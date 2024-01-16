Teetasty Foods 3711 Summit Street
MENU
Appetizers
- Beef samosa's (3 pieces)$7.25
Enjoy our savory deep fried flour wrap with minced meat and veggies fillings.
- Meat Pie$4.00
A savory buttery, golden brown pastry filled with meat and veggies
- Puff puff$5.00
- Suya wings ( 6 pcs)$10.99
Tee's specialty chicken wings are combined in a sweet savory pepper sauce.
- Sweet tooth puff puff$8.00
Contains dairy | Deeply fried dough with crushed Oreo toppings and dairy products
- Tee's peppered chicken wing (6 pcs)$10.00
Tee's specialty chicken wings are combined in a sweet savory pepper sauce.
- Vegetable spring rolls ( 3pcs)$6.00
Deep fried flour wrap with vegetable fillings(vegetarian)
Entrees
- Jollof rice$8.00
Enjoy our one pot Signature party Jollof rice made with long grain rice, tomatoes, chilies, onions and a variety of spices and seasoning. Indulge in the rich flavor of Nigeria. Pair with any choice of Protein
- White rice and plain stew$7.99
Steamed white rice served with rich tomato based stew.
- Spicy coconut rice$10.00
Enjoy Teetasty's Signature Spicy coconut rice, made with coconut milk, chilies, onions, coconut flakes, crayfish , colorful peppers and house special seasoning. pair with any choice of protein
- Vegetarian Plate$16.99
Jollof rice served with fried Plantain and a side of spinach stir fry
- The beef suya meal$22.99
- Ofada sauce and white rice$22.99
- Special basmati Shrimp fried rice$15.00
Enjoy our freshly made Nigerian style Shrimp fried rice, made with basmati rice and veggies
- Shawarma Wrap$10.00
braised chicken or roasted meat, white cabbage, carrots and house signature sauce made in the style of a wrap.
Traditional Soups
- Egusi soup$25.00
Experience west African cuisine with our Egusi soup made with Melon seeds, blend of peppers, palm oil, crayfish and pumpkin leaves and assorted meats. You can pair it with your choice of swallow wrap or white rice.
- Efo riro$25.00
Experience the flavors of West African cuisine with our Efo riro dish made with Spinach leaf, blend of peppers, palm oil, crayfish, locust beans and assorted meats. You can pair it with your choice of swallow wrap or white rice
- Okra soup with mixed meats$25.00
finely diced okra cooked in a blend of peppers, palm oil, crayfish and locust beans served with a choice of swallow wrap and mixed meats
- Vegan Egusi Soup$14.99
Delicious Melon seeds cooked in a blend of peppers, palm oil, locust beans and spinach leaf
- Egusi with chicken$19.99
- Ogbono soup$27.00