Tenkyu
RAMEN
- Classic Tonkotsu$18.00
Pork broth: pork chasu, kikurage, bean sprouts, green onion, seasoned egg, garlic oil, fried onion, served with thick noodle
- Spicy Miso Tonkotsu$17.00
Pork broth: ground pork soboro, bok choy, bean sprouts, green onion, half seasoned egg, chili oil, served with thick noodle
- Rich Garlic Tonkotsu$20.00
Pork broth: pork chasu, bean sprouts, green onion, fresh garlic, seasoned egg, served with thick noodle
- Beef Sukiyaki Tonkotsu$18.00
Pork broth: beef sukiyaki, green onion, crispy onion, seasoned egg, served with thin noodle
- Classic Tori$16.00
- Spicy Creamy Vegan$15.00
RICE BOWLS
- Beef Sukiyaki Don$16.00
Slow-braised beef sukiyaki, onion, half seasoned egg, green onion, sesame seeds
- Pork Chashu Don$15.00
Slow-braised pork chashu, spinach, green onion, half seasoned egg, sesame seeds
- Chicken Chashu Don$15.00
Slow-braised chicken breast "chashu", ground chicken soboro, spinach, green onion, half seasoned egg, sesame seeds.
- Karaage Ckchen Curry Don$15.00
Seasoned fried chicken, green onions, spinach, half seasoned egg, sesame seeds
- Pork Gyoza Curry Don$15.00
- Plain Vegetarian Curry Don$14.00
- Unagi Chazuke$18.00
SIDE ORDER
- Side Atsuage Tofu$2.25
- Side Black Garlic Oil$1.25
- Side Bok Choy$2.25
- Side Broccoli$2.25
- Side Brussel Sprouts$3.25
- Side Butter$1.25
- Side Cabbage$2.25
- Side Cauliflower$2.25
- Side Chicken Chashu$3.25
- Side Pork Chashu$3.25
- Side Corn$3.25
- Side Crispy Onion$1.75
- Side Extra Noodle$3.25
- Side Fresh Garlic$0.75
- Side Green Onion$1.75
- Side Kikurage$2.25
- Side Parmesan Cheese$2.25
- Side Pork Gyoza$3.25
- Side Seasoned Egg$2.25
- Side Chicken Soboro$2.75
- Side Pork Soboro$2.75
- Side Bean Sprouts$2.25
- Side Spinach$2.25
- Side Beef Sukiyaki$3.25
- Side Wonton$3.25
- Side Kimchi$2.25
- Steam Rice$1.50
YAKITORY
SMALL BITES
- Spicy Edamame$6.00
Lightly salted boiled soy beans
- Tempura Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy tempura brussels sprout with white truffle oil
- Pork Gyoza$6.00
Hand-made pork potstickers
- Soft Shell Crab$7.00
Steamed bun stuffed with deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber and lettuce served with Tanaka's original bun sauce and spicy mayo.
- Port Chashu Bun$7.00
Steamed bun stuffed with slow-braised pork chashu, cucumber and lettuce served with Tanaka's original bun sauce and spicy mayo.
- Karaage Chicken$7.00
Juicy fried chicken thigh with an original garlic pepper served with mixed baby green and Tanaka's original spicy mayonnaise
- Takoyaki-octopus Ball$8.00
Battered octopus over egg tartar topped with kewpie mayonnaise okonomiyaki sauce, fresh cut green onion and smoked bonito flakes
- Ika Geso Karaage$8.00
Fried calamari legs served with Tanaka's homemade spicy mayo
- Fried Oyster$9.00
Fried oyster served with Tanaka's homemade spicy mayo
- Rock Shrimp$8.00
Crispy shrimp tempura tossed in Tanaka's original spicy mayonnaise done in the classic "ebi-mayo" style
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
Seasoned mixed seaweed salad with baby mixed greens
- Truffle Fries$6.00
Fries with truffle oil
- Seasoned Tofu$6.00
- Hamachi Kama$14.00
- Creamy Crabby Jalapeno$15.00
- Tuna Tartar$15.00
- Uni Steak Bite$25.00
- Beef Tongue$15.00
- Chawanmushi$8.00
SPECIALTY
- Grilled Lamb Rib Chop$35.00
- Grilled Beef Back Ribs$28.00
- Slow Braised Pig's Feet$28.00
- Salmon in Puff Pastry$36.00
- Grilled Whole Squid$27.00
- Mushroom Salad$18.00
Water boiled king oyster mushroom, oyster mushroom, seafood mushrooms, arugula, beefsteak plant, mini red radish, cilantro, lettuce, served with sesame oil dressing