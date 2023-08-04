APPS

Charcuterie Board

$28.75

Prosciutto, Capicola, Parmesan cheese, Fontina, and truffle cheese, Marcona almonds, fig preserve, whole grain mustard, Italian olives, grapes, and house-made crostini.

Tuscan Hummus

$13.80
Arancini

$16.10

Crispy Risotto balls, Fontina cheese, aged Pecorino, Pomodoro sauce, fresh herbs.

Mediterranean Calamari

$20.70

Lightly dusted and fried, pepperoncini peppers, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, capers, Italian olives, feta cheese and tossed in a lemon butter sauce.

Brussels Sprouts

$13.80

Quartered Brussels sprouts fried golden brown, tossed with grated Parmesan and truffle oil.

Marinated Olives

$10.35

Meatballs

$17.25

Black angus chuck and pork meatball, shaved Parmesan, Pomodoro sauce.

Beef Carpaccio

$20.70

Black pepper crusted beef carpaccio, shaved Parmesan, capers, Arugula salad, heirloom tomatoes and truffle oil.

Mussels In White Wine

$21.85

Steamed mussels, white wine, roasted garlic, oven roasted tomato, fresh basil.

B. BOARDS

Bruschetta Board

$24.15

SOUP & SALAD

Minestrone

$11.50

Caesar Salad

$13.80

Romaine lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

$14.95

Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and Maldon salt.

Gorgonzola Wedge

$12.65

Crisp Romaine Hearts, heirloom tomatoes, crumbled Gorgonzola, crispy pancetta, and Gorgonzola dressing.

Della Casa Salad

$9.20

Artisan mix greens, carrot, cherry tomato, mandarin orange, aged Pecorino, house vinaigrette.

ENTREES

Salmon

$32.20

Grilled Arctic salmon, lemon butter sauce, roasted fennel, baby carrots, broccolini, Cipollini onion.

Branzino

$39.10

Grilled Mediterranean Sea bass, artichokes, oven roasted tomatoes, sautéed baby spinach, Italian olives, crispy sunchokes, lemon butter sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.55

Breaded eggplant, fried, topped with Pomodoro sauce and Mozzarella cheese, with a side of fettucine Pomodoro.

Chicken Marsala

$24.15

Sautéed chicken breast, linguini, cremini mushrooms, marsala wine demi glaze, fresh rosemary, fettucine pasta with cream sauce and fresh basil.

Chicken Terra Vino

$26.45

Parmesan-panko crusted chicken breast, shallots, garlic, basil, capers, roasted tomatoes, white wine lemon-butter sauce, herb roasted red potatoes, & broccolini.

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.30

Parmesan-panko crusted chicken breast, Pomodoro sauce, Mozzarella, fettucine pasta with cream sauce, fresh basil.

Filet Mignon

$55.20

Grilled center cut 8 oz. filet mignon, Parmesan peppercorn truffle butter, herb roasted red potatoes, and broccolini.

Beef Short Rib

$41.40

Slowly braised in red wine and demiglace, creamy polenta with spinach and oven roasted tomatoes.

PASTA

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.15

Pappardelle pasta, black angus chuck and pork, Bolognese sauce, Parmesan, fresh basil.

Pappardelle & Short Rib

$27.60

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.70

Spaghetti pasta, Pancetta, egg yolk, grated pecorino Romano cheese, parsley.

Gnocchi & Italian Sausage

$25.30

House-made Ricotta dumplings, Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, white wine cream sauce, grated Parmesan, and parsley.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.85

Spaghetti pasta, black angus chuck and pork meatball, Pomodoro, Parmesan, fresh basil.

Penne Smoked Salmon

$27.60

Tuscan Shrimp

$32.20

Sautéed jumbo gulf shrimp with garlic, shallots, capers, roasted tomatoes, basil, and white wine, finished in a lemon butter sauce served over linguini.

Cheese Ravioli

$25.30

House-made pockets of pasta filled with Ricotta, Parmesan, and spinach, topped with tomato vodka cream sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Lasagna Bolognese

$25.30

House-made pasta layered with Bolognese sauce, Béchamel, Parmesan cheese, and Pomodoro Sauce.

PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

$18.40

Tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, fresh mozzarella, and EVOO.

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Pizza

$20.70

Tomato sauce, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, oregano, arugula, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Napolitana Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage, capicola, pancetta, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Truffle Pizza

$21.85

Truffle cream, fresh mozzarella, truffle oil, mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Cheese Pizza

$17.25

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.70

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$12.65

New York style cheesecake topped with strawberry sauce.

Cannoli

$10.35

Tiramisu

$12.65

Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered with mascarpone cheese; topped with an Italian cream and chocolate shavings.

Blueberry Crostada

$12.65

SIDES

Broccolini

$8.05

Side Pasta Pomodoro

$8.05

Side Potatoes

$8.05

Truffle Fries

$10.00

French Fries

$6.90

Grilled Veggies

$8.05

Side Carrots

$8.05

Polenta

$6.90

Mushrooms

$5.75

Sauteed Spinach

$6.90

Gluten Free Bread

Small Pomo Sauce

Large Pomo Sauce

$4.60

Small Bolo Sauce

$4.60

Large Bolo Sauce

$9.20

Small Alfredo Sauce

$3.45

Large Alfredo Sauce

$6.90