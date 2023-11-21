Terrace Cafè
Food
Soup and Salad
- Bowl SOD$8.00
Soup of the Day
- Bowl Tomato Soup$8.00
Creamy Tomato Soup
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Diced Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Cup SOD$4.00
Soup of the Day
- Cup Tomato Soup$4.00
Creamy Tomato Soup
- Roasted Turnip Delicata Squash Salad$14.00
Squash, roasted turnip, medely of baby kale, apercots, pepitas and shaved parmigiano with honey vinaigrette
- Terrace Cobb Salad$14.00
Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Cucumbers, Bacon, Egg
- Three Sisters Salad$14.00
Sweet Corn, roasted winter squash,cannellini beans, sliced red onions, 80 acres basil, on a bed of scarlet kale and garden rocket and white balsimic
- Turkey Succotash$14.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, sweet corn, lima beans, applewood smoked crumbled bacon, craisins, goat cheese on local field greens with raspberry vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Chicago's Italian Beef Sandwich$14.00
Sliced Roast Beef, Au Jus, Green Peppers, Giardiniera on grilled Ciabatta Bun
- Club Sandwich$15.00
Multi-Grain Bread, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Guacamole , Bacon
- Terrace Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Scallions, Celery, Lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, toasted croissant
- Three Grain Vegan Burger$14.00
Black bean, roasted corn, quinoa, brown rice, roasted red peppers with avocado relish on toasted gluten free bun
- Winter Veggie Melt$14.00
Grilled Onions, roasted winter squash, avocado, sauteed mushhrooms with smoked gouda on ciabatta