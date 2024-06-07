Terra Cafe
Coffee
- Americano
12oz drink. 2oz espresso over 10oz hot water.$3.75
- Cafe Au Lait$4.25
- Cappuccino$4.75
- Terraccino$6.50
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
- Cold Brew Latte$4.50
- Cortado
4.5oz drink. 2oz espresso and 2.5oz of your choice of milk.$4.50
- Drip Coffee
Brewed all day everyday.$3.50
- Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.25
- Latte$5.25
- Macchiato$3.25
- Mocha Latte$6.00
- Pour Over$5.00
- Shaken Espresso$5.50
- Terra Latte$5.75
- Vanilla Latte$5.75
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Kids Hot Chocolate$3.50
Tea
Juice
- Ginger Blue$11.00
- Jicama Spice$10.00
- Simple Kale$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Leafy Charcoal$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Beet Fuel$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Clean Tajin$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Buckthorn Glow$10.00
- The Great Grape$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hibiscus Breeze$10.00
- Butterfly Bloom$11.00
- Pure Beauty$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Clean Energy$6.00
- Natural Remedy$6.00
Nut Milks
Breakfast Tacos
BRUNCH: All Day
Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls
Juice Detox Kits
Terra Roasting
Market
- Rainbow Kraut$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Curry Kraut$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Kimchi$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Bloody Mix 8 oz$4.00
- Regular Bloody Mix 8 oz$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Carrots$7.99
- Pickle Gut Shots 12 oz
Great for athletes after workouts and long runs to help reduce cramping. Highly concentrated so you’ll not experience water logging or bloating Helps relief symptoms associated with hangovers No Sugars means faster absorp$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Culture Shot: Kimchi 12 oz$6.00OUT OF STOCK
FOY Water
Moon Juice
- Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an adaptogen: a potent, safe, and corrective superherb that helps protect your body from the damaging effects of stress.* Our clinically tested root and leaf extract is proven to help enhance focus and mental stamina, and reduce irritability and stress-related carb cravings. Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Beauty Dust
Beauty Dust® is a beautifying adaptogenic blend of Schisandra, Amla, Ashwagandha, Rehmannia, Goji & Pearl that targets stress and accelerate aging, improves skin clarity, and helps protect from free radicals. Gluten Free | Non GMO | Caffeine Free$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blue Beauty
Plant protein with beauty benefits. Our brown rice protein is biofermented, ketogenic and adaptogenic. Fortified with Ashwagandha, Amla, and Blue Spirulina, it helps manage stress, combat accelerated aging, and protect the body from oxidative stress.*7 ingredients | 9 amino acids | zero sugar Keto | Adaptogenic | Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO | No dairy, soy, gum, or fillers$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brain Dust
Brain Dust® is an adaptogenic blend of Lion’s Mane, Ginkgo, Rhodiola, Ashwagandha, Astragalus & Maca that targets stress to support mental stamina, alertness and concentration. Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO | Caffeine Free$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chaga
Chaga is traditionally used to balance energy and support a healthy immune system*. It’s high in antioxidant properties and beta-glucans, and is known to help reduce fatigue and increase mental sharpness.* + Organic, wildcrafted, and hand harvested + 100% pure mushroom — no added fillers, starch or grains + 240mg of 1,3 and 1,6 beta-glucans per serving Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO$48.00OUT OF STOCK
- Collagen Protect
Helps: + preserve your natural collagen* + hydrate skin* + minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles*$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cordyceps
Adaptogenic Cordyceps help the body handle stress and support healthy immune response.* Traditionally used to sustain energy, stamina and support healthy lung capacity.* + Organically grown and hand harvested + 100% fruiting body — no added fillers, starch, grains or mycelium + 250mg of 1,3 and 1,6 beta-glucans per serving Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO$48.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cosmic Gold
A calming and cozy turmeric latte. Adaptogens like Reishi, Ashwagandha, and Astragalus help manage stress while Silver Ear Mushroom, Hyaluronic Acid, and Tocos support collagen synthesis and promote hydration and skin suppleness. Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO | No Fillers$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dream Dust
Dream Dust® is a tranquil blend of Ashwagandha, Jujube, Polygala, Chamomile & Schisandra that targets stress for relief of tension to promote deep, tranquil rest. Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO | Caffeine Free$38.00
- Full Moon Sachets Box
Adaptogens For Everything Moon Dusts® are adaptogenic blends that help regulate stress hormones for total mind & body support.* Target stress to transform your Beauty, Brain, Sex, Power, Spirit, and Dream. Gluten Free | Non GMO | No Fillers$35.00
- Power Dust
Power Dust® is an invigorating adaptogenic blend of Cordyceps, Ginseng, Eleuthero, Astragalus, Ashwagandha, Rhodiola & Schisandra that targets stress to support stamina, recovery, and a healthy immune system. Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO | Caffeine Free$38.00
- Reishi
Adaptogenic Reishi is known to help balance mood and support concentration.* Traditionally used to help the body handle stress and support a healthy immune response.* + Organically grown and hand harvested + 100% fruiting body — no added fillers, starch, grains or mycelium + 700mg of 1,3 and 1,6 beta-glucans per serving Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO$48.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sex Dust
Sex Dust® is a stimulating adaptogenic blend of Shatavari, Shilajit, Epimedium, Schisandra, Cacao & Maca that targets stress to support healthy hormonal balance – igniting creative energy, in & out of the bedroom.*Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO | Caffeine Free$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spirit Dust
Spirit Dust® is a blissful adaptogenic blend of Reishi, Ashwagandha, Astragalus, Mimosa Bark, Dan Shen, Longan Berry & Goji that targets stress for relief of tension and irritability to calm and brighten mood. Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO | Caffeine Free$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Super You
Improve energy, mood, and focus.* A clinical strength blend of four potent adaptogenic herbs that help regulate cortisol to reduce the effects of stress. Commit daily for life-changing results.$49.00OUT OF STOCK
- SuperHair
Daily Hair Nutrition Promote healthier, thicker, stronger hair.* Our clinical strength formula supports hair health with a multivitamin, adaptogens, botanicals, and micronutrients.*$60.00
- Tocos
A powerful bioactive source of essential fatty and amino acids with antioxidant properties, Tocos are made from the soluble portion of the hull of rice. The synergistic action of its phytonutrients helps hydrate the skin and connective tissues, and combats oxidative stress (which can break down the body's natural collagen). Add this creamy skin food to everything. Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Mushroom
Plant protein with brain benefits. Our brown rice protein is biofermented, ketogenic, and adaptogenic. Fortified with Cordyceps, Reishi, and Ashwagandha, it helps manage stress, sustain energy, and promote focus and mental stamina.*8 ingredients | 9 amino acids | <1 G sugar Vegan | Gluten Free | Non GMO | No dairy, soy, gum, or fillers$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cosmic Cocoa$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ting$42.00
- Collagen Protect$58.00OUT OF STOCK
- Magnesiom$42.00OUT OF STOCK
- SuperHair$60.00
- SuperPower$38.00OUT OF STOCK
Hu Chocolate
- Hazelnut Coffee Dark Chocolate Bar
Made with organic house-ground cacao and rich hazelnut butter. 70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 2.1 oz bars. Paleo, Vegan, & Dairy-Free. Ingredients: Organic cacao, hazelnut, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter. Contains less than 2% of almond & cashew. Allergy Statement: Contains almond, cashew, hazelnut, & coconut. Allergen cleans made prior to production, but beware that product is produced using equipment that also processes tree nuts, soy, peanuts, milk, & wheat.$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Hu Cashews + Vanilla Bean Hunks
We're nuts about cashews. Details: Made with cashews, real vanilla bean (no extracts here), and organic house-ground cacao. 70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 4 oz bag. Paleo, Vegan, & Dairy-Free.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hu Almonds + Sea Salt Hunks
Made with almonds, sea salt, and organic house-ground cacao. 70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 4 oz bag. Paleo, Vegan, & Dairy-Free. Ingredients: Almonds, organic cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter, sea salt. Contains less than 2% of cashew. Allergy Statement: Contains almonds, coconut and cashew. May contain traces of hazelnut. Production equipment is thoroughly cleaned prior to making this product, but be aware that this product is made on equipment that is also used to produce items containing tree nuts, soy, peanuts, milk and wheat.$9.00
- Almond Butter Puffed Quinoa Bar
Made with dark chocolate, rich almond butter, and puffed quinoa. 70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 2.1 oz bar. Primal, Vegan, & Dairy-Free. Ingredients: Organic cacao, almond, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter, organic quinoa. Contains less than 2% of cashew and hazelnut. Allergy Statement: Contains almond, cashew, hazelnut, & coconut. Allergen cleans made prior to production, but beware that product is produced using equipment that also processes tree nuts, soy, peanuts, milk, & wheat.$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Almond Crunch Coconut Flake Bar
Made with organic house-ground cacao and real organic raspberry. 70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 2.1 oz bars. Paleo, Vegan, & Dairy-Free.$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Crunchy Mint Chocolate Bar
Made with peppermint oil and organic fair-trade cacao nibs. 70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 2.1 oz bars. Paleo, Vegan, & Dairy-Free. Ingredients: Organic cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter, organic fair-trade cacao nibs, organic peppermint oil. Allergy Statement: Contains coconut. May contain traces of almond, cashew, hazelnut. Allergen cleans made prior to production, but beware that product is produced using equipment that also processes tree nuts, soy, peanuts, milk, & wheat.$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cashew Butter Vanilla Bean Dark Chocolate Bar
Made with organic house-ground cacao and additive-free sea salt. 70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 2.1 oz. bars. Paleo, Vegan, & Dairy-Free. Ingredients: Organic cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter, sea salt. Allergy Statement: Contains almond, cashew, hazelnut, & coconut. Allergen cleans made prior to production, but beware that product is produced using equipment that also processes tree nuts, soy, peanuts, milk, & wheat.$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Salty Dark Chocolate
70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 2.1 oz. chocolate bar. Paleo, Vegan, & Dairy-Free. Ingredients: Organic cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter. Allergy Statement: Contains coconut. May contain traces of almond, cashew, & hazelnut. Allergen cleans made prior to production, but beware that product is produced using equipment that also processes tree nuts, soy, peanuts, milk, & wheat.$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Crunch Bar
Made with organic house-ground cacao and rich hazelnut butter. 70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 2.1 oz bars. Paleo, Vegan, & Dairy-Free. Ingredients: Organic cacao, hazelnut, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter. Contains less than 2% of almond & cashew. Allergy Statement: Contains almond, cashew, hazelnut, & coconut. Allergen cleans made prior to production, but beware that product is produced using equipment that also processes tree nuts, soy, peanuts, milk, & wheat.$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Dark Chocolate Gems$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hu Sour Goldenberry Hunks$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hu Cookies Choc Chip$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- Hu Cookies SnickerDoodle$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- Hu Cracker Everything
Seasoned with sesame seed, poppy seed, onion and garlic. Basically, everything but the bagel.$7.25OUT OF STOCK