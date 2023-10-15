Food

Vegetarian Ramen

$14.00

The veggie ramen is light but packed with flavor based on our soy based vegetable broth. Includes Corn, Takana (Pickled Mustard Greens), Spinach, Kikarage (Wood Ear Mushroom), Menma (Braised Bamboo), Green onions and your choice of Bok Choy & Tofu.

Buta-Soboro

$9.00

Chopped Porkbelly sautéed in our sweet and savory soy based sauce. Served over buttered rice. Topped with Green Onions and Fried Shallots.

Chashu-Don

$9.00

Two slices of Braised & Grilled Chashu (Pork Belly), served over Buttered Rice. Topped with Green Onions, & Fried Shallots.

Bowl of Broth

$4.00

Bowl of rich and creamy Tonkostu (Pork and Chicken) Broth.

Spicy Maze-men

$14.00

Chopped Porkbelly sautéed in our sweet and savory soy based sauce. Served over Ramen Noodles and topped with a Poached Egg, Cucumbers, Green onions, and Fried Shallots. *This Dish is SOUPLESS.

Maze-men

$14.00

Sweet and savory Pork Belly served over Ramen Noodles, topped with a Poached Egg, Cucumbers, Green Onions, and Fried Shallots. This dish is BROTHLESS

Spicy Lobster Miso

$16.00

Spicy Miso based Lobster Broth. Topped with Menma (Soy Braised Bamboo), Chopped Kikurage (Wood Ear Mushrooms), Green Onions, Fried Shallots & Sautéed Crab.

Shoyu

$14.00

Savory Soy Based Chicken Broth. Topped with Corn, Spinach, Menma (Soy Braised Bamboo), Chopped Kikurage (Wood Ear Mushrooms), Green Onions, Fried Shallots and a slice of Braised and Grilled Chashu (Pork Belly).

Tonkotsu

$14.00

Rich & Creamy Pork Based Broth mixed with Chicken Stock. Topped with Pickled Ginger, Takana (Pickled Mustard Greens), Menma (Soy Braised Bamboo), Chopped Kikurage (Wood Ear Mushrooms), Green Onions, Fried Shallots and a slice of Braised and Grilled Chashu (Pork Belly).

XO CRAB MAZEMEN

$19.50

XO is delicious condiment hailing from Hong Kong. Paired with our Jumbo Lump Crab, Ten Ramen House Made Chili Crisp, Poached Egg and finished with Scallions and Green Garlic. Like all of our weekly specials order while you can, we are sure you will want more XO! This Dish is SOUP-LESS.

Weekly Special

Beverages

UCC Matcha Latte With Milk

$3.75

Japanese Matcha Latte With Milk from Kyoto 8.79 oz Can

UCC Original Coffee With Milk

$3.50

Japanese Original Coffee With Milk 11.3 oz Can

UCC Hawaii Kona Blend Coffee With Milk

$3.50

Hawaii Kona Blend Coffee With Milk, 10% Kona Coffee 11.4 oz Can

UCC Green Tea

$3.50

Japanese Green Tea 11 oz Can

Miyako Ramune Peach Soda

$3.99

Popular Japanese Soda (Peach) 6.76 oz Glass Bottle

UCC Mango Creamy Soda

$4.25

Japanese Melon Creamy Soda 16.6 oz Can

UCC Melon Creamy Soda

$4.25

Japanese Melon Creamy Soda 16.6 oz Can

Hata Ramune Original Soda

$3.99

Ramune Japanese Carbonated Soda 6.76 fl oz Glass Bottle

Miyako Ramune Lychee Soda

$3.99

Popular Japanese Soda (Lychee) 6.76 oz Glass Bottle

Miyako Ramune Orange Soda

$3.99

Popular Japanese Miyako Ramune Soda (Orange) 6.76 oz Glass Bottle

Calpico Soda

$3.99

Popular Japanese Carbonated Soda, Sweet & Tangy with a Hint of Citrus, 11.3 oz can

Topo Chico Twist of Lime

$3.69

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Twist of Lime Flavor 12 oz Glass Bottle

Topo Chico

$3.69

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water 12 oz Glass Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.99

Cane Sugar Mexican Coca-Cola 11.33 oz Glass Bottle

Jarritos Mineragua

$2.99

Jarritos Mineragua Sparkling Water 12.5 FL OZ

Hata Ramune Blue Hawaii Soda

$3.99

Ramune Japanese Carbonated Soda (Blue Hawaii) 6.76 fl oz Glass Bottle

Beer & Sake

Beer

Sapporo Bottle

$7.00

The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish, 12 fl oz Bottle

Sake & Nigori

Amabuki Junmai Strawberry Sake

$11.00

Strawberry flower sake yeast is used to give this sake a uniquely complex and layered fruitiness that is indeed reminiscent of fresh wild strawberries. A succulent bottle loaded with new and interesting flavors, 6 fl oz bottle

Junmai Nigori

$22.50
Nihon Sakari Oni Koroshi Juice Box

$8.50

Onigoroshi, or “Demon Slayer” signifies this sake’s significant dryness. Aromas of minerals and rice, with a fresh & easy going flavor. Nihon Sakari uses hard Miyamizu water to brew “masculine” style sake, and has been doing so for centuries.

Sides

Chasu (Pork Belly)

$5.00

Braised & Grilled Chashu (Pork Belly)

Extra noodles

$4.00

An extra serving of Ten Ramen's famous noodles.

Bowl of Rice

$4.00

Bowl of Broth

$4.00

Bowl of rich and creamy Tonkostu (Pork and Chicken) Broth.