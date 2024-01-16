Tequila's Mexican Restaurant Branson West
-Appetizers-
- Large Cheese Dip$8.25
10 oz of our yummy Cheese Dip.
- Small Cheese Dip$4.75
5 oz of our yummy Cheese Dip.
- Large Guacamole Dip$7.25
10 oz of our house made guacamole.
- Small Guacamole Dip$4.25
5 oz of our house made guacamole.
- Bean Dip$6.25
We top our beans with our yummy house recipe Cheese Dip to make this delicious dip.
- Queso Fundido$9.25
Chorizo grilled with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers topped with Cheese Dip. Served with tortillas.
- Stuffed Jalapeno$7.75
Jalapeños stuffed with Cream Cheese, battered and fried. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
- Camarones Fundidos$14.25
Grilled Shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Tortillas.
-Lunch-
- Fajitas Lunch$11.25
A lunch sized portion of our delicious fajitas. Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed. Served with rice, beans, side salad, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Speedy Gonzales$9.75
One beef taco, one beef enchilada and choice of Rice or Beans.
- Taquito Mexicanos$8.75
Two rolled corn tortillas, One Shredded Chicken, One Shredded Beef, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.
- Enchilada Verdes$10.25
One beef, one Shredded Chicken, one Cheese enchilada topped with Green sauce, lettuce and sour cream.
- Special de la Casa$13.25
Grilled Chicken or Steak on a bed of rice smothered in Cheese dip.
- Taco Al Carbon$7.25
One Flour Tortilla stuffed with Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled onions and Cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
- Huevos Ranchero$10.25
2 Fried Eggs topped with Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans and your choice or Flour or Corn Tortillas.
- Huevos Con Chorizo$11.25
Two Scrambled Eggs cooked with Mexican Sausage. Served with Rice & Beans and your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.
- 1/2 Special de la Casa$8.25
A 1/2 order of our yummy Special de la Casa.
- Cheese Stk Fries$13.25
French Fries topped with Steak and Cheese.
- 1/2 Cheese Stk Fries$9.25
1/2 order of our yummy Cheese Steak Fries.
- Fajita a la Carta$9.25
A yummy side order of our Fajitas no sides. Your choice of Steak, Chicken or Mixed.
- Potato Fajita$14.25
Baked Potato topped with Grilled Chicken, Steak or Chorizo with Grilled Onions, Tomato and Bell Peppers.
-Special Lunch Items-
- SP 1$10.25
Chile Relleno, Beans and Guacamole Salad.
- SP 2$10.25
One Burrito served with rice & beans.
- SP 3$10.25
One Burrito, One Taco and Choice of Rice or Beans
- SP 4$10.25
One Burrito, One Enchilada & Choice of rice or beans.
- SP 5$10.25
One Tamale, One Chile Relleno & Choice of rice or beans.
- SP 6$10.25
One Flauta, One Chile Relleno & Choice of rice or beans.
- SP 7$10.25
One Burrito, One Tamale & Choice of rice or beans.
- SP 8$10.25
One Enchilada, One Burrito and a Cheese Quesadilla.
- SP-9$10.25
One Enchilada, One Tamale & a Cheese Quesadilla.
- SP 10$10.25
One Tamale, One Taco & Choice of rice or beans.
- SP 11$10.25
One Cheese Quesadilla, One Enchilada & Guacamole salad.
- SP 12$10.25
One Shredded Chicken Quesadilla, One Taco & Choice of rice or beans.
-Salads-
- Tossed Salad$3.75
- Tossed Salad Grilled Chicken$10.25
- Tossed Salad w/Shrimp$11.25
- Guacamole Salad$5.75
- Taco Salad$9.25
Taco Salad with your choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Fajita Taco Salad$13.25
Taco Salad with your choice of Steak or Grilled Chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Taco Salad w/Shrimp$14.25
Taco Salad with Grilled Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
-Nachos-
- Nacho Cheese Only$7.25
Our delicious chips topped with cheese only.
- 1/2 Nacho Cheese$5.25
1/2 Order of our delicious chips topped with cheese only.
- Bean Nachos$10.25
Our delicious chips topped with beans and cheese.
- 1/2 Order of Bean Nachos$6.25
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with beans and cheese.
- Beef Nachos$11.25
Our delicious chips topped with ground beef and cheese.
- 1/2 Order of Beef Nachos$7.25
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with ground beef and cheese.
- Chicken Nachos$11.25
Our delicious chips topped with shredded chicken and cheese.
- 1/2 Order of Chicken Nachos$7.25
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with shredded chicken and cheese.
- Beef and Bean Nachos$11.25
Our delicious chips topped with beef, beans and cheese.
- 1/2 Order of Beef and Bean Nachos$7.25
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with beef, beans and cheese.
- Nacho Tequilas$12.25
Our delicious chips topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- 1/2 Nachos Tequilas$8.25
!/2 order of our delicious chips topped with ground beef, shredded cheese, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Nacho Fajita$14.25
Our delicious chips topped with cheese and your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken or Mixed cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
- 1/2 Nacho Fajita$8.25
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with cheese and your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken or Mixed cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
- Shrimp Nachos$15.25
Our delicious chips topped with cheese and Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
- 1/2 Order of Shrimp Nachos$8.25
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with cheese and Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
- Pork Nachos$14.25
Our delicious chips topped with cheese and Pork tips cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
- 1/2 Pork Nachos$8.25
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with cheese and Pork tips cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
-Tacos-
- Pork Tacos$11.75
Three soft corn tortillas filled with Tender Pulled Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Lime.
- Fish Taco$10.75
Three soft corn tortillas filled with Seasoned Grilled Tilapia. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Lime.
- Tacos Al Carbon$13.25
Three flour tortillas stuffed with Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled Onions,Cheese Dip and Pico de Gallo.
- Taco Supreme$13.25
Two Tacos filled with Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled Onions, Cheese Dip, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Street Style Tacos$12.25
3 Soft Corn Tortillas with your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Mixed, Chorizo or Carnitas. Topped with onions, cilantro and lime.
-Burritos-
- Burrito Supreme$7.25
One Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Burrito topped with Burrito Sauce, Lettuce,Tomato and Sour Cream
- Burrito Grande$14.25
Made with your choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak. Topped with Burrito Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Jalapeños.
- Fried Burrito$10.25
Burrito stuffed with your choice of Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef. Topped with Burrito Sauce and Cheese Dip. With Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream. Served with Rice or Beans.
- Tex Mex Burrito$9.75
Burrito stuffed with Eggs & Mexican Sausage. Covered with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Tequila Burrito$10.75
A large flour tortilla filled with Seasoned Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Topped with Burrito Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Grilled Burrito$12.25
Grilled Chicken or Steak Burrito topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Burrito Deluxe$14.25
Two Burritos, One Shredded Chicken, One Ground Beef topped with Burrito Sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
- Special Burrito$14.25
2 Burritos filled with Shredded beef and beans topped with Cheese Dip. Topped with lettuce, tomato and avacado.
- Burrito Mexicano$14.25
2 Burritos filled with Pork tips, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with Cheese Dip, lettuce, tomato, avacado and jalapeños.
- Burrito California$14.25
Burrito filled with Rice, Beans, Steak or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese & Pico de Gallo all Wrapped up in a 10 inch Tortilla.
-Enchiladas-
- Enchilada Rojas$14.25
Three Beef Enchiladas with Enchilada sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole. Served with rice & beans.
- Enchilada Rancheras$11.25
Two Cheese Enchiladas, topped with Shredded Beef, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped withEnchilada Sauce and served with salad.
- Enchilada Supremes$13.25
4 Enchiladas, One Cheese, One Ground Beef, One Shredded Chicken and One Spinach topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Enchilada Verdes$14.25
One beef, one Shredded Chicken, one Cheese enchilada topped with Green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchilada Super Tequilas$15.25
5 different Enchiladas, One Beef, One Chicken, One Shredded Beef, One Spinach and One Cheese. Topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Shrimp Enchilada$13.25
Two Shrimp Enchiladas cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Topped with Enchilada sauce. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Enchilada Tapatias$15.25
4 Cheese Enchiladas topped with Grilled Chicken, Cheese Dip, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado and Sour Cream.
- 1/2 Enchilada Tapatias$9.75
1/2 Order of our yummy Enchilada Tapatias.
- Enchilada Tomasinas$14.99
Three Spinach Enchiladas topped with Enchilada Sauce and Steak. Served with Rice & Beans.
-Chimichangas-
- Chimichanga$13.25
We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of Shredded Beef or Chicken then deep fry it to golden brown. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Shrimp Chimichanga$14.25
We stuff a flour tortilla with Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Deep fried to golden brown. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Chimichanga Vegetariana$10.25
We stuff a flour tortilla with cheese & vegetables, then deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Special Tequila Chimichangas$14.25
One Chicken, One Shredded Beef, One Shrimp Chimichangas. Topped with Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo.
-Quesadillas-
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
Grilled Chicken, Steak or Mixed grilled with tomato, onion and bell pepper stuffed into a flour tortilla with melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Mushroom Quesadilla$9.75
We stuff a flour tortilla with Mushrooms & Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo.
- Quesadilla Deluxe$12.25
2 Flour Tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef and Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.25
A flour tortilla filled with marinated Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers and Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.
- Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla$13.25
We stuff a flour Tortilla with Shrimp, Chorizo and Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo.
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.25
Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Zucchini and Squash. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Quesadilla Grande$13.25
10 Inch Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Mushrooms or Spinach. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
-Combos-
- Combo 1$12.25
Two Pork Tamales topped with Chili Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 2$12.25
One Taco, Once Enchilada & One Bean Chalupa.
- Combo 3$12.25
One Enchilada, One Taco & One Chile Relleno.
- Combo 4$12.25
One Taco, One Enchilada and One Tamale.
- Combo 5$12.25
One Beef & One Cheese Enchilada. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 6$12.25
One Enchilada & One Taco served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 7$12.25
One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 8$12.25
One Enchilada, One Tamale Served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 9$12.25
2 Flautas topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 10$12.25
Three Beef Taco served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 11$12.25
One Burrito, One Taco & One Enchilada.
- Combo 12$12.25
One Taco, One Chile Relleno served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 13$12.25
One Beef Burrito, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada.
- Combo 14$12.25
One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Tamale.
- Combo 15$12.25
One Chalupa, One Tostada with Nacho Cheese & Beef and One Taco.
- Combo 16$12.25
One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada.
- Combo 17$12.25
One Chile Relleno, One Taco and One Chalupa.
- Combo 18$12.25
One Burrito, One Taco served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 19$12.25
One Burrito, One Enchilada served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 20$12.25
One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Flauta.
- Combo 21$12.25
2 Chile Rellenos served with Rice & Beans.
- Combo 22$12.25
One Burrito, One Chalupa & One Enchilada.
- Combo 23$12.25
Three Tamales topped with chili sauce. Served with Lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
-Fajitas-
- Fajita$14.25
Chicken or Steak cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
- Fajita for 2$26.50
Chicken or Steak cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. * For 2*
- Fajita Mexicanas$15.25
Chicken, Steak and Chorizo cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
- Fajita Mexicanas for 2$27.50
Chicken, Steak and Chorizo cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. *For 2*
- Fajita Tequila$16.25
Chicken, Steak, Chorizo and Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
- Fajita Tequila for 2$30.50
Chicken, Steak, Chorizo and Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. *For 2*
- Parrillada Mexicana$16.99
A sizzling platter of tender marinated Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, Pork & Chorizo cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. Served with Chorizo Quesadilla.
- Parrillada Mexicana for 2$32.50
A sizzling platter of tender marinated Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, Pork & Chorizo cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. Served with Chorizo Quesadilla. *For 2*
-Mexico's Best-
- Chile Verde$15.25
Pulled Pork cooked with Green Salsa. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
- Carnitas$15.25
Delicious Pork Tips made with by our house recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad and Tortillas.
- Chila Quiles$10.75
Choice of Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef and Cheese on top of chips softened in Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice, Salad, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.25
Four rolled corn tortillas. 2 stuffed with shredded chicken and 2 stuffed with shredded beef. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Special Sauce.
- Choripollo$15.25
Grilled Chicken cooked with Chorizo and topped with Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
-Shrimp/Fish-
- Grilled Shrimp$15.25
Shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Rice, Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheese.
- Small Shrimp Cocktail$10.25
Boiled Shrimp served in its on juice and our house tomato sauce with chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and avocado. Served with Saltine Crackers.
- Large Shrimp Cocktail$15.25
Large order of boiled Shrimp served in its on juice and our house tomato sauce with chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and avocado. Served with Saltine Crackers.
- Camarones a la Diabla$16.25
Grilled Shrimp topped with our spicy Diabla sauce. Served with Rice, Lettuce, tomato and avocado. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Camarones Chipotle$16.25
Grilled Shrimp covered in our smokey Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice and Salad.
- Fish Filet$11.25
A grilled filet of Tilapia seasoned to perfection. Served with fries, rice and salad.
-Chicken/Steak-
- Chile Colorado$15.25
- Especial Jalisco$11.25
One Chicken Burrito, One Chicken Enchilada served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Pollo ala Parrilla`$14.25
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Spicy Hot sauce. Served with Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole and Tortillas.
- Pollo Loco$14.25
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast. Served with Rice, Salad and Tortillas.
- Pollo Fundido$17.25
Grilled Chicken cooked with onions and mushrooms. Topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice, Salad and Tortillas.
-Vegetarian-
- Vegetarian A$10.75
Cheese Enchilada, Chalupa & One Chile Relleno.
- Vegetarian B$10.75
Bean Burrito and a Cheese Enchilada. Served with Rice.
- Vegetarian C$10.75
Two Spinach Enchilada toped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Vegetarian D$10.75
Bean Tostada topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. One Cheese Enchilada and One Chile Relleno.
- Vegetarian E$10.75
Bean Burrito topped with Cheese Dip, Cheese Enchilada and Cheese Quesadilla.
- Vegetarian F$10.75
Chile Relleno, Cheese Quesadilla and Spinach Enchilada.
- Vegetarian Fajita$11.25
Cooked Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Squash & Zucchini in our special recipe. Served with Rice & Beans and tortillas.
-Children's Menu-
- Child Taco$6.25
1 Taco served with Rice and Beans.
- Child Burrito$6.25
One Burrito served with Rice & Beans.
- Child Enchilada$6.25
One Enchilada served with Rice & Beans.
- Child Quesadilla$6.25
Cheese Quesadilla served with Rice & Beans.
- Child Cheeseburger$6.25
Cheeseburger served with Fries.
- Child Taco Salad$6.25
Child size Taco Salad with choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Child Chicken Finger and Fries$7.25
Chicken Fingers served with Fries.
- Child Grilled Chicken with Rice or Fries$7.25
Grilled Chicken served with rice or fries.
-Side Orders-
- Order of Shredded Cheese$2.00
Side Order of Shredded Cheese.
- Order of Pico de Gallo$2.00
Side Order of Pico De Gallo.
- Order of Jalapenos$2.00
Side Order of Jalapeños.
- Order of Sour Cream$2.00
Side Order of Sour Cream.
- Order of Rice$3.75
Side Order of Rice.
- Order of Beans$3.75
Side Order of Beans.
- Order of Rice & Beans$4.75
Side Order of Rice & Beans.
- Order of French Fries$2.75
Side Order of French Fries.
- Order of Corn Tortillas$1.50
Side Order of Corn Tortillas.
- Order of Flour Tortillas$1.50
Side Order of Flour Tortillas.
- 1 Tamale a la carte$3.75
Side Order of 1 Tamale.
- 3 Tamales a la carte$10.25
Side Order of 3 Tamales.
- 1 Taco a la Carte$3.25
Side Order of 1 Taco.
- 3 Tacos a la carte$8.25
Side Order of 3 Tacos.
- 1 Enchilada a la carte$3.25
Side Order of 1 Enchilada.
- 3 Enchiladas a la carte$9.25
Side Order of 3 Enchiladas.
- 1 Beef Tostada a la carte$3.75
Side Order of 1 Beef tostada topped with lettuce and sour cream.
- 2 Beef Tostadas a la carte$7.25
Side Order of 2 Beef Tostadas topped with lettuce and sour cream.
- 1 Bean Burrito a la carte$5.25
Side Order of 1 Bean Burrito topped with Cheese Dip.
- 2 Bean Burrito a la carte$9.25
Side Order of 2 Bean Burritos topped with Cheese Dip.
- 1 Fried Taquitos a la carte$3.25
Side Order of 1 Fried Taquito your choice of Beef or Chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- 3 Fried Taquitos a la carte$9.25
Side Order of 3 Taquitos your choice of Beef or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream.
- 1 Chalupa a la carte$3.25
Side Order of 1 Bean Chalupa topped with lettuce, tomato and guacamole.
- 2 Chalupas a la carte$6.25
Side Order of 2 Bean Chalupas topped with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
- 1 Chile Relleno a la carte$4.75
Side Order of 1 Chile Relleno topped with salsa.
- 2 Chile Rellenos a la carte$8.75
Side Order of 2 Chile Rellenos topped with salsa.
- 1 Mushroom Quesadilla a la carte$5.25
Side Order of 1 Mushroom Quesadilla.
- 2 Mushroom Quesadilla$9.25
Side Order of 2 Mushroom Quesadillas.
- 1 Burrito a la carte$6.25
Side Order of 1 Burrito topped with Burrito sauce.
- 2 Beef Burrito a la carte$10.25
Side Order of 2 Burritos topped with Burrito sauce.
- 1 Beef Burrito topped with Cheese Dip$7.25
Side Order of 1 Beef Burrito topped with Cheese Dip.
- 2 Beef Burrito topped with Cheese Dip$11.25
Side Order of 2 Beef Burritos Topped with Cheese Dip.
- 1 Beef & Bean Burrito a la carte$6.25
Side Order of 1 Beef and Bean Burrito topped with Burrito Sauce.
- 2 Beef & Bean Burrito a la carte$10.25
Side Order of 2 Beef & Bean Burrito topped with Burrito sauce.
- 1 Chimichanga a la carte$7.25
Side Order of 1 chimichanga.
- 2 Chimichangas a la carte$11.25
Side Order of 2 Chimichangas.
- 1 Fajita Quesadilla a la carte$7.25
Side Order of 1 Fajita Quesadilla Steak, Grilled Chicken or Mixed with Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper and Cheese.
- 2 Fajita Quesadillas a la carte$11.25
Side Order of 2 Fajita Quesadillas Steak, Grilled Chicken or Mixed with Onions, Tomatoes, Bell peppers and Cheese.
- 1 Quesadilla a la carte$5.25
Side Order of 1 Quesadilla.
- 2 Quesadilla a la carte$9.25
- 1 Cheese Quesadilla a la carte$4.25
Side Order of 1 Cheese Quesadilla.
- 2 Cheese Quesadillas a la carte$8.25
Side Order of 2 Cheese Quesadillas.
- 1 Shrimp Quesadilla a la carte$7.25
Side Order of 1 Shrimp Quesadilla.
- 2 Shrimp Quesadillas a la carte$13.25
Side Order of 2 Shrimp Quesadillas.
- 1 Shrimp Flauta a la carte$4.25
Side Order of 1 Shrimp Flauta.
- 3 Shrimp Flautas a la carte$12.25
Side Order of 3 Shrimp Flautas.
- 1 Flauta a la carte$3.75
Side Order of 1 Flauta.
- 3 Flautas a la carte$10.25
Side Order of 3 Flautas.
- 1 Nacho Tostada Beef & Cheese only$4.25
Side Order of 1 Nacho Tostada Beef & Cheese Only.
- 2 Nacho Tostado Beef & Cheese Only$7.75
Side Order of 2 Nacho Tostados with Beef and Cheese Only.