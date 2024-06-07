Hu Almonds + Sea Salt Hunks

Made with almonds, sea salt, and organic house-ground cacao. 70% dark chocolate. Organic house-ground cacao. 4 oz bag. Paleo, Vegan, & Dairy-Free. Ingredients: Almonds, organic cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter, sea salt. Contains less than 2% of cashew. Allergy Statement: Contains almonds, coconut and cashew. May contain traces of hazelnut. Production equipment is thoroughly cleaned prior to making this product, but be aware that this product is made on equipment that is also used to produce items containing tree nuts, soy, peanuts, milk and wheat.