Tempest Coffee Collective
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$13.50
country sourdough, avocado, tomato, arugula, lemon dijon sauce, cotija
- Baked Oatmeal, Listed on Menu Board$8.50
oates, oatmilk, and fruit
- Breakfast Biscuit$12.50
from scratch buttermilk biscuit, fried egg, aged white cheddar, honey butter
- Breakfast Burrito Veggie$15.50
- Breakfast Burrito Meat$15.50
- Breakfast Burrito Veggie & Meat$17.50
- Buttermilk Waffle$12.50
from scratch waffle, maple syrup, fresh whipped cream and candied pecans
- Blackberry Matcha Waffle$13.50
- Cherry Chocolate Baked Oatmeal$7.25
- Espresso Overnight Oats$9.25
- Granola and Yogurt$10.25
greek yogurt, granola, berries, maple syrup
- PB & J$4.95
- PB&J Toast$4.10
- Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal$8.25
- Smoked Salmon and Crispy Gruyere Potatoes$18.50
crispy gruyere potatoes, two eggs, smoked salmon, tomatillo salsa
- Waffle Sami Egg Sandwich$15.50
buttermilk waffle sandwich with fried egg, bacon, aged white cheddar
- Quiche and Greens Meat$15.50
- Quiche and Greens Veggie$15.50
- Quiche and Greens Special$15.50
- PL Bagel and Plain Cream Cheese$5.00
choose either plain or everything
- PL Bagel and Chive Cream Cheese$5.00
- PL Bagel and 3 Pepper Cream Cheese$5.00
- EV Bagel and Plain Cream Cheese$5.00
- EV Bagel and Chive Cream Cheese$5.00
- EV Bagel and Pepper Cream Cheese$5.00
Lunch
- B.L.A.T$16.50
seeded whole wheat sourdough, avocado, bacon, totato, whole grain mustard aioli
- Chickpea Smash$16.50
seeded whole wheat sourdough, romaine, chickpea salad, dill pickle served open face
- Grilled Cheese$15.50
country sourdough, aged white cheddar, chipotle aioli
- Soup and Sandwich$16.50
house made tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich
- Spicy Cheddar & Apple Grilled Cheese$18.50
- Tomato Bisque Bowl$8.25
- Tomato Bisque Cup$5.25
- Tossed Salad$8.25
mixed greens, beets, toasted sunflower seeds, house agave-chive vinaigrette
- Veggie Bagel Plain$12.50
plain or everything bagel, chive or three-pepper cream cheese, candy beets, red onion, sprouts, dill pickle, avocado
- Veggie Bagel Everything$12.50
Bakery
- Apple Crumble Custard Bar$5.75
- BROWNIE/OAT BAR$3.75
- Coffee Cake$4.00
variety
- Cookie$2.35
variety
- Croissant DWC$4.20
plain
- Cupcake$3.10
variety
- Donut$3.10
variety
- Mini muffin$1.50
variety
- Mini Scone$2.05
variety
- Muffin$4.20
variety
- OAT BAR$3.75
- PUFF PASTRY (SAVORY)$5.75
- PUFF PASTRY (SWEET)$5.75
- Scone$3.75
variety
- SHORTBREAD$1.65
- TB Cinnamon Roll$4.75
- TB Galette Seasonal$6.30
Varity
- TB Monkey Bread$4.75
- TB Spelt Cookie$1.95
- TB Country Rustic Bread$8.50
- TB Croissant Chocolate$5.75
- TB Croissant Plain$4.65
Smoothies
Tea
- Chai 8 oz$4.25
- Chai 12 oz$4.75
- Chai 16 oz$5.25
- Machai Tea 8 oz$5.25
- Machai Tea 12 oz$5.75
- Machai Tea 16 oz$6.25
- Matcha Kodemari 8 oz$5.25
- Matcha Kodemari 12 oz$5.75
- Matcha Kodemari 16 oz$6.25
- Kodama Sencha, (green tea)$4.25
- Iron Goddess, (black tea)$4.75
- Malabar$4.25
- Oolong$4.75
- Peppermint$4.25
- Rosella$4.25
- Seasonal White Tea$4.75
- Sunstone, (black tea)$4.25
- Tea Source Earl Grey$6.50
- Tea Source Eve In Missoula$6.25
- Tea Source Green Tea Mango$6.25
- Tea Source Moroccan Mint$9.25
Classic Drinks
- Americano 8 oz$3.75
- Americano 12 oz$4.25
- Americano 16 oz$5.25
- Cafe Miel 8 oz$5.25
- Cafe Miel 12 oz$6.25
- Cafe Miel 16 oz$6.75
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Cortado$4.25
- Drip Coffee 8 oz$3.75
- Drip Coffee 12 oz$4.25
- Drip Coffee 16 oz$4.75
- Espresso$3.25
- Espresso Macchiato$4.25
- Iced Coffee 8 oz$3.75
- Iced Coffee 12 oz$4.25
- Iced Coffee 16$4.75
- Latte 8 oz$4.75
- Latte 12 oz$5.25
- Latte 16 oz$5.75
- Mocha 8 oz$5.25
- Mocha 12 oz$6.25
- Mocha 16 oz$6.75
- Nitro Cold Brew 12 oz$5.75
Tempest Signature Latte
- Caramel Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Caramel Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Caramel Latte 16oz$6.75
- Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Lava Salt Caramel Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Lava Salt Caramel Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Lava Salt Caramel Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Lavender Honey Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Lavender Honey Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Lavender Honey Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Vanilla Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Vanilla Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Vanilla Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Sugar Free Vanilla Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Sugar Free Vanilla Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Sugar Free Vanilla Latte 16 oz$6.75
Pour Overs
Not Coffee
- Hot Chocolate 8 oz$4.75
House chocolate sauce made with Askinosie single origin cocoa powder
- Hot Chocolate 12 oz$5.25
House chocolate sauce made with Askinosie single origin cocoa powder
- Hot Chocolate 16 oz$5.75
House chocolate sauce made with Askinosie single origin cocoa powder
- Italian Soda - vanilla 8 oz$4.25
- Italian Soda - vanilla 12 oz$4.75
- Italian Soda - vanilla 16 oz$5.25
- Italian Soda - strawberry 8 oz$4.25
- Italian Soda - strawberry 12 oz$4.75
- Italian Soda - strawberry 16 oz$5.25
- Italian Soda - b/berry ginger 8 oz$4.25
- Italian Soda - b/berry ginger 12 oz$4.75
- Italian Soda - b/berry ginger 16 oz$5.25
- Iced Tea Black 8 oz$3.75
- Iced Tea Black 12 oz$4.25
- Iced Tea Black 16 oz$4.75
- Iced Tea Herbal 8 oz$3.75
- Iced Tea Herbal 12 oz$4.25
- Iced Tea Herbal 16 oz$4.75
- COKE$2.75
- Juice Orange 8 oz$4.25
- Juice Apple 8 oz$4.25
- Milk Regular 8 oz$3.25
- Milk Chocolate 8 oz$3.75
- Vyper Energy Single$3.50
- Vyper Energy Case$34.50
- Lemonade 8 oz$4.50
- Lemonade 12 oz$5.00
- Lemonade 16 oz$5.50
Stored Seasonal Not Coffee
Seasonal
- Butterscotch Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Butterscotch Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Butterscotch Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Hazelnut Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Hazelnut Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Hazelnut Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Horchata 8 oz$5.75
- Horchata 12 oz$6.25
- Horchata 16 oz$6.75
- Pistachio Cardamom Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Pistachio Cardamom Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Pistachio Cardamom Latte 16 oz$6.75
Stored Seasonal Lattes
- Almond Joy Shaken Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Almond Joy Shaken Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Almond Joy Shaken Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Lumberjack Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Lumberjack Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Lumberjack Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Pumpkin Spice Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Pumpkin Spice Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Pumpkin Spice Latte 16 oz$6.75
- Salted Maple Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Salted Maple Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Salted Maple Latte 16 oz$6.75
- steamer 8 oz$2.75
- steamer 12 oz$3.25
- steamer 16 oz$3.75
- Add Espresso$1.50
Stored Seasonal Drinks
- Eggnog Latte 8 oz$5.75
- Eggnog Latte 12 oz$6.25
- Eggnog Latte 16 0z$6.75
- Peppermint Matcha 8 oz$5.75
- Peppermint Matcha 12 oz$6.25
- Peppermint Matcha 16 oz$6.75
- Peppermint Mocha 8 oz$5.75
- Peppermint Mocha 12 oz$6.25
- Peppermint Mocha 16 oz$6.75
- White Chocolate Mocha 8 oz$5.75
- White Chocolate Mocha 12 oz$6.25
- White Chocolate Mocha 16 oz$6.75