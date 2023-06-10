Tempted
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
Hand wrolled with rice noodles, cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts served with house made sweet chili dipping sauce.
Spicy Sushi Bites
Sushi rice, fried mushrooms, jalapeños, nori and avocado topped with spicy aioli and unagi sauce.
Cauliflower Bites
Hand breaded florets tossed in choice of sauce and served with house made ranch. Sauces: Spicy buffalo, Sweet chili, or Asian BBQ.
Entrées
Impossible Sliders
Two sliders on brioche buns with Impossible meat ®, cheddar cheese, tomato, house made pickles, red onion, lettuce, mayo. Served with fries.
Fried Mushroom Sliders
Two sliders on brioche buns with crispy mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onions, lettuce. Served with fries.
BBQ Mushroom Sliders
Two sliders on brioche buns with shredded mushrooms, Asian BBQ sauce, jalapeños, crispy onion strings, veggie slaw. Served with fries.
Buffalo Ranch Tacos
Two tacos on flour tortillas topped with crispy cauliflower florets, spicy buffalo sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, cilantro. Served with fries.
Fried Mushroom Tacos
Two tacos on flour tortillas with crispy mushrooms, lettuce, spicy aioli, cilantro, and avocado. Served with fries.
BBQ Mushroom Tacos
Two tacos on flour tortillas with shredded mushrooms, sweet Asian BBQ sauce, veggie slaw, crispy onion strings and chipotle aioli. Served with fries.
The Impossible Philly
Impossible meat, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, roasted garlic ailoli, pickled red onions, provolone. Served with fries.