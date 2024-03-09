Tee Sud Thai Rustic and Bar 13119 Seattle Hill Rd STE 106
Food
SHARE PLATE
- ROASTED CASHEW NUT$6.95
with thai chili, lime, green onion, red onion
- STEAMED MUSSELS$12.55
with lemon grass, basil and spicy thai seafood dip
- CORN FRITTER$12.00
deep fried fresh corn
- TEESUD WINGS$15.00
- GRILLED CHICKEN SATAY$13.00
with cucumber, relish and spicy peanut sauce
- TEESUD GRILLED (30 DAYS) DRY AGED BEEF SKEWERS$10.95
with red onion, mint, rice powder and spicy thai herb dip
- NORTHERN STYLE KABOCHA PUMPKIN TEMPURA$9.00
with sweet and spicy peanut dip
- CRISPY FRIED TURMERIC SQUID$14.55
with spicy seafood dip and lime
- DEEP FRIED VEGAN ROLLS$9.50
handmade seasonal vegetable with sweet and spicy sauce
- FRESH MARINADE GRILLED SQUID$4.95
with crafted made Thai seafood dipping sauce
- SIDE-WALK FRIED CHICKEN$9.95
SOUP
SALAD
- FRESH THAI GREEN PAPAYA SALAD (GF)$14.00
with peanut, thai chili, garlic and tamarind dressing
- EASTERN MINCED MEAT SALAD WITH THAI HERB (GF)$15.00
with fresh thai herb, shallots, coriander, mint and toasted rice [ meat available minced pork, minced chicken or tofu ]
- GRILLED IRON STEAK SALAD$19.00
with fresh cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, shallots and thai spicy dressing
- SMOKEY EGGPLANT'S SALAD (GF)$19.00
with tiger prawn, minced pork, shallots, cilantro, green onions, soft boil egg, chili dressing
RICE
- TEESUD SHORT RIB FRIED RICE$17.50
with chili jam, fried shallot and green onion
- ANCIENT FRIED RICE$16.50
with thai broccoli, onion, cherry tomatoes and green onion [ available chicken, tofu or vegetable | sub tiger prawn $5, seafood $8 ]
- CRAB FRIED RICE (GF)$24.95
with egg, green onion, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with seafood dipping and fish sauce and thai chili
- 17TH CURRY FRIED RICE$20.50
with tiger prawn, thai sausage, resin, cashew, green onion and half pineapple
- CHICKEN & GINGER RICE$16.50
with steam chicken, fresh ginger infused jasmine rice, craft made spicy ginger sauce and thai seasoning soup
NOODLE
- TIGER PRAWN CLASSIC PHAD THAI (GF)$22.00
stir-fried fresh thin rice noodle with egg, peanut, chive, bean sprouts, tofu and shallot
- STREET NOODLE$16.50
stir-fried fresh flat noodle with egg, thai broccoli served with chili pickled [ available chicken, tofu or vegetable | sub tiger prawn $5, smoke short rib $4.5, seafood $8 ]
- THE DRUNKARD NOODLE$17.50
stir-fried fresh spicy flat noodle with egg, onion, cherry tomatoes, thai basil and sweet bell [ available chicken, tofu or vegetable | sub tiger prawn $5, smoke short rib $4.5, seafood $8 ]
- NORTHERN CURRY NOODLE$17.50
with fresh egg noodle, pickled mustard, lime, shallot, crispy noodle and fresh chili oil [ available chicken | sub tofu ]
- THAI MARKET NOODLE$16.50
with fresh thin rice noodle, egg, green onion with minced pork
- PHAD THAI (GF)$17.50
stir-fried fresh thin rice noodle with egg, peanut, chive, bean sprouts and shallot [ available chicken, tofu or vegetable | sub tiger prawn $5, smoke short rib $4.5, seafood $8 ]
CURRY
- TURMERIC CHICKEN (GF)$16.50
with yellow coconut curry, fried shallots, potatoes and cucumber salad served with chicken thighs
- BRISKET CURRY (GF)$17.50
with Prik King red curry, coconut milk and lime leaf
- BEEF CHUCK SHORT RIB (GF)$19.00
in thai northern curry, peanut, ginger. slowly braised for 10 hours
- VEGGIES CURRY (VEGETARIAN) (GF)$16.50
with fresh kabocha pumpkin and mixed seasonal vegetable, prik king red curry, coconut milk, lime leaf
- Phriking Red Curry (GF)$16.50
- 8 oz Curry$6.95
- 16 oz Curry$9.95
- 24 oz Curry$12.95
STIR-FRIED
- WOK STIR-FRIED WITH VEGETABLE$16.00
cabbage, thai broccoli, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot and seasonal vegetable [ add chicken, tofu or vegetable $4 | add tiger prawn $5, smoke short rib $4.5, seafood $8 ]
- HIMMAPAN CRISPY CHICKEN$16.50
with cashew nut, sweet bell, onion, green onion, dried thai chili
- TEESUD MINCED KOBE BEEF AND SUNNY SIDE UP EGG$19.00
with thai fresh basil, sweet bell, green bean and onion, served with rice
- FRIED WHOLE RED SNAPPER$30.00
with herb salad, cilantro, cashew nut, thai chili, pineapple, ginger with spicy fresh lime dressing
- CREAMY SCRAMBLE YELLOW CURRY$21.00
with tiger prawns, egg, scallion, onion, sweet bell, roasted chili jam and thai salary [ sub crab $5 ]
- MINCED MEAT WITH THAI BASIL$17.00
with thai fresh basil, sweet bell, green bean and onion, served with rice [ available minced chicken, minced pork or tofu | sub tiger prawn $5, seafood $8 ]
- GRANDMA'S EGGPLANT$17.00
with fresh thai basil [ available minced chicken, minced pork ]
SWEETS
SPECIALS
- DEEP FRIED CHICKEN SKIN WITH DIPPING$6.95Out of stock
- DEEP FRIED CALAMARI TENTACLES WITH DIPPING$6.95Out of stock
- BLVD QUAIL EGG WITH CRISPY THAI EGG NOODLE WRAP$9.95
with homemade spicy dipping
- 9TH EAST COAST SQUID$19.00
with salted egg yolk, calamari, bell pepper, onions, green onion, Thai celery
- TRADITIONAL WATERFALL SALAD$22.95Out of stock
flat iron steak salad medium rare, with Thai herbs, shallots, coriander, mint, toasted ground rice, medium spicy
- CENTRAL CLAY WITH BAKE TIGER PRAWNS$19.50
Stew Pork shoulder 6 hours, Fresh Thai Basil, Fresh Pineapple meat
- CHICKEN CURRY PASTE WITH OMELETTE$18.00
- TEE SUD$15.00Out of stock
- Thai Beef Jerky$14.95
- Masamun Curry Short Ribs$20.00
Side Order
Vegan
SHARE PLATE (V)
SALAD (V)
SOUP (V)
WOK SIDE (V)
RICE (V)
CURRY (V)
NOODLE (V)
STIR-FRIED (V)
SIDE ORDER (V)
SWEET (V)
Beer
Bottled Beer
- Boon Rawd Larger$6.50
Leo Thai Larger | Bangkok, Thailand
- Diamond Knot IPA$6.50
Hazy IPA | Mukilteo, Washington
- Finnerriver Farm Cider 500ML$16.00
Seasonal or Farmstead | Chimacum, Washington
- Incline Cider Marionberry$6.50
Marionberry | Tacoma, Washington
- Locust Cider Honey Pear$6.50
Honey Pear Hard Cider | Woodinville, Washington
- Red Hook ESB$6.50
- Best Day Kolsch (N/A)$6.50
Kolsch Style Sausalito | California
- Surreal IPA (N/A)$6.50
Creative IPA | Campbell, California
- Elysian Men Room Original Ale$6.50
Hazy Pale Ale|Bellingham,Washington
- Elysian Brewing Space Dust IPA$6.50
Space Dust IPA|Seattle,WA
- Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach$6.50
- Pike Kilts Lifter Scotch Ale$6.50
Kilts lifter Scotch Ale | Seattle,WA
- Pike Tripple Ale$6.50
Triple Ale | Seattle,WA
- Aslan Hazy Pale Ale (Dawn Patrol)$6.50
Hazy Pale Ale | Bellingham,WA
- 4 Goods POG$8.00
- 4 Goods mango Strawberry$8.00
Wine
Red Wine
- BTL Fidelitas M100 Cab$52.00
- BTL Bastini,Collazzi Chianti$48.00
- BTL Next Red Blend$55.00
- BTL 3 Degrees$59.00
- BTL Segreta,Nero$55.00
- BTL Train Station$55.00
- BTL Angela Pinot Noir$63.00
- BTL 40/40 Fidelitas Blend$60.00
- BTL Pure,Paso Cab$50.00
- BTL Sinister Hand,Blend$48.00
- BTL Black Stalion,Cab$60.00
- BTL Director Cut,Cab$55.00