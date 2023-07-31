Temple Coffee & Eatery
FOOD
Kickstart
Old Fashioned Creamy Oatmeal
Rolled Oats Topped with Banana Brûlée & Berries
Granola & Berries Parfait
Greek Yogurt Topped with Seasonal Mixed Berries and Crunchy Granola
Berry Bowl with Mascarpone
Seasonal Berries Topped with Mascarpone Cheese & Honey
Mixed Fruit Salad Bowl
Bowl of Seasonal Fruits
Pastries & Sweets
Banana Muffin (GF)
Blueberry Scone
Caramel Bread Pudding
Homemade Bread Pudding Topped with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce
Cinnamon Cruffin
Cinammon Sugar Cruffin Filled with Dulce de Leche
Monkey Bread
Quesito
Turnover Pastry Filled with Sweet Cream Cheese
Strawberry Guava Pop Tart (V)
Pop Tart Filled with Strawberry & Guava
Butter Croissant
Strawberry Loaf
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Cinnamon Rolls
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Blueberry Muffin
Lemon Filling Berry Tart
Handhelds
All Veggie Wrap
Roasted Veggies, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction on a Flour Tortilla
Avocado Toast
Multigrain Toast Topped with Avocado Mash, Heriloom Cherry Tomatoes & Pickled Onions Served with Your Choice of Side
BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chipotle Mayo on a Flour Tortilla Served with Your Choice of Side
Chorizo & Eggs Breakfast Burrito
Mexican Chorizo, Roasted Potato Hash, Scrambeld Eggs on a Flour Tortilla Served with Your Choice of Side
Croque Madame
Sourdough White Bread with Ham, Gruyere Cheese & Dijonnaise Topped with Bechamel Sauce & a Sunny Side Egg Served with Your Choice of Side
Cuban Sandwich
Pan Sabao Bread with Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard & Dill Pickles Served with Your Choice of Side
Goat Cheese & Arugula Focaccia
Goat Cheese, Arugula, Red Onions served on a Focaccia Bread Served with Your Choice of Side
Grilled Cheese Sourdough
Grilled Cheese on Sourdough Bread with Butter Served with Cup of Tomato Basil Soup
Herb Roasted Chicken Sandwich
Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chipotle Aioli on a Multigrain Bun with Your Choice of Side
Herb Roasted Chicken Wrap
Herb Roasted Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cilantro Ranch on a Tomato Basil Tortilla Served with Your Choice of Side
Mascarpone & Fig Compote Toast
Multigrain Toast spread with Mascarpone Cheese Topped with Fig Compote and Candied Pecans Served with Your Choice of Side
Midnight Sandwich
Mayorca Bun with Roast Pork Ham, Yellow Mustard, Swiss Cheese & Dill Pickles Served with Your Choice of Side
Pesto Mozzarella Sandwich
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pesto, Basil on a Focaccia Bread Served with Your Choice of Side
TunaCado Focaccia
Focaccia Bread with Tuna Salad, Swiss Cheese, Vegan Pesto, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Avocado Served with Your Choice of Side
Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast
Old Fashioned Pancakes
Old Fashioned Pancakes with Warm Syrup, Butter, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Strawberry & Chocolate Pancakes
Old Fashioned Pancakes with Chocolate Topped with Strawberries, Whipped Cream & a Sweet Milk Glaze
Banana Pecan Pancakes
Old Fashioned Pancakes Topped with Bananas, Candied Pecans, Caramel Sauce, Nutella and Whipped Cream
Caramelized Apples & Streusel Dutch Baby Pancakes
Caramelized Granny Apples with Homemade Streusel Topped with Mascarpone Cheese and Powdered Sugar
French Toast Extravanganzza
Brioche Bread Loaded with Seasonal Berries, Powdered Sugar & Whipped Cream
Belgian Waffles and Berries
Traditional Waffles Topped with Berries, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar & Maple Syrup
Bagels
Burgers
Guac & Veggie Burger
Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole,Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun with Your Choice of Side
Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger
8oz Angus Beef, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions on a Brioche Bun with Your Choice of Side
Avocado Jalapeño Turkey Burger
Turkey Burger, Fig Compote Topped with Avocado & Pickled Jalapeños with Your Choice of Side
Salads
Classic Ceasar Salad
Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Seasonal Mesclun Salad
Seasonal Mesclun, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumber with Your Choice of Dressing
Spicy All Veggie Hash Bowl
Poached Egg-Topped Hash with Roasted Broccolini, Roasted Carrots, Cilantro & Green Onions, Jalapeños, Spicy Aioli
Grain Salad Bowl
Quinoa, Roasted Veggies, Goat Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions
Breakfast
Traditional Breakfast
Two Farm Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice Of: Breakfast Meat, Toast
Huevos Rancheros
Two Farm Eggs Any Style, Mexican Chorizo, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Corn Tortilla, Ranchero Salsa
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce and a Side House Salad
Egg White Frittata
Mushrooms, Asparagus, Onions, Goat Cheese, and Spinach
Spanish Frittata
Potatoes, Eggs & Cheese and a Side House Salad
Quiche Lorraine
Egg with Bacon, Gruyere Cheese, and Shallots, House-baked in Two Mini Buttery Pie Crusts with Choice of Breakfast Potatoes or Side House Salad
Quiche Florentine
Egg with Spinach, Gruyere Cheese, House-baked in Two Mini Buttery Pie Crusts with Choice of Breakfast Potatoes or Side House Salad
Steak & Eggs
Two Farm Eggs Any Style, Steak Served with Your Choice of Side
Kid's Menu
Add-Ons
DRINKS
Espresso Bar
Americano
Double Espresso + 10oz hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso + 4oz steamed milk
Cortado
Double Espresso + 2oz steamed milk
Double Espresso
Your Choice of House Blend or Decaf
Italian Macchiato
Espresso + dollop milk foam - classical recipe
Latte
Double Espresso + 10oz steamed milk
Mocha
Single origin dark chocolate + Double Espresso + 8oz steamed milk
Caramel Macchiato
White Chocolate Raspberry
Double Chocolate Raspberry
Coffee
Refreshers
Sweet Tea
Sweet Tea + Hand Squeezed Lemonade + Ice
Unsweet Tea
Cold Brew + Cold Milk + Cane Sugar Simple Syrup + Ice
Freshly Squeezed Limeade
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed Limeade Juice
Natural Passion Fruit
Housemade Passion Fruit Juice
Sparkling Water
RainWater
Flavored Sparkling Water
CaliWater
Vybes Strawberry Lavender
Non-Coffee
Signature Drinks
Yummy Milkshakes
Cotton Candy
Vanilla, Cotton Candy, Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk
Cookies & Cream
Vanilla, Chocolate, Oreos
Lemon Milky
Lemon Juice, Milk, Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream
Chocomint
Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk, Peppermint, Chocolate
Chocolate Shake
Banana, Chocolate,Caramel
Caramel Java Chip
Espresso, Chocolate, Caramel,Milk