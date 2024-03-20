Terrene Station Square
- Build Your Own Bowl$10.00
All Day Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$8.00
Enjoy fresh avocado over locally baked, Breadworks, sourdough toastd, topped with a fresh slice of tomato, and two eggs your way. Protein of your choice.
- Southwest Breakfast$8.00
The prefect South of the border getaway with black beans, pico, bell peppers and onions, and your eggs made your way. And choice of chorizo or tofu "chorizo" .
- The Classic Breakfast$9.00
The classic breakfast plate served with both bacon and sausage, cheddar cheese, home fries, and eggs your way.
- Low-Fat Vanilla Yogurt and Tropical Granola Parfait$6.00Out of stock
Granola with almonds, dried pineapple, mango, and banana chips all topped over low-fat vanilla yogurt.
- Cali Breakfast Sandwich$8.00Out of stock
Eggs with melted cheese, caramelized onion, tomato, and avocado
- Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Eggs with melted cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, and avocado
- Breakfast Burger$9.00
Fried egg with beef burger, caramelized onions and melted cheese
- Bacon Breakfast Burger$9.00
Eggs with beef burger, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, melted cheese, and hash brown
- Egg And Bacon Sandwich$8.00
2 eggs, bacon
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
2 eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
2 eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese
- Chorizo, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
2 eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese
- Hash Brown, 1 pc$3.00
- Tater Tots, 16 oz$5.00
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$7.00
2 eggs, cheese
Build Your Own Breakfast
Signature Bowls
- Southwestern Rice Bowl$9.99
Jasmine rice, topped with pico de gallo, queso chihuahua, black beans, fire-roasted corn, chipotle crema, and tortilla strips. Choice of protein.
- Macaroni and Vermont Cheddar Cheese$9.99
Pasta tossed in house-made sharp Vermont cheddar cheese sauce, topped with toasted herb panko breadcrumbs. Choice of toppings.
- Indian-Style Butter Rice Bowl$10.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in a fragrant curry sauce, on white rice, finished with a dollop of cucumber yogurt sauce on the side.
- Chicken Stir-Fry with Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice, with pineapple, red onions, broccoli, bell peppers. Tossed in sweet chili sauce and topped with scallions. Choice of protein.
- Orange Fried Chicken with Fried Rice$13.00
Fried Rice Base with Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Broccoli, and Fried Chicken Bits tossed in orange sauce. Topped with Sesame Seeds
Signature Flatbreads
- Margherita Flatbread$10.00
Ripe tomatoes, over fresh mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, herb oil, and finished with basil pesto (nut free, dairy free).
- Pepperoni Flatbread$10.00
Mild pepperoni slices, over shredded mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce.
- Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Flatbread$11.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in a house-made buffalo or BBQ sauce, over shredded mozzarella cheese, and finished with Ranch and Scallions.
- Pittsburgh Flatbread$12.00
House made marinara, ripe tomatoes, grilled chicken, topped with fries, scallions, and a house made ranch.
- Meat Lovers Flatbread$12.00
House made marinara, sausage, bacon, and Pepperoni, topped with fresh mozzarella and Scallions.
- Three Cheese Flatbread$10.00
Flatbread with Marinara, shredded Mozzarella, Queso, and Cheddar Cheeses
Signature Handhelds
- Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, also choice of sauce. With lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
- South of the Burger$10.99
1/4 Lb. Grilled Angus Burger topped with Queso Chihuahua, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, and Tortilla Chips. Topped with Chipotle Crema!
- Steak Sandwich$15.99
Steak topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Caramelised Onions, and Tomato!
Signature Salads
- Famous Chicken Salad$13.00
Romaine, Choice of Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Pickles, Cucumbers, Olives, Ranch Dressing
- New Mexican Cobb$11.00
Choice of Protein, Green Leaf, Corn & Black Bean, Picode gallo, Queso Chihuahua, Hard-Boiled Egg, Bacon Crumble, Avocado, and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
- Signature Caesar Salad$9.00
Arugula and romaine mix, with tomato, parmesean, hardboiled egg, croutons, choice of protein, and ceased dressing
- Pittsburgh Steak Salad$15.99
Romaine base with Steak, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, and Hard Boiled Egg. Topped with fries and side of ranch
Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Burger
Build Your Own Flatbread
Soups / Chili
- Broccoli Cheddar$4.00+Out of stock
Cheddar Cheese and Broccoli make this soup delicous!
- Chicken & Rice$4.00+
House made chicken soup, with zucchini, yellow squash, onions, garlic, grilled chicken and rice
- Stuffed pepper$4.00+Out of stock
- Chili - Cheese & Scallions$5.00+
House made chili with Angus Beef and 19 other ingredients ~ White Cheddar Cheese and Scallions can be removed upon request!
Sides & Specials
- Fries$3.00
Natural cut fries seasoned perfectly!
- Potato Chips House Made$3.00
Our house-made specialty chips tossed in our signature seasoning!
- Toast$2.00
- Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Cheese Fries$4.00
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$10.99
Choice of Sauce, Queso Cheese, Bacon, Scallions, Fried Chicken, and Ranch on tops bed of Fries
Sauces
- 2 oz. Ranch$0.50
- 2 oz. Caeser$0.50
- 2 oz. Red Wine Vinaigrette$0.50
- 2 oz. Golden Italian$0.50
- 2 oz. Chipotle Crema$0.50
- 2 oz. Teriyaki$0.50
- 2 oz. Sweet Chili$0.50
- 2 oz. Butter Sauce$0.50
- 2 oz. Adobo$0.50
- 2 oz. Buffalo$0.50
- 2 oz. Marinara$0.50
- 2 oz. Maple syrup$1.00
- 2 oz. Tzatziki$0.50
- 2 oz. Ginger Vinaigtrette$0.50