Popular Items
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
One over hard egg, two strips of bacon and American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Chicken Katsu Plate
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs. Served with macaroni salad, one katsu dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Homemade hamburger patty with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Breakfast Sandwiches - Served All Day
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Two over hard eggs with American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Potato, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
One over hard egg, diced potatoes, your choice of meat and American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll. Choice of Meat: Bacon, Pork Sausage, Portuguese Sausage, SPAM or Ham
BLT Breakfast Sandwich
Two strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
One over hard egg, one slice of ham and American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Pork Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
One over hard egg, pork sausage and American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Portuguese Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
One over hard egg, Portuguese sausage and American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
SPAM, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
One over hard egg, SPAM and American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
One over hard egg, your choice of meat, American cheese served on a toasted croissant. Choice of Meat: Bacon, Pork Sausage, Portuguese Sausage, SPAM or Ham
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich with Potato
One over hard egg, diced potatoes, your choice of meat and American cheese served on a toasted croissant. Choice of Meat: Bacon, Pork Sausage, Portuguese Sausage, SPAM or Ham
ONLINE Lunch and Dinner Items - Served from 10:30am - 6:20pm
Burgers and Sandwiches- Add French Fries +$2.35 or Garlic Fries +$3.10
Hamburger
Homemade hamburger patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onionsServed on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Cheeseburger
Homemade hamburger patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Homemade hamburger patty with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled American cheese on white bread.
Teri Beef Sandwich
Sliced beef marinated in a sweet soy sauce, with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Shredded pork cooked in barbeque sauce. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Sunset Steak Sandwich
Sliced beef, onions and green bell peppers sauteed in a red wine sauce, topped with Ted's mayo sauce and cheese. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Sliced mahi mahi, breaded and sauteed. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tartar sauce. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chicken thighs marinated and cooked in a sweet soy sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Crab and Bacon Sandwich
Chilled imitation crab salad topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Garden Burger
Vegetarian patty with lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Garden Cheeseburger
Vegetarian patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Regular Plate Lunches
Teri Hamburger Steak Plate
Two homemade hamburger patties, grilled, topped with teriyaki sauce and grilled onions. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Hamburger Steak Plate
Two homemade hamburger patties, grilled and topped with brown gravy and grilled onions. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Loco Moco Plate
Two eggs any style, two homemade hamburger patties, macaroni salad, your choice of starch (white or brown rice, $.75 extra for fried rice) and brown gravy all over. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Shoyu Chicken Plate
Three bone-in chicken thighs, baked in a shoyu sauce and topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Chicken Katsu Plate
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs. Served with macaroni salad, one katsu dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Lemon Chicken Plate
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs. Served with macaroni salad, one lemon dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mahi Mahi Plate
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded with seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Garlic Mahi Mahi Plate
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded with seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top and topped with garlic butter sauce. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi Plate
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded with seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top and topped with spicy garlic butter sauce. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
BBQ Chicken Plate
Chicken thighs marinated in a sweet shoyu sauce and grilled until done. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Ted's Bento
Ted's Bento includes chicken katsu, mahi mahi, SPAM and teri beef. Served with macaroni salad, one katsu dipping sauce, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
BBQ Short Ribs Plate
Three beef short ribs marinated in a sweet shoyu sauce and grilled until done. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Plate Lunches
Mini Garlic Shrimp Plate
Four pieces of peeled and deveined shrimp, breaded and sauteed in our homemade garlic butter sauce and topped with Parmesean cheese. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Spicy Garlic Shrimp Plate
Four pieces of peeled and deveined shrimp, breaded and sauteed in our homemade spicy garlic butter sauce and topped with Parmesean cheese. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Teri Beef Plate
Sliced beef marinated and grilled in a sweet shoyu based sauce. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Teri Hamburger Steak Plate
A homemade hamburger patty, grilled, topped with teriyaki sauce and onions. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Hamburger Steak Plate
One homemade hamburger patty, grilled and topped with brown gravy and grilled onions. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Loco Moco Plate
One egg any style, one homemade hamburger patties, macaroni salad, your choice of starch (white or brown rice, $.75 extra for fried rice) and brown gravy all over. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Lemon Chicken Plate
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thigh, served with macaroni salad, one lemon dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Chicken Katsu Plate
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thigh, served with macaroni salad, one katsu dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Mahi Mahi Plate
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded with seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Garlic Mahi Mahi Plate
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded in seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top and topped with garlic butter sauce. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi Plate
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded in seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top and topped with spicy garlic butter sauce. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini BBQ Chicken Plate
Chicken thigh marinated in a sweet shoyu sauce and grilled until done. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini BBQ Short Ribs Plate
Two beef short ribs marinated in a sweet shoyu sauce and grilled until done. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Mini Shoyu Chicken Plate
Two bone-in chicken thighs, baked in a shoyu sauce and topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries.
Special Plate Lunches
Garlic Shrimp Plate
Seven pieces of peeled and deveined shrimp, breaded and sauteed in our homemade garlic butter sauce and topped with Parmesean cheese. Served with macaroni salad, one sweet chili dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries. *Complimentary Pie or Cake Slice with Special Plate Lunches * There may be an additional charge for select flavors
Spicy Garlic Shrimp Plate
Seven pieces of peeled and deveined shrimp breaded and sauteed in our homemade spicy garlic butter sauce and topped with Parmesean cheese. Served with macaroni salad, one sweet chili dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries. *Complimentary Pie or Cake Slice with Special Plate Lunches * There may be an additional charge for select flavors
Teri Beef Plate
Sliced beef marinated and cooked in a sweet shoyu based sauce. Served with macaroni salad, one teriyaki dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries. *Complimentary Pie or Cake Slice with Special Plate Lunches * There may be an additional charge for select flavors
Mixed Plate Two Choice Plate
"Select two choices from the regular entrée selection or upgrade and choose from the premium selection for an additional charge. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries. *Complimentary Pie or Cake Slice with Special Plate Lunches * There may be an additional charge for select flavors
Mixed Plate Three Choice Plate
"Select three choices from the regular entrée selection or upgrade and choose from the premium selection for an additional charge. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries. *Complimentary Pie or Cake Slice with Special Plate Lunches * There may be an additional charge for select flavors
Rib Eye Steak Plate
Rib eye steak grilled to your preference. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Macaroni salad may be substituted for tossed greens, French Fries or +$1.50 for garlic fries. *Complimentary Pie or Cake Slice with Special Plate Lunches * There may be an additional charge for select flavors
ONLINE Lunch and Dinner Side Orders
Future Pick Up
Future Pick Up for 9" Cakes
Ted’s Cooler Bag
Purchase a cooler bag when you buy future cakes/pies with us!
Ice Pack (Sold by the piece)
Purchase ice packs when you buy future cakes/pies with us!
Paper Bag
$.50 each We have a variety of sizes available.
Utensils By Request
Please add to your cart if you would like utensils with your order.
Strawberry Cake **Online Only
9" white cake with sliced strawberries and topped with whip cream.
Guava Cake **Online Only
9" guava cake layered with whip cream and guava topping.
Carrot Cake
Two 9" layers of moist spiced carrot cake with a center layer of rich cream cheese frosting, then covered with cream cheese frosting and diced macadamia nuts.
Chantilly Cake
Two 9" layers of chocolate chiffon cake with a center layer of rich buttery Chantilly icing, then covered with Chantilly icing and sliced almonds.
Dream Cake
Two 9" layers of chocolate chiffon cake with a center layer of rich dark chocolate dobash icing and whipped topping, then covered with whipped topping and milk chocolate shavings.
Dobash Cake
Two 9" layers of chocolate chiffon cake with a center layer of rich dark chocolate dobash icing, then covered with dobash icing and dark chocolate shavings.
Coconut Cake
Two 9" layers of white chiffon cake with a center layer of haupia (coconut) cream filling and covered with whipped topping and shredded coconut.
Pineapple Macadamia Nut Cheesecake
A 9" moist pineapple macadamia nut spiced cake layered with crushed pineapple filling, creamy cheesecake and more pineapple filling. The side of the cake is covered with cream cheese frosting and diced macadamia nuts.
Future Pick Up for 9" Pies
Banana Cream Pie
9" custard filled pie mixed with diced apple bananas and topped with whip topping.
Lilikoi Cheese Pie
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with layers of light and airy cream cheese filling, lilikoi (passion fruit) topping and whipped topping.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with layers of rich dark chocolate and peanut butter cream fillings, peanut butter topping and whipped topping.
Chocolate Custard Cream
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with layers of rich dark chocolate and custard cream fillings and topped with whipped topping.
Strawberry Guava Cream Pie
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with a rich custard cream filling combined with diced strawberries, topped with guava filling and whipped topping.
Peach Bavarian Cream Pie
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with layers of rich custard cream filling, blueberry filling and whipped topping.
Blueberry Cream Pie
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with rich custard cream filling layered with blueberry filling and whipped topping.
Macadamia Nut Cream Pie
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with a rich custard cream filling combined with diced macadamia nuts and topped with whipped topping.
Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with a rich dark chocolate cream filling combined with diced macadamia nuts and topped with whipped topping.
Chocolate Cream Pie
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with a rich dark chocolate cream filling and topped with whipped topping.
Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with layers of rich dark chocolate and haupia (coconut) cream fillings and topped with whipped topping.
Future Pick Up for Sheet Cakes
Luau Dobash Cake
full sheet -singe layer of chocolate chiffon cake with a layer of rich dark chocolate dobash icing - covered with dobash icing and dark chocolate shavings - cake is precut (96 pieces) NOTE: We are unable to precut if writing and/or decoration is added on.
Luau Chantilly Cake
-single layer of chocolate chiffon cake with a layer of rich buttery Chantilly icing - covered with Chantilly icing and sliced almonds - cake is precut (96 pieces) NOTE: We are unable to precut if writing and/or decoration is added on.
Luau Dream Cake
- full sheet - single layer of chocolate chiffon cake with a layer of rich dark chocolate dobash icing, whipped topping and chocolate shavings - cake is precut (96 pieces) NOTE: We are unable to precut if writing and/or decoration is added on.
Luau Coconut Cake
- full sheet - single layer of white chiffon cake with a layer of haupia (coconut) cream filling - covered with whipped topping and shredded coconut - cake is precut (96 pieces) NOTE: We are unable to precut if writing and/or decoration is added on.
Coconut Sheet Cake
- two layers of white chiffon cake with a center layer of haupia (coconut) cream filling - covered with whipped topping and shredded coconut - cake is not precut * Picture is shown as a quarter sheet cake.
Chantilly Sheet Cake
- two layers of chocolate chiffon cake with a center layer of rich buttery Chantilly icing - covered with Chantilly icing and sliced almonds - cake is not precut * Picture is shown as a quarter sheet.
Dream Sheet Cake
- two layers of chocolate chiffon cake with center layers of rich dark chocolate dobash icing and whipped topping - final layer of dobash icing, whipped topping and chocolate shavings - cake is not precut *picture is shown as a quarter sheet cake.
Dobash Sheet Cake
* Picture is shown as a quarter sheet. - two layers of chocolate chiffon cake with a center layer of rich dark chocolate dobash icing - covered with dobash icing and dark chocolate shavings - cake is not precut
Future Pick Up for Pastries
Plain Glazer
A doughnut glazed with icing.
Sugar Glazer
A doughnut tossed in granulated sugar.
Chocolate Glazer
A doughnut topped with chocolate icing.
Chocolate Glazer with Sprinkles
A doughnut topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.
French Doughnut
Mini French Cruller glazed with icing. Four pieces per order.
Lemon Filled Glazer
A doughnut filled with lemon filling and glazed with icing.
Custard Filled Glazer
A doughnut filled with custard and glazed with icing.
Plain Croissant
A butter croissant.
Chocolate Croissant
A butter croissant topped with chocolate icing.
Butter Roll
A whole wheat roll baked in butter.
Glazed Cinnamon Roll
A cinnamon roll glazed with icing.
Pecan Roll
A cinnamon roll topped with buttered pecans.
Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll
A cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese frosting.
Plain Danish
A Danish pastry topped with butter, streusel and icing.
Apple Danish
A Danish pastry filled with apple filling and topped with butter, streusel and icing.
Mango Danish
A Danish pastry filled with mango filling topped with butter, streusel and icing.
Guava Danish
A Danish pastry filled with guava filling and topped with butter, streusel and icing.
Blueberry Danish
A Danish pastry filled with blueberry filling and topped with butter, streusel and icing.
Macadamia Nut Danish
A Danish pastry filled with diced macadamia nuts and topped with butter, streusel and icing.
Custard Danish
A Danish pastry filled with custard filling and topped with butter, streusel and icing.
Cream Cheese Danish
A Danish pastry filled with cream cheese filling and topped with butter, streusel and icing.
Apple Strudel
A buttery pastry filled with apple filling and topped with butter and icing.
Apple Half Moon
A buttery pastry filled with apple filling, shaped into a half moon and topped with butter and icing.
Coconut Half Moon
A buttery pastry filled with coconut filling, shaped into a half moon and topped with butter and icing.
Blueberry Muffin
A moist blueberry muffin topped with crystallized sugar.
Banana Muffin
A moist banana muffin topped with crystallized sugar.
Blueberry Scone
A moist blueberry scone topped with butter and icing.
Future Pick Up for Gourmet Desserts
9” Strawberry Cheesecake
9” Blueberry Cheesecake
Chocolate Mousse
Mini Guava Cake
Mini Chocolate Haupia Cake
Mini Chocolate Chantilly Cake
Mini Peach Cake
Flan
Chocolate Custard Cream Puff (one piece)
A cream puff shell filled with custard and topped with chocolate icing.
Chocolate Chantilly Cream Puff (one piece)
A cream puff shell filled with chocolate and topped with Chantilly and melted chocolate.
Blueberry Cheesecake Slice
New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and topped with blueberry filling.
Strawberry Cheesecake Slice
New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and topped with strawberry filling.
Key Lime Tart
A graham cracker crust filled with key lime custard and topped with whipped cream.
Strawberry Tart
A sweet tart shell lined with melted chocolate, filled with custard and topped with sliced strawberries and dark chocolate shavings.
Bread Pudding
Cubes of butter croissant baked in a rich custard mixture.
Strawberry Cake Slice
Layers of white chiffon cake, whipped cream and sliced strawberries, topped with a whole glazed strawberry.
Future Pick Up for Party Pans
White Rice
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Brown Rice
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Macaroni Salad
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Chow Mein
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Garlic Shrimp 5lbs
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Garlic Shrimp 2lbs
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Chicken Katsu
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
BBQ Chicken
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Lemon Chicken
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Hamburger Steak with onions
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Teri Hamburger Steak with onions
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
BBQ Short Ribs
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Mahi Mahi
PICK UP DISCLAIMER: When you place a future order, please disregard the confirmation message you will receive stating it will be ready the day you place it. It will be ready the day you choose for pick up.
Extras
Extra Brown Gravy
Extra BBQ Sauce
Extra Garlic Butter
Extra Spicy Garlic Butter
Cup of Milk
Whole milk
Extra Dressing for Tossed Salad
Extra Teriyaki Sauce
Extra Sweet Chili Sauce
Extra Lemon Sauce
Extra Tartar Sauce
Extra Katsu Sauce
Cup of Water
Cup of Ice
Extra Plate Lunch Container
Extra Cup
Paper Bag
$.50 each We have a variety of sizes available.