Luau Dobash Cake

$80.99

PLEASE READ IF YOU WOULD LIKE WRITING AND/OR DECORATION: Please complete the cake order form to input writing and/or decoration information. Cake order form: https://forms.gle/zWeK41tFTnv6aRgM9 Copy and paste the URL into your web browser. Please make sure that the cake order form is completed and payment is made. - full sheet -singe layer of chocolate chiffon cake with a layer of rich dark chocolate dobash icing - covered with dobash icing and dark chocolate shavings - cake is precut (96 pieces) NOTE: We are unable to precut if writing and/or decoration is added on. PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.