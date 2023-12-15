Tacos de Pollo Adobado

$20.95

This is a delicious dish the chefs want you to try, something you don’t see in CT very often. First chef takes guajillo and ancho chiles, toasts them to bring out the flavor. Blends them up with garlic, onions, apple cider vinegar, cumin, allspice, clove and some oregano. Chef dices the chicken into small pieces and it marinates in the adobo described above for 48 hours. Cooked on the flat top with a little crumbled bacon and put in fresh corn tortillas with guacamole, topped with cilantro/ white onions and a drizzle of Arbol chile salsa. Served with rice and beans.