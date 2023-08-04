Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
APPS
Charcuterie Board
Prosciutto, Capicola, Parmesan cheese, Fontina, and truffle cheese, Marcona almonds, fig preserve, whole grain mustard, Italian olives, grapes, and house-made crostini.
Tuscan Hummus
Arancini
Crispy Risotto balls, Fontina cheese, aged Pecorino, Pomodoro sauce, fresh herbs.
Mediterranean Calamari
Lightly dusted and fried, pepperoncini peppers, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, capers, Italian olives, feta cheese and tossed in a lemon butter sauce.
Brussels Sprouts
Quartered Brussels sprouts fried golden brown, tossed with grated Parmesan and truffle oil.
Marinated Olives
Meatballs
Black angus chuck and pork meatball, shaved Parmesan, Pomodoro sauce.
Beef Carpaccio
Black pepper crusted beef carpaccio, shaved Parmesan, capers, Arugula salad, heirloom tomatoes and truffle oil.
Mussels In White Wine
Steamed mussels, white wine, roasted garlic, oven roasted tomato, fresh basil.
SOUP & SALAD
Minestrone
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons, Caesar dressing.
Caprese Salad
Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and Maldon salt.
Gorgonzola Wedge
Crisp Romaine Hearts, heirloom tomatoes, crumbled Gorgonzola, crispy pancetta, and Gorgonzola dressing.
Della Casa Salad
Artisan mix greens, carrot, cherry tomato, mandarin orange, aged Pecorino, house vinaigrette.
ENTREES
Salmon
Grilled Arctic salmon, lemon butter sauce, roasted fennel, baby carrots, broccolini, Cipollini onion.
Branzino
Grilled Mediterranean Sea bass, artichokes, oven roasted tomatoes, sautéed baby spinach, Italian olives, crispy sunchokes, lemon butter sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, fried, topped with Pomodoro sauce and Mozzarella cheese, with a side of fettucine Pomodoro.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken breast, linguini, cremini mushrooms, marsala wine demi glaze, fresh rosemary, fettucine pasta with cream sauce and fresh basil.
Chicken Terra Vino
Parmesan-panko crusted chicken breast, shallots, garlic, basil, capers, roasted tomatoes, white wine lemon-butter sauce, herb roasted red potatoes, & broccolini.
Chicken Parmigiana
Parmesan-panko crusted chicken breast, Pomodoro sauce, Mozzarella, fettucine pasta with cream sauce, fresh basil.
Filet Mignon
Grilled center cut 8 oz. filet mignon, Parmesan peppercorn truffle butter, herb roasted red potatoes, and broccolini.
Beef Short Rib
Slowly braised in red wine and demiglace, creamy polenta with spinach and oven roasted tomatoes.
PASTA
Rigatoni Bolognese
Pappardelle pasta, black angus chuck and pork, Bolognese sauce, Parmesan, fresh basil.
Pappardelle & Short Rib
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti pasta, Pancetta, egg yolk, grated pecorino Romano cheese, parsley.
Gnocchi & Italian Sausage
House-made Ricotta dumplings, Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, white wine cream sauce, grated Parmesan, and parsley.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta, black angus chuck and pork meatball, Pomodoro, Parmesan, fresh basil.
Penne Smoked Salmon
Tuscan Shrimp
Sautéed jumbo gulf shrimp with garlic, shallots, capers, roasted tomatoes, basil, and white wine, finished in a lemon butter sauce served over linguini.
Cheese Ravioli
House-made pockets of pasta filled with Ricotta, Parmesan, and spinach, topped with tomato vodka cream sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Lasagna Bolognese
House-made pasta layered with Bolognese sauce, Béchamel, Parmesan cheese, and Pomodoro Sauce.
PIZZA
Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, fresh mozzarella, and EVOO.
Prosciutto & Mozzarella Pizza
Tomato sauce, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, oregano, arugula, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Napolitana Pizza
Tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, capicola, pancetta, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Truffle Pizza
Truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, truffle oil, mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.