Food

Appetizers

Queso Fundido

$8.75

Monterey Jack cheese garnished with chorizo. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 tortillas

Fresh Table Side Guacamole

$9.25

Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime juice, jalapeño, and sea salt

Elotes

$8.25

Two Mexican-style corns topped with lime, mayo, queso fresco, and spiced seasoning

Ceviche Mixto

$14.25

Bay scallops, shrimp, and white fish marinated in freshly squeezed citrus juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, and eggs may increase the risk of foodborne illness

Ceviche

$10.75

Fish or shrimp marinated in freshly squeezed citrus juice with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, and eggs may increase the risk of foodborne illness

Tricolor Tamales

$9.75

Three tamales one chicken, one pork, one cheese. Topped with three different salsas mole, green salsa, and cheese dip

Fried Calamari

$14.75

Lightly breaded calamari, well seasoned, and gently fried. Served over a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo and a delicious dipping salsa

Wings

$10.75

Deep-fried seasoned wings, with your choice of buffalo, mango habanero or BBQ sauce, celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese

Lettuce Tacos

$10.00

Three lettuce wraps sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, corn, and onions

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.25

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.25

Mixed greens with spicy blackened chicken and topped with avocado, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, black beans, and creamy balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Grilled Chile Salad

$13.25

Mixed greens, tomatoes, mango, pineapple, cucumbers, avocado, and queso fresco

Avocado Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, corn, mozzarella cheese, and black beans

Chicken Pineapple & Avocado Salad

$13.25

Mixed greens, fresh pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, mango, avocado, and creamy balsamic with vinaigrette on the side

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and croutons

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.25

Mixed greens with fresh ahi tuna, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, bean sprouts, and pineapple

Dips

Queso Dip

$6.25

Crab Dip

$10.25

Bean Dip

$6.25

Guacamole Dip

$6.25

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.75

Spinach Dip

$5.75

Caldos

Caldo 7 Mares

$23.25

Seven seas soup made with shrimp, scallops, fish, crab legs, clams, and mussels. Served with 3 tortillas

Caldo De Camarón

$17.25

Authentic Mexican shrimp soup. Served with 3 tortillas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.25

Chicken broth with rice & pico de gallo. Topped with shredded cheese, corn tortilla chips, and avocado slices

Nachos

Deluxe Nachos

$11.25

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, ground beef, shredded chicken, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapeños

Fajita Nachos

$15.25

Corn tortilla chips, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapeño. With your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp

Nachos Mixtos

$14.75

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, and shrimp

Classic Nachos

$6.25

Start with: cheese & nachos

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$13.25

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Portobello Mushroom Fajita

$16.25

Grilled onions, peppers, carrots, zucchini, squash, spinach, broccoli, and tomato. Topped with portobello mushroom. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and 3 tortillas

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.25

A monster burrito stuffed with chile relleno, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Topped with burrito sauce & cheese dip

Veggie Bowl

$13.25

A bowl with rice, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, and a crispy cheese quesadilla. Topped with grilled veggies

Fajitas

Steak Fajiitas

$18.25

Chicken Fajiitas

$17.25

Steak & Chicken Fajiitas

$19.25

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp Fajita

$20.25

Shrimp Fajiitas

$23.25

Fajitas for Two Grilled Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp

$27.25

Bowl

Bowl

$13.75

1-Start with: a bowl with rice, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, and a crispy cheese quesadilla. 2-Choose your protein

Create Your Own Combo

D Pick 2 Create Your Own Combo

$11.75

1-Choose your item taco, quesadilla, burrito, enchilada, tostada, tamales, or chile relleno (filled with cheese only). 2-Choose your protein ground beef or shredded chicken

D Pick 3 Create Your Own Combo

$13.75

1-Choose your item taco, quesadilla, burrito, enchilada, tostada, tamales, or chile relleno (filled with cheese only). 2-Choose your protein ground beef or shredded chicken

Mexican Street Tacos

Tacos De Carne Asada

$15.25

Three grilled steak tacos

Tacos De Chorizo

$13.25

Three seasoned Mexican-style sausage tacos

Tacos De Pollo Asado

$12.25

Three grilled chicken tacos

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.25

Three grilled adobo pork tacos

Tacos De Carnitas

$14.25

Three slow-simmered pork tacos

Tacos De Lengua

$14.25

Three rich silky-textured cow tongue tacos

Chipotle Steak Tacos

$15.25

Three mini handmade corn tortillas, garnished with mixed greens, black beans, chipotle sauce, and queso fresco

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$15.25

Three mini handmade corn tortillas, garnished with mixed greens, black beans, chipotle sauce, and queso fresco

Tex Mex Tacos

$12.75

Three hard or soft shell tacos, beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans

Fish Tacos

$16.25

Three white fish tacos, flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and refried beans

Shrimp Tacos

$16.25

Shrimp tacos, flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and refried beans

Taco Tuesday (3)

$8.00

Chicken & Steak

D Pollo Vallarta

$16.25

Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions, cilantro, and fresh lime juice. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and 3 tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.25

Grilled chicken with rice, black beans, and queso dip. Served with 3 tortillas

Chori Pollo

$17.25

Grilled chicken breast & Mexican sausage topped with queso dip. Served with rice, beans, and 3 tortillas

Lomo Saltado

$20.25

Sautéed rib-eye strips with red onions, tomatoes, Manzano peppers, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, and red wine. Served with white rice and fries

Parrillada

$27.25

Rib-eye steak, grilled chicken, mahi-mahi, shrimp, and scallops, sautéed with onions & tomato, flambeed table-side with mezcal Blanco. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, onions, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and 3 tortillas

Pollo Cancún

$19.25

Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions & tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip & grilled shrimp. Served with rice, refried beans, and 3 tortillas

Chile Verde

$16.25

Slow simmered pork in a tomatillo green sauce & sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, and 3 tortillas

Pollo Loco

$18.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled shrimp & queso dip. Served with rice, beans, and 3 tortillas

Pollo Gratinado

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, beans, and 3 tortillas

Mole Poblano

$15.25

Unique blend of spices, nuts, and Mexican chocolate made into a flavored sauce, then smothered on grilled chicken. Served with rice & beans

Rib-Eye Cancún

$26.25

12 oz rib-eye steak & blue crab meat. Topped with champagne white sauce. Served with steamed vegetables & white rice

Monterey Steak

$25.25

12 oz rib-eye steak with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach, in a delicious champagne sauce. Served with black beans & white rice

Molcajete

$25.25

A sizzling lava rock with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, cheese, onions, peppers, cactus, avocado, and jalapeños toreados. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 3 tortillas

Arrachera

$19.25

Grilled marinated skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with rice & steamed vegetables

Steak and Shrimp

$26.25

12 oz rib-eye steak topped with grilled shrimp, serrano toreado, and grilled onions. Served with rice & beans

Steak Ranchero

$21.25

12 oz ribeye steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and cheese dip. Served with rice & beans

Steak a La Mexicana

$18.25

Sautéed rib-eye steak strips, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños. Served with rice & beans and 3 tortillas

Surf & Sand

$19.25

Grilled carne asada topped with seasoned shrimp and drizzled with queso dip. Served with rice & black beans

Steak Tampiqueño

$20.25

Juicy char-grilled skirt steak topped with shrimp, serrano toreado, grilled onion, and grilled cactus. Served with rice & vegetables

Carnitas

$17.25

Seasoned chunks of pork crispy on the outside and tender & juicy on the inside, topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and 3 tortillas

Carne Asada

$19.25

Thinly sliced grilled rib steak topped with serrano toreado & grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and 3 tortillas

Seafood

Enchiladas De Camarón

$17.25

Three enchiladas filled with shrimp, grilled onions, and peppers. Topped with cheese dip and served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and black beans

Camarones Al Chipotle

$17.25

Sautéed shrimp with onions, mushrooms, and smoky chipotle lime cream sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Pescado Tulum

$18.25

Mahi-mahi filled with fresh grilled shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach in a delicious champagne sauce. Served with white rice & black beans

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$17.25

Sautéed shrimp with garlic butter sauce & onions. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, white rice, and black beans

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.25

Authentic Mexican clam sauce with a blend of spices, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado on top

Crab Quesadilla

$18.25

Grilled blue crab meat, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip and served with steamed vegetables & rice

Burrito Acapulco

$15.25

Grilled shrimp, peppers, and onions topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans

Cozumel Chimichanga

$16.25

Fried flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese dip and served with steamed vegetables & rice

Mojarra Frita

$17.25

This fish is seasoned & simmered in a very light Mexican sauce and fried till crisp. Garnished with lettuce, sliced orange, lime, onions, tomato, and avocado. Served with rice & beans

Camarones a La Diabla

$17.25

Grilled shrimp sautéed with onions and homemade sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans

Mango Grilled Salmon

$19.25

Old bay grilled seasoned salmon topped with mango salsa (chopped mango, onions, and peppers) and pico de gallo. Served with rice & vegetables

Mazatlán Quesadilla

$16.25

Grilled shrimp, onions, and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Kids Menu

Kids Beef Burrito

$7.75

Served with rice & beans

Kids Chicken Burrito

$7.75

Served with rice & beans

Kids Beef Enchilada

$7.75

Served rice with & beans

Kids Chicken Enchilada

$7.75

Served with rice & beans

Kids Beef Taco

$7.75

Served with rice & beans

Kids Chicken Taco

$7.75

Served with rice & beans

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.75

Served with rice & beans

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.75

Kids Cheese Sticks & Fries

$7.75

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$7.75

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.75

Favorites

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$14.25

Two signature flame-grilled patties, topped with bacon and a single layer of melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, mayonnaise, and chipotle on a toasted bun. Served with fries

Keto Burger

$12.75

Two signature flame-grilled patties, topped with bacon and a single layer of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado. Served with pickles

Supreme Burrito

$13.25

A monster burrito stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Topped with burrito sauce & cheese dip

Burrito California

$15.25

A monster burrito stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip

Burrito Mexicano

$16.25

Two burritos filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice & beans

Burrito Especial

$12.25

Two burritos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice & beans. Beef tips option

Flautas

$12.25

Four flash-fried rolled tortillas, filled with beef tips or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with beans

Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas

$14.25

Three enchiladas filled with grilled chicken & spinach. Topped with poblano sauce, cilantro, and red onions. Served with rice & beans

Grilled Steak Enchiladas

$15.25

Three grilled steak enchiladas with red sauce & shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.25

Four enchiladas, one ground beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one refried beans. Topped with red enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Tricolor Enchiladas

$13.25

Three enchiladas filled with ground beef or chicken and topped with three different sauces, red, green, and cheese dip. Served with rice & beans

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.25

Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese & mole sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans

Chiles Rellenos

$14.25

Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with queso fresco and topped with sour cream and three different sauces, red, green, and cheese dip. Served with rice & beans

Chimichanga

$12.25

Fried flour tortilla filled with beef tips or chicken & topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans

Quesadilla

$15.25

Grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken or grilled steak & cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.25

Two cheese enchiladas topped with braised pork, enchilada sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.25

Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken & topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$7.75

Cream cheese wrapped in a pastry tortilla & fried till crisp. Paired with chocolate, banana, and caramel sauce

Sopapillas

$6.75

Fried pastry puff topped with cinnamon & honey, a scoop of vanilla ice cream & whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.75

Large scoop of vanilla ice cream covered with cornflakes, flash-fried, and drizzled with honey. Topped with whipped cream & chocolate fudge

Flan

$7.25

Mexican eggs custard

Pastel De Piña

$7.25

Warm upside-down pineapple cake. Served with vanilla ice cream & drizzled with caramel

Churros

$7.25

Mexican pastry sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with caramel & chocolate

Sides

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Guacamole

$2.99

Queso Dip

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.50

Jalapeño

$1.50

French Fries

$3.50

Tortillas

$1.50

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with queso fresco and topped with sour cream and three different sauces, red, green, and cheese dip. Served with rice & beans

Avocado

$3.50

Side quesadilla

$6.50

Grilled flour tortilla with grilled chicken or grilled steak & cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice & beans

Burrito

$4.99

Rice and Beans

$5.99

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Chiles Toreados

$3.50

Nopales

$3.50

Enchiladas Wednesday

$8.00

Tostada

$2.99

Tomal

$4.25

Taco

$2.99

2 Tacos

$5.98

3 Tacos

$8.97

Drinks

Horchata

$5.50

Jamaica

$5.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25