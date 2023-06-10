Tempted


Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$5.00

Hand wrolled with rice noodles, cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts served with house made sweet chili dipping sauce.

Spicy Sushi Bites

$6.00

Sushi rice, fried mushrooms, jalapeños, nori and avocado topped with spicy aioli and unagi sauce.

Cauliflower Bites

$6.00

Hand breaded florets tossed in choice of sauce and served with house made ranch. Sauces: Spicy buffalo, Sweet chili, or Asian BBQ.

Entrées

Impossible Sliders

$12.00

Two sliders on brioche buns with Impossible meat ®, cheddar cheese, tomato, house made pickles, red onion, lettuce, mayo. Served with fries.

Fried Mushroom Sliders

$12.00

Two sliders on brioche buns with crispy mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onions, lettuce. Served with fries.

BBQ Mushroom Sliders

$12.00

Two sliders on brioche buns with shredded mushrooms, Asian BBQ sauce, jalapeños, crispy onion strings, veggie slaw. Served with fries.

Buffalo Ranch Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas topped with crispy cauliflower florets, spicy buffalo sauce, house made ranch, lettuce, cilantro. Served with fries.

Fried Mushroom Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas with crispy mushrooms, lettuce, spicy aioli, cilantro, and avocado. Served with fries.

BBQ Mushroom Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos on flour tortillas with shredded mushrooms, sweet Asian BBQ sauce, veggie slaw, crispy onion strings and chipotle aioli. Served with fries.

The Impossible Philly

$13.00

Impossible meat, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, roasted garlic ailoli, pickled red onions, provolone. Served with fries.

Sides

Garlic Fried Rice

$5.00

Sushi rice, crisp garlic, soy sauce, eggs, green onion.

Ginger Carrot Salad

$3.00

Romaine, cucumbers, carrots, ginger.

French fries

$3.00

Sweet chili Brussels sprouts

$5.00

Seasonal vegetables, garlic and olive oil.

Kids

Impossible Slider

$7.00

One impossible slider with cheddar cheese. Served with fries and a juice box.

Chik'n Nuggets

$8.00

Impossible chik'n nuggets served with fries and a juicebox.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Texas toast, butter, cheddar cheese served with fries and a juice box.

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00