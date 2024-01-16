Wilsons Pizza 1295 N West St
SANDWICHES
- Meatball
Not your average meatball sub! We slice the meatball so you can easily eat it. Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs Hot or Mild$13.00
- Chicago Italian Beef
Chicago Beef and Stewed Green Bell Peppers. Keep it classic or add cheese. Highly Recommend making it hot by adding Giardiniera$13.00
- Moz Bomb
Mozzarella, Romaine lettuce, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and a Balsamic Glaze Hot or Mild$12.00
SPECIALTY PIZZA
DEEP DISH
- DD Chicago Special
Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Yellow Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, and Parmesan Cheese.$40.00
- DD BBQ Chicken
Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and a BBQ Sauce Drizzle$38.00
- DD Cheese
A classic Chicago style Deep Dish Pizza built with lots and lots of cheese. Add a few of your favorite toppings to make it your favorite.$35.00
- DD Cheese Pepperoni
Cheese and Pepperoni$37.00
- DD Brooklyn Special
Sausage, Pepperoni, Shredded Meatballs$40.00
THIN CRUST
- TC Reba
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Topped with Basil. Pro tip- Add pepperoni!$24.00
- TC Piper
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, and Mushrooms$28.00
- Winter Queen
Spinach, Mushroom, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomato$26.00
- TC Fee
Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil$24.00
- TC Meat
Meatball, Pepperoni, Bacon. Make it extra meaty and add sausage!$25.00
- TC Cheese
Your classic cheese pizza$18.00
- TC BBQ Chicken
Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, BBQ Sauce Drizzle. Make it spicy and add jalapeños!$26.00
- TC Cheese & Pepperoni
Your classic Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza.$21.00
- Hawaiian
Pineapple & Ham. Add Jalapeños if you're feeling sweet and spicy.$23.00
BYO PIZZA
THIN CRUST
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
GF Pizza BYO
GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY PIZZA
- GF Reba GF
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage, Yellow Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Topped with Basil$21.00
- GF Piper Gf
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, and Mushrooms$26.00
- GF Winter Queen GF
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushroom, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, and Fresh Tomato$25.00
- GF Fee GF
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, and Fresh Basil$23.00
- GF Meat GF$23.00
- GF Cheese GF
Your classic cheese pizza. personalize it by adding your favorite toppings!$16.00
- GF BBQ Chicken GF
Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and a BBQ Sauce Drizzle$25.00
- GF Cheese & Pepperoni GF
Classic Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza on a 10 inch gluten free crust$18.50
- GF Hawaiian GF
Pineapple & Ham on a 10 inch gluten free crust. Add Jalapeños if you're feeling sweet and spicy.$21.00