Tequila Revolucion
Popular Items
- Tacos de Pollo Adobado$20.95
This is a delicious dish the chefs want you to try, something you don’t see in CT very often. First chef takes guajillo and ancho chiles, toasts them to bring out the flavor. Blends them up with garlic, onions, apple cider vinegar, cumin, allspice, clove and some oregano. Chef dices the chicken into small pieces and it marinates in the adobo described above for 48 hours. Cooked on the flat top with a little crumbled bacon and put in fresh corn tortillas with guacamole, topped with cilantro/ white onions and a drizzle of Arbol chile salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Carne asada Yucateca$37.95
This is one of my all time favorite dishes. Center cut skirt steak is marinated in an adobo of fresh fruit vinegar, achiote, habanero chiles and garlic. We cook it over our 900 degree charcoal grill and serve with black beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. (SPICY, but the burn is so good)
- Guacamole$14.95
House made fresh guacamole. **avocados are insanely expensive normally our guac is 12.95**
FOOD
***SPECIALS START HERE***
- Cucumber Jalapeño Spritz$10.00
21 seeds cucumber jalapeño infused tequila mixed with club soda and served in a wine glass with a lime wedge. Super refeshing!
- Ranch Water$11.00
Don Julio, Topo Chico and fresh lime. Call this a diet margarita.
- Elotes Off The Cob$13.95
I’ve begged and pleaded with the chef to do these but he insisted we wait until he gets some appropriate corn, well that corn has arrived!!! A whole ear of corn is steamed in husk over the grill, husk removed and finished over the naked flame to get some char. Removed off the cob and covered in a chipotle aioli and queso anejo for salt. THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST THINGS YOU CAN EAT TRUST ME!
- Mixed Grill$38.95
This is a straightforward dish. If you are craving meat you gotta give this a try. Arrachara grilled skirt steak gets served along side a piece of grilled tequila marinated chicken, 2 wild caught Mexican gulf shrimp and a link of Mexican chorizo. Served with onion rings (you can swap for any side you'd like at no charge)
- Enchiladas Suizas$20.95
These are a kitchen favorite! 2 chicken enchiladas are smothered in a fired roasted tomatillo sauce and finished with a little queso anejo and Mexican crema. Served with rice and beans. If you are craving enchiladas fire these up!
- Street Corn Smoked Chicken Wings$16.95
Chicken wings get marinated in a mustard/jerk seasoning and smoked for 4 hours. Once pulled they get a quick fry to crisp them up (representing Buffalo, NY hi-yooo) tossed in the Mexican Street corn ailoi, sprinkled with cojita cheese and finished with blistered sweet corn kernals and a sprinkle of cilantro. We are serving 7-8per order based on wing size. Feel free to order more we can make as many as you want! These sell out everyday for a reason.
- Roasted Corn Soup$11.95
IT'S BACCKKKK!! Chef Mauricio fire roasts a bunch of corn directly on the cob over our grill, develops a beautiful char. He cuts the corn off and purees it with garlic, onions, spices, cream, poblano chiles and our fresh chicken stock. We get 20 requests a week so here it is! Get it while you can!
Apps
- Chips And Salsa Refill$4.95
- Tostada Nachos$10.95
Individual nachos with refried beans, melted cheese and jalapenos. Served with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
- Tostada Nachos Steak$15.95
Individual nachos with black beans, steak, cheese and jalapeños
- Tostada Nachos Chicken$13.95
Individual nachos with black beans,chicken, cheese and jalapeños
- Tostada Nachos Chorizo$13.95
Individual nachos with black beans, chorizo, cheese and jalapeños
- Tequila Nachos$13.95
Chips with melted cheese, pico de gallo, refried beans and ground beef.
- Queso Fundido$14.95
Melted various cheeses, peppers, chorizo. Served with corn tortillas
- Tortilla Soup$8.95
- Steak Quesadilla App$14.95
- Chicken Quesadilla App$12.95
- Choriso Quesadilla App$12.95
- Cheese Quesadilla App$9.95
- Chips And Cheese$8.95
- Shrimp Quesadilla App$17.95
- Veggie Tostada Nacho$12.95
- Veg Quesadilla App$12.95
Comida De La Frontera
- Enchiladas$19.95
2 enchiladas, filled with your choice of meat, veggies or cheese.
- Burritos$19.95
2 burritos filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice and beans. Red sauce with chicken, steak, and bean. Green sauce with pork and veggies
- Quesadillas$19.95
- Tacos Americanos$19.95
4 hard shell tacos filled with ground beef, pico de gallo, cheese and lettuce... served with rice and beans. Please no protein substutions. Again, these are served with ground beef only. Substitutions will not be honored. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Platos Principales
- Arrachera$33.95
Charcoal grilled skirt steak, cooked to perfections served with pinto beans and rice
- Carne Sonora$34.95
Center cut skirt steak is marinated with lime juice, oregano, garlic and chipotle chiles. Served with guac, black beans and flour tortillas. Very tasty steak!
- Baja Fish Tacos$19.95
Cod filets are dipped in beer batter, fried, and served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and Mexican style creama. 3 tacos.
- Tacos de Pez Espada$20.95
Charcoal grilled swordfish served in flour tortillas with lettuce, guacamole and lime juice. Served with 3 tacos.
- Camarones Mojo$25.95
Wild caught Mexican shrimp sauteed with a delicious blend of fresh lime juice and garlic, corn and tomatoes. Served with rice and house salad.
- Huevos Rancheros$15.95
Breakfast for dinner. Flour tortillas layered with beans, eggs, melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Huevos Carne$22.95
Breakfast for dinner. Flour tortillas layered with beans, eggs, melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Huevos Chorizo$19.95
- Huevos Tequila Chicken$19.95
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos$22.95
- Grilled Tequila Chicken Breast$19.95
- Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast$19.95
- Botana Plate$32.95
This is a platter of marinated skirt steak, shredded pork and shrimp. Served with a cheese enchilada, guacamole, salsa, beans and tortillas.
Fajitas
Ensaladas
- House Salad$7.95
- House Salad Dinner$12.95
- Caesar Salad$8.95
- Caesar w/Chicken$18.95
- Caesar w/Skirt Steak$21.95
- Caesar w/Shrimp$23.95
- Hearts Of Palm App$11.95
- Hearts Of Palm Dinner$15.95
- Hearts Of Palm w/Chicken$18.95
- Hearts Of Palm w/Skirt Steak$21.95
- Hearts Of Palm w/Shrimp$23.95
- Sliced Avocado$3.50
- House Sal With Chix$18.95
- House Sal Steak$21.95
- House Salad W/shrimp$23.95
- Caesar Salad Dinner$12.95
- Veggie Platter$13.95
Sides
- Chips and Salsa Refill$4.95
- Flour Tortillas$3.00
- Side Of Guacamole$5.95
- Garlic Broccoli$7.95
- Mix Veggies$7.95
- Corn Tortillas$3.00
- Rice & Beans$3.00
- Black Beans$3.50
- Fries$5.95
- Sliced Avocado$4.95
- Split Plate$4.95
- Rice$3.00
- Split Plate$4.95
- Refried Beans$3.00
- Pint Of Pico$11.95
- Red Salsa$8.95
- Green Salsa$8.95
- Rice And Black Beans$3.95
- Onion Rings$5.95
- Large Red Salsa$18.95
- Large Green Salsa$18.95
- 3 Grilled Shrimp$10.95
kids
- Super Kids Meal$14.95Out of stock
Kids meal comes with a delicious special margjarrito, your choice of of quesadilla either cheese or chicken and a surprise toy at the end.
- Chicken Fingers And Fries$9.95
- Chicken Nuggets And Fries$8.95
- kids Chicken burrito$9.95
- kids Cheese quesadilla$8.95
- kids chicken quesadilla$10.95
- Kids Texas Tacos$9.95
- Hot Dog$9.95
- Kids Chix Al Carbon$9.95
- Kids Chicken Burrito$9.95
- Kids Grilled Chicken$9.95
- Kids Ground Beef Burrito$9.95
- Kids Shrimp$15.95
- Kids Steak Quesadilla$12.95
- Kids Pork Quesadilla$9.95
- Kids Stk Al Carbon$9.95
- Kids Steak Burrito$10.95
- Kids Steak And Fries$10.95
- Kids White Fish Rice And Beans$10.95
- Kids Cheese Enchilada$8.95
- Kids Grill Chicken Fries$10.95
- Kid Chicken Enchilada$9.95
- Kids Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.95
- Kids Steak Taco$10.95
DRINKS
Margaritas
- Don Julio Marg$12.00
- Spicy Marg$13.00
- Strawberry Margarita$13.00
- Mango Marg$13.00
- Peach Margarita$13.00
- Passion Fruit Marg$13.00
- Raspberry Margarita$13.00
- Cadillac Margarita$15.00
- Margarita Pitcher$55.00
- Mezcal Margarita$14.00
- Raspberry Margarita$13.00
- Call Silver Marg$14.00
- Call Rep Marg$15.00
- Call Anejo Marg$16.00
- Up margarita$16.00
- Up Rep Marg$18.00
- Up anejo marg$19.00
- Up Spicy Marg$19.00
- Up fruit Marg$18.00
- Double marg$24.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00