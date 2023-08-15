Liquors

Liquor Parties

Torito de Casa Centenario Rep (4)

$40.00

Torito de Casa Centenario Rep (6)

$60.00

Torito 100 años Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito 1800 Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito 3 Garcia Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito 3 Generaciones Bco (4)

$47.00

Torito 30-30 Bco (4)

$45.00

Torito Adictivo Bco (4)

$47.00

Torito Avion Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito Cabo Wabo Bco (4)

$46.00

Torito Casa Noble Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito Casamigos Bco (4)

$47.00

Torito Cazadores Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito Centenario Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito Chinaco Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito Cincoro Bco (4)

$50.00

Torito Corralejo Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito Corzo Bco (4)

$50.00

Torito Cuervo Tradicional Bco (4)

$42.00

Torito Don Julio Bco (4)

$50.00

Torito Don Ramon Bco (4)

$75.00

Torito El Tesoro Bco (4)

$53.00

Torito Herradura Bco (4)

$47.00

Torito Hornitos Bco (4)

$46.00

Torito Jimador Bco (4)

$42.00

Torito Maestro Dobel Bco (4)

$49.00

Torito Milagro Bco (4)

$43.00

Torito Patron Silver (4)

$46.00

Torito Roca Patron Silver (4)

$50.00

Torito San Matias Bco (4)

$46.00

Torito 100 años Rep (4)

$52.00

Torito 1800 Rep (4)

$46.00

Torito 3 Garcia Rep (4)

$46.00

Torito 3 Generaciones Rep (4)

$51.00

Torito Adictivo Rep (4)

$58.00

Torito Avion Rep (4)

$46.00

Torito Azteca Azul Rep (4)

$46.00

Torito Cabo Wabo Rep (4)

$52.00

Torito Casamigos Rep (4)

$52.00

Torito Cava de Oro Rep (4)

$68.00

Torito Cazadores Rep (4)

$46.00

Torito Cincoro Rep (4)

$54.00

Torito Corralejo Rep (4)

$46.00

Torito Corzo Rep (4)

$54.00

Torito Don Julio Rep (4)

$52.00

Torito Don Ramon Rep (4)

$90.00

Torito Espolon Rep (4)

$47.00

Torito Herradura Rep (4)

$51.00

Torito Hornitos Rep (4)

$48.00

Torito Jimador Rep (4)

$46.00

Torito Maestro Dobel Rep (4)

$58.00

Torito Milagro Rep (4)

$51.00

Torito Patron Rep (4)

$51.00

Torito Roca Patron Rep (4)

$68.00

Torito San Matias Rep (4)

$51.00

Torito 1800 Añejo (4)

$83.00

Torito 3 Garcia Añejo (4)

$55.00

Torito 3 Generaciones Añejo (4)

$55.00

Torito 30-30 Añejo (4)

$51.00

Torito Adictivo Añejo (4)

$76.00

Torito Avion Añejo (4)

$55.00

Torito Cabo Wabo Añejo (4)

$60.00

Torito Casa Noble Añejo (4)

$72.00

Torito Casamigos Añejo (4)

$60.00

Torito Cazadores Añejo (4)

$55.00

Torito Centenario Añejo (4)

$55.00

Torito Chinaco Añejo (4)

$72.00

Torito Cincoro Añejo (4)

$63.00

Torito Cuervo Tradicional Añejo (4)

$55.00

Torito Don Julio Añejo (4)

$60.00

Torito Don Ramon Añejo (4)

$94.00

Torito El Milagro Añejo (4)

$55.00

Torito El Tesoro Añejo (4)

$86.00

Torito Herradura Añejo (4)

$60.00

Torito Hornitos Añejo (4)

$55.00

Torito Maestro Dobel Añejo (4)

$84.00

Torito Patron Añejo (4)

$55.00

Torito Casa Noble Cristalino (4)

$84.00

Torito Casa Noble Extra Añejo (4)

$138.00

Torito Don Julio 70 (4)

$85.00

Torito Don Julio Private Case (4)

$85.00

Torito Don Julio 1942 (4)

$100.00

Torito Don Julio Primavera (4)

$85.00

Torito Don Julio Primavera Rosado (4)

$85.00

Torito 1800 Milenio (4)

$105.00

Torito Centenario Leyenda (4)

$98.00

Torito Centenario Cristalino Añejo (4)

$85.00

Torito Adictivo Cristalino (4)

$107.00

Torito Adictivo Extra Añejo (4)

$76.00

Torito Adictivo Black (4)

$100.00

Torito Herradura Cristalino (4)

$60.00

Torito Don Ramon Cristalino (4)

$93.00

Torito Casa Dragones Blanco (4)

$85.00

Torito Casa Dragones Añejo (4)

$114.00

Torito Casa Dragones Cristalino (4)

$84.00

Torito Casa Dragones Joven (4)

$164.00

Torito Clase Azul Blanco (4)

$72.00

Torito Clase Azul Reposado (4)

$94.00

Torito Clase Azul Añejo (4)

$295.00

Torito Clase Azul Gold (4)

$258.00

Torito Jose Cuervo Reserva (4)

$85.00

Torito 100 años Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito 1800 Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito 3 Garcia Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito 3 Generaciones Bco (6)

$65.00

Torito 30-30 Bco (6)

$61.00

Torito Adictivo Bco (6)

$65.00

Torito Avion Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito Cabo Wabo Bco (6)

$64.00

Torito Casa Noble Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito Casamigos Bco (6)

$65.00

Torito Cazadores Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito Centenario Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito Chinaco Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito Cincoro Bco (6)

$70.00

Torito Corralejo Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito Corzo Bco (6)

$70.00

Torito Cuervo Tradicional Bco (6)

$58.00

Torito Don Julio Bco (6)

$71.00

Torito Don Ramon Bco (6)

$111.00

Torito El Tesoro Bco (6)

$75.00

Torito Herradura Bco (6)

$65.00

Torito Hornitos Bco (6)

$64.00

Torito Jimador Bco (6)

$58.00

Torito Maestro Dobel Bco (6)

$69.00

Torito Milagro Bco (6)

$59.00

Torito Patron Silver (6)

$64.00

Torito Roca Patron Silver (6)

$70.00

Torito San Matias Bco (6)

$64.00

Torito 100 años Rep (6)

$73.00

Torito 1800 Rep (6)

$64.00

Torito 3 Garcia Rep (6)

$64.00

Torito 3 Generaciones Rep (6)

$72.00

Torito Adictivo Rep (6)

$82.00

Torito Avion Rep (6)

$64.00

Torito Cabo Wabo Rep (6)

$73.00

Torito Casamigos Rep (6)

$73.00

Torito Cava de Oro Rep (6)

$97.00

Torito Cazadores Rep (6)

$64.00

Torito Cincoro Rep (6)

$75.00

Torito Corralejo Rep (6)

$64.00

Torito Corzo Rep (6)

$76.00

Torito Cuervo Tradicional Reposado (6)

$64.00

Torito Don Julio Rep (6)

$73.00

Torito Don Ramon Rep (6)

$130.00

Torito Espolon Rep (6)

$65.00

Torito Herradura Rep (6)

$72.00

Torito Hornitos Rep (6)

$65.00

Torito Jimador Rep (6)

$64.00

Torito Maestro Dobel Rep (6)

$72.00

Torito Milagro Rep (6)

$72.00

Torito Patron Rep (6)

$72.00

Torito Roca Patron Rep (6)

$96.00

Torito San Matias Rep (6)

$72.00

Torito 1800 Añejo (6)

$120.00

Torito 3 Garcia Añejo (6)

$79.00

Torito 3 Generaciones Añejo (6)

$77.00

Torito 30-30 Añejo (6)

$72.00

Torito Adictivo Añejo (6)

$99.00

Torito Avion Añejo (6)

$77.00

Torito Cabo Wabo Añejo (6)

$85.00

Torito Casa Noble Añejo (6)

$102.00

Torito Casamigos Añejo (6)

$85.00

Torito Cazadores Añejo (6)

$77.00

Torito Centenario Añejo (6)

$77.00

Torito Chinaco Añejo (6)

$103.00

Torito Cincoro Añejo (6)

$94.00

Torito Cuervo Tradicional Añejo (6)

$77.00

Torito Don Julio Añejo (6)

$85.00

Torito Don Ramon Añejo (6)

$135.00

Torito El Tesoro Añejo (6)

$114.00

Torito Herradura Añejo (6)

$85.00

Torito Hornitos Añejo (6)

$77.00

Torito Maestro Dobel Añejo (6)

$121.00

Torito Milagro Añejo (6)

$77.00

Torito Patron Añejo (6)

$77.00

Torito 1800 Milenio (6)

$154.00

Torito Adictivo Cristalino (6)

$159.00

Torito Adictivo Black (6)

$147.00

Torito Adictivo Extra Añejo (6)

$143.00

Torito Casa Dragones Cristalino (6)

$122.00

Torito Casa Dragones Joven (6)

$240.00

Torito Casa Noble Cristalino (6)

$122.00

Torito Casa Noble Extra Añejo (6)

$192.00

Torito Centenario Cristalino Añejo (6)

$122.00

Torito Centenario Leyenda (6)

$142.00

Torito Clase Azul Blanco (6)

$103.00

Torito Clase Azul Añejo (6)

$440.00

Torito Clase Azul Gold (6)

$382.00

Torito Clase Azul Reposado (6)

$136.00

Torito Don Julio Primavera Rosado (6)

$122.00

Torito Don Julio 1942 (6)

$146.00

Torito Don Julio 70 (6)

$122.00

Torito Don Julio Primavera (6)

$122.00

Torito Don Julio Private Case (6)

$122.00

Torito Don Ramon Cristalino (6)

$135.00

Torito Herradura Cristalino (6)

$85.00

Torito Jose Cuervo Reserva (6)

$122.00

Cocktails Varios

Alegria

$10.00+

Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), strawberry puree, passion fruit puree, lime juice, simple syrup, and garnished with dehydrated lime or homemade powder chile

Bloody Mary

$10.40+

Bloody Mary Virgen

$8.00+

Cantarito

$13.00+

Gran centenario tequila (house tequila), fresh lime and orange juice, squirt, salt, and homemade powder chile

La Mezcalera

$13.00+

Mezcal 400 conejos, patron citronge, lime juice, fresh orange juice, chile de arbol, agave, and cucumber

Malibu Sunrise

$10.40+

Mezcal Mule

$13.00+

Mezcal 400 conejos, ginger beer, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, pepino, and mint

Old Fashioned

$13.00+

Evan William, angostura bitters, orange bitters Azteca, chocolate bitters or make it with Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila)

Old Fashioned Estilo Viejo

$13.00+

Evan William, angostura bitters, orange bitters Azteca, chocolate bitters or make it with Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila)

Paloma

$11.00+

Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), fresh lime juice, agave nectar, squirt, and salt rimmed

Paloma Mangonada

$12.00+

Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), fresh lime juice, agave nectar, mango puree, squirt, chamoy, and tajin rimmed

Picosita Mezcal

$13.00+

Mezcal 400 conejos, patron citronge, lime and lemon juice, squirt, jalapeño, cilantro, pepino, and homemade powder chile

Pineapple Jalapeño Mezcal

$13.00+

Mezcal 400 conejos, patron citronge, lime and lemon juice, pineapple juice, jalapeño agave nectar, and grilled pineapple

Primavera

$10.00+

Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), watermelon liqueur, guava puree, lime juice, simple syrup, and garnished with dehydrated lime

Serrano Tamarindo

$13.00+

Mezcal 400 conejos, lime juice, tamarindo pulp, chile serrano, salt, and homemade powder chile

Smoke and Ash

$13.00+

Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), ancho Reyes, chile liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar, and garnished with black salt

Sol Azteca

$13.52+

Tequila Sunrise

$10.40+

Tropical 70

$14.00+

Centenario Cristalino, Malibu rum, fresh lemon juice, pineapple juice, and sugar rimmed

Vodka Mule

$13.00+

Margarita Original

$9.50+

Margarita Sabor

$10.50+

Mimosa Regular

$9.00

Mimosa Grapefruit

$10.00

Mimosa Strawberry

$10.50

Mimosa Green

$10.00

Mojito Original

$10.40

Mojito Guava

$10.40

Mojito Blackberry

$10.40

Mojito Mango

$10.40

Mojito Coconut

$10.40

Mojito Strawberry

$10.40

Mojito Black

$10.40

Mojito Passion Fruit

$10.40

Mojito Pineapple

$10.40

Piña Colada

$9.99+

Virgen Piña Colada

$8.99+

Midori Piña Colada

$10.50+

Baileys Colado

$10.50+

Sangria Original

$11.50+

Sangria Blanca

$11.50+

El Borracho

$15.99

Gotas Dulces

$15.99

Fresca Energia

$15.99

Mi Flaca

$15.99

El Beso De Frida

$15.99

Beer

Bud Light

$5.21+

Budweiser

$5.21+

Coors Lite

$5.21+

MGD

$5.21+

Michelob Ultra

$5.21+

Miller Lite

$5.21+

Bohemia

$6.21+

Corona

$6.21+

Corona Familiar

$6.21+

Corona Light

$6.21+

Corona Premier

$6.21+

Dos XX

$6.21+

Heineken

$6.21+

Modelo

$6.21+

Stella

$6.21+

Tecate

$6.21+

Victoria

$6.21+

Heineken 0.0

$6.21+

Stella 0.0

$6.21+

Budweiser Zero

$5.21+

Michelada Classic

$10.40

Michelada Cucumber

$10.40

Michelada Mango-Pineapple

$10.40

Michelada Tamarindo

$10.40

Freshie Tequila Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw

$5.20

Cognac

Courvoisier VSOP

$9.36

Hennessy VS

$9.36

Remy Martin 1738

$9.36

Remy Martin VSOP

$9.36

Gin

Beefeater

$8.32

Bombay Sapphire

$8.32

Seagram's

$7.28

Tanqueray

$9.36

Mezcal

400 Conejos Mezcal

$10.00+

Banhez

$10.40+

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.40+

Clase Azul Durango

$94.87+

Clase Azul Guerrero

$109.19+

Dialectos

$9.36+

Los Amantes Añejo

$14.56+

Los Amantes Joven

$10.40+

Los Amantes Reposado

$12.48+

Vida

$12.48+

Xicala

$9.36+

Rum

Bacardi

$8.32

Bacardi Añejo

$9.36

Captain Morgan

$8.32

Kraken House Run

$8.32

Malibu

$7.28

Tequilas

Don Julio Blanco

$10.40+

Don Julio Reposado

$10.40+

Don Julio Añejo

$12.48+

Don Julio 1942

$20.72+

Don Julio 70

$18.72+

Don Julio Primavera

$18.72+

Don Julio Primavera Rosado

$18.72+

Don Julio Real

$120.00+

3 to 5 years

Don Julio Ultima Reserva

$72.00+

36 months

100 Años Blanco

$8.28+

100 Años Reposado

$10.40+

1800 Blanco

$8.28+

1800 Reposado

$9.36+

1800 Añejo

$18.12+

1800 Cristalino

$18.72+

1800 Milenio

$24.00+

3 Garcias Blanco

$8.28+

3 Garcias Reposado

$9.36+

3 Garcias Añejo

$11.49+

3 Generaciones Blanco

$9.36+

3 Generaciones Reposado

$10.40+

3 Generaciones Añejo

$11.44+

30-30 Blanco

$8.28+

30-30 Reposado

$9.36+

30-30 Añejo

$10.40+

Adictivo Blanco

$9.36+

Adictivo Reposado

$12.48+

Adictivo Añejo

$16.64+

Adictivo Extra Añejo

$16.64+

Adictivo Black Ext A

$22.88+

Adictivo Cristalino

$24.96+

Agavero Reposado

$9.36+

Artenom 1146

$18.72+

Avion Blanco

$8.28+

Avion Reposado

$9.36+

Avion Añejo

$11.44+

Avion Extra Añejo

$22.00+

Avion 44 Extra Añejo

$22.00+

Azteca Azul Blanco

$8.28+

Azteca Azul Reposado

$9.36+

Cabo Uno Añejo

$180.00+

38 months

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.36+

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$10.40+

Cabo Wabo Añejo

$12.48+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$19.00+

Casa Dragones Reposado

$22.00+

Casa Dragones Añejo

$26.00+

Casa Dragones Cristalino

$18.72+

Casa Dragones Joven

$38.48+

Casa Noble Blanco

$8.28+

Casa Noble Añejo

$15.60+

Casa Noble Cristalino

$18.72+

Casa Noble Extra Añejo

$32.00+

5 years

Casamigos Blanco

$9.36+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.40+

Casamigos Añejo

$12.48+

Casamigos Cristalino

$18.72+

Cava De Oro Reposado

$14.56+

Cazadores Blanco

$8.28+

Cazadores Reposado

$9.36+

Cazadores Añejo

$11.44+

Gran Centenario Blanco

$8.28+

Gran Centenario Reposado

$9.36+

Gran Centenario Añejo

$11.44+

Gran Centenario Cristalino

$18.72+

Gran Centenario Leyenda

$22.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$10.40+

Cincoro Reposado

$10.40+

Cincoro Añejo

$15.60+

Clase Azul Plata

$15.60+

Clase Azul Reposado

$21.00+

Clase Azul Añejo

$72.00+

Clase Azul Gold

$62.00+

Clase Azul Ultra

$160.00+

Clase Azul Dia de Muerto

$170.00+

Clase Azul 25 Aniversario

$160.00+

Codigo 1530 Extra Añejo

$35.00+

6 years

Codigo 1530 Rosado

$18.72+

Corazon Reposado

$10.40+

Corralejo Blanco

$8.28+

Corralejo Reposado

$9.60+

Corzo Blanco

$10.40+

Corzo Reposado

$11.44+

Don Ramon Blanco

$18.72+

Don Ramon Reposado

$20.80+

Don Ramon Añejo

$20.80+

Don Ramon Cristalino

$20.80+

El Tesoro Blanco

$11.00+

El Tesoro Reposado

$13.00+

El Tesoro Añejo

$19.00+

Espolon Reposado

$9.36+

Fuente Seca 15 Años

$48.00+

15 years

Fuente Seca 18 Años

$67.00+

18 years

Fuente Seca 21 Años

$137.00+

Gran Coramino Reposado

$10.40+

Gran Coramino Añejo

$20.80+

Herradura Blanco

$9.36+

Herradura Reposado

$10.40+

Herradura Añejo

$12.48+

Herradura Cristalino

$12.48+

Herradura Extra Añejo

$18.72+

Herradura Ultra Añejo

$24.00+

Hornitos Blanco

$9.36+

Hornitos Reposado

$9.36+

Hornitos Añejo

$11.44+

Hornitos Cristalino

$11.49+

Jimador Blanco

$8.28+

Jimador Reposado

$9.36+

Tradicional Blanco

$8.32+

Tradicional Reposado

$9.36+

Tradicional Añejo

$11.44+

Tradicional Cristalino

$12.00+

Jose Cuervo Platino

$18.72+

Jose Cuervo Reserva Blanco

$18.72+

Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Añejo

$21.72+

Maestro Dobel Blanco

$10.40+

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$12.48+

Maestro Dobel Añejo

$18.72+

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$12.98+

Maestro Dobel 50

$19.72+

Maracame Blanco

$8.28+

Maracame Reposado

$10.40+

Milagro Blanco

$8.28+

Milagro Reposado

$10.40+

Milagro Añejo

$11.44+

Dame Mas Reposado

$18.72+

Dame Mas Extra Añejo

$38.00+

Partida Elegante Extra Añejo

$40.00+

40 months

Patron Silver

$9.36+

Patron Reposado

$10.40+

Patron Añejo

$11.44+

Patron Roca Silver

$11.44+

Patron Roca Reposado

$14.56+

Patron Roca Añejo

$18.72+

Patron El Cielo

$18.72+

Patron El Alto

$18.00+

San Matias Blanco

$9.36+

San Matias Reposado

$10.40+

Tequileño Blanco

$8.00+

Tequileño Platino

$8.00+

Tequileño Reposado Cristalino

$10.40+

Tequileño Reposado GR RSV80

$11.00+

Tequileño Reposado Sassenach

$18.72+

Teramana Añejo

$12.48+

Volcan Silver

$6.24+

Vodka

Absolut

$8.28

Belvedere

$9.36

Effen

$8.28

Grey Goose

$10.40

Ketel One

$10.40

Sky

$7.28

Titos

$8.32

Whiskey

Johnny Walker Red Label

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$61.00

Buchannan's 12 Years

$11.00

Buchannan's 15 Years

$15.00

Buchannan's Master

$16.00

Buchannan's 18 Years

$18.00

Buchannan's Red Seal

$27.00

Jim Bean

$9.00

Jim Bean Honey

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$10.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

J&B

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Dewar's

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bkft/Apps/Ceviches/Starters

Appetizers

Botana Mixta De Cucarachas Y Mejillones

$46.00

Our very special recipe of head-on shrimp and mussels is well-seasoned with our special sauce

Ceviche Los 3 Garcias

$52.00

Charola Langostinos

$46.80

Frijoles Con Chorizo

$12.00

Refried beans sauteed with homemade chorizo topped with Chihuahua cheese

Frijoles Suizos

$9.36

Frijoles Tapatios

$12.00

Refried beans topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, grilled tomatoes, jalapeños, peppers and onions

Guacamo Mex

$12.48

Guacamole

$11.44

Smashed avocado with lime juice and salt. Make it a la mexicana with pico de gallo

La Tabla Mamalona

$83.00

Octopus sautéed in garlic, chicken flautas, panela cheese, breaded shrimp, and skirt steak

Las Coloraditas

$12.00

Five mini corn tortillas filled with Chihuahua cheese, covered with red ancho chilli sauce, and topped with grilled onions and fresh crumbled cheese on top

Nachos

Nachos

$8.00+

12 pieces corn chip tortillas topped with Colby cheese, guacamole, refried beans and sour cream

Nachos Ahogados

$12.00+

12 pieces mini quesadillas topped with house tomato sauce, guacamole and sour cream

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese. You may add chorizo, rajas, taco meat, shrimp or octopus

Queso Panela

$14.00

Five slices of grilled panela cheese topped with our blend of tomatoes, jalapeños, peppers, and onions

Taquitos

$12.00

Five mini tacos with your choice of meat: asada, pastor, chicken or chorizo with cilantro and onions

Breakfast

Chicharrón Con Huevo

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs with pork rinds, all simmered in the sauce of your choice: house sauce, red, arbol, or green. Served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Your choice of sauce: green, arbol, red, house sauce, or homemade mole, or make it regular. Eggs any style, topped with sour cream, and fresh cheese crumbled and fine. Sliced purple onion and served with rice and beans

Desayuno Alondra

$19.00

Two eggs, one topped with red sauce and one with green tomatillo sauce with chilaquiles in the middle and Mexican skirt steak with tomato, onion, jalapeño and potatoes. Served with rice and beans

Desayuno Tequila

$14.00

Two eggs of your choice with griddled steak strips over fried corn tortillas and topped with our house-special sauce. Served with rice and beans

Huevos a La Mexicana

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs with chopped tomato, jalapeño peppers, and onions. Served with rice and beans

Huevos Campesinos

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs with molcajete sauce and panela cheese. Served with rice and beans

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, with homemade chorizo. Served with rice and beans

Huevos Divorciados

$13.00

Two eggs, one topped with green tomatillo sauce and one topped with red sauce, chilaquiles in the middle with rice and beans

Huevos Poblanos

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, topped with homemade mole sauce, served with two pieces of grilled panela cheese. Served with rice and refried beans

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Two eggs of your choice, topped with our special home sauce. Served with rice and beans

Machaca con Huevo

$13.00

Shredded dry seasoned beef scrambled with two eggs. Served with beans and salad

Omelette

$13.00

Two egg omelettes, filled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and beans

Huevos al Gusto

$12.00

Huevos con Bistec

$12.70

Huevos con Chuleta

$14.00

Huevos con Tocino

$9.58

Huevos Volteados

$15.00

Machacado Mex

$14.00

Healthy

Solo Claras

$15.00

Served with rice and beans

Hamburguesa Vegetariana

$17.00

Delicious meat made from mixed vegetables, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado. Served with French fries

Ceviches y Aguachiles

Aguachiles

$23.00

Red, green, mango habanero, or tequila style. Our special recipe of raw shrimp, scallops, mahi mahi, salmon, and octopus. Marinated in lime juice, spices, and hot sauce. Served with cilantro, fresh tomatoes, orange, cucumber, onions, and avocado

Ceviche De Camarón O Pulpo

$21.00

Our special recipe of shrimp or octopus cooked in lime juice, spice. Served with cilantro, tomatoes, orange cucumber, onions, and avocado

Ceviche Mahi Mahi

$21.00

Made of cubed fresh mahi mahi and tiger's milk

Ceviche Salmon

$21.00

Our version of Mayan-Style ceviche. Made of cubed fresh Norwegian salmon, cured in citrus juices and jalapeños. Made with tiger's milk

Ceviche Tilapia

$21.00

Our special recipe of fish (tilapia)

House Specialities

Aguascalientes Burger

$14.00

Our very special grilled certified angus beef burger patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, and melted cheese. Served with French fries

Carne Asada Centenario

$31.00

Carne a la tampiqueña: lowa premium skirt steak 12 oz served with one house-made mole recipe enchilada with Colby cheese, rice, beans, and guacamole

Carne Asada Patron

$31.00

Grilled lowa premium skirt steak 12 oz, on top of sliced grilled potatoes, served with beans, one red-cheese enchilada, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, and guacamole

Carne Asada Patron Real

$39.00

Grilled lowa premium skirt steak 12 oz and jumbo shrimp. Zaranderos, a la diabla, or mojo de ajo. Served with refried beans, sliced grilled potatoes, one red-cheese enchilada, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, and guacamole

Carne Asada Tradicional

$31.00

Grilled lowa premium skirt steak 12 oz. served with rice, beans, and salad

Don Meño

$39.00

16 oz. of a cowboy with bone-certified Angus beef prime, perfectly seasoned. Served with refried beans, cactus, onion, and banana pepper

Molcajete Tequila

$32.00

Combination of grilled pork chops, lowa premium skirt steak, homemade chorizo, grilled panela cheese, cactus, green onions, chicken, and banana peppers. Served with rice and beans. Topped with our special green sauce

Molcajete Tequila Real

$41.00

Perfect choice for meat lovers, a combination of grilled pork chops, lowa premium skirt steak, homemade chorizo, grilled panela cheese, cactus, green onions, chicken, and banana peppers. Served with rice and beans topped with our special green sauce, shrim

Tacos Norteños

$15.00

Three flour tortillas, filled with well-seasoned strips of rib eye steak, grilled tomatoes, onions, beans, and jalapeño peppers, topped with Chihuahua cheese. Served with salad

Tequila New York

$31.00

12 oz. of grilled Iowa premium New York steak. Perfectly seasoned, on top of sliced grilled potatoes. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole

Tradicional a La Mexicana

$31.00

Lowa premium skirt steak strips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, beans, and sliced avocado

Hamburguesa De Pollo

$14.00

Breaded piece of chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado and melted cheese. Served with French fries

Main Courses/From Sea

Main Couse

Bistec De Lomo a La Mexicana

$19.00

Rib eye strips simmered in our special sauce made of jalapeños, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans

Bistec De Lomo en Chile De Árbol

$19.00

Rib eye steak stew with onions in a spicy chile de arbol sauce

Bistec Ranchero

$19.00

Two juicy pieces of rib eye steak smothered in our ranch sauce, served with rice and refried beans

Caldo De Pollo

$16.00

Our delicious chicken and vegetable soup Mexican-Style, made of onions, carrots, green peppers, and potatoes, topped with fresh limes and cilantro, and served with rice

Carne en Su Jugo

$17.00+

Our special blend of beef, beans cooked in its own juices, and bacon. Perfectly seasoned and served with fresh onions, cilantro, avocado radishes, and grilled chile de arbol

Chile Relleno

$14.00

Roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with your choice of Chihuahua cheese or ground beef and topped with house tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans

Chuletas De Puerco

$17.00

Two tender grilled pork chops served with rice, refried beans, and salad

Chuletas De Puerco a la Mexicana

$17.00

Two tender grilled pork chops served with rice, refried beans, and salad

Cochinita Pibil

$17.00

Shredded roasted pork Yucatan-Style marinated to perfection. Served with refried beans, onions, and habanero sauce

Combinación Tequila

$12.00

1 beef taco, 1 tamale, 1 cheese enchilada, and 1 bean tostada topped with crumbled cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole

Enchiladas

$16.00

Three corn tortillas in the sauce of your choice: mole, red ancho sauce, or green tomatillo sauce. Stuffed with your choice of meat, picadillo (ground beef), chicken, steak taco meat, fresh cheese, Colby cheese, or Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and re

Enchiladas Doña Chuy

$15.00

Three rolled corn tortillas covered with chile ancho sauce, filled with fresh cheese and onions. Topped with grilled carrots and potatoes, served with salad and a piece of breaded chicken

Fajitas Corralejo

$21.00

Chicken breast strips grilled with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with beans and guacamole

Fajitas Don Julio

$27.00

Six juicy pieces of seasoned Iowa premium skirt steak, with sauteed tomatoes, green peppers, and onions, served with refried beans and guacamole

Fajitas Jalicienses c/ camaron

$38.48

Fajitas Jaliscienses

$26.00

A combination of chicken and lowa premium skirt steak grilled with tomatoes, green peppers, and onions. Served with refried beans and guacamole

Fajitas Mixtas Res y Camaron

$38.48

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$19.98

Flautas

$17.00

Guisado De Puerco

$14.00

Pork stew in red chile sauce served with rice and beans

Mexcalazo

$19.00

Rib eye steak stew, made with tomato sauce, poblano peppers, onions. Topped with panela cheese and served with rice and beans

Milanesa

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast. Served with rice, refried beans, and salad

Pechuga a La Tampiqueña

$21.00

Fresh, tender, and juicy chicken breast fillet. Served with one housemade mole recipe enchilada with Colby cheese. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Pechuga India

$19.00

Fresh, tender, and juicy chicken breast fillet, cooked in our very special Indian-Style sauce served with rice, beans, and salad

Pechuga Poblana

$19.00

Fresh, tender and juicy chicken breast fillet, cooked in our very special house recipe mole served with rice, beans and salad

Pollo en Mole

$18.00

Half chicken covered in our special house recipe mole. Served with rice and beans

From the Sea

Botana Mixta De Cucarachas Y Mejillones

$46.00

Our very special recipe of head-on shrimp and mussels is well-seasoned with our special sauce

Caldo 7 Mares

$27.00

Tasty seafood soup made with shrimp, scallops, mussels, octopus, clams, fish, crab legs, celery, onions, tomatoes, and carrots. Perfectly seasoned with our special recipe

Caldo De Camarón

$23.00

Tasty seafood soup made with a combination of shrimp, diced carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, and green peppers. Seasoned with our special recipe

Camarones

$23.00

Shrimp cooked in your choice of sauce veracruzana, al mojo de ajo, zarandeados, a la diabla, or breaded. Served with salad, fries, and white rice

Camarones Cucaracha

$29.00

Our very special recipe of shrimp well-seasoned with our special sauce. Garnished with cucumber, oranges and fresh tomatoes

Camarones Momias

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with panela cheese and wrapped with bacon. Served with salad, fries, and with rice

Chapuzón

$29.00

Our delicious and tasty combination of shrimp, octopus, and oysters. Perfectly seasoned with our special blend of spices and sauce

Charola Langostinos

$46.80

Chavela

$29.00

Our special cocktail is made of shrimp, octopus, oysters, imitation crab, and minced clam. Served in our special recipe of cocktail sauce, made of spices, hot sauce, and limes. With avocado, fresh tomatoes, onions, and cilantro

Coco Relleno

$24.00

A whole coconut, carved and filled with our delicious combination of fresh seafood scallops, shrimps, crab meat, octopus, green peppers, mushrooms, chopped clams, and our special alfredo homemade sauce with Chihuahua cheese on top. Served with salad, fries

Coctel De Camarón O Pulpo

$19.00+

Our special cocktail is made of shrimp or octopus served in our special recipe of cocktail sauce, made of spices, hot sauce, and limes. Served with avocado, fresh tomatoes, onions, and cilantro

Fajitas de Callo

$25.18

Fajitas De Camarón

$23.00

Grilled garlic shrimp or scallops with onions, tomatoes, green pepper, served with rice and guacamole

Filete Al Gusto

$22.06

Fresh fillet of choice salmon, mahi mahi, or red snapper with a sauce of choice butter style, mojo de ajo, la diabla, or veracruzana. Served with salad, fries, and white rice

Huachinango

$30.00+

Whole red snapper of 1.5 or 2 pounds, fried and topped with your choice of sauce: a la diabla, mojo de ajo, or veracruzana. Served with salad, fries, and white rice

Langostinos

$29.00

Prawns are well-seasoned with our special recipe. Served with salad, fries, and white rice

Mejillones

$29.00

Our very special recipe of mussels well-seasoned with our special sauce. Garnished with cucumber, oranges and fresh tomatoes

Molcajete Tequila Del Mar

$33.00

A delicious combination of shrimp, scallops, octopus, chop clams, crab legs, mussels, crab imitation, and mixed vegetables

Piña Rellena

$24.00

Half pineapple, carved and filled with our delicious combination of fresh seafood scallops, shrimps, crab meat, octopus, green peppers, mushrooms, chopped clams, and our special alfredo homemade sauce with Chihuahua cheese on top. Served with salad, fries,

Pulpo a La Parrilla

$27.00

Grilled octopus, seasoned with our special blend of herbs and spices. Served with salad, fries, and white rice. Choice of sauce mojo de ajo, diabla, or veracruzana

Antojitos del Mar

Burrito del Mar

$14.78

Chimichanga De Camarón

$19.00

Jumbo flour tortilla with shrimp, chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, garlic sauce, rice, and Chihuahua cheese, wrapped and deep-fried. Served with French fries and salad

Enchiladas De Camarón

$19.00

Three corn tortillas in green tomatillo sauce, stuffed with shrimp and chopped tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers, topped with Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and salad

En su Concha

Ostiones Preparados

$19.00+

Fresh oysters prepared with lime juice topped with our special ceviche and served with our tasty sauce

Ostiones

$14.00+

Fresh oysters prepared with lime juice. Served with our special salad

Sides/De la Calle/Ensaladas

Sides

(1) Chile Relleno

$8.32

(1) Enchilada

$2.30

Aguacate

$5.20

Aguacate Mitad

$3.12

Arrachera Completa

$24.50

Arrachera Mitad

$12.48

Beans

$2.60+

Camarones Side

$15.60

Carne Asada de Taco

$4.38

Carne de Desayuno

$8.54

Carne de Taco Pollo

$4.38

Cebolla

$1.04

Cebolla Asada

$1.56

Cebollitas Orden

$4.16

Chilaquiles Side

$5.42

Chiles Asados

$3.00+

Chips

$1.56+

Chorizo

$5.72

Chorizo de Molcajete

$7.00

Cilantro

$1.04

Crema

$2.60

Dinner

$5.20

Docena Tortillas Harina

$5.72

Ensalada Chica

$2.60

Fries

$4.68

Habanero Sauce

$2.08

Huevo

$2.60

Jalapeño Picado

$2.08

Lechuga

$1.04

Limones

$1.00

Mojo de Ajo

$2.60

Mole

$2.50+

Orden Nopales

$4.16

Orden Pan de Ajo (2)

$2.70

Papas Cesar

$2.50

Pechuga Mitad

$10.40

Pico de Gallo

$5.42

Pollo (Fajita Style)

$7.50

Queso

$2.60

Queso Nachos

$3.12

Rice

$2.60+

Salsa

$2.34+

Side Tomate

$1.04

Telera

$2.08

Tocino

$2.60

Tortillas Side

$2.08

De La Calle

Burrito

$12.00

Quesadilla

$3.50

Quesadilla Plate

$10.50

Quesadilla Plate Dinner

$13.50

Taco

$4.25

Taco Plate

$12.00

Taco Plate Dinner

$15.00

Tacos de Camaron

$16.00

Tacos de Pulpo

$16.00

Tacos Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Tamal

$3.50

Tamales Plate

$13.00

Tortas

$12.00

Tostada

$6.50

Tostadas Plate

$18.00

Ensaladas

Ensalada Tequila

$15.00

Kids/Desserts/Birthdays

Homemade Desserts

Choco Flan

$11.00

Churro

$11.00

Flan

$9.00

Lava Cake

$11.00

Pan Dulce

$2.08

Choco Flan Completo

$41.60+

Kids Menu

#1 Taquito

$9.50

With fries

#2 Chicken Tenders

$9.50

With fries

#3 Quesadilla w/fries

$9.50

With fries

#4 Mac and Cheese

$9.50

Paquetes

Paquete de Cumpleaños Postre

$15.00

Servicio de Pastel

$15.00

Tabla de Postres

$47.00+

Sombrero Extra

$7.00

Paquete de Cumpleaños Shot

$15.00

Souvenirs

Sazon Seafood The Secret

$12.00

Gifts Tequila CJ

$15.00

Uniformes Tequila CJ

$20.00