Korean BBQ Beef
Offal Stew / Banh Mi Pha Lau
Comes with a side of lightly toasted bread