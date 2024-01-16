Tea Station Asian Bistro 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
FOOD
Appetizers
- Barbeque Spare Ribs$8.25
- Cheese Wontons$6.75
- Chicken Egg Roll$3.25
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Ground chicken with chopped Water Chestnuts, Black Mushrooms and green onions served with 4 leaves of romaine lettuce$7.75
- Crab Rangoon$6.95
- French Fries$4.15
- Fried Dumplings
Fried pork filled dumplings$8.25
- Hacked Chicken
Chicken with carrots, celery, and onions tossed in sesame oil and house spices and served cold$7.95
- Shrimp Tempura
Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp$7.75
- Spicy Chicken Wings$7.75
- Steamed Dumplings
Steamed pork filled dumplings$8.25
- Teriyaki Chicken
4 Skewers of dark meat chicken served in a teriyaki sauce$8.75
- Vegetable Spring Roll$3.25
Soup & Salad
- Beef Noodle Soup
Our chef's special beef noodle soup with Carrots, Bok Choy, chili, green onions, carrots, and pickled mustard greens$14.45
- Egg Drop Soup$3.25
- Hot and Sour Soup
Hot spicy rich chicken broth with bean curd, bamboo shoots, mushroom and carrots$3.25
- Miso Soup
Our house made miso soup with steamed tofu$3.25
- Wonton Soup
Ground Pork filled dumplings in chicken broth$3.25
- Chicken and Corn Soup (For Two)$8.25
- Phoenix Soup (For Two)
Chicken broth with shrimp, chicken, Bamboo Shoots, Water Chestnuts, snow peas, mushrooms, broccoli, napa, and baby corn$8.25
- Sizzling Rice Soup (For Two)
Rich chicken broth with shrimp, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, snow peas, mushrooms, napa, baby corn and broccoli topped with sizzling golden rice$8.25
- Side Salad with Ginger Dressing$4.50
Poultry
- Almond Chicken
Chicken sauteed with water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots, peas, carrots, and almonds in a light sauce$13.00
- Bourbon Chicken
Grilled dark meat chicken in a special sauce with bourbon whisky and green onion$16.20
- Cashew Chicken
Stir fried chicken with celery, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and cashews in a brown sauce$13.00
- Chicken with Broccoli
Sliced chicken with fresh broccoli, bamboo shoots, carrots and water chestnuts$13.00
- Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Shredded chicken with black mushrooms, green onion and water chestnuts in a spicy garlic sauce$13.00
- Chicken with Snow Peas
Sliced chicken breast with snow peas, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and carrots$13.00
- Cumin Chicken$14.20
- Curry Chicken
Sliced chicken breast with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce$13.00
- General Tso's Chicken
Breaded chicken in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions$16.20
- Honey Chicken
Breaded chicken with a honey glaze served with carrots$16.20
- Hunan Chicken
Sliced chicken breast with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots,water chestnuts and baby corn sauteed in brown sauce.$13.00
- Jalapeno Chicken
Breaded chicken with a jalapeno glaze and fresh sliced jalapenos$14.20
- Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken sauteed with peanuts in a hot red pepper sauce with celery, bamboo, water chestnuts, green pepper and carrots.$13.00
- Lemon Chicken
Breaded chicken with our special lemon sauce$13.00
- Mongolian Chicken
Shredded chicken sauteed with scallions and yellow onions in a chef special sauce$13.00
- Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa in a delicious sauce$13.00
- Moo Shu Chicken Pancakes
Shredded Chicken cooked in a delicious hoison sauce with carrots, Black mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, green and yellow onion, cabbage, and egg. Comes with four pancakes$13.00
- Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken sauteed with orange peels and broccoli$16.20
- Pineapple Chicken
Breaded chicken stir fried with baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce served in half of a hollowed out pineapple as a bowl$17.20
- Sesame Chicken
Breaded chicken in a chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli$16.20
- Sweet and Sour Chicken
Breaded chicken with bell peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple served with our special sweet and sour sauce on the side$13.00
- Szechuan Spicy Chicken
Shredded Chicken combined with hot chili peppers, celery, carrots, and green onions in a hot szechuan sauce$13.00
- Tangy Chicken$14.20
- Wor Shu Gai
Tender breaded chicken breast stir-fried with baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, bamboo shoots and napa$14.20
Beef
- Beef with Broccoli
Sliced tender beef cooked with broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots in a delicious brown sauce$14.20
- Beef with Cashew Nuts$14.20
- Beef with Garlic Sauce
Shredded beef sauteed with water chestnuts, black mushrooms, and green onion in a hot garlic sauce$14.20
- Beef with Green Peppers
Sliced Beef, fresh bell peppers, onions, carrots, and black beans cooked in rich broth$14.20
- Beef with Snow Peas
Tender Beef cooked with Snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots in a brown sauce$14.25
- Beef with Vegetables
Sliced Beef sauteed with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa in a delicious sauce$14.20
- Curry Beef
Sliced beef with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce$14.20
- General Tso's Beef
Breaded beef in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions$16.50
- Hunan Beef
Beef with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots,water chestnuts and baby corn sauteed in brown sauce.$14.20
- Kung Pao Beef
Sliced tender beef with peanuts, green peppers, water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots, carrots and green pepper cooked with dried chili peppers in kung pao sauce$14.20
- Mongolian Beef
Sliced beef sauteed with scallions and yellow onions in a chef special sauce$14.20
- Moo Shu Beef$14.20
- Orange Beef
Breaded beef sauteed with orange peel and carrots$16.20
- Sesame Beef
Breaded beef in chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli$16.20
- Sizzling Beef
Tender Beef slices stir fried with yellow onions, green onions, chinese red chili and peanuts all on a sizzling plate$16.20
- Szechuan Spicy Beef
Shredded beef combined with hot chili peppers, celery, carrots, and green onions in a hot szechuan sauce$14.20
Pork
- Mongolian Pork
Sliced sauteed with green onions, yellow onions, and red chili pepper in a spicy sauce$13.20
- Moo Shu Pork
Shredded pork cooked in a delicious hoison sauce with carrots, Black mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, green and yellow onion, cabbage, and egg. Comes with four pancakes$14.20
- Pork with Garlic Sauce
Shredded pork sauteed with water chestnuts, black mushrooms, green onion, and spicy garlic sauce$13.20
- Sweet and Sour Pork
Deep fried pork with onions, bell peppers, carrots and pineapple in sweet and sour sauce$13.20
- Twice Cooked Pork
Sliced pork with cabbage, green peppers, and carrots in a hot bean sauce$13.20
Seafood
- Curry Shrimp
Shrimp with snow peas, carrots, onions, and potato strips in a delicious curry sauce$15.50
- General Tso's Shrimp$18.20
- Hunan Shrimp
Shrimp with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, bamboo shoots,water chestnuts and baby corn sauteed in brown sauce.$15.50
- Kung Pao Scallops
A special for scallops cooked with peanuts, water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots, green pepper and carrots in a chef's sweet and spicy sauce$18.20
- Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with peanuts, celery, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, carrots and green peppers in a chef's sweet and spicy sauce$15.20
- Mongolian Shrimp
Steamed and sauteed shrimp with green onions, yellow onions, and red chili pepper in a spicy sauce$15.50
- Moo Shu Shrimp$15.20
- Orange Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp with broccoli and onions in an orange sauce$18.20
- Peking Shrimp
An unbelievablly great meal! Shrimp, baby corn, snow peas, napa, broccoli, carrots and mushrooms in brown sauce$15.20
- Scallops with Garlic Sauce
Scallops, black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onion with our chef's special hot garlic sauce$18.20
- Sesame Shrimp
Breaded Chicken with Broccoli and sesame seeds in a chef's special sauce$18.20
- Shrimp with Broccoli
Shrimp cooked with broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots in a delicious white sauce$15.20
- Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Shrimp sauteed with crispy cashew nuts, water chestnuts, celery, bamboo shoots and carrots in a brown sauce$15.20
- Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp in hot garlic sauce with black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onions in a hot garlic sauce$15.20
- Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp, carrots, green peas, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and egg in a lobster sauce$16.20
- Shrimp with Snow Peas
Shrimp with snow peas, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and carrots in a light sauce$15.20
- Shrimp with Vegetables
Steamed shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa in a delicious sauce$15.20
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Large shrimp breaded and deep fried with bell peppers, onions, carrots and pineapple served with a side of sweet and sour sauce$15.20
- Szechuan Shrimp
Shrimp with hot chili peppers, celery, carrots, and green onions in a hot szechuan sauce$15.20
- Two Kind Shrimp
The chef's special dish with two different sauces! Shrimp, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, broccoli andecarrots in a white sauce in tandem with steamed shrimp and garlic sauce with black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onion$18.20
Vegetables
- Bean Curd Home Style
Fried tofu with broccoli, water chestnuts, carrots, bamboo, napa baby corn, snow peas and mushrooms in a delicious brown sauce$12.20
- Bean Curd Szechuan Style
Steamed tofu with peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a special szechuan sauce$12.20
- Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
Fresh eggplant cut and sauteed in a spicy garlic sauce with green onions$12.20
- Kung Pao Tofu
Fried Tofu sauteed with peanuts in a hot red pepper sauce with celery, bamboo, water chestnuts, green pepper and carrots.$12.20
- Moo Shu Vegetables$13.20
- Side of Broccoli$4.25
- Szechuan Spicy Green Beans
Fresh green beans sauteed in a tasty szechuan sauce. Goes great with chicken or pork added!$12.20
- Vegetable Deluxe
Vegetable lovers rejoice! Broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, napa, bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts and snow peas in a delicious white sauce$12.20
Rice & Noodles
- House Fried Rice
Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp$14.20
- Beef Fried Rice
Beef, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice$13.00
- Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken, peas, carrots, egg and onion fried rice$13.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice$14.20
- Pork Fried Rice
Pork, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice$13.00
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with peas, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, napa, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and onions$13.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, peas, carrots, egg, and onion fried rice$13.00
- House Lo Mein
Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp$14.20
- Beef Lo Mein
Beef lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage$13.00
- Chicken Lo Mein
Chicken lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage$13.00
- Shrimp Lo Mein
Shrimp lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage$14.20
- Pork Lo Mein
Pork lo mein noodles with carrots, onion, and napa cabbage$13.00
- Vegetable Lo Mein
Lo mein noodles with broccoli, onions, napa, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts$13.00
- Side Steam Rice$2.50
- Side Brown Rice$2.50
- Side Fried Rice$2.50
- Side Lo Mein$3.00
- House Chow Mein$14.10
- Beef Chow Mein$13.20
- Chicken Chow Mein$13.20
- Shrimp Chow Mein$13.45
- Pork Chow Mein$13.20
Egg Foo Young
- Beef Egg Foo Young
Beef Egg Foo Young with napa, onion, and carrots$13.20
- Chicken Egg Foo Young
Chicken Egg Foo Young with napa onion, and carrots$13.20
- House Egg Foo Young
Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp egg foo young with napa, onion, and carrots$14.20
- Pork Egg Foo Young
Pork Egg Foo Young with Napa, Onion, and Carrots$13.20
- Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Shrimp Egg Foo Young with napa, onion, and carrots$14.20
- Vegetable Egg Foo Young
Egg Foo Young with broccoli, snow peas, napa, carrots, onion, and mushrooms$13.20
Chef's Specialties
- Beef Noodle Soup
Our chef's special beef noodle soup with Carrots, Bok Choy, chili, green onions, carrots, and pickled mustard greens$14.45
- Beef with Scallops
Beef and scallops stirred in a savory brown sauce with baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots$17.45
- Bourbon Chicken
Grilled dark meat chicken in a special sauce with bourbon whisky and green onion$16.20
- Crispy Calamari
Breaded calamari with bell peppers and onions$14.20
- Crispy Shrimp
Breaded shrimp covered with white pepper, bell peppers and onions$18.20
- General Tso's Chicken
Breaded chicken in a classic General Tso's sauce with broccoli and onions$16.20
- Honey Chicken
Breaded chicken with a honey glaze served with carrots$16.20
- Honey Seared Shrimp
Fried shrimp covered with our creamy honey sauce, served with carrots$18.20
- House Pad Thai
Shrimp, beef, and chicken stir fried with flat noodles, napa, carrots, onions, and covered in peanuts$15.20
- Hunan Fish
Breaded fish with broccoli, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots, snow peas, and water chestnuts in a hunan sauce$18.20
- Jalapeno Fish
Breaded fish stir fried with jalapenos in brown sauce$17.20
- Kung Pao Noodles
Chicken, beef, and shrimp in a kung pao sauce with napa, carrots, onion and chilis$15.20
- Mongolian Lamb
Sliced Lamb with scallions, hyellow onions with rice noodles on top in chef's special sauce$17.20
- Mongolian Triple Delight
Sliced breaded beef, breaded shrimp, and deep fried chicken with scallions, yellow onions, and rice nhoodles on top in a chef's special sauce$18.20
- Orange Beef
Breaded beef sauteed with orange peel and carrots$16.20
- Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken sauteed with orange peels and broccoli$16.20
- Pan Fried Noodles
Pan fried noodles topped with chicken beef, shrimp, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, bamboo, and napa$16.20
- Pineapple Chicken
Breaded chicken stir fried with baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce served in half of a hollowed out pineapple as a bowl$17.20
- Pineapple Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp stir fried with baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce served in half of a hollowed out pineapple as a bowl$18.20
- Scallop Bowl
Scallop, snow peas, red bell peppers, and mushrooms in a teriyaki sauce covered over the steamed rice$13.20
- Seafood Combination
Shrimp, Scallops, and lobster in a tasty white sauce with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and$26.45
- Sesame Beef
Breaded beef in chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli$16.20
- Sesame Chicken
Breaded chicken in a chef's special sauce covered with sesame seeds and broccoli$16.20
- Singapore Rice Noodles
Chicken, shrimp, and beef stir fried with rice noodles, carrots, napa, and onion in a curry sauce$16.20
- Sizzling Beef
Tender Beef slices stir fried with yellow onions, green onions, chinese red chili and peanuts all on a sizzling plate$16.20
- Sizzling Happy Family
Chicken, beef, and shrimp with mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Carrots, Bamboo Shoots, and Napa on a sizzling plate$16.20
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Beef Fried Rice
Kids portion of our beef fried rice entree$7.00
- Kid's Beef Lo Mein
Kids portion of our beef lo mein entree$7.00
- Kid's Chicken Fried Rice
Kids portion of our chicken fried rice entree$6.50
- Kid's Chicken Lo Mein
Kids portion of our Chicken Lo Mein Entree$6.50
- Kid's Shrimp Fried Rice
Kids portion of our shrimp fried rice entree$7.50
- Kid's Shrimp Lo Mein
Kids portion of our shrimp lo mein entree$7.50
- Kid's Sweet and Sour Chicken
Kids portion of our sweet and sour chicken with sweet and sour sauce on the side$6.50
Desserts
Extras
- Soy Sauce
- Duck Sauce
- Mustard Sauce
- Chili Oil$0.30
- House Duck Sauce$0.50
- House Mustard$0.50
- House Sweet and Sour$0.50
- Pot Sticker Sauce
- Plum Sauce
- Yum Yum Sauce$0.50
- Hoison Sauce$0.50
- Salad Dressing$0.50
- Sriracha$0.50
- Ketchup
- Crispy Noodles$0.50
- Fortune Cookies
- Moo Shu Pancake Individual$0.35
- Chopsticks
- Plasticware
- Plates
DRINKS
Liquor
- New Amsterdam$4.95
- Bombay Sapphire$6.75OUT OF STOCK
- DBL New Amsterdam$7.50
- Bacardi$4.95
- DBL Bacardi$7.90
- Dewars$5.75
- Dewars$9.50
- Pepe Lopez$5.75
- Number Juan Blanco$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Pepe Lopez$9.50
- New Amsterdam$4.95
- Tito's$5.75
- Grey Goose$6.75
- Skyy$5.75
- DBL New Amsterdam$7.50
- DBL Titos$9.50
- DBL Grey Goose$11.50
- Jack Daniel's$5.75
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Old Forrester$4.95
- Maker's Mark$5.75
- Four Roses Premium$7.50
- Woodford Reserve$6.95
- Buffalo Trace$6.50
- Sazerac Rye$6.50
- DBL Jack Daniels$9.50
- DBL Crown Royal$10.00
- DBL Old Forrester$7.50
- DBL Maker's Mark$9.50
- DBL Four Roses Premium$12.50
- DBL Woodford Reserve$11.50
- DBL Buffalo Trace$10.00
- DBL Sazerac Rye$10.00
Cocktails
- Almond Joy Rum$6.75
- Bloody Mary Call$8.75
- Bloody Mary Top Shelf$9.75
- Bloody Mary Well$7.75
- Cosmopolitan Call$7.25
- Cosmopolitan Top Shelf$8.25
- Cosmopolitan Well$6.75
- Cucumber Sake-tini$7.50
- Hard Rock Bubble Tea$6.50
- Kentucky Mule$8.00
- Kyoto Breeze$7.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mango Delight With Banana Rum$7.75
- Manhattan Maker's$7.50
- Manhattan Old Forrester$7.75
- Manhattan Woodford$8.50
- Margarita$7.75
- Martini Call$7.75
- Martini Top Shelf$8.25
- Martini Well$6.50
- Mimosa$7.50
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Old Fashioned Call$7.75
- Old Fashioned Top Shelf$8.25
- Old Fashioned Well$6.50
- Peaches and Cream Rum$6.75
- Pineapple Sake-tini$7.50
- Screwdriver Well$5.75
- Shanghai Mark$7.75
- Strawberries and Cream$6.75
- Tequila Sunrise$6.50
- Tropical Rum$6.75
Beer
- Asahi$4.25
- Bud Light$3.25
- Coors Light$3.25
- Corona Extra$4.25
- Corona Light$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cutwater Strawberry Margarita$4.25
- Heineken$4.25
- High Noon$4.50
- Kirin$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Large Kirin$8.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.25
- Miller Lite$3.25
- Nutrl$4.50
- Orion$9.50
- Samuel Adams$4.25
- Sapporo$4.25
- Tiger$4.45OUT OF STOCK
- Tsing Tao$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Yuengling$3.25
- Bud Light Bucket$20.00
- Michelob Ultra Bucket$20.00
- Sapporo Large$8.00
Wine
- Murphy Goode Pinot Noir$8.00
- Bogle Merlot$9.00
- Apothic Red Blend$7.50
- Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon$6.00
- Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon$10.50
- Rex Goliath Pinot Noir$10.50
- Murphy Goode Pinot Noir Bottle$33.00
- Bogle Merlot Bottle$29.00
- Apothic Red Blend Bottle$24.00
- Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$17.50
- Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$33.00
- Rex Goliath Bottle$33.00
- Hogue Riesling$9.00
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc$10.50
- Murphy Goode Suavignon Blanc$9.00
- Fetzer Chardonnay$6.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$11.00
- William Hill Chardonnay$8.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$12.00
- Hogue Riesling Bottle$29.00
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Bottle$22.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$35.00
- Murphy Goode Suavignon Blanc Bottle$30.00
- Fetzer Chardonnay Bottle$17.50
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle$37.00
- William Hill Chardonnay Bottle$25.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle$40.00
- Dark Horse Rose Glass$6.50
- Dark Horse Rose Bottle$19.00
- Korbel Brut Glass$6.00
- Small Sake$4.25
- Sake Bottle$13.00
- Large Sake$7.00
- Plum Wine Glass$4.50
- Plum Wine Bottle$10.00
Alcoholic Slushies
Basic Drinks
- Bubble Tea$4.50
- Slushie$4.50
- Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Barq's Root Beer$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Sweet Iced Tea$2.75
- Half Cut Tea$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Hot Green Tea$2.75
- Hot Jasmine Tea$2.75
- Hot Oolong Tea$2.75
- Hot Rose Tea$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Pineapple Juice$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Water
- Strawberry Boba$0.75OUT OF STOCK
- Passionfruit Boba$0.75