Teriyaki & Sushi Restaurant 13544 Waterford Place
Appetizers
- 6 pc Tebasaki (Fried Chicken Wings)$8.95
Fried chicken wings. Deep fried chicken wings with sweet savory sauce mixed with saki.
- 5 pc Tempura Shrimp$8.55
Lightly battered and deep fried with in-house tempura sauce.
- 4pc Vegetable Tempura$6.45
Kakiage. Fried vegetables.
- Gyoza 7 pc Chicken(Fried Dumpling)$7.55
Fried chicken dumpling.
- Gyoza 7 pc Beef(Fried Dumpling)$7.55
Ground beef with vegetables.
- Gyoza 7 pc Pork(Fried Dumpling)$7.55
Fried pork dumpling.
- 10 pc Chicken Nuggets$5.95
Served hot and fresh, our chicken nuggets are perfect for sharing with friends and family or as a hearty meal for one. With 10 nuggets per order, you'll have plenty to enjoy.
- 5 pc Crispy Roll$7.55
Deep fried mixed vegetables with wrapped skin and comes with homemade peanut butter sauce.
- 6 pc Tacoyaki$8.45
Ball-shaped deep fried batter filled with minced octopus topped with spicy mayo, sushi sauce.
- 6 pc Shumai$7.95
Fried shrimp dumplings.
- 3 pc Potato Croquette$6.55
Our croquettes are a delectable blend of creamy mashed potatoes and savory fillings, coated in breadcrumbs and fried to a crispy golden brown.
- 1 pc Okonomiyaki$8.45
Savory Japanese pancake. Our okonomiyaki is made with a smooth batter of flour, eggs, and dashi, and loaded with fresh cabbage.
- 3 pc Inari$6.55
Fried tofu, crab salad, avocado, mixed vegetable, spicy mayo.
- White Rice(Steamed Rice)$2.95
Cooked White Rice.
- Miso Soup$3.95
Japanese traditional soybean paste soup.
- Seasoned French Fries$3.95
Seasoned and fried regular cut potatoes.
- Edamame$5.55
Steamed & lightly salted Japanese soy bean.
Extra Sauce
Salad
- House Salad$6.95
Lettuce, romaine, red cabbage, cucumber, tomato, carrot with house salad dressing.
- Avocado Salad$7.55
Avocado, lettuce, romaine, red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, tomato with house salad dressing.
- Japanese Calamari Salad$9.95
Marinated calamari, lettuce, romaine, red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, tomato with house salad dressing.
- Chicken Teriyaki Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, romaine ,red cabbage, carrot with teriyaki sauce.
- Seaweed Salad$7.55
seaweed salad, lettuce, romaine,red cabbage, carrots,with house salad dressing .
- Spicy Tuna Salad$14.55
Spicy chunk Tuna, lettuce, romaine,red cabbage, carrots,with house salad dressing
- Spicy Mixed Sashimi Salad$14.55
Chunked spicy tuna,spicy salmon,spicy shrimp,lettuce,cucumber,avocado,pickled carrot,crab salad,red cabbage,seaweed.
Lunch Special
Teriyaki Plates
- Chicken Teriyaki$12.95
Grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce.
- Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$12.95
Grilled chicken, onion, cabbage, carrot, spicy sauce.
- Beef Teriyaki$12.95
Grilled Philly Steak, teriyaki sauce.
- Spicy Pork Teriyaki$12.95
Grilled pork, onion, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, spicy teriyaki sauce.
- Spicy Shrimp Teriyaki$12.95
Grilled shrimp,onion, cabbage, broccoli, carrot with Special spicy teriyaki sauce.
- Shrimp Teriyaki$12.95
Grilled shrimp, teriyaki sauce, onion, cabbage, broccoli, carrot.
- Chicken Stir Fry$12.95
Grilled chicken,broccoli,onion,cabbage,carrot with oyster sauce.
Rice Cup
- Spicy Mixed Sashimi Rice Cup$14.45
Spicy tuna, salmon, tilapia, shrimp, rice, lettuce, carrot, red cabbage, seaweed salad, crab salad, avocado, cucumber.
- Eel Rice Cup$14.45
Smoked Eel, teriyaki sauce, lettuce, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado.
- Spicy Tuna Rice Cup$14.45
Spicy tuna, rice, lettuce, carrot, red cabbage, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber.
- Spicy Salmon Rice Cup$14.45
Spicy salmon, rice, lettuce, carrot, red cabbage, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber.
Bento Box Combo (Served with Soup or Salad)
Basic Roll
- California Roll$6.95
Crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds.
- Spicy California Roll$7.95
Crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, Japanese spices,spicy herb.
- Crunch California Roll$7.95
Crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried onion.
- California Salad Roll$7.95
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed.
- Philly Cheese Roll(Philadelphia Roll)$8.95
Crab, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds.
- Smoked Salmon Roll$10.95
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds.
- Chicken Teriyaki Roll$10.95
Chicken teriyaki, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds.
- Sweet Potato Roll$8.95
Fried sweet potato, avocado, fried onion, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo.
- Vegetable Roll$6.95
Cucumber, avocado, pickled carrots, red cabbage, sesame seeds.
- Avocado Roll$6.95
Avocado,Sesame Seed.
- Cucumber Roll$6.95
Cucumber, sesame seed.
- Mixed California Roll(12pc)$11.95
California, spicy California, Crunch California and Salad California.
- 5pc California Roll$3.95
Crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds.
- 5pc Spicy California Roll$4.95
Crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, Japanese spices,spicy herb.
- 5pc Crunch California Roll$4.95
Crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried onion.
- 5pc Philadhelpia Roll(Philly Cheese Roll)$5.45
Crab, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds.
- 5pc Smoke Salmon Roll$6.45
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds.
Special Roll
- Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, crab, fried onion, sushi sauce.
- Spicy Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, crab, fried onion, spicy mayo, sushi sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura Philly Roll$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce.
- Red Bull Roll$12.95
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce.
- Rock 'n Roll$10.95
Tempura shrimp, crab, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, fried onion.
- Spicy Tempura Roll$11.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy crab salad, spicy mayo, jalapeno sauce.
- New york Crunch Roll$10.95
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried onion.
- Spicy Crunch Jalapeno Roll$10.95
Crab, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried onion.
- Spicy Crab Roll$11.45
Crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab salad, spicy mayo, jalopeno sauce, spicy herb.
- 5pc Shrimp tempura Crunch Roll$6.25
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, crab, fried onion, sushi sauce.
- 5pc Spicy Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll$6.25
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, crab, fried onion, spicy mayo, sushi sauce.
- 5pc Newyork Crunch Roll$5.75
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried onion.
- 5pc Shrimp Tempura Philly Roll$6.25
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce.
- 5pc Red Bull Roll$6.75
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, crab, spicy mayo, sushi sauce.
Fresh Roll
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo, jalapeno sauce, spicy herb.
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.95
Spicy salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo, jalapeno sauce, spicy herb.
- Salmon Dragon Roll$12.95
Salmon, crab, avocado, cucumber.
- Tuna Dragon Roll$12.95
Tuna, crab, avocado, cucumber.
- Shrimp Dragon Roll$12.95
Shrimp, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, spicy herb.
- Dragon Tempura Roll$13.75
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, sushi sauce.
- Eel Dragon Roll$12.95
Eel, crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds,sushi sauce.
- Rainbow Roll$12.95
Tuna,salmon,crab, avocado, cucumber
- Dragon all the Way$13.45
Tuna, salmon, shrimp, eel, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, sushi sauce.
- Eel Roll$11.95
Smoked eel, avocado, cucumber, sushi sauce, sesame seed.
- Tuna Avocado Roll$11.95
Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds.
- Salmon Avocado Roll$11.95
Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds
- Tuna/Salmon Roll$11.95
Tuna and salmon, avocado, sesame seed.
- Fire Fire Roll$12.95
Tuna, salmon, shrimp, cucumber, spicy mayo, jalapeno sauce, spicy herb.
- Dynamite Roll$11.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy crab salad, spicy mayo, jalapeno sauce, spicy herb.
- Baja California Roll$12.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado,spicy mayo, jalapeno sauce, spicy herb.
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$11.95
Spicy shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, pickled jalapeno, spicy mayo, jalapeno sauce.
Nigiri Sushi
Sushi Combo (Served with Soup or Salad)
Sushi Burrito
- Crab Salad Burrito$13.95
Crab salad, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage,sushi sauce.
- Fresh Salmon Burrito$14.45
Fresh salmon, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage,sushi sauce.
- Fresh Tuna Burrito$14.45
Fresh tuna, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage,sushi sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura Burrito$13.95
Tempura shrimp, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage,spicy mayo.
- Spicy Tuna Burrito$14.45
Spicy tuna, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage,spicy mayo.