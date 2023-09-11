Teremok Coffee & Desserts 3040 W Broadway Blvd Suite 390
Coffee & Drinks
Boba
Coffee
Americano
3-4 Shots of espresso over Water.
Drip Coffee
Medium roast Sedalia Blend.
Cappuccino
Espresso with extra foamy milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Spin off of an Upside down latte with caramel drizzle.
Cold Brew
Coffee brewed for an extended amount of time in cold conditions to reduce bitterness.
Espresso Double Shot
2 ounces of espresso. Served with club side in-house only.,
Latte
Espresso Shots with steamed milk.
Frappe
Espresso Shots with soft serve blended with whip.
Iced Shaken Espresso
Espresso Shots shaken with ice to create an iced foamy drink.
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk.
Traditional Macchoato
2oz of espresso with 2oz of foam. Hot.
Cortado
2 oz of espresso with 2oz of steamed milk.
Flat White
Espresso with steamed milk with little to no foam.
Signature Drinks
Honey Latte
Biscoff Oat Latte With Cold Foam
Black Sugar Oat Milk Latte With Cold Foam
Blackberry Latte
Blueberry Muffin Latte
Caramel Oat Praline Latte
Cinnamon Cookie Cold Brew With Cold Foam
Crème Brûlée Latte
Dirty Coconut Chai Latte
Dirty Oat Milk Maple Chai
Eggnog Latte
Maple Vanilla Ciold Brew
Maple Vanilla Breve Latte
Oreo Latte With Cold Foam
Peppermint Bark Latte
Pumpkin Cold Brew
Strawberry Rose Latte
Tiramisu Latte With Cold Foam
Toasted Marshmallow With Cold Foam
Vanilla Cold Brew with Vanilla Cold Foam
White Chocolate Pistachio Latte
White Pumpkin
White Rose Breve Latte
Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Espresso
Grab-n-Go
Lemonade
Matcha
Not Coffee
Kid's Menu
Food
Bagel
Cake Slices
Food
Avocado Toast
Wheat Toast, Mayo, Sliced Avovcado, Teremok everything seasoning.
BLT Sandwich
Wheat Toast, Mayo, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Breakfast Bagel
Asiago Bagel, Sriracha Mayo, Bacon, Teremok Bacon Egg-bite, Pepper jack cheese, Tomato.
Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla, Sriracha Mayo, Eggs, Bacon, Piknik cheese.
Double Egg Bites
Eggs, Bacon, chives, cottage cheese, Cheddar Cheese, cracked black pepper.
European Sandwich
Vesper Bread, Mayo, Salami or bologna, Rossiyskiy cheese, cucumber, salt/pepper.
Salmon Bagel
Everything Bagel, Cream cheese, Cold Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, cracked black pepper.