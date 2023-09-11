Coffee & Drinks

Boba

Bursting Boba

$5.89

Popping boba filled with fruit juice.

Chai Tea Boba

$7.44

Chai Tea Latte with Tapioca Boba

Black Pearl Boba

$7.44

Traditional Taiwan Milk Tea recipe. Sweetened with Black Sugar and a non-dairy powder.

Taro Boba

$7.44

A sweet taro root flavored boba milk with tapioca pearls.

Coffee

Americano

$2.75+

3-4 Shots of espresso over Water.

Drip Coffee

$2.19

Medium roast Sedalia Blend.

Cappuccino

$4.45

Espresso with extra foamy milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Spin off of an Upside down latte with caramel drizzle.

Cold Brew

$4.25

Coffee brewed for an extended amount of time in cold conditions to reduce bitterness.

Espresso Double Shot

$2.69

2 ounces of espresso. Served with club side in-house only.,

Latte

$4.49

Espresso Shots with steamed milk.

Frappe

$5.69

Espresso Shots with soft serve blended with whip.

Iced Shaken Espresso

$5.70

Espresso Shots shaken with ice to create an iced foamy drink.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.90

Drip coffee with steamed milk.

Traditional Macchoato

$3.25

2oz of espresso with 2oz of foam. Hot.

Cortado

$3.49

2 oz of espresso with 2oz of steamed milk.

Flat White

$4.69

Espresso with steamed milk with little to no foam.

Catering

Joe-To-Go 96oz Container

$16.50

A carrying box to take to small gatherings.

Signature Drinks

Honey Latte

$5.50

Biscoff Oat Latte With Cold Foam

$5.90

Black Sugar Oat Milk Latte With Cold Foam

$5.40

Blackberry Latte

$5.40

Blueberry Muffin Latte

$5.50

Caramel Oat Praline Latte

$5.50

Cinnamon Cookie Cold Brew With Cold Foam

$5.40

Crème Brûlée Latte

$5.75

Dirty Coconut Chai Latte

$6.00

Dirty Oat Milk Maple Chai

$6.00

Eggnog Latte

$6.00

Maple Vanilla Ciold Brew

$5.50

Maple Vanilla Breve Latte

$6.00

Oreo Latte With Cold Foam

$6.00

Peppermint Bark Latte

$5.50

Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.50

Strawberry Rose Latte

$5.50

Tiramisu Latte With Cold Foam

$6.00

Toasted Marshmallow With Cold Foam

$6.00

Vanilla Cold Brew with Vanilla Cold Foam

$5.25

White Chocolate Pistachio Latte

$5.50

White Pumpkin

$5.55

White Rose Breve Latte

$5.90

Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Espresso

$5.70

Grab-n-Go

Honest Apple Juice

$1.50

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$4.19

Freeze Dried Skittles

$4.29

Poppi - Prebiotic Soda

$4.59

Red Bull 12oz

$3.59

Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Frosted Lemonade

$3.39

Frozen Lemonade

$3.59

Jalapeño Watermelon Lemonade

$3.75

Lavender Dragon Lemonade

$3.95

Lotus

Lotus 24oz

$5.59

Patriotic Lotus

$6.79

Pink Strawberry Lotus 24oz

$6.79

Matcha

Matcha

$5.20

Creamsicle Matcha

$5.44

Matcha Mint Lemonade

$4.75

Raspberry Matcha with Raspberry Cold Foam

$5.90

Coconut Oat Vanilla Matcha with Cold Foam

$5.90

Not Coffee

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Italian Soda

$4.49

Smoothie

$5.59

Water

White Milk

$2.25

X-Fusion

$5.59

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.79

Tea

$3.29

London Fog

$4.49

Peppermint London Fog

$4.95

Beans

Retail Beans Per LB

$17.59

Kid's Menu

Food

Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.59

Toasted bagel cut in half.

Everything Bagel

$3.59

Toasted bagel cut in half.

Asiago Bagel

$3.59

Toasted bagel cut in half.

Cake Slices

Carrot Cake

$7.35

Honey Cake

$8.15

Honey Cake with Currants

$8.74

Spartak

$8.12

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cheesecake

$6.85

Chocolate Cake

$7.35

Coffee Cake

$7.15

Red Velvet Cake

$6.44

Food

Avocado Toast

$7.24

Wheat Toast, Mayo, Sliced Avovcado, Teremok everything seasoning.

BLT Sandwich

$7.89

Wheat Toast, Mayo, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Breakfast Bagel

$9.49

Asiago Bagel, Sriracha Mayo, Bacon, Teremok Bacon Egg-bite, Pepper jack cheese, Tomato.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.73

Tortilla, Sriracha Mayo, Eggs, Bacon, Piknik cheese.

Double Egg Bites

$4.95

Eggs, Bacon, chives, cottage cheese, Cheddar Cheese, cracked black pepper.

European Sandwich

$6.75

Vesper Bread, Mayo, Salami or bologna, Rossiyskiy cheese, cucumber, salt/pepper.

Salmon Bagel

$8.99

Everything Bagel, Cream cheese, Cold Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, cracked black pepper.

Full Cakes

Full Carrot Cake 9"

$47.50

Full Chocolate Cake 9"

$44.50

Full Oreo Cheesecake 9"

$47.50

Full Raspberry Cheesecake 9"

$38.50

Full Turtle Cheesecake 9"

$47.50

Full New York Cheesecake 9"

$36.50

Full Cinnamon Coffee Cake 8x11"

$36.50

Full Honey Cake 9"

$65.06

Full Honey Cake With Currants 8x11"

$105.44

Full Spartak Cake 9"

$56.50

Full Tiramisu 12x18"

$98.00

Macaron

Macaron Gift Box 10 Pack

$22.50

Macaron Gift Box 5 Pack

$11.25

Macaron Small

$2.70

Macaron Large

$3.70

Desserts

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Brownie

$3.90

Cookie

$3.49

Pan Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)

$4.49

Cinnamon Roll

$6.25

Croissant

$4.49

Puff Tart

$4.69

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.95

Scone

$3.90

Pumpkin Muffin Top Cookie

$3.59

Cake Pop

$3.49

Trifle Cake in a Cup

$7.99

Cranberry Bliss Bars

$4.39

Peach Designed Sugar Cookie With Walnut

$4.70

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$2.75

Premium Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$3.50

Gingerbread Man

$4.79

Crème Brûlée

$7.65

Tart

$7.89

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$3.29

Merchandise

Merch

20oz Blank Glass Tumbler

$14.99

20oz Designed Glass Tumbler

$26.50

French Press

$44.95

Fresh Cut Pop Up Greeting Card

$12.95

Happy Face Hat

$19.50

Metal Straw

$1.50

Poppy & Pout Chapstick

$9.95

Poppy & Pout Lip Tint

$14.95

Range Leather Hat

$29.00

Sedalia Black Insulated Cup 10oz

$37.49

Sedalia Matte Black Bamboo Double Wall Tumbler 20oz

$38.49

Sedalia Matte Black Flip Tumbler 17oz

$38.49

Sedalia Matte White Insulated Cup 10oz

$37.49

Sedalia White Bamboo Double Wall Tumbler 20oz

$38.49

Sedalia White Insulated Bottle 17oz

$38.49

Tea Fortē Cafē Cup

$21.00

Tea Fortē Loose Tea Metal Infuser

$14.00

Tea Fortē Poom Tea Glass

$17.00

Tea Fortē Infuser Mug Assembly

$20.00

40 oz Handled Tumbler

$29.99

Studded Tumbler

$18.48

Shirt $29

$29.00

Shirt $45

$45.95

Shirt $35

$35.99