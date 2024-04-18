Skip to Main content
TeaVa Rolls LLC
Pickup
ASAP
from
812 North Easton Road, 9
0
Your order
TeaVa Rolls LLC
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
812 North Easton Road, 9, Plumstead Township, PA 18902
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
TeaVa Rolls LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(215) 230-1971
812 North Easton Road, 9, Plumstead Township, PA 18902
Closed
• Opens Friday at 10AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement