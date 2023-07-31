FOOD

Kickstart

Old Fashioned Creamy Oatmeal

$4.99

Rolled Oats Topped with Banana Brûlée & Berries

Granola & Berries Parfait

Granola & Berries Parfait

$9.99

Greek Yogurt Topped with Seasonal Mixed Berries and Crunchy Granola

Berry Bowl with Mascarpone

$11.99

Seasonal Berries Topped with Mascarpone Cheese & Honey

Mixed Fruit Salad Bowl

Mixed Fruit Salad Bowl

$7.99

Bowl of Seasonal Fruits

Pastries & Sweets

Banana Muffin (GF)

$3.99Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$5.50

Caramel Bread Pudding

$4.99

Homemade Bread Pudding Topped with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce

Cinnamon Cruffin

Cinnamon Cruffin

$5.15

Cinammon Sugar Cruffin Filled with Dulce de Leche

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.25Out of stock

Quesito

$4.25Out of stock

Turnover Pastry Filled with Sweet Cream Cheese

Strawberry Guava Pop Tart (V)

Strawberry Guava Pop Tart (V)

$4.75Out of stock

Pop Tart Filled with Strawberry & Guava

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.75

Strawberry Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50Out of stock

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Lemon Filling Berry Tart

$5.99

Handhelds

All Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Roasted Veggies, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction on a Flour Tortilla

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Multigrain Toast Topped with Avocado Mash, Heriloom Cherry Tomatoes & Pickled Onions Served with Your Choice of Side

BLT Wrap

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chipotle Mayo on a Flour Tortilla Served with Your Choice of Side

Chorizo & Eggs Breakfast Burrito

$12.39

Mexican Chorizo, Roasted Potato Hash, Scrambeld Eggs on a Flour Tortilla Served with Your Choice of Side

Croque Madame

$13.99

Sourdough White Bread with Ham, Gruyere Cheese & Dijonnaise Topped with Bechamel Sauce & a Sunny Side Egg Served with Your Choice of Side

Cuban Sandwich

$14.59

Pan Sabao Bread with Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard & Dill Pickles Served with Your Choice of Side

Goat Cheese & Arugula Focaccia

$10.99

Goat Cheese, Arugula, Red Onions served on a Focaccia Bread Served with Your Choice of Side

Grilled Cheese Sourdough

$11.99

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough Bread with Butter Served with Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Herb Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chipotle Aioli on a Multigrain Bun with Your Choice of Side

Herb Roasted Chicken Wrap

$12.29

Herb Roasted Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cilantro Ranch on a Tomato Basil Tortilla Served with Your Choice of Side

Mascarpone & Fig Compote Toast

$12.99

Multigrain Toast spread with Mascarpone Cheese Topped with Fig Compote and Candied Pecans Served with Your Choice of Side

Midnight Sandwich

$12.39

Mayorca Bun with Roast Pork Ham, Yellow Mustard, Swiss Cheese & Dill Pickles Served with Your Choice of Side

Pesto Mozzarella Sandwich

$11.99

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pesto, Basil on a Focaccia Bread Served with Your Choice of Side

TunaCado Focaccia

$13.39

Focaccia Bread with Tuna Salad, Swiss Cheese, Vegan Pesto, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Avocado Served with Your Choice of Side

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast

Old Fashioned Pancakes

$8.99

Old Fashioned Pancakes with Warm Syrup, Butter, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Strawberry & Chocolate Pancakes

$11.99

Old Fashioned Pancakes with Chocolate Topped with Strawberries, Whipped Cream & a Sweet Milk Glaze

Banana Pecan Pancakes

$11.99

Old Fashioned Pancakes Topped with Bananas, Candied Pecans, Caramel Sauce, Nutella and Whipped Cream

Caramelized Apples & Streusel Dutch Baby Pancakes

$13.39

Caramelized Granny Apples with Homemade Streusel Topped with Mascarpone Cheese and Powdered Sugar

French Toast Extravanganzza

French Toast Extravanganzza

$13.39

Brioche Bread Loaded with Seasonal Berries, Powdered Sugar & Whipped Cream

Belgian Waffles and Berries

$13.79

Traditional Waffles Topped with Berries, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar & Maple Syrup

Bagels

Lox & Bagel

$13.99

Smoked Salmon, Capers & Onions on an Everything Bagel

Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.99

Traditional Cream Cheese on a Plain Bagel

Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel

$8.49

Cheddar Cheese Omelette Topped with Bacon on Your Choice of Bagel

Burgers

Guac & Veggie Burger

$11.99

Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole,Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun with Your Choice of Side

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger

$13.99

8oz Angus Beef, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions on a Brioche Bun with Your Choice of Side

Avocado Jalapeño Turkey Burger

$12.99

Turkey Burger, Fig Compote Topped with Avocado & Pickled Jalapeños with Your Choice of Side

Salads

Classic Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Seasonal Mesclun Salad

$8.29

Seasonal Mesclun, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumber with Your Choice of Dressing

Spicy All Veggie Hash Bowl

$13.29

Poached Egg-Topped Hash with Roasted Broccolini, Roasted Carrots, Cilantro & Green Onions, Jalapeños, Spicy Aioli

Grain Salad Bowl

$11.89

Quinoa, Roasted Veggies, Goat Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions

Breakfast

Traditional Breakfast

$11.99

Two Farm Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice Of: Breakfast Meat, Toast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.49

Two Farm Eggs Any Style, Mexican Chorizo, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Corn Tortilla, Ranchero Salsa

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce and a Side House Salad

Egg White Frittata

$12.29

Mushrooms, Asparagus, Onions, Goat Cheese, and Spinach

Spanish Frittata

$12.29

Potatoes, Eggs & Cheese and a Side House Salad

Quiche Lorraine

$10.50

Egg with Bacon, Gruyere Cheese, and Shallots, House-baked in Two Mini Buttery Pie Crusts with Choice of Breakfast Potatoes or Side House Salad

Quiche Florentine

$10.50

Egg with Spinach, Gruyere Cheese, House-baked in Two Mini Buttery Pie Crusts with Choice of Breakfast Potatoes or Side House Salad

Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Two Farm Eggs Any Style, Steak Served with Your Choice of Side

Kid's Menu

Chicken Quesadillas Kids

$4.99

Jr Pancakes & Eggs Kids

$4.99

Your Choice of Old Fashioned Pancakes and Two Farm Eggs Any Style

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Kids

$4.99

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough White Bread

Ham & Cheese Sandwich Kids

$4.99

Cheddar Cheese & Ham on Sourdough White Bread

Kids Waffles

$4.99

Add-Ons

Toast Basket

$2.99

Choice of Sourdough White, Sourdough Wheat or a Combination of Both

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.59

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.49

Choice of House Salad or Caesar Salad

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$4.49

Mixed Berries

$4.49

Chicken Sausage Links

$4.59

Bacon

$4.49

Terra Chips

$2.99

Eggs

$2.00

DRINKS

Espresso Bar

Americano

$5.00

Double Espresso + 10oz hot water

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso + 4oz steamed milk

Cortado

$3.75

Double Espresso + 2oz steamed milk

Double Espresso

$3.50

Your Choice of House Blend or Decaf

Italian Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso + dollop milk foam - classical recipe

Latte

$5.00

Double Espresso + 10oz steamed milk

Mocha

$6.00

Single origin dark chocolate + Double Espresso + 8oz steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

White Chocolate Raspberry

$6.00

Double Chocolate Raspberry

$6.00

Coffee

Single Origin Signature Drip

$3.00+

Medium Body Blend Flavorful + Consistent

Pour Over (16oz)

$5.25

Single origin, seasonal coffee, brewed to order

French Press (12 Oz)

$4.50

Full Body, single origin, seasonal coffee, brewed to order

Traditional Cold Brewed Iced Coffee

$5.00

Frappe

$5.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Refreshers

Sweet Tea

$3.25+

Sweet Tea + Hand Squeezed Lemonade + Ice

Unsweet Tea

$3.25+

Cold Brew + Cold Milk + Cane Sugar Simple Syrup + Ice

Freshly Squeezed Limeade

$5.00+

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00+

Fresh Squeezed Limeade Juice

Natural Passion Fruit

$5.25+Out of stock

Housemade Passion Fruit Juice

Sparkling Water

$3.00

RainWater

$2.00

Flavored Sparkling Water

$3.50

CaliWater

$3.50

Vybes Strawberry Lavender

$5.99

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate, Milk, Whipped Cream & Mocha

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Creamy Matcha Latte

Organic Hot Teas

$3.25

Rishi Loose Leaf Variety Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Kids

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$4.00

Kids Limeade Juice

$4.00

Signature Drinks

Irish Caramel Mocha

$4.95

Irish Cream, Caramel,Dark Chocolate, Milk, Double Espresso

Nutelatte

$4.95

Nutella, Hazelnut, Chocolate, Milk, Double Espresso

Mediterranean Breeze

$5.25

Cookie Butter, Pistachio, Vanilla, Honey Jasmine, Milk, Double Espresso

Apple Bun Pie Latte

$4.95

Yummy Milkshakes

Cotton Candy

$7.00

Vanilla, Cotton Candy, Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk

Cookies & Cream

$7.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Oreos

Lemon Milky

$7.00

Lemon Juice, Milk, Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocomint

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk, Peppermint, Chocolate

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Banana, Chocolate,Caramel

Caramel Java Chip

$7.00

Espresso, Chocolate, Caramel,Milk

Frappes

Blueberry Explosion

$6.00

Tropical Breeze

$6.00

MERCHANDISE

Books

99 Prayers for When You Feel Alone by Carey Scott

$2.99

Winning Your Spiritual Battles by Tony Evans

$3.99

One-Minute Insights for Men by Jim George

$3.99

One-Minute Inspirations for Women by Elizabeth George

$3.99

Nevertheless, She Hoped by Debora M. Coty

$14.99

The Power of a Praying Wife Illuminated by Stormie Omartian

$19.99

Journal with Bookmark

$19.99

Cups & Mugs

I Love That Friend Ceramic Mug

$13.99

Be Strong Ceramic Mug

$14.99

Jeremiah 29:11 Ceramic Mug

$12.99

Husband Ceramic Mug

$16.99

Blessed is the Man Stainless Steel Tumbler

$19.99

Man of God Travel Mug

$19.99

Wife Ceramic Mug

$16.99

Coffee Beans

Ethiopian Coffee Beans

$16.99

Peaberry Coffee Beans

$16.99

Temple Signature Coffee Beans

$16.99

Popolo's Red Tomato Sauce

Popolo's Red Tomato Sauce

$12.99

Temple T-shirts

XSmall

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XLarge

$25.00

2XLarge

$25.00