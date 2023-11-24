TeaTonic #2 10960 North Freeway 10960 North fwy
BEVERAGE
SPECIALTY SERIES
MILK TEA SERIES
- House Special Milk Tea$5.50
- Muddy Boba$5.50
- Taro Milk Tea$5.50
- Thai Me Up$5.50
- Teatonic Milk Tea$5.90
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.50
- Banana Milk Tea$5.50
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Matcha$5.50
- Mango Matcha$5.50
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.50
- Roosted Oolong Milk Tea$5.90
- The Frenchie Drink$5.90
- Chocolate Milk Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.50
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.90
- Strawberry Horchata Milk Tea$5.50
FRUIT TEA SERIES
SMOOTHIE SERIES
- Mangonada$6.95
- Mango Smoothie$6.25
- Mango Strawberry Smoothie$6.25
- Mango Dragon Slushy$6.25
- Watermelon Heaven$6.25
- Watermelon Spicy$6.25
- Pina Colada$6.25
- Ooo La La$6.25
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.25
- Banana Banaza$6.25
- Cookie Monster$6.25
- Candyland$6.25
- Taronado$6.25
- Matcha Brulee Smoothie$6.25
- Starburst$6.25
- Sour Apple$6.25
- Yummy Gummy$6.25
- Orange Dream$6.25
- VocaVoca$6.25
- Lychee Slushy$6.25
- Running Dragon$6.25
- Ube Madness$6.25
- Cute Melon$6.25
- Cucumber Grape$6.25
- Dragonfruit Slushy$6.25
- Taro Smoothie$6.25
COFFEE SERIES
BLENDED COFFEE SERIES
SPARKING SERIES
FOOD
FOOD COMBO SERIES
- C2. Popcorn Chicken, Fries & Drink$13.95
- C1. Calamari, Fries & Drink$13.95
- C3. Chicken and Rice & Drink$13.95
- C4. 6 Wings, Fries & Drink$13.95
- S8. Rice Grilled Pork & Drink (Com Thit Nuong)$15.95
- S9. Noodles Grilled Pork & Drink (Bun Thit Nuong)$15.95
- S3. 3 Egg Rolls & Drink (Cha Gio)$10.95
- S10. Chicken Fried Rice & Drink (Com Xao)$15.95
- S4. 10 Wings, Fries & Drink$15.95
- S4. 15 Wings, Fries & Drink$18.95
- Combination Fried Rice & Drink$16.95
- Beef Fried Rice & Drink$16.95
FOOD SERIES
- S5. Popcorn Chicken$6.75
Taiwanese style popcorn chicken.
- S6. Fried Calamari$7.75
Fried Calamari
- S3. Egg Rolls$5.00
3 egg roll made in house.
- S1. Red Flame Elote$7.25
Roasted corn with butter, serve with hot sauce, mayo, cojita cheese and hot cheestos.
- S1. Original Elote$6.50
Roasted corn with butter top with cojita cheese, mayo and hot sauce.
- 6 Chicken Party Wings$7.50
6 pcs drum and flat mix with your choice of sauce.
- 10 Chicken Party Wings$11.99
10 pcs drum and flat mix with your choice of sauce.
- 15 Chicken Party Wings$16.99
15 pcs drum and flat chicken wings with your choice of sauce.
- French Fries$3.50
- Cajun Fries$3.75
- S8. Grilled Pork & Rice (Com Thit Nuong)$11.75
Grill Pork and Rice top with spring onion serve with a side of veggie and fish sauce. (Recommended to add fried egg).
- S10. Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Chicken fried rice, with mix veggie.
- S7. Chicken & Rice$8.75
- Buffalo Fries$3.75
- Sour Cream & Onion Fries$3.75
- Chicken Chow Mein$10.95
- Beef Chow Mein$11.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
Shrimp fried rice with mix veggie.
- Shaking beef$13.95
Cube size bite beef with veggie and a side of rice.
KOREAN CORN DOG SERIES
(408) 705-3539
Open now • Closes at 8PM