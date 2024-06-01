Tenoo King of Spice Dunshaughlin
Indian & Mediterranean Menu (OO)
Mediterranean Appetisers
- Chicken Shish Appetizer
Boneless Chicken fillet grilled, marinated with saffron & Coconut served with mango Sauce.€7.95
- Prawn Pil Pil
Fresh Prawns pan-fried with fresh garlic yellow & red chillies, served with fresh naan bread.€8.95
- Portuguese Wings Appetizer
Grilled chicken wings in a flavour of your choice (Piri Piri, Lemon & herb or Bbq) Served with garlic sauce.€6.95
- Falafel
Chickpea patty with parsley & Spices, Comes with hummus.€6.95
- Hummus with bread
Hummus made of chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice. Tzatziki made of greek yougurt, cucumbers, garlic, olive oil, lemon & parsley.€5.50
- Tzatziki with bread€5.50
- Mix Special Salad€5.50
Mediterranean Main Course
- Half Chicken
Half grilled chicken in a flavour of your choice (Piri piri, Lemon & herb, Bbq).€15.95
- Full Chicken (+chicken wings starter)€33.95
- Portuguese Wings
Grilled chicken wings in a flavour of your choice (Piri Piri, Lemon & herb or Bbq) Served with garlic sauce.€12.95
- Chicken Shish
Boneless Irish chicken fillet, marinated with saffron.€12.95
- Lamb Fillet Shish
Fresh Irish lamb fillet marinated with garlic & Spices.€14.95
- Double Shish
Chicken + Kubideh€21.95
- Classic Kubideh Shish
Minced Beef & Lamb with fresh herbs.€12.95
- Salmon Fish shish
Fresh Salmon fillet pieces marinated with herbs, spices and lime zest.€15.95
- Prawns pil pil
Fresh Prawns pan-fried with fresh garlic yellow & red chillies, served with fresh naan bread.€15.95
- Chicken Kebab
Irish chicken marinated with our special spices and herbs.€11.95
- Lamb kebab
Lamb marinated and layered with flavourings and our special spices.€11.95
- Mixed kebab
Can,t decide? Have both Lamb & Chicken.€11.95
- Falafel Mains€14.95
- Doner Box€11.95
- Chollo Kebab (2 Kubideh)€21.95
- Deal 1
6 Chicken Wings, 1 Chicken Shish, 1 Mixed Kebab, 1 Fries, 1 Salad Garnish, 2 Soft Drinks€32.95
Mediterranean Burgers
Mediterranean Kids Meal
Mediterranean Sides
Mediterranean Desserts
Indian Appetiser
- Samosa Chana Chaat
A tasty & tangy snack made with savory fried pastries, chickpeas, spices, herbs, onions, tomatoes, and lemon.€7.95
- Aloo Tikki Chaat
Cripsy fried potato cubes flavoured with ground spices and sweet-and-sour date and tamaring sauce, garnished with coriander leaves.€7.95
- Mix bhajia
Crispy, bite size vegetable fritters loaded with onions, potatoes, gram flour and Indian spices.€6.95
- Chilly Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes stir fried with ginger, garlic, onions, bell pepper and sauces.€8.95
- Chilly Chicken
Boneless chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, onions, bell pepper and sauces.€9.95
- Amritsatri Fish
Salmon marinated in chilli powder, gram flour, yogurt, turmeric, and lemon juice.€9.95
Indian Tandoori Appetisers
- Achari chicken Tikka
Roasted boneless chicken in yogurt and Indian pickled spices served with mint chutney.€7.95
- Pudina Chicken Tikka
Roasted boneless chicken in mint sauce, coriander, and green chillies.€7.95
- Malai chicken Tikka
Roasted boneless chicken in mint sauce, coriander, and green chillies.€8.95
- Tandoori Chicken
Roasted chciekn with yogurt, red chilli powder, turmeric and seasoned with cayenne pepper.€8.95
- Tandoori Prawns
Jumbo king prawns skewered with marianted curry spices, lemon juice, yogurt, fennel seeds give the aromatic flavour€9.95
- Lamb Seekh Kebab
Minced lamb slathered in a bowl of spices and grilled to perfection and served with mint chutney.€9.95
- Lamb Chop
Lamb chops seasoned with garlic powder, coriander, cumin, paprika, chilli powder, and mustard powder.€9.95
Indian Biryani
- Vegetable Dum Biryani
Dum-cooked basmati rice, veggies and cottage cheese with aromatic spices sealed in a pot producing the most fragrant biryani with an exquisite taste with the side of mirchi-ka-salan & raita.€13.95
- Chicken Dum Biryani
Dum-cooked basmati rice, and chicken with aromatic spices sealed in a pot producing the most fragrant biryani with an exquisite taste with the side of mirchi-ka-salan & raita.€15.95
- Lamb Dum Biryani
Dum-cooked basmati rice, and lamb with aromatic spices sealed in a pot producing the most fragrant biryani with an exquisite taste with the side of mirchi-ka-salan & raita.€18.95
- Prawn Dum Biryani
Dum-cooked basmati rice, and prawn with aromatic spices sealed in a pot producing the most fragrant biryani with an exquisite taste with the side of mirchi-ka-salan & raita.€18.95
Indian Mains
- Paneer Butter Masala
Cottage Cheese cubes in rich and creamy curry made of butter, cashews, onions, spice powders, and herbs.€14.95
- Chana Masala
Soaked white chickpeas with turmeric, onions, ginger, cloves, cumin, and garam masala.€12.95
- Aubergine Masala
Packed with flavourful spices, herbs, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions.€13.95
- Mix Vegetable
Great combination of sliced mixed vegetables and gravy – Carrots, green peas, corn, beans, and cottage cheese.€12.95
- Mushroom Spinach
Mushrooms cooked with spinach leaves, different combination of onions, tomatoes, ginger and garam masala.€12.95
- Jeera Aloo
Punch of flavours from whole cumin seeds (Jeera), ground cumin, ginger, red chilli powder with potatoes.€12.95
- Dal Tadka
Indian lentil dish made with husked and split pigeon pea lentils combines with garlic and red chilli pepper and a punch of tang from fresh tomatoes.€12.95
- Dal Makhani
Traditional variation of lentil dish, made with black beans and other pulses includes butter seasoned with fresh cream.€12.95
- Chicken Korma
It is traditionally made with boneless chicken, onions garlic cloves, ginger, garam masala and Greek yogurt gives creamy sauce for this flavourful dish.€14.95
- Butter Chicken
Boneless chicken curry made with turmeric, chilli powder, salt and garam masala.€15.95
- Chicken Tikka Masala
This delicious dish consisting of marinated boneless chicken pieces that are traditionally cooked in a tandoor and then served in a subtly spiced tomato-cream sauce.€14.95
- Malabar Chicken
Kerala style chicken curry made with turmeric powder, coriander powder.€16.95
- Methi Chicken
Perfect mixture of fenugreek leaves, onions, spinach, spices, herbs, tomatoes, and yogurt, serves with choice of chicken or Lamb.€15.95
- Saag Ghosht
Lamb mixed with creamy spinach curry packed with flavour, fragrance and the most luxurious texture.€18.95
- Lamb Rogan Josh
Heady combination of intense spices in a creamy tomato curry sauce.€18.95
- Prawn Curry
King Prawns flavourful curry with onions, tomatoes, spices, and herbs.€17.95