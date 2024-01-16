Tech-Shots 3443 Laguna Boulevard Ste 140
Food
- JUMBO Wings Plain
8 JUMBO Chicken Wings Flat and Drumettes served with veggie sticks and dip$16.00
- Vegetable Sticks
Celery and Carrots + Dip$4.50
- Pinsa - Mexicali$13.00
- Pinsa - Pepperoni
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Rosseli Pepperoni$9.00
- Pinsa - Cheese
12" Pie, pomodoro, mozzarella$9.00
- Carnitas Nachos$20.00
- Hot Dog
Comes with choice of pickle chips dill or spicy and kettle chips (beer extra)$12.00
- BBQ Turkey Hotdog$16.00
- JUMBO Wings Umami
8 JUMBO Chicken Wings Flat and Drumettes served with veggie sticks and dip$16.00
- JUMBO Wings Garlic Parm
8 JUMBO Chicken Wings Flat and Drumettes served with veggie sticks and dip$16.00
- JUMBO Wings Nashville Hot
8 JUMBO Chicken Wings Flat and Drumettes served with veggie sticks and dip$16.00
- JUMBO Wings Hot and Spicy
8 JUMBO Chicken Wings Flat and Drumettes served with veggie sticks and dip$16.00
- JUMBO Wings Buffalo
8 JUMBO Chicken Wings Flat and Drumettes served with veggie sticks and dip$16.00
- Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
- Ice Cream Waffle$10.00
- Chicken and Waffle$12.00
- Chips Salsa Spicy Guac$14.00
- Major Hotdog
Behemoth hotdog, chopped baked potato, five blend cheese, onion, green bell pepper, sweet peppers (beer extra)$16.00
Wine
- Sangiovese Red (Berghold Vineyards) House$10.00
- Viognier White (Berghold Vineyards) House$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKProseccoOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKMimosaOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- Bottle House Red$50.00
- Bottle House White$50.00
- OUT OF STOCKBottle ProseccoOUT OF STOCK$25.00
- OUT OF STOCKBottle MimosaOUT OF STOCK$30.00
N/A Beverages
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.00
- Mexican Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
- Ginger Ale
12oz Can$2.50
- Fanta Strawberry
12oz Can$2.50
- Coke
12oz can$2.50
- Coke Zero
12oz can$2.50
- Sprite
12oz Can$2.50
- Fanta Orange
12oz Can$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKMinute Maid AppleOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKGold Peak TeaOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKTopo ChicoOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Water
Aquafina Bottle$2.00