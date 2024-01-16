Tello Italia
Starters
- burrata
italian olives, tomatoes, evoo, black pepper$12.00
- calamari fritti
lightly dusted, garlic, capers, pickled sweet peppers$14.00
- shrimp sambuca
eight jumbo white shrimp, butter, garlic, fresh fennel$15.00
- meatballs
rustic tomato sauce, herbed ricotta, crostini$14.00
- steak skewers
tenderloin tips, cherry tomatoes. finished with rocket-parsley salsa verde$15.00
- daily soup$7.00
- Appetizer Feature$15.00
Salads
- sd rocket salad
crushed almonds, arugula, parmigiano, lemon vinaigrette$7.00
- full rocket salad
crushed almonds, arugula, parmigiano, lemon vinaigrette$14.00
- sd classic caesar
house made dressing, parmigiano, anchovy, croutons$7.00
- full classic caesar
house made dressing, parmigiano, anchovy, croutons$14.00
- sd salt roasted beet
toasted walnuts, goat cheese, greens, citrus vinaigrette$7.00
- full salt roasted beet
toasted walnuts, goat cheese, greens, citrus vinaigrette$14.00
Entrees
- lasagne alla bolognese
house-made bolognese, béchamel, parmesan$28.00
- butternut squash ravioli
fresh sage & brown butter pan sauce, butternut squash and toasted walnuts$26.00
- papardelle alla bolognese
tello signature, eight-hour braised beef & pork, parpadelle pasta, grated parmesan$26.00
- spaghetti di tello
dried cherry, garlic, toasted walnut, gorgonzola, chile flake$20.00
- spaghetti e carne
tomato braised meatballs or grilled Italian sausage served in our house marinara$27.00
- spaghetti and marinara$19.00
- chicken- pesto- cavatappi
basil, cherry tomatoes, almond, shaved garlic, crispy capers.$26.00
- seafood pasta
pancetta, fresh fennel, tomato, lemon, calamari, jumbo shrimp, garlic, chile flake$29.00
- pan roasted fresh fish
olive oil, rosemary, garlic, fennel, seasonal vegetables, tomato, olives, potatoes$32.00
- chicken marsala
pan fried golden, with forest mushrooms, veal demi, garlic & marsala. finished with a touch of cream. local -seasonal vegetables$28.00
- carbon steel seared filet mignon
served with garlic -cherry tomato, pan sauce. your choice of potato or seasonal vegetables$45.00
- Entree Feature #1$38.00
- Entree Feature #2 (Temp)$42.00OUT OF STOCK
Desserts
- tiramisu
espresso & brandy soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cream$10.00
- cannoli
two ricotta cream filled with cherry, toasted almond, chocolate chip$8.00
- affogato
vanilla gelato, fresh brewed espresso$9.00
- vanilla gelato
local made vanilla bean$7.00
- raspberry gelato
local made$7.00
- lemon ricotta cake
house Sicilian specialty, with fresh lemon, ricotta cheese and love$8.00
Pizza
- margherita
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil$14.00
- napoli
white anchovies, italian olives, red pepper flake, onion, san marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella$15.00
- salsiccia e cipolla
italian sausage, caramelized onion, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil$15.00
- pig and egg
proscuitto, pancetta, soppresata, farm fresh egg, arugula, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella$15.00
- pepperoni
san marzano tomato, mozzarella$14.00
- butternut & proscuitto
olive oil, caramelized onion, garlic, sage, mozzarella$15.00
- funghi e ricotta
herbed ricotta, roasted mushrooms, onion, olive oil, arugula, mozzarella$15.00
- Pizza Custom$14.00
- Kids Cheese Pizza$10.00
- Kids Pep Pizza$10.00