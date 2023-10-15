Ten Ramen 1888 Sylvan Ave,Ste F 100
Food
Vegetarian Ramen
The veggie ramen is light but packed with flavor based on our soy based vegetable broth. Includes Corn, Takana (Pickled Mustard Greens), Spinach, Kikarage (Wood Ear Mushroom), Menma (Braised Bamboo), Green onions and your choice of Bok Choy & Tofu.
Buta-Soboro
Chopped Porkbelly sautéed in our sweet and savory soy based sauce. Served over buttered rice. Topped with Green Onions and Fried Shallots.
Chashu-Don
Two slices of Braised & Grilled Chashu (Pork Belly), served over Buttered Rice. Topped with Green Onions, & Fried Shallots.
Bowl of Broth
Bowl of rich and creamy Tonkostu (Pork and Chicken) Broth.
Spicy Maze-men
Chopped Porkbelly sautéed in our sweet and savory soy based sauce. Served over Ramen Noodles and topped with a Poached Egg, Cucumbers, Green onions, and Fried Shallots. *This Dish is SOUPLESS.
Maze-men
Sweet and savory Pork Belly served over Ramen Noodles, topped with a Poached Egg, Cucumbers, Green Onions, and Fried Shallots. This dish is BROTHLESS
Spicy Lobster Miso
Spicy Miso based Lobster Broth. Topped with Menma (Soy Braised Bamboo), Chopped Kikurage (Wood Ear Mushrooms), Green Onions, Fried Shallots & Sautéed Crab.
Shoyu
Savory Soy Based Chicken Broth. Topped with Corn, Spinach, Menma (Soy Braised Bamboo), Chopped Kikurage (Wood Ear Mushrooms), Green Onions, Fried Shallots and a slice of Braised and Grilled Chashu (Pork Belly).
Tonkotsu
Rich & Creamy Pork Based Broth mixed with Chicken Stock. Topped with Pickled Ginger, Takana (Pickled Mustard Greens), Menma (Soy Braised Bamboo), Chopped Kikurage (Wood Ear Mushrooms), Green Onions, Fried Shallots and a slice of Braised and Grilled Chashu (Pork Belly).
XO CRAB MAZEMEN
XO is delicious condiment hailing from Hong Kong. Paired with our Jumbo Lump Crab, Ten Ramen House Made Chili Crisp, Poached Egg and finished with Scallions and Green Garlic. Like all of our weekly specials order while you can, we are sure you will want more XO! This Dish is SOUP-LESS.
Weekly Special
Beverages
UCC Matcha Latte With Milk
Japanese Matcha Latte With Milk from Kyoto 8.79 oz Can
UCC Original Coffee With Milk
Japanese Original Coffee With Milk 11.3 oz Can
UCC Hawaii Kona Blend Coffee With Milk
Hawaii Kona Blend Coffee With Milk, 10% Kona Coffee 11.4 oz Can
UCC Green Tea
Japanese Green Tea 11 oz Can
Miyako Ramune Peach Soda
Popular Japanese Soda (Peach) 6.76 oz Glass Bottle
UCC Mango Creamy Soda
Japanese Melon Creamy Soda 16.6 oz Can
UCC Melon Creamy Soda
Japanese Melon Creamy Soda 16.6 oz Can
Hata Ramune Original Soda
Ramune Japanese Carbonated Soda 6.76 fl oz Glass Bottle
Miyako Ramune Lychee Soda
Popular Japanese Soda (Lychee) 6.76 oz Glass Bottle
Miyako Ramune Orange Soda
Popular Japanese Miyako Ramune Soda (Orange) 6.76 oz Glass Bottle
Calpico Soda
Popular Japanese Carbonated Soda, Sweet & Tangy with a Hint of Citrus, 11.3 oz can
Topo Chico Twist of Lime
Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Twist of Lime Flavor 12 oz Glass Bottle
Topo Chico
Sparkling Natural Mineral Water 12 oz Glass Bottle
Mexican Coke Bottle
Cane Sugar Mexican Coca-Cola 11.33 oz Glass Bottle
Jarritos Mineragua
Jarritos Mineragua Sparkling Water 12.5 FL OZ
Hata Ramune Blue Hawaii Soda
Ramune Japanese Carbonated Soda (Blue Hawaii) 6.76 fl oz Glass Bottle
Beer & Sake
Beer
Sake & Nigori
Amabuki Junmai Strawberry Sake
Strawberry flower sake yeast is used to give this sake a uniquely complex and layered fruitiness that is indeed reminiscent of fresh wild strawberries. A succulent bottle loaded with new and interesting flavors, 6 fl oz bottle
Junmai Nigori
Nihon Sakari Oni Koroshi Juice Box
Onigoroshi, or “Demon Slayer” signifies this sake’s significant dryness. Aromas of minerals and rice, with a fresh & easy going flavor. Nihon Sakari uses hard Miyamizu water to brew “masculine” style sake, and has been doing so for centuries.