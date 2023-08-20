Dinner

Antipasti

Arancini

$15.00

Rice Ball Stuffed With Provolone And Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped With Homemade Marinara

Burrata

$16.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Vine-Ripened Tomatoes, Arugula, Homemade Crostini, Xv Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Calamari

$18.00

Tossed With Hot Cherry Peppers, Served With Asiago And Marinara Dipping Sauces

Crab Cake

$16.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Rolled With Spinach, Ricotta And Parmesan Cheese, Topped With Homemade Marinara

Gluten Free Bread for 2

$2.00

Grande Antipasto

$28.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Marinara

Mozzarella Fritto

$15.00

Hand-Breaded And Fried, Topped With Fresh Basil And Homemade Marinara

Mussels

$17.00

Sautéed In Your Choice Of Garlic White Wine Or Homemade Marinara Sauce

Octopus

$19.00

Toasted Ravioli, Fried Zucchini, Mozzarella & Calamari, Asiago & Marinara Dipping Sauces

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Shrimp Crostini

$22.00

Signature Meatballs

$17.00

Brick Oven Baked Meatballs With Mozzarella Cheese, Whipped Ricotta & Basil Pesto

Tuffi Bruschetta

$15.00

Flatbread Topped With Marinated Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Baby Arugula

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Teresas Classici

Bolognese

$29.00

Homemade-Style Ragu With Blend Of Pork, Beef And Veal Blend, Your Choice Of Pasta

Cacio E Pepe

$24.00

Sautéed With Fresh Sage, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Baked With Prosciutto Di Parma & Provolone Cheese, Choice Of Pasta

Carbonara

$27.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon And Ham, Tossed With Your Choice Of Pasta In A Fresh Cream, Butter, Egg And Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$25.00

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Sautéed With Ham & Mushrooms In Sweet Marsala Wine With Your Choice Of Pasta

Chicken Parmigiano

$26.00

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Artichoke, Capers & Mushrooms In Lemon White Wine Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Cioppino

$48.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari And Scallops Sautéed With Tomatoes & Basil In A Light Tomato Or Fra Diavolo Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Eggplant Parmigiano

$24.00

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$24.00

Potato Gnocchi In A Light Tomato Sauce With Basil And Melted Fresh Mozzarella

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$36.00

Sherry Tomato Cream Lobster Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach

Pollo Milano

$26.00

Panko Crusted Chicken Breast, Light Tomato Cream Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Ravioli and Meatball

$24.00

Cheese-Filled, Teresa's Famous Marinara Sauce

Sausage Rabe Fusilli

$28.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed In Oil & Garlic, Tossed With Fresh Fusilli Pasta, White Wine Parmesan Sauce

Short Rib Pappardelle

$30.00

Slow-Braised Short Rib, Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Touch Of Cream, Fresh Pappardelle Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Garlic & Olive Oil Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Dinner Pasta

$22.00

Teresa's Trio

$28.00

Two Large Stuffed Shells, Two Handmade Meatballs And A Chicken Cutlet, Topped With House Made Marinara And Melted Mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$31.00

Sautéed With Ham & Mushrooms In Sweet Marsala Wine With Your Choice Of Pasta

Veal Parmigiano

$29.00

Veal Piccata

$31.00

Artichoke, Capers & Mushrooms In Lemon White Wine Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Spicy Vodka Rigatoni

$27.00

Sautéed Chicken, Onions And Tomatoes In Spicy Tomato Vodka Cream Sauce

Vongole

$29.00

Terra E Mare

2 Pork Chops

$38.00

Center-Cut, Bone-In, Red Vinegar Peppers And Roasted Potatoes

Cod

$38.00

Lightly Seasoned, Homemade Bread Crumbs, Choice Of 2 Sides

Cod w/2 sides

$32.00

Ribeye

$44.00

Salmon Livornese

$32.00

Roasted Tomato And Basil Risotto, Red Pepper Vinaigrette

Salmon w/2 sides

$32.00

Single Pork Chop

$29.00

Center-Cut, Bone-In, Red Vinegar Peppers And Roasted Potatoes

Steak Frites

$34.00

Steak Tips

$29.00

Marinated In Our House-Made Sweet Barbecue Sauce, Choice Of 2 Sides

Zuppa E Insalata

Chopped Antipasto

$16.00

Hearts Of Romaine, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Red Onion, Deli Meats, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Apple Gorgonzola

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Granny Smith Apples, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Candied Peanuts, House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Arugula Caprese

$14.00

Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, S Shaved Red Onion, Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

Caesar

$14.00

Hearts Of Romaine, Toasted Croutons, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Caprese

$13.00

Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze

Wedding Soup

$10.00

Sides

Baby Potatoes

$10.00

Cauliflower

$10.00

French Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Penne Sauce

$9.00

Rabe

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Seasonal Veg

$10.00

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side House

$8.00

Spaghetti Sauce

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Truffle Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Pizza Menu

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00+

Mozzarella and house made tomato sauce

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

Fresh mozzarella and basil

Abbruzzi

$17.00+

Four cheeses (Fontina, Parmesan, Ricotta, Mozzarella) and olive oil

Molto Meat

$18.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatball, mozzarella, red sauce

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

Eggplant Pizza

$16.00+

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$18.00+

Bianco Pizza

$16.00+