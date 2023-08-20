Teresa's Woburn Teresa's Ristorante
Dinner
Antipasti
Arancini
Rice Ball Stuffed With Provolone And Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped With Homemade Marinara
Burrata
Prosciutto Di Parma, Vine-Ripened Tomatoes, Arugula, Homemade Crostini, Xv Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Calamari
Tossed With Hot Cherry Peppers, Served With Asiago And Marinara Dipping Sauces
Crab Cake
Eggplant Rollatini
Rolled With Spinach, Ricotta And Parmesan Cheese, Topped With Homemade Marinara
Gluten Free Bread for 2
Grande Antipasto
Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Marinara
Mozzarella Fritto
Hand-Breaded And Fried, Topped With Fresh Basil And Homemade Marinara
Mussels
Sautéed In Your Choice Of Garlic White Wine Or Homemade Marinara Sauce
Octopus
Toasted Ravioli, Fried Zucchini, Mozzarella & Calamari, Asiago & Marinara Dipping Sauces
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Crostini
Signature Meatballs
Brick Oven Baked Meatballs With Mozzarella Cheese, Whipped Ricotta & Basil Pesto
Tuffi Bruschetta
Flatbread Topped With Marinated Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Baby Arugula
Tuna Tartare
Teresas Classici
Bolognese
Homemade-Style Ragu With Blend Of Pork, Beef And Veal Blend, Your Choice Of Pasta
Cacio E Pepe
Sautéed With Fresh Sage, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Baked With Prosciutto Di Parma & Provolone Cheese, Choice Of Pasta
Carbonara
Applewood Smoked Bacon And Ham, Tossed With Your Choice Of Pasta In A Fresh Cream, Butter, Egg And Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Chicken Broccoli Ziti
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed With Ham & Mushrooms In Sweet Marsala Wine With Your Choice Of Pasta
Chicken Parmigiano
Chicken Piccata
Artichoke, Capers & Mushrooms In Lemon White Wine Sauce, Choice Of Pasta
Cioppino
Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari And Scallops Sautéed With Tomatoes & Basil In A Light Tomato Or Fra Diavolo Sauce, Choice Of Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiano
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Potato Gnocchi In A Light Tomato Sauce With Basil And Melted Fresh Mozzarella
Lobster Fra Diavolo
Sherry Tomato Cream Lobster Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach
Pollo Milano
Panko Crusted Chicken Breast, Light Tomato Cream Sauce, Choice Of Pasta
Ravioli and Meatball
Cheese-Filled, Teresa's Famous Marinara Sauce
Sausage Rabe Fusilli
Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed In Oil & Garlic, Tossed With Fresh Fusilli Pasta, White Wine Parmesan Sauce
Short Rib Pappardelle
Slow-Braised Short Rib, Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Touch Of Cream, Fresh Pappardelle Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Garlic & Olive Oil Sauce, Choice Of Pasta
Dinner Pasta
Teresa's Trio
Two Large Stuffed Shells, Two Handmade Meatballs And A Chicken Cutlet, Topped With House Made Marinara And Melted Mozzarella
Veal Marsala
Sautéed With Ham & Mushrooms In Sweet Marsala Wine With Your Choice Of Pasta
Veal Parmigiano
Veal Piccata
Artichoke, Capers & Mushrooms In Lemon White Wine Sauce, Choice Of Pasta
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni
Sautéed Chicken, Onions And Tomatoes In Spicy Tomato Vodka Cream Sauce
Vongole
Terra E Mare
2 Pork Chops
Center-Cut, Bone-In, Red Vinegar Peppers And Roasted Potatoes
Cod
Lightly Seasoned, Homemade Bread Crumbs, Choice Of 2 Sides
Cod w/2 sides
Ribeye
Salmon Livornese
Roasted Tomato And Basil Risotto, Red Pepper Vinaigrette
Salmon w/2 sides
Single Pork Chop
Center-Cut, Bone-In, Red Vinegar Peppers And Roasted Potatoes
Steak Frites
Steak Tips
Marinated In Our House-Made Sweet Barbecue Sauce, Choice Of 2 Sides
Zuppa E Insalata
Chopped Antipasto
Hearts Of Romaine, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Red Onion, Deli Meats, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Apple Gorgonzola
Mixed Greens, Granny Smith Apples, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Candied Peanuts, House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette
Arugula Caprese
Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, S Shaved Red Onion, Lemon Olive Oil Dressing
Caesar
Hearts Of Romaine, Toasted Croutons, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing
Caprese
Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze
Wedding Soup
Sides
Pizza Menu
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and house made tomato sauce
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and basil
Abbruzzi
Four cheeses (Fontina, Parmesan, Ricotta, Mozzarella) and olive oil
Molto Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatball, mozzarella, red sauce