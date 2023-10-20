Tepache Mexican Kitchen & Bar Fox Chapel
Food Menu
Starters & Small Plates
Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with roasted poblano peppers and tomatillo salsa, flambéed with tequila table side
Creamy avocado, red onion, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, fresh lime juice, garlic, and a dash of salt all ground together fresh table side
The ultimate Mexican street food. Tender ears of corn covered in mayo, queso cotija, and lime-infused tajín, split and speared for easy sharing
A gem from the cuisine of Southern Mexico. Creamy dip made of roasted pepitas (pumpkin seed), fresh orange juice, lime, cloves, and garlic. Served with our house-made tortilla chips
Tender Brussels sprouts tossed in a sweet and spicy honey-chipotle sauce
Tender Brussels sprouts tossed in chile de arbol, lime, garlic, and pepitas
House-fried tortilla chips smothered with cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of one favorite ingredient. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde
Try a traditional Mexican delicacy. Our housemade chipotle-corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and squash blossoms. Served with fresh salsa verde
Crispy rolled tortillas fried until golden, filled with pulled chicken. Served with guacamole, crema, and cotija cheese
Can't choose just one dip for your tortilla chip? Get the best of all worlds with our guacamole, queso dip, and pico de gallo
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, red onion, and colorful roasted pepper kabobs. Served with our house mango and habanero salsa
Specialties
Grilled chicken, bell pepper, peas, onions, asparagus, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses come together in a smoky-sweet chipotle sauce. Served over steamed rice and garnished with cilantro
Grilled chicken breast laid over prickly pear cactus and topped with pan-seared chorizo and our signature cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, shredded cheese, and warm tortillas
Choice ribeye garnished with charred spring onion and jalapeño. Served with warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and pinto beans
A classic. Two poblano peppers roasted, stuffed with queso Chihuahua, dipped and seared in light egg batter, and drizzled with roasted tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with pinto beans and Mexican rice
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein topped with our signature cheese sauce. Served alongside lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, and Mexican rice
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms tossed with Mexican rice and topped with a dynamic duo: our signature cheese sauce and crema
New York strip seared to your preference in chipotle-infused butter. Served with jumbo shrimp, our roasted corn, and poblano pepper salad
A Jalisco special and a house favorite. Three crispy tostadas topped with slow-cooked pulled chipotle chicken, crema, lettuce, queso fresco, cilantro, and avocado
Salads
Iceberg lettuce bowl seared and stuffed with roasted corn, poblano pepper, bell pepper, lime, and Romano cheese. Served with our sweet and spicy house-made mango habanero dressing
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, chopped tomato, sweet corn, black beans, and shredded cheese, and tossed with your choice of dressing
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with lemon juice, seared on the grill and topped with roasted corn, bell pepper, asparagus, bacon, avocado, and queso fresco before being drizzled in your choice of dressing. Chef's recommendation: jalapeño ranch
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, roasted poblano peppers, grilled corn, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips tossed in our homemade lime-cilantro dressing
Mixed greens, bell peppers, black beans, corn, tomato, mango, and jicama root all chopped and tossed with caramelized hibiscus petals and our house-made hibiscus dressing
Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and your choice of protein served on a sizzling skillet
Add a little heat. Grilled bell peppers, onions, and your choice of protein all coated generously in our house chipotle salsa and served on a sizzling skillet
For when you want it all. Grilled chicken, flank steak, shrimp, chorizo, sautéed bell peppers, and onions served on a sizzling skillet, all topped with our house-roasted tomato salsa and melted queso Oaxaca
Sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, and cauliflower served on a sizzling skillet. These fajitas are served with vegetarian cilantro rice
Enchiladas
Four enchiladas stuffed with ground beef and topped with avocado, shredded cheese, crema, and our tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with lettuce, Mexican rice, and pinto beans
Four enchiladas stuffed with pulled chicken and topped with our signature cheese sauce, salsa verde, crema, and queso fresco. Served with lettuce, Mexican rice, and pinto beans
Four enchiladas stuffed with grilled shrimp and drizzled with our house-made creamy red pepper salsa. Served with cilantro rice, our roasted corn, and poblano pepper salad
Burritos & Quesadillas
Sautéed onions and bell peppers, melted cheese, and your choice of filling pressed and grilled inside an extra-large flour tortilla. Accompanied by Mexican rice, crema, pico de gallo, and cheese
Focus on the good stuff. Your favorite burrito fixings, all served in a bowl without the tortilla: Mexican rice, black beans, shredded cheese, chipotle salsa, crema, pico de gallo, and your choice of filling
Tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and cilantro rice. All drowned in our signature cheese sauce and homemade chipotle salsa
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, rice, black beans, cheese, and salsa de guajillo. Served alongside your choice of our house side salad or papas fritas
Tacos
Butter lettuce leaf filled with your choice of protein, avocado, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, and crema
Chipotle-corn tortilla, crispy cauliflower, zesty buffalo sauce, red cabbage, avocado salsa, and chipotle aioli
Chipotle-corn tortilla, grilled chicken, avocado and cilantro salsa, guacamole, cheese, and lime-infused pico de gallo
Chipotle-corn tortilla, grilled chicken, pan-seared chorizo, salsa verde, raw onion, cilantro, and grated queso fresco
Chipotle-corn tortilla, and jackfruit marinated in our house-made chipotle barbeque salsa, guacamole, mango, and jalapeños
Your one-way ticket to the yucatán. Chipotle-corn tortilla, slow-cooked pork marinated in Mexican orange and achiote, pickled red onions
Chipotle-corn tortilla, shredded pork, raw onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple. Served with salsa verde and guajillo salsa
Chipotle-corn tortilla, pork shoulder, grilled onions, charred jalapeños, avocado salsa, and queso fresco
Flour tortilla, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, sliced avocado, and your choice of seafood
A Jalisco staple. Quick-fried chipotle-corn tortilla, beef slow-marinated in chile de arbol and cinnamon, raw onion, cilantro, and queso Oaxaca. Served with lime and consomé broth for dipping
Soups
A heaping portion of traditional chicken soup with carrots, celery, chickpeas, queso Oaxaca, and a spoonful of smoky salsa de chipotle, all topped with a chipotle chile
Ask your server about today's selection
Desserts
Want to make churros even better? Add Millie's homemade vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, cinnamon, and strawberries
Vanilla ice cream quick-fried, served in a crispy tortilla bowl, and topped with honey, chocolate sauce, and a cherry
Delicate crepes drenched in Mexican caramel, flambéed in orange liqueur, topped with orange zest and served with Millie's homemade vanilla ice cream
Your new favorite thing. Creamy flan and earthy sweet corn topped with house-caramelized hibiscus flowers and drizzled with caramel and hibiscus reduction
Topped with whipped cream and strawberries
Double Trouble Tacos
Flour tortilla, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese
Kid's Menu
Sides
A La Carte
Menu De Otoño
Drinks Menu
N/A Beverages
Ask your server about our flavor of the day
Just like Abuelita makes it. Cinnamon-infused coffee strained right on the stove