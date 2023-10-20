Food Menu

Starters & Small Plates

Flaming Queso Fundido
$12.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with roasted poblano peppers and tomatillo salsa, flambéed with tequila table side

Guacamole Your Way
$14.00

Creamy avocado, red onion, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, fresh lime juice, garlic, and a dash of salt all ground together fresh table side

Elotes to Share
$11.00

The ultimate Mexican street food. Tender ears of corn covered in mayo, queso cotija, and lime-infused tajín, split and speared for easy sharing

Sikil P'aak
$11.00

A gem from the cuisine of Southern Mexico. Creamy dip made of roasted pepitas (pumpkin seed), fresh orange juice, lime, cloves, and garlic. Served with our house-made tortilla chips

Honey Chipotle Brussels Sprouts
$11.00

Tender Brussels sprouts tossed in a sweet and spicy honey-chipotle sauce

Baja California Brussels Sprouts
$11.00

Tender Brussels sprouts tossed in chile de arbol, lime, garlic, and pepitas

Loaded Nachos
$11.00

House-fried tortilla chips smothered with cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños

Quesadilla
$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of one favorite ingredient. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa verde

Squash Blossom Quesadilla
$14.00

Try a traditional Mexican delicacy. Our housemade chipotle-corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and squash blossoms. Served with fresh salsa verde

Taquitos Mexicanos
$12.00

Crispy rolled tortillas fried until golden, filled with pulled chicken. Served with guacamole, crema, and cotija cheese

La Bandera Sampler
$10.00

Can't choose just one dip for your tortilla chip? Get the best of all worlds with our guacamole, queso dip, and pico de gallo

Chipotle Barbecued Shrimp
$17.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp, red onion, and colorful roasted pepper kabobs. Served with our house mango and habanero salsa

Queso dip
$4.00
Queso Dip 12oz
$12.00

Specialties

Chipotle Chicken
$18.00

Grilled chicken, bell pepper, peas, onions, asparagus, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses come together in a smoky-sweet chipotle sauce. Served over steamed rice and garnished with cilantro

Choripollo
$19.00

Grilled chicken breast laid over prickly pear cactus and topped with pan-seared chorizo and our signature cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, shredded cheese, and warm tortillas

Carne Asada
$20.00

Choice ribeye garnished with charred spring onion and jalapeño. Served with warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice, and pinto beans

Chiles Rellenos
$16.00

A classic. Two poblano peppers roasted, stuffed with queso Chihuahua, dipped and seared in light egg batter, and drizzled with roasted tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with pinto beans and Mexican rice

Chimichanga
$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein topped with our signature cheese sauce. Served alongside lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, and Mexican rice

Arroz Con Pollo
$18.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms tossed with Mexican rice and topped with a dynamic duo: our signature cheese sauce and crema

Mar Y Tierra
$22.00

New York strip seared to your preference in chipotle-infused butter. Served with jumbo shrimp, our roasted corn, and poblano pepper salad

Tinga Tostadas
$17.00

A Jalisco special and a house favorite. Three crispy tostadas topped with slow-cooked pulled chipotle chicken, crema, lettuce, queso fresco, cilantro, and avocado

Combos

Two Mains & Two Sides
$14.00
Three Mains & Two Sides
$17.00

Salads

Bola
$12.00

Iceberg lettuce bowl seared and stuffed with roasted corn, poblano pepper, bell pepper, lime, and Romano cheese. Served with our sweet and spicy house-made mango habanero dressing

Taco Salad
$12.00

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, chopped tomato, sweet corn, black beans, and shredded cheese, and tossed with your choice of dressing

Grilled Romaine
$14.00

Romaine lettuce sprinkled with lemon juice, seared on the grill and topped with roasted corn, bell pepper, asparagus, bacon, avocado, and queso fresco before being drizzled in your choice of dressing. Chef's recommendation: jalapeño ranch

Aguacate
$14.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, roasted poblano peppers, grilled corn, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips tossed in our homemade lime-cilantro dressing

Mexican Chopped
$13.00

Mixed greens, bell peppers, black beans, corn, tomato, mango, and jicama root all chopped and tossed with caramelized hibiscus petals and our house-made hibiscus dressing

Fajitas

Fajitas Traditional
$18.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, and your choice of protein served on a sizzling skillet

Fajitas Chipotle
$19.00

Add a little heat. Grilled bell peppers, onions, and your choice of protein all coated generously in our house chipotle salsa and served on a sizzling skillet

Fajitas Alambres
$24.00

For when you want it all. Grilled chicken, flank steak, shrimp, chorizo, sautéed bell peppers, and onions served on a sizzling skillet, all topped with our house-roasted tomato salsa and melted queso Oaxaca

Fajitas Verduras
$15.00

Sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, and cauliflower served on a sizzling skillet. These fajitas are served with vegetarian cilantro rice

Enchiladas

Rojas Enchiladas
$16.00

Four enchiladas stuffed with ground beef and topped with avocado, shredded cheese, crema, and our tomato and guajillo salsa. Served with lettuce, Mexican rice, and pinto beans

Verdes Enchiladas
$16.00

Four enchiladas stuffed with pulled chicken and topped with our signature cheese sauce, salsa verde, crema, and queso fresco. Served with lettuce, Mexican rice, and pinto beans

Shrimp Enchiladas
$18.00

Four enchiladas stuffed with grilled shrimp and drizzled with our house-made creamy red pepper salsa. Served with cilantro rice, our roasted corn, and poblano pepper salad

Burritos & Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla
$12.00

Sautéed onions and bell peppers, melted cheese, and your choice of filling pressed and grilled inside an extra-large flour tortilla. Accompanied by Mexican rice, crema, pico de gallo, and cheese

Burrito Bowl
$12.00

Focus on the good stuff. Your favorite burrito fixings, all served in a bowl without the tortilla: Mexican rice, black beans, shredded cheese, chipotle salsa, crema, pico de gallo, and your choice of filling

Burrito Ahogado
$12.00

Tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and cilantro rice. All drowned in our signature cheese sauce and homemade chipotle salsa

Grilled Burrito
$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, rice, black beans, cheese, and salsa de guajillo. Served alongside your choice of our house side salad or papas fritas

Tacos

Tacos Verdes
$13.00

Butter lettuce leaf filled with your choice of protein, avocado, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, and crema

Buffalo Cauliflower
$14.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, crispy cauliflower, zesty buffalo sauce, red cabbage, avocado salsa, and chipotle aioli

Cilantro Lime Chicken
$15.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, grilled chicken, avocado and cilantro salsa, guacamole, cheese, and lime-infused pico de gallo

Chicken Chorizo
$15.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, grilled chicken, pan-seared chorizo, salsa verde, raw onion, cilantro, and grated queso fresco

Jackfruit
$14.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, and jackfruit marinated in our house-made chipotle barbeque salsa, guacamole, mango, and jalapeños

Cochinita Pibil
$16.00

Your one-way ticket to the yucatán. Chipotle-corn tortilla, slow-cooked pork marinated in Mexican orange and achiote, pickled red onions

Al Pastor
$16.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, shredded pork, raw onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple. Served with salsa verde and guajillo salsa

Carnitas
$16.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, pork shoulder, grilled onions, charred jalapeños, avocado salsa, and queso fresco

Seafood
$17.00

Flour tortilla, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, sliced avocado, and your choice of seafood

Birria
$16.00

A Jalisco staple. Quick-fried chipotle-corn tortilla, beef slow-marinated in chile de arbol and cinnamon, raw onion, cilantro, and queso Oaxaca. Served with lime and consomé broth for dipping

Asada tacos
$15.00

Soups

Caldo Tlalpeño
$13.00

A heaping portion of traditional chicken soup with carrots, celery, chickpeas, queso Oaxaca, and a spoonful of smoky salsa de chipotle, all topped with a chipotle chile

Cup Soup of the Day
$5.00

Ask your server about today's selection

Bowl Soup of the Day
$7.00

Ask your server about today's selection

Desserts

Churro Platter
$9.00

Want to make churros even better? Add Millie's homemade vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, cinnamon, and strawberries

Fried Ice Cream
$8.00

Vanilla ice cream quick-fried, served in a crispy tortilla bowl, and topped with honey, chocolate sauce, and a cherry

Crepas De Naranja
$12.00

Delicate crepes drenched in Mexican caramel, flambéed in orange liqueur, topped with orange zest and served with Millie's homemade vanilla ice cream

Flan Elote
$9.00

Your new favorite thing. Creamy flan and earthy sweet corn topped with house-caramelized hibiscus flowers and drizzled with caramel and hibiscus reduction

Pastel De Tres Leches
$8.00

Topped with whipped cream and strawberries

Postres Platter
$15.00

Double Trouble Tacos

Lunch Tacos Verdes
$13.00

Butter lettuce leaf filled with your choice of protein, avocado, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, and crema

Lunch Buffalo Cauliflower
$13.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, crispy cauliflower, zesty buffalo sauce, red cabbage, avocado salsa, and chipotle aioli

Lunch Jackfruit tacos
$13.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla filled with jackfruit slow-marinated in our house-made chipotle barbeque salsa, guacamole, mango, jalapeños

Lunch Cilantro Lime Chicken tacos
$13.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, grilled chicken, avocado and cilantro salsa, guacamole, cheese, and lime-infused pico de gallo

Tacos Chicken Chorizo tacos
$13.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, grilled chicken, pan-seared chorizo, salsa verde, raw onion, cilantro, grated queso fresco

Tacos Cochinita Pibil tacos
$13.00

Your one-way ticket to the yucatán. Chipotle-corn tortilla, slow-cooked pork marinated in Mexican orange and achiote, pickled red onions

Lunch Al Pastor tacos
$13.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, marinated pork, raw onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple. Served with salsa verde and guajillo salsa

Lunch Bírria tacos
$13.00

A Jalisco staple. Quick-fried chipotle-corn tortilla, stuffed with beef slow-marinated in chile de arbol and cinnamon, topped with raw onion, cilantro, and melted queso Oaxaca. Served with lime and consomé broth for dipping

Lunch Carnitas tacos
$13.00

Chipotle-corn tortilla, pork shoulder, grilled onions, charred jalapeños, avocado salsa, and queso fresco

Seafood**
$13.00

Flour tortilla, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, sliced avocado, and your choice of seafood

Americano*
$13.00

Flour tortilla, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla**
$7.00
Kid's Taco
$8.00

Soft flour tortilla or hard corn tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomato

Kid's Chicken Tenders
$7.00
Kid's Enchilada
$7.00

Served with roasted tomato salsa

Kid's Burrito
$7.00

Served with roasted tomato salsa

Kid's Hamburger
$7.00

Sides

Side Black Beans
$3.50
Side Pinto Beans
$3.50
Side Salad
$3.50
Side Mexican Rice
$4.00
Papas Fritas
$4.00
Rajas Con Crema
$4.00
Corn Poblano
$4.00
Nopal Salad
$4.00
4oz Guacamole
$4.00
Sour Cream
$1.99
SideTortillas
$1.99
Hot Sauce 4oz
$3.00
Pico De Gallo 4oz
$1.99
Queso Rallado 4oz
$1.99
Side Lechuga
$1.99
Side Tomatoes
$1.99
Side Avocado
$3.50
Queso Fresco 2oz
$1.99
fruit
$4.00
jalapenos frescos
$1.99
side jalapenos en vinagre
$1.99
Papas fritas
$3.50
corn poblano salad
$3.50
chips + salsa
$3.50

A La Carte

Northern-style Tamal
$4.00
Sourthern-Style. Tamal
$4.00
Enchilada Roja
$4.00
Enchilada Verde
$4.00
Burrito
$4.00
Quesadilla
$4.00
Taco
$4.00

Menu De Otoño

Sopes
$12.00
Chalupas
$12.00
Chile En Nogada
$18.00
Costilla en salsa verde
$20.00
Chum
$8.00
Prickly Pumpkin
$9.00
Cafe de Naranja
$9.00
Sparkling Apple Hibiscus
$9.00
Cempasuchil
$16.00
Calabaza
$16.00
Manzana
$16.00
De Muertos
$16.00
Mole Old-Fashioned
$17.00
Cafe De Mañana
$17.00
Ponte un sueter
$17.00

Drinks Menu

N/A Beverages

Agua Fresca de Fresa
$5.00
Agua Fresca de Horchata
$5.00
Agua Fresca de Jamaica
$5.00
Agua Fresca de Mango
$5.00
Agua Fresca de Pina
$5.00

Ask your server about our flavor of the day

Café De Olla
$3.00

Just like Abuelita makes it. Cinnamon-infused coffee strained right on the stove

Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Mountain Dew
$3.00
Orange Crush
$3.00
Pepsi
$3.00
Raspberry Iced Tea
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Sierra Mist
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
ice tea
$3.00
apple juce
$3.00
Coffee
$1.99
Smoodi
$5.00
coca mexicana
$4.00

Liquor

Gin

Well Gin
$6.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Seagrams
$8.00
Beefeaters
$8.00
Well Gin DBL
$9.00
Bombay Saph DBL
$12.00
Tanqueray DBL
$12.00
Hendricks DBL
$15.00
Seagrams DBL
$12.00
Beefeaters DBL
$12.00

Rum

Well Rum
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Malibu
$9.00
MJers's
$6.00
Bacardi Superior
$9.00
Well Rum DBL
$11.00
Captain Morgan DBL
$13.00
Malibu DBL
$13.00
MJers's DBL
$9.00
Bacardi Superior DBL
$13.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Jim Beam Honey
$8.00
Knob Creek Single
$12.00
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00
Knob Creek Straight
$12.00
14 Glenlivet
$9.00
12 Glenlivet
$7.00
Dewars
$8.00
Buchanans Delux
$8.00
Buchanans Straight
$12.00
Buchanans Master
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Peach
$9.00
Fireball
$7.00
Johnnie Walker
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$10.00
Jameson
$7.00
Seagrams
$6.00
Canadian Club
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Makers Mark 46
$12.00
Seagrams VO
$7.00
Well Whiskey DBL
$12.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$15.00
Jim Beam DBL
$12.00
Jim Beam Honey DBL
$12.00
Knob Creek Single DBL
$18.00
Knob Creek Rye DBL
$18.00
Knob Creek Straight DBL
$18.00
14 Glenlivet DBL
$18.00
12 Glenlivet DBL
$14.00
Dewars DBL
$12.00
Buchanans Delux DBL
$13.00
Buchanans Straight DBL
$18.00
Buchanans Master DBL
$15.00
Bulleit Rye DBL
$15.00
Crown Royal DBL
$13.00
Crown Apple DBL
$13.00
Crown Peach DBL
$13.00
Fireball DBL
$10.00
Johnnie Walker DBL
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
$15.00
Jameson DBL
$13.00
Seagrams DBL
$12.00
Canadian Club DBL
$12.00
Southern Comfort DBL
$14.00
Makers Mark DBL
$14.00
Makers Mark 46 DBL
$18.00
Seagrams VO DBL
$14.00

Tequila Blanco

Patron Blanco
$13.00
Cazadores Blanco
$11.00
Luna Azul Blanco
$10.00
Tequila Ocho Blanco
$14.00
1800 BLanco
$10.00
Tres Generadones Blanco
$13.00
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco
$10.00
Gran Centenario Blanco
$12.00
Hornitos Blanco
$11.00
Herradora Blanco
$13.00
Don Julio Blanco
$13.00
Maestro D Blanco
$15.00
Corraiejo Blanco
$13.00
Partida Blanco
$14.00
Teremana Blanco
$12.00
Lobos Blanco
$16.00
Casa Amigos Blanco
$13.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Patron Blanco DBL
$18.00
Cazadores Blanco DBL
$16.00
Luna Blanco DBL
$14.00
Tequila Ocho Blanco DBL
$21.00
1800 Blanco DBL
$15.00
Tres Generadones Blanco DBL
$18.00
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco DBL
$15.00
Gran Centenario Blanco DBL
$16.00
Hornitos Blanco DBL
$15.00
Herradora Blanco DBL
$18.00
Don Julio Blanco DBL
$18.00
Maestro Blanco DBL
$21.00
Corraiejo Blanco DBL
$18.00
Partida Blanco DBL
$21.00
Teremana Blanco DBL
$18.00
Lobos Blanco DBL
$21.00
Casa Amigos DBL
$18.00

Tequila Anejo

Patron Azul Añejo
$14.00
Cazadores Azul Añejo
$13.00
Luna Azul Añejo
$13.00
Tequilacono Azul Añejo
$17.00
1800 Azul Añejo
$12.00
3 Generaciones Azul Añejo
$14.00
Jose Cuervo Trad Azul Añejo
$12.00
Gran Centenanio Azul Añejo
$14.00
Hornitos Azul Añejo
$13.00
Milagro Azul Añejo
$13.00
Cabo Wabo Azul Añejo
$15.00
Espolon Azul Añejo
$13.00
Herradora Azul Añejo
$15.00
Don Julio Azul Añejo
$15.00
Maestro Azul Añejo
$18.00
Corralejo Azul Añejo
$15.00
Partida Azul Añejo
$16.00
Casa Noble Azul Añejo
$18.00
Teramana Azul Añejo
$15.00
Lobos Azul Añejo
$18.00
Casa Amigos Añejo
$15.00
Patron Azul DBL
$21.00
Cazadores Azul DBL
$18.00
Luna Azul DBL
$17.00
Tequilacono Azul DBL
$24.00
1800 Azul DBL
$18.00
3 Generaciones Azul DBL
$20.00
Jose Cuervo Trad Azul DBL
$18.00
Gran Centenanio Azul DBL
$20.00
Hornitos Azul DBL
$18.00
Milagro Azul DBL
$18.00
Cabo Wabo Azul DBL
$20.00
Espolon Azul DBL
$18.00
Herradora Azul DBL
$21.00
Don Julio Azul DBL
$21.00
Maestro Azul DBL
$21.00
Corralejo Azul DBL
$22.00
Partida Azul DBL
$21.00
Casa Noble Azul DBL
$27.00
Teramana Azul DBL
$20.00
Lobos Azul DBL
$25.00

Vodka

Skyy
$6.00+

Mezcal

casa Amigos Mezcal
$15.00
Monte Alban
$11.00
Vida Mezcal
$13.00
Vicio Mezcal
$14.00
Wahaka
$15.00
Lobos Mezcal
$16.00