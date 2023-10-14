Tequila Cantina Mexican Kitchen 3551 Wedgewood Lane
Food
Appetizers
Queso Fundido
Monterey Jack cheese garnished with chorizo. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 tortillas
Fresh Table Side Guacamole
Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime juice, jalapeño, and sea salt
Elotes
Two Mexican-style corns topped with lime, mayo, queso fresco, and spiced seasoning
Ceviche Mixto
Bay scallops, shrimp, and white fish marinated in freshly squeezed citrus juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, and eggs may increase the risk of foodborne illness
Ceviche
Fish or shrimp marinated in freshly squeezed citrus juice with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, and eggs may increase the risk of foodborne illness
Tricolor Tamales
Three tamales one chicken, one pork, one cheese. Topped with three different salsas mole, green salsa, and cheese dip
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari, well seasoned, and gently fried. Served over a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo and a delicious dipping salsa
Wings
Deep-fried seasoned wings, with your choice of buffalo, mango habanero or BBQ sauce, celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese
Lettuce Tacos
Three lettuce wraps sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, corn, and onions
Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Blackened Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with spicy blackened chicken and topped with avocado, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, black beans, and creamy balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Grilled Chile Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, mango, pineapple, cucumbers, avocado, and queso fresco
Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, corn, mozzarella cheese, and black beans
Chicken Pineapple & Avocado Salad
Mixed greens, fresh pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, mango, avocado, and creamy balsamic with vinaigrette on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and croutons
Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed greens with fresh ahi tuna, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bean sprouts, and pineapple
Caldos
Caldo 7 Mares
Seven seas soup made with shrimp, scallops, fish, crab legs, clams, and mussels. Served with 3 tortillas
Caldo De Camarón
Authentic Mexican shrimp soup. Served with 3 tortillas
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth with rice & pico de gallo. Topped with shredded cheese, corn tortilla chips, and avocado slices
Nachos
Deluxe Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, ground beef, shredded chicken, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapeños
Fajita Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapeño. With your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp
Nachos Mixtos
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, and shrimp
Classic Nachos
Start with: cheese & nachos
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Portobello Mushroom Fajita
Grilled onions, peppers, carrots, zucchini, squash, spinach, broccoli, and tomato. Topped with portobello mushroom. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and 3 tortillas
Chile Relleno Burrito
A monster burrito stuffed with chile relleno, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Topped with burrito sauce & cheese dip
Veggie Bowl
A bowl with rice, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, and a crispy cheese quesadilla. Topped with grilled veggies
Fajitas
Bowl
Create Your Own Combo
D Pick 2 Create Your Own Combo
1-Choose your item taco, quesadilla, burrito, enchilada, tostada, tamales, or chile relleno (filled with cheese only). 2-Choose your protein ground beef or shredded chicken
D Pick 3 Create Your Own Combo
1-Choose your item taco, quesadilla, burrito, enchilada, tostada, tamales, or chile relleno (filled with cheese only). 2-Choose your protein ground beef or shredded chicken
Mexican Street Tacos
Tacos De Carne Asada
Three grilled steak tacos
Tacos De Chorizo
Three seasoned Mexican-style sausage tacos
Tacos De Pollo Asado
Three grilled chicken tacos
Tacos Al Pastor
Three grilled adobo pork tacos
Tacos De Carnitas
Three slow-simmered pork tacos
Tacos De Lengua
Three rich silky-textured cow tongue tacos
Chipotle Steak Tacos
Three mini handmade corn tortillas, garnished with mixed greens, black beans, chipotle sauce, and queso fresco
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Three mini handmade corn tortillas, garnished with mixed greens, black beans, chipotle sauce, and queso fresco
Tex Mex Tacos
Three hard or soft shell tacos, beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
Fish Tacos
Three white fish tacos, flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and refried beans
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp tacos, flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and refried beans
Taco Tuesday (3)
Chicken & Steak
D Pollo Vallarta
Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions, cilantro, and fresh lime juice. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and 3 tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken with rice, black beans, and queso dip. Served with 3 tortillas
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast & Mexican sausage topped with queso dip. Served with rice, beans, and 3 tortillas
Lomo Saltado
Sautéed rib-eye strips with red onions, tomatoes, Manzano peppers, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, and red wine. Served with white rice and fries
Parrillada
Rib-eye steak, grilled chicken, mahi-mahi, shrimp, and scallops, sautéed with onions & tomato, flambeed table-side with mezcal Blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, onions, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and 3 tortillas
Pollo Cancún
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions & tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip & grilled shrimp. Served with rice, refried beans, and 3 tortillas
Chile Verde
Slow simmered pork in a tomatillo green sauce & sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, and 3 tortillas
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled shrimp & queso dip. Served with rice, beans, and 3 tortillas
Pollo Gratinado
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, beans, and 3 tortillas
Mole Poblano
Unique blend of spices, nuts, and Mexican chocolate made into a flavored sauce, then smothered on grilled chicken. Served with rice & beans
Rib-Eye Cancún
12 oz rib-eye steak & blue crab meat. Topped with champagne white sauce. Served with steamed vegetables & white rice
Monterey Steak
12 oz rib-eye steak with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach, in a delicious champagne sauce. Served with black beans & white rice
Molcajete
A sizzling lava rock with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, cheese, onions, peppers, cactus, avocado, and jalapeños toreados. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 3 tortillas
Arrachera
Grilled marinated skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with rice & steamed vegetables
Steak and Shrimp
12 oz rib-eye steak topped with grilled shrimp, serrano toreado, and grilled onions. Served with rice & beans
Steak Ranchero
12 oz ribeye steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and cheese dip. Served with rice & beans
Steak a La Mexicana
Sautéed rib-eye steak strips, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños. Served with rice & beans and 3 tortillas
Surf & Sand
Grilled carne asada topped with seasoned shrimp and drizzled with queso dip. Served with rice & black beans
Steak Tampiqueño
Juicy char-grilled skirt steak topped with shrimp, serrano toreado, grilled onion, and grilled cactus. Served with rice & vegetables
Carnitas
Seasoned chunks of pork crispy on the outside and tender & juicy on the inside, topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and 3 tortillas
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced grilled rib steak topped with serrano toreado & grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and 3 tortillas
Seafood
Enchiladas De Camarón
Three enchiladas filled with shrimp, grilled onions, and peppers. Topped with cheese dip and served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and black beans
Camarones Al Chipotle
Sautéed shrimp with onions, mushrooms, and smoky chipotle lime cream sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Pescado Tulum
Mahi-mahi filled with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach in a delicious champagne sauce. Served with white rice & black beans
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sautéed shrimp with garlic butter sauce & onions. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, white rice, and black beans
Shrimp Cocktail
Authentic Mexican clam sauce with a blend of spices, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado on top
Crab Quesadilla
Grilled blue crab meat, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip and served with steamed vegetables & rice
Burrito Acapulco
Grilled shrimp, peppers, and onions topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans
Cozumel Chimichanga
Fried flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip and served with steamed vegetables & rice
Mojarra Frita
This fish is seasoned & simmered in a very light Mexican sauce and fried till crisp. Garnished with lettuce, sliced orange, lime, onions, tomato, and avocado. Served with rice & beans
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp sautéed with onions and homemade sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans
Mango Grilled Salmon
Old bay grilled seasoned salmon topped with mango salsa (chopped mango, onions, and peppers) and pico de gallo. Served with rice & vegetables
Mazatlán Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, onions, and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Kids Menu
Kids Beef Burrito
Served with rice & beans
Kids Chicken Burrito
Served with rice & beans
Kids Beef Enchilada
Served rice with & beans
Kids Chicken Enchilada
Served with rice & beans
Kids Beef Taco
Served with rice & beans
Kids Chicken Taco
Served with rice & beans
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Served with rice & beans
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Kids Cheese Sticks & Fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
Favorites
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Two signature flame-grilled patties, topped with bacon and a single layer of melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, mayonnaise, and chipotle on a toasted bun. Served with fries
Keto Burger
Two signature flame-grilled patties, topped with bacon and a single layer of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado. Served with pickles
Supreme Burrito
A monster burrito stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Topped with burrito sauce & cheese dip
Burrito California
A monster burrito stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip
Burrito Mexicano
Two burritos filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice & beans
Burrito Especial
Two burritos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice & beans. Beef tips option
Flautas
Four flash-fried rolled tortillas, filled with beef tips or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with beans
Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with grilled chicken & spinach. Topped with poblano sauce, cilantro, and red onions. Served with rice & beans
Grilled Steak Enchiladas
Three grilled steak enchiladas with red sauce & shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas, one ground beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one refried beans. Topped with red enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Tricolor Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with ground beef or chicken and topped with three different sauces, red, green, and cheese dip. Served with rice & beans
Enchiladas Poblanas
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese & mole sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans
Chiles Rellenos
Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with queso fresco and topped with sour cream and three different sauces, red, green, and cheese dip. Served with rice & beans
Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with beef tips or chicken & topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken or grilled steak & cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with braised pork, enchilada sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken & topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans
Desserts
Cheesecake Chimichanga
Cream cheese wrapped in a pastry tortilla & fried till crisp. Paired with chocolate, banana, and caramel sauce
Sopapillas
Fried pastry puff topped with cinnamon & honey, a scoop of vanilla ice cream & whipped cream
Fried Ice Cream
Large scoop of vanilla ice cream covered with cornflakes, flash-fried, and drizzled with honey. Topped with whipped cream & chocolate fudge
Flan
Mexican eggs custard
Pastel De Piña
Warm upside-down pineapple cake. Served with vanilla ice cream & drizzled with caramel
Churros
Mexican pastry sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with caramel & chocolate
Sides
Pico De Gallo
Guacamole
Queso Dip
Sour Cream
Lettuce
Jalapeño
French Fries
Tortillas
Avocado
