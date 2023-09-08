Coffee Bags

Magic Roast Coffee Retail Bag

$20.00

12 oz package of whole bean coffee. Rich chocolate notes Hints of Honeycrisp apple Dark caramel and chocolate covered fruits

Dozens

Voodoo Dozen

$25.00

Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Vegan Dozen

$28.00

Staff-picked vegan dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Classic Dozen

$19.00

Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Limited Time Doughnuts

Passionfruit Cheese Cake

$4.50

Raised yeast shell filled with cream cheese buttercream and topped with dollops of buttercream, graham cracker dust, and a passionfruit icing drizzle

Apple Cider Doughnut

$3.75

Plain cake tossed in apple cider powder with a dollop of apple filing and topped with a light caramel drizzle

Wildberry Cannolo

$3.50Out of stock

stuffed with a wild berry filling and rolled in cinnamon and sugar

Sweet Cream Cannolo

$3.25Out of stock

Sugar Dusted Cannolo Filled with Bavarian Sweet Cream

Doughnuts

Apple Fritter

$4.00

Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.

Bacon Maple Bar

$4.50

Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!

Banana Cream Pie

$3.75

Filled with banana Bavarian cream, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with cinnamon and a banana chip

Blueberry Cake

$2.50

Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.

Butterfingering

$2.75

Chocolate cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and Butterfinger crumbles.

Buttermilk Bar

$2