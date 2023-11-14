TeaTonic 4400 north freeway a400
SPECIALTY SERIES
- Mango Sky$5.90
Mango infuse with Jasmine Green Tea top with butterfly pea flower and mango bits.
- Dragonfruit Kingdom$5.90
Dragonfruit infuse with Jasmine Green Tea top with fresh dragonfruit bits.
- Pineapple Express$5.90
Pineapple Infuse with Green Tea top top pineapple bits.
- Ube Brulee$5.90
Ube/Taro combination milk tea top with cream brûlée.
- Taro Horchata Milk Tea$5.90
Taro Milk Tea top with Homemade Horchata.
- Strawberry Horchata Milk Tea$5.50
- Matcha Latte Brulee$5.90
- Coco Paradise$5.90
Coconut milk tea with butterfly pea flower.
- Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea$6.25
- Mango Matcha Milk Tea$6.25
- Matcha Thai$5.90
- TeaTonic Milktea$5.90
- Superfruit Tea$5.90
- North Star$5.90
- Sunset Beach$5.90
Mango Strawberry infuse with Green Tea top with fresh mango and strawberry bits.
- Red Dragon$5.90
- Lychee Crush$5.90
- Mango Dragon Fruit Tea$5.90
- Strawberry Lemonade Fruit Tea$5.90
- Jasmine Cream Brulee$5.90
MILK TEA SERIES
- Taro Milk Tea$5.50
- Muddy Boba$5.50
Brown Sugar with Fresh Milk Top With Boba.
- House Special Milk Tea$5.50
- Thai Me Up$5.50
House Special Fresh Thai Tea
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.50
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.50
- Honeydew Milk Tea$5.50
- Banana Milk Tea$5.50
- Taro Coco Milk Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.50
- Roosted Oolong Milk Tea$5.90
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.90
- The Frenchie Drink$5.90
- Chocolate Milk Tea$5.50
FRUIT TEA SERIES
- Mango Fruit Tea$5.50
- Passion Fruit Tea$5.50
- Pineapple Fruit Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Fruit Tea$5.50
- Lychee Fruit Tea$5.50
- Peach Fruit Tea$5.50
- Orange Fruit Tea$5.50
- Raspberry Fruit Tea$5.50
- Green Apple Fruit Tea$5.50
- Lemon Fruit Tea$5.50
- Super Fruit Tea$5.90
- Green Tea$3.50
- Black Tea$3.50
- Oolong Tea$3.50
- Grape Fruit Tea$5.50
SMOOTHIE SERIES
- Mangonada$6.95
- Mango Strawberry Smoothie$6.25
- Mango Dragon$6.25
Fresh Mango blended with dragonfruit top with mango and dragonfruit bits.
- Mango Smoothie$6.25
- Watermelon Heaven$6.25
- Watermelon Spicy$6.25
- Dragonfruit Slushy$6.25
- Pina Colada$6.25
- Ooo La La$6.25
- Coconut Smoothe$6.25
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.25
- Banana Banaza$6.25
- Strawberry Horchata Smoothie$6.25
- Taro Horchata Smoothie$6.25
- Cookie Monster$6.25
Cookie and Cream top with cookies bits
- Candyland$6.25
- Taronado$6.25
- Taro Smoothie$6.25
- Matcha Brulee Smoothie$6.25
- VocaVoca$6.25
- Coco Ube$6.25
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.25
- Starburst$6.25
- Sour Apple$6.25
- Yummy Gummy$6.25
- Orange Dream$6.25
- Cute Melon$6.25
- Strawberry Slushy$6.25
- Honeydew Smoothie$6.25
- Running Dragon$6.25
- Ube Monster$6.25
Ube blended with Oreo cookie top with cookie bits.
- Thai Tea Smoothie$6.25
- Raspberry Smoothie$6.25
- Blueberry Smoothie$6.25
- Pineapple Coconut Slushy$6.25
COFFEE SERIES
BLENDED COFFEE SERIES
SPARKLING SERIES
FOOD COMBO SERIES
- C2. Popcorn Chicken, Fries & Drink$13.95
- C1. Calamari, Fries & Drink$13.95
- C3. Chicken and Rice & Drink$13.95
- C4. 6 Wings, Fries & Drink$13.95
- S8. Rice Grilled Pork & Drink (Com Thit Nuong)$15.95
- S9. Noodles Grilled Pork & Drink (Bun Thit Nuong)$15.95
- S3. 3 Egg Rolls & Drink (Cha Gio)$10.95
- S10. Chicken Fried Rice & Drink (Com Xao)$15.95
- S4. 10 Wings, Fries & Drink$16.95
- S4. 15 Wings, Fries & Drink$19.95
FOOD SERIES
- Popcorn Chicken (Ga Chien)$6.75
- Fried Calamari (Muc Chien)$7.75
- Egg Rolls (Cha Gio)$5.00
- Red Flame Elote$7.25
- Original Elote$6.50
- Chicken & Rice$9.75
- Grilled Pork & Rice (Com Thit Nuong)$11.75
- Noodles & Grilled Pork (Bun Thit Nuong)$11.75
- Chicken Fried Rice (Com Xao)$10.95
- French Fries$3.50
- Cajun Fries$3.75
- 6 Chicken Wings (6 Canh Ga)$7.50
- 10 Chicken Wings (10 Canh Ga)$11.99
- 15 Chicken Wings (15 Canh Ga)$16.99
- Buffalo Fries$3.75
- Sour Cream & Onion Fries$3.75
- House Special Fried Rice$12.95
TeaTonic Location and Ordering Hours
(713) 808-9646
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM