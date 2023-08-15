Tequila CJ Cantina Grill 5750 South Archer Avenue
Liquors
Liquor Parties
Torito de Casa Centenario Rep (4)
Torito de Casa Centenario Rep (6)
Torito 100 años Bco (4)
Torito 1800 Bco (4)
Torito 3 Garcia Bco (4)
Torito 3 Generaciones Bco (4)
Torito 30-30 Bco (4)
Torito Adictivo Bco (4)
Torito Avion Bco (4)
Torito Cabo Wabo Bco (4)
Torito Casa Noble Bco (4)
Torito Casamigos Bco (4)
Torito Cazadores Bco (4)
Torito Centenario Bco (4)
Torito Chinaco Bco (4)
Torito Cincoro Bco (4)
Torito Corralejo Bco (4)
Torito Corzo Bco (4)
Torito Cuervo Tradicional Bco (4)
Torito Don Julio Bco (4)
Torito Don Ramon Bco (4)
Torito El Tesoro Bco (4)
Torito Herradura Bco (4)
Torito Hornitos Bco (4)
Torito Jimador Bco (4)
Torito Maestro Dobel Bco (4)
Torito Milagro Bco (4)
Torito Patron Silver (4)
Torito Roca Patron Silver (4)
Torito San Matias Bco (4)
Torito 100 años Rep (4)
Torito 1800 Rep (4)
Torito 3 Garcia Rep (4)
Torito 3 Generaciones Rep (4)
Torito Adictivo Rep (4)
Torito Avion Rep (4)
Torito Azteca Azul Rep (4)
Torito Cabo Wabo Rep (4)
Torito Casamigos Rep (4)
Torito Cava de Oro Rep (4)
Torito Cazadores Rep (4)
Torito Cincoro Rep (4)
Torito Corralejo Rep (4)
Torito Corzo Rep (4)
Torito Don Julio Rep (4)
Torito Don Ramon Rep (4)
Torito Espolon Rep (4)
Torito Herradura Rep (4)
Torito Hornitos Rep (4)
Torito Jimador Rep (4)
Torito Maestro Dobel Rep (4)
Torito Milagro Rep (4)
Torito Patron Rep (4)
Torito Roca Patron Rep (4)
Torito San Matias Rep (4)
Torito 1800 Añejo (4)
Torito 3 Garcia Añejo (4)
Torito 3 Generaciones Añejo (4)
Torito 30-30 Añejo (4)
Torito Adictivo Añejo (4)
Torito Avion Añejo (4)
Torito Cabo Wabo Añejo (4)
Torito Casa Noble Añejo (4)
Torito Casamigos Añejo (4)
Torito Cazadores Añejo (4)
Torito Centenario Añejo (4)
Torito Chinaco Añejo (4)
Torito Cincoro Añejo (4)
Torito Cuervo Tradicional Añejo (4)
Torito Don Julio Añejo (4)
Torito Don Ramon Añejo (4)
Torito El Milagro Añejo (4)
Torito El Tesoro Añejo (4)
Torito Herradura Añejo (4)
Torito Hornitos Añejo (4)
Torito Maestro Dobel Añejo (4)
Torito Patron Añejo (4)
Torito Casa Noble Cristalino (4)
Torito Casa Noble Extra Añejo (4)
Torito Don Julio 70 (4)
Torito Don Julio Private Case (4)
Torito Don Julio 1942 (4)
Torito Don Julio Primavera (4)
Torito Don Julio Primavera Rosado (4)
Torito 1800 Milenio (4)
Torito Centenario Leyenda (4)
Torito Centenario Cristalino Añejo (4)
Torito Adictivo Cristalino (4)
Torito Adictivo Extra Añejo (4)
Torito Adictivo Black (4)
Torito Herradura Cristalino (4)
Torito Don Ramon Cristalino (4)
Torito Casa Dragones Blanco (4)
Torito Casa Dragones Añejo (4)
Torito Casa Dragones Cristalino (4)
Torito Casa Dragones Joven (4)
Torito Clase Azul Blanco (4)
Torito Clase Azul Reposado (4)
Torito Clase Azul Añejo (4)
Torito Clase Azul Gold (4)
Torito Jose Cuervo Reserva (4)
Torito 100 años Bco (6)
Torito 1800 Bco (6)
Torito 3 Garcia Bco (6)
Torito 3 Generaciones Bco (6)
Torito 30-30 Bco (6)
Torito Adictivo Bco (6)
Torito Avion Bco (6)
Torito Cabo Wabo Bco (6)
Torito Casa Noble Bco (6)
Torito Casamigos Bco (6)
Torito Cazadores Bco (6)
Torito Centenario Bco (6)
Torito Chinaco Bco (6)
Torito Cincoro Bco (6)
Torito Corralejo Bco (6)
Torito Corzo Bco (6)
Torito Cuervo Tradicional Bco (6)
Torito Don Julio Bco (6)
Torito Don Ramon Bco (6)
Torito El Tesoro Bco (6)
Torito Herradura Bco (6)
Torito Hornitos Bco (6)
Torito Jimador Bco (6)
Torito Maestro Dobel Bco (6)
Torito Milagro Bco (6)
Torito Patron Silver (6)
Torito Roca Patron Silver (6)
Torito San Matias Bco (6)
Torito 100 años Rep (6)
Torito 1800 Rep (6)
Torito 3 Garcia Rep (6)
Torito 3 Generaciones Rep (6)
Torito Adictivo Rep (6)
Torito Avion Rep (6)
Torito Cabo Wabo Rep (6)
Torito Casamigos Rep (6)
Torito Cava de Oro Rep (6)
Torito Cazadores Rep (6)
Torito Cincoro Rep (6)
Torito Corralejo Rep (6)
Torito Corzo Rep (6)
Torito Cuervo Tradicional Reposado (6)
Torito Don Julio Rep (6)
Torito Don Ramon Rep (6)
Torito Espolon Rep (6)
Torito Herradura Rep (6)
Torito Hornitos Rep (6)
Torito Jimador Rep (6)
Torito Maestro Dobel Rep (6)
Torito Milagro Rep (6)
Torito Patron Rep (6)
Torito Roca Patron Rep (6)
Torito San Matias Rep (6)
Torito 1800 Añejo (6)
Torito 3 Garcia Añejo (6)
Torito 3 Generaciones Añejo (6)
Torito 30-30 Añejo (6)
Torito Adictivo Añejo (6)
Torito Avion Añejo (6)
Torito Cabo Wabo Añejo (6)
Torito Casa Noble Añejo (6)
Torito Casamigos Añejo (6)
Torito Cazadores Añejo (6)
Torito Centenario Añejo (6)
Torito Chinaco Añejo (6)
Torito Cincoro Añejo (6)
Torito Cuervo Tradicional Añejo (6)
Torito Don Julio Añejo (6)
Torito Don Ramon Añejo (6)
Torito El Tesoro Añejo (6)
Torito Herradura Añejo (6)
Torito Hornitos Añejo (6)
Torito Maestro Dobel Añejo (6)
Torito Milagro Añejo (6)
Torito Patron Añejo (6)
Torito 1800 Milenio (6)
Torito Adictivo Cristalino (6)
Torito Adictivo Black (6)
Torito Adictivo Extra Añejo (6)
Torito Casa Dragones Cristalino (6)
Torito Casa Dragones Joven (6)
Torito Casa Noble Cristalino (6)
Torito Casa Noble Extra Añejo (6)
Torito Centenario Cristalino Añejo (6)
Torito Centenario Leyenda (6)
Torito Clase Azul Blanco (6)
Torito Clase Azul Añejo (6)
Torito Clase Azul Gold (6)
Torito Clase Azul Reposado (6)
Torito Don Julio Primavera Rosado (6)
Torito Don Julio 1942 (6)
Torito Don Julio 70 (6)
Torito Don Julio Primavera (6)
Torito Don Julio Private Case (6)
Torito Don Ramon Cristalino (6)
Torito Herradura Cristalino (6)
Torito Jose Cuervo Reserva (6)
Cocktails Varios
Alegria
Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), strawberry puree, passion fruit puree, lime juice, simple syrup, and garnished with dehydrated lime or homemade powder chile
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Virgen
Cantarito
Gran centenario tequila (house tequila), fresh lime and orange juice, squirt, salt, and homemade powder chile
La Mezcalera
Mezcal 400 conejos, patron citronge, lime juice, fresh orange juice, chile de arbol, agave, and cucumber
Malibu Sunrise
Mezcal Mule
Mezcal 400 conejos, ginger beer, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, pepino, and mint
Old Fashioned
Evan William, angostura bitters, orange bitters Azteca, chocolate bitters or make it with Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila)
Old Fashioned Estilo Viejo
Evan William, angostura bitters, orange bitters Azteca, chocolate bitters or make it with Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila)
Paloma
Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), fresh lime juice, agave nectar, squirt, and salt rimmed
Paloma Mangonada
Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), fresh lime juice, agave nectar, mango puree, squirt, chamoy, and tajin rimmed
Picosita Mezcal
Mezcal 400 conejos, patron citronge, lime and lemon juice, squirt, jalapeño, cilantro, pepino, and homemade powder chile
Pineapple Jalapeño Mezcal
Mezcal 400 conejos, patron citronge, lime and lemon juice, pineapple juice, jalapeño agave nectar, and grilled pineapple
Primavera
Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), watermelon liqueur, guava puree, lime juice, simple syrup, and garnished with dehydrated lime
Serrano Tamarindo
Mezcal 400 conejos, lime juice, tamarindo pulp, chile serrano, salt, and homemade powder chile
Smoke and Ash
Gran Centenario tequila (house tequila), ancho Reyes, chile liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar, and garnished with black salt
Sol Azteca
Tequila Sunrise
Tropical 70
Centenario Cristalino, Malibu rum, fresh lemon juice, pineapple juice, and sugar rimmed
Vodka Mule
Margarita Original
Margarita Sabor
Mimosa Regular
Mimosa Grapefruit
Mimosa Strawberry
Mimosa Green
Mojito Original
Mojito Guava
Mojito Blackberry
Mojito Mango
Mojito Coconut
Mojito Strawberry
Mojito Black
Mojito Passion Fruit
Mojito Pineapple
Piña Colada
Virgen Piña Colada
Midori Piña Colada
Baileys Colado
Sangria Original
Sangria Blanca
El Borracho
Gotas Dulces
Fresca Energia
Mi Flaca
El Beso De Frida
Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Lite
MGD
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Bohemia
Corona
Corona Familiar
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dos XX
Heineken
Modelo
Stella
Tecate
Victoria
Heineken 0.0
Stella 0.0
Budweiser Zero
Michelada Classic
Michelada Cucumber
Michelada Mango-Pineapple
Michelada Tamarindo
Freshie Tequila Seltzer
White Claw
Mezcal
Tequilas
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Primavera
Don Julio Primavera Rosado
Don Julio Real
3 to 5 years
Don Julio Ultima Reserva
36 months
100 Años Blanco
100 Años Reposado
1800 Blanco
1800 Reposado
1800 Añejo
1800 Cristalino
1800 Milenio
3 Garcias Blanco
3 Garcias Reposado
3 Garcias Añejo
3 Generaciones Blanco
3 Generaciones Reposado
3 Generaciones Añejo
30-30 Blanco
30-30 Reposado
30-30 Añejo
Adictivo Blanco
Adictivo Reposado
Adictivo Añejo
Adictivo Extra Añejo
Adictivo Black Ext A
Adictivo Cristalino
Agavero Reposado
Artenom 1146
Avion Blanco
Avion Reposado
Avion Añejo
Avion Extra Añejo
Avion 44 Extra Añejo
Azteca Azul Blanco
Azteca Azul Reposado
Cabo Uno Añejo
38 months
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Cabo Wabo Añejo
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Dragones Reposado
Casa Dragones Añejo
Casa Dragones Cristalino
Casa Dragones Joven
Casa Noble Blanco
Casa Noble Añejo
Casa Noble Cristalino
Casa Noble Extra Añejo
5 years
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Añejo
Casamigos Cristalino
Cava De Oro Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Añejo
Gran Centenario Blanco
Gran Centenario Reposado
Gran Centenario Añejo
Gran Centenario Cristalino
Gran Centenario Leyenda
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Reposado
Cincoro Añejo
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Añejo
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Ultra
Clase Azul Dia de Muerto
Clase Azul 25 Aniversario
Codigo 1530 Extra Añejo
6 years
Codigo 1530 Rosado
Corazon Reposado
Corralejo Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Corzo Blanco
Corzo Reposado
Don Ramon Blanco
Don Ramon Reposado
Don Ramon Añejo
Don Ramon Cristalino
El Tesoro Blanco
El Tesoro Reposado
El Tesoro Añejo
Espolon Reposado
Fuente Seca 15 Años
15 years
Fuente Seca 18 Años
18 years
Fuente Seca 21 Años
Gran Coramino Reposado
Gran Coramino Añejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Añejo
Herradura Cristalino
Herradura Extra Añejo
Herradura Ultra Añejo
Hornitos Blanco
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Añejo
Hornitos Cristalino
Jimador Blanco
Jimador Reposado
Tradicional Blanco
Tradicional Reposado
Tradicional Añejo
Tradicional Cristalino
Jose Cuervo Platino
Jose Cuervo Reserva Blanco
Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Añejo
Maestro Dobel Blanco
Maestro Dobel Reposado
Maestro Dobel Añejo
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Maestro Dobel 50
Maracame Blanco
Maracame Reposado
Milagro Blanco
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Añejo
Dame Mas Reposado
Dame Mas Extra Añejo
Partida Elegante Extra Añejo
40 months
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Añejo
Patron Roca Silver
Patron Roca Reposado
Patron Roca Añejo
Patron El Cielo
Patron El Alto
San Matias Blanco
San Matias Reposado
Tequileño Blanco
Tequileño Platino
Tequileño Reposado Cristalino
Tequileño Reposado GR RSV80
Tequileño Reposado Sassenach
Teramana Añejo
Volcan Silver
Whiskey
Johnny Walker Red Label
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Blue
Buchannan's 12 Years
Buchannan's 15 Years
Buchannan's Master
Buchannan's 18 Years
Buchannan's Red Seal
Jim Bean
Jim Bean Honey
Seagram's 7
Bulleit 95 Rye
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Honey
Chivas Regal 12
J&B
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Dewar's
Woodford Reserve
Bkft/Apps/Ceviches/Starters
Appetizers
Ceviche Los 3 Garcias
Charola Langostinos
Frijoles Con Chorizo
Refried beans sauteed with homemade chorizo topped with Chihuahua cheese
Frijoles Suizos
Frijoles Tapatios
Refried beans topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, grilled tomatoes, jalapeños, peppers and onions
Guacamo Mex
Guacamole
Smashed avocado with lime juice and salt. Make it a la mexicana with pico de gallo
La Tabla Mamalona
Octopus sautéed in garlic, chicken flautas, panela cheese, breaded shrimp, and skirt steak
Las Coloraditas
Five mini corn tortillas filled with Chihuahua cheese, covered with red ancho chilli sauce, and topped with grilled onions and fresh crumbled cheese on top
Nachos
12 pieces corn chip tortillas topped with Colby cheese, guacamole, refried beans and sour cream
Nachos Ahogados
12 pieces mini quesadillas topped with house tomato sauce, guacamole and sour cream
Queso Fundido
Melted Chihuahua cheese. You may add chorizo, rajas, taco meat, shrimp or octopus
Queso Panela
Five slices of grilled panela cheese topped with our blend of tomatoes, jalapeños, peppers, and onions
Taquitos
Five mini tacos with your choice of meat: asada, pastor, chicken or chorizo with cilantro and onions
Breakfast
Chicharrón Con Huevo
Two scrambled eggs with pork rinds, all simmered in the sauce of your choice: house sauce, red, arbol, or green. Served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Your choice of sauce: green, arbol, red, house sauce, or homemade mole, or make it regular. Eggs any style, topped with sour cream, and fresh cheese crumbled and fine. Sliced purple onion and served with rice and beans
Desayuno Alondra
Two eggs, one topped with red sauce and one with green tomatillo sauce with chilaquiles in the middle and Mexican skirt steak with tomato, onion, jalapeño and potatoes. Served with rice and beans
Desayuno Tequila
Two eggs of your choice with griddled steak strips over fried corn tortillas and topped with our house-special sauce. Served with rice and beans
Huevos a La Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs with chopped tomato, jalapeño peppers, and onions. Served with rice and beans
Huevos Campesinos
Two scrambled eggs with molcajete sauce and panela cheese. Served with rice and beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs, with homemade chorizo. Served with rice and beans
Huevos Divorciados
Two eggs, one topped with green tomatillo sauce and one topped with red sauce, chilaquiles in the middle with rice and beans
Huevos Poblanos
Two scrambled eggs, topped with homemade mole sauce, served with two pieces of grilled panela cheese. Served with rice and refried beans
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs of your choice, topped with our special home sauce. Served with rice and beans
Machaca con Huevo
Shredded dry seasoned beef scrambled with two eggs. Served with beans and salad
Omelette
Two egg omelettes, filled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and beans
Huevos al Gusto
Huevos con Bistec
Huevos con Chuleta
Huevos con Tocino
Huevos Volteados
Machacado Mex
Healthy
Ceviches y Aguachiles
Aguachiles
Red, green, mango habanero, or tequila style. Our special recipe of raw shrimp, scallops, mahi mahi, salmon, and octopus. Marinated in lime juice, spices, and hot sauce. Served with cilantro, fresh tomatoes, orange, cucumber, onions, and avocado
Ceviche De Camarón O Pulpo
Our special recipe of shrimp or octopus cooked in lime juice, spice. Served with cilantro, tomatoes, orange cucumber, onions, and avocado
Ceviche Mahi Mahi
Made of cubed fresh mahi mahi and tiger's milk
Ceviche Salmon
Our version of Mayan-Style ceviche. Made of cubed fresh Norwegian salmon, cured in citrus juices and jalapeños. Made with tiger's milk
Ceviche Tilapia
Our special recipe of fish (tilapia)
House Specialities
Aguascalientes Burger
Our very special grilled certified angus beef burger patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, avocado, and melted cheese. Served with French fries
Carne Asada Centenario
Carne a la tampiqueña: lowa premium skirt steak 12 oz served with one house-made mole recipe enchilada with Colby cheese, rice, beans, and guacamole
Carne Asada Patron
Grilled lowa premium skirt steak 12 oz, on top of sliced grilled potatoes, served with beans, one red-cheese enchilada, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, and guacamole
Carne Asada Patron Real
Grilled lowa premium skirt steak 12 oz and jumbo shrimp. Zaranderos, a la diabla, or mojo de ajo. Served with refried beans, sliced grilled potatoes, one red-cheese enchilada, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, and guacamole
Carne Asada Tradicional
Grilled lowa premium skirt steak 12 oz. served with rice, beans, and salad
Don Meño
16 oz. of a cowboy with bone-certified Angus beef prime, perfectly seasoned. Served with refried beans, cactus, onion, and banana pepper
Molcajete Tequila
Combination of grilled pork chops, lowa premium skirt steak, homemade chorizo, grilled panela cheese, cactus, green onions, chicken, and banana peppers. Served with rice and beans. Topped with our special green sauce
Molcajete Tequila Real
Perfect choice for meat lovers, a combination of grilled pork chops, lowa premium skirt steak, homemade chorizo, grilled panela cheese, cactus, green onions, chicken, and banana peppers. Served with rice and beans topped with our special green sauce, shrim
Tacos Norteños
Three flour tortillas, filled with well-seasoned strips of rib eye steak, grilled tomatoes, onions, beans, and jalapeño peppers, topped with Chihuahua cheese. Served with salad
Tequila New York
12 oz. of grilled Iowa premium New York steak. Perfectly seasoned, on top of sliced grilled potatoes. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole
Tradicional a La Mexicana
Lowa premium skirt steak strips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, beans, and sliced avocado
Hamburguesa De Pollo
Breaded piece of chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado and melted cheese. Served with French fries
Main Courses/From Sea
Main Couse
Bistec De Lomo a La Mexicana
Rib eye strips simmered in our special sauce made of jalapeños, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans
Bistec De Lomo en Chile De Árbol
Rib eye steak stew with onions in a spicy chile de arbol sauce
Bistec Ranchero
Two juicy pieces of rib eye steak smothered in our ranch sauce, served with rice and refried beans
Caldo De Pollo
Our delicious chicken and vegetable soup Mexican-Style, made of onions, carrots, green peppers, and potatoes, topped with fresh limes and cilantro, and served with rice
Carne en Su Jugo
Our special blend of beef, beans cooked in its own juices, and bacon. Perfectly seasoned and served with fresh onions, cilantro, avocado radishes, and grilled chile de arbol
Chile Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with your choice of Chihuahua cheese or ground beef and topped with house tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans
Chuletas De Puerco
Two tender grilled pork chops served with rice, refried beans, and salad
Chuletas De Puerco a la Mexicana
Two tender grilled pork chops served with rice, refried beans, and salad
Cochinita Pibil
Shredded roasted pork Yucatan-Style marinated to perfection. Served with refried beans, onions, and habanero sauce
Combinación Tequila
1 beef taco, 1 tamale, 1 cheese enchilada, and 1 bean tostada topped with crumbled cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole
Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas in the sauce of your choice: mole, red ancho sauce, or green tomatillo sauce. Stuffed with your choice of meat, picadillo (ground beef), chicken, steak taco meat, fresh cheese, Colby cheese, or Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and re
Enchiladas Doña Chuy
Three rolled corn tortillas covered with chile ancho sauce, filled with fresh cheese and onions. Topped with grilled carrots and potatoes, served with salad and a piece of breaded chicken
Fajitas Corralejo
Chicken breast strips grilled with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. Served with beans and guacamole
Fajitas Don Julio
Six juicy pieces of seasoned Iowa premium skirt steak, with sauteed tomatoes, green peppers, and onions, served with refried beans and guacamole
Fajitas Jalicienses c/ camaron
Fajitas Jaliscienses
A combination of chicken and lowa premium skirt steak grilled with tomatoes, green peppers, and onions. Served with refried beans and guacamole
Fajitas Mixtas Res y Camaron
Fajitas Vegetarianas
Flautas
Guisado De Puerco
Pork stew in red chile sauce served with rice and beans
Mexcalazo
Rib eye steak stew, made with tomato sauce, poblano peppers, onions. Topped with panela cheese and served with rice and beans
Milanesa
Breaded chicken breast. Served with rice, refried beans, and salad
Pechuga a La Tampiqueña
Fresh, tender, and juicy chicken breast fillet. Served with one housemade mole recipe enchilada with Colby cheese. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Pechuga India
Fresh, tender, and juicy chicken breast fillet, cooked in our very special Indian-Style sauce served with rice, beans, and salad
Pechuga Poblana
Fresh, tender and juicy chicken breast fillet, cooked in our very special house recipe mole served with rice, beans and salad
Pollo en Mole
Half chicken covered in our special house recipe mole. Served with rice and beans
From the Sea
Caldo 7 Mares
Tasty seafood soup made with shrimp, scallops, mussels, octopus, clams, fish, crab legs, celery, onions, tomatoes, and carrots. Perfectly seasoned with our special recipe
Caldo De Camarón
Tasty seafood soup made with a combination of shrimp, diced carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, and green peppers. Seasoned with our special recipe
Camarones
Shrimp cooked in your choice of sauce veracruzana, al mojo de ajo, zarandeados, a la diabla, or breaded. Served with salad, fries, and white rice
Camarones Cucaracha
Our very special recipe of shrimp well-seasoned with our special sauce. Garnished with cucumber, oranges and fresh tomatoes
Camarones Momias
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with panela cheese and wrapped with bacon. Served with salad, fries, and with rice
Chapuzón
Our delicious and tasty combination of shrimp, octopus, and oysters. Perfectly seasoned with our special blend of spices and sauce
Chavela
Our special cocktail is made of shrimp, octopus, oysters, imitation crab, and minced clam. Served in our special recipe of cocktail sauce, made of spices, hot sauce, and limes. With avocado, fresh tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
Coco Relleno
A whole coconut, carved and filled with our delicious combination of fresh seafood scallops, shrimps, crab meat, octopus, green peppers, mushrooms, chopped clams, and our special alfredo homemade sauce with Chihuahua cheese on top. Served with salad, fries
Coctel De Camarón O Pulpo
Our special cocktail is made of shrimp or octopus served in our special recipe of cocktail sauce, made of spices, hot sauce, and limes. Served with avocado, fresh tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
Fajitas de Callo
Fajitas De Camarón
Grilled garlic shrimp or scallops with onions, tomatoes, green pepper, served with rice and guacamole
Filete Al Gusto
Fresh fillet of choice salmon, mahi mahi, or red snapper with a sauce of choice butter style, mojo de ajo, la diabla, or veracruzana. Served with salad, fries, and white rice
Huachinango
Whole red snapper of 1.5 or 2 pounds, fried and topped with your choice of sauce: a la diabla, mojo de ajo, or veracruzana. Served with salad, fries, and white rice
Langostinos
Prawns are well-seasoned with our special recipe. Served with salad, fries, and white rice
Mejillones
Our very special recipe of mussels well-seasoned with our special sauce. Garnished with cucumber, oranges and fresh tomatoes
Molcajete Tequila Del Mar
A delicious combination of shrimp, scallops, octopus, chop clams, crab legs, mussels, crab imitation, and mixed vegetables
Piña Rellena
Half pineapple, carved and filled with our delicious combination of fresh seafood scallops, shrimps, crab meat, octopus, green peppers, mushrooms, chopped clams, and our special alfredo homemade sauce with Chihuahua cheese on top. Served with salad, fries,
Pulpo a La Parrilla
Grilled octopus, seasoned with our special blend of herbs and spices. Served with salad, fries, and white rice. Choice of sauce mojo de ajo, diabla, or veracruzana
Antojitos del Mar
Burrito del Mar
Chimichanga De Camarón
Jumbo flour tortilla with shrimp, chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, garlic sauce, rice, and Chihuahua cheese, wrapped and deep-fried. Served with French fries and salad
Enchiladas De Camarón
Three corn tortillas in green tomatillo sauce, stuffed with shrimp and chopped tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño peppers, topped with Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and salad