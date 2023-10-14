Territorial Brewing Company
FOOD
Specials and Entrées
Deep Fried Pickle Burger
A quarter-pound smash burger on a pretzel bun with fried pickle chips, garlic pepper mayo, bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Fries on the side. Make it a double for $2.00.
Spicy Chx Sammich
Döner Kebab
A twist on traditional German street food! Seasoned chicken meat in a pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and onions. Great with tzatziki (pictured) or horseradish cream.
Wings
Wings are back! 8 jumbo wings, either naked or lightly breaded. Wing flavors: Sweet and Tangy BBQ, Buffalo, Smokey Cayenne, Bob and Freeman (Cajun dry rub), or Honey Fury.
Mac & Cheese
Our house-made spätzle covered in a sauce made of white cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. Add a protein for an upcharge.
Best of the Wurst
Chef's choice of 3 sausages with sauerkraut, grilled onions, fries and 2 sauces of your choice.
Schnitzel
Tender pork loin, beer-brined, breaded and fried. Served on a bed of sauerkraut. Substitute spätzle for $2.00. Add mushroom sauce for $1.50.
Sausage on a Roll
Your choice of sausage served on a brioche roll with sauerkraut. Side not included
Burgers and Sandwiches
Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned sautéed shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Fish Sandwich
Three pieces of breaded cod on a bun with mixed greens, red onions, pickles, and horseradish.
Pulled Pork (or Bacon) Grilled Cheese
German-style beer-braised, hickory smoked pork in the middle of a grilled cheese sandwich (Substitute bacon at no cost). Served with a side of fries
TBC Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of a grilled or crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun. Add any fixings you’d like. Kick it up a notch and try it Cajun or Buffalo style.
The Everything Burger
A smash burger on a toasted pretzel bun with Swiss and Gruyère cheese, bacon, grilled onions, roasted garlic, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of onion rings.
Territorial Burger
A quarter pound smash patty served on a brioche bun with fries and dressed up any way you’d like. Make it a double for $2.00 more.
Olive Burger
Quarter-pound smash patty topped with green olives and house-made olive mayo. A Michigan classic. Served with fries. Make it a double for $2.00 more.
Appetizers and Sides
Soft Pretzel
Giant Pretzel
Great for sharing! Two mustards or sauces of your choice included.
Wurst Sampler Ever
Chefs choice of five sausages served with cheese, crackers and two sauces of your choice.
Roasted Garlic Dip
Creamy roasted garlic dip served with pita chips.
Fried Cauliflower
Breaded, fried deliciousness. Served with any dipping sauce of your choice.
Mozzarella Triangles
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
Breaded and deep-fried pepper jack cheese perfection. Includes any sauce of your choice for dipping.
Spätzle
Loaded Tots
Tots topped with cheese, caramelized onions and bacon
Loaded German Fries
Fries topped with cheese, caramelized onions and bacon
Fries
Tots
Onion Rings Basket
It's a basket of crispy onion rings!
Chili Cheese Fries
Green Beans
Plain Sausage
Cashews
Peanuts
Soups & Salads
Daily Soups
Chili
Made with ground beef and diced German sausages.
Garden Salad
With cucumber, tomato, baby carrots, red onion, cheese and mustard vinaigrette dressing..
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, dried cherries, cheese, baby carrots, red onion and cherry vinaigrette dressing.
Cucumber Salad
A fresh mix of cucumber, red onion, vinegar, and a little sugar. Great for a warm, sunny day! Also available as a side for any of our entrées, sandwiches or burgers.
Desserts
Kids Menu
BEER TO GO
Cans
Big Yellow Truck
Michigan Pilsner (5.3% ABV) A crisp, refreshingly bitter pale lager born in Springfield, Michigan but raised wherever you feel at home.
BC Light
American Light Lager (4.1% ABV) 2018 World Beer Cup Gold Award winner in the Light Lager category!Macro brewers have been making "crafty" beers for years so we borrowed from their playbook and did our take on their top-selling style. It's light on calories, body and alcohol. We won't call it a Pilsner though. We have our pride.
Dezemberfest
Märzen (7.0% ABV) Märzen, sometimes called Oktoberfestbier, contains more malt and is darker and stronger than our pilsner. Dezemberfest is stronger than a traditional Märzen and a great lager in autumn and winter.
Mango Reinhardt
Mango Pale Ale (5.8% ABV) We brewed this beer with Pale malt, wheat, and flaked oats, and then dry hopped it with citra, strata, and lemon drop hops to highlight the main feature: super juicy mango purée. This light and refreshing pale ale is perfect for sipping while perusing your numerous volumes of encyclopedias on a hot Summer day, or perhaps while you're pondering the complexities of our current geopolitical situation on the beach.
Stagekölsch
Clean, refreshing German-style ale. Just like Grandma used to make, assuming your Grandma was a brewer in the German city of Köln (Cologne).
Currant Berry, Quite Contrary
Brut Rosé Lager (7.7% ABV) A deep-red Brut Rosé Lager made with a boatload of black and red currants. Dry and light-bodied, this brew has a tart kick and an exceptionally smooth finish. It's reminiscent of a sparkling wine, only way better because it's beer.
Dawn Patrol
American IPA (6.6% ABV) This beer is inspired by those dedicated few who rise before the sun and take full advantage of what each day has to offer. Brewed with Mosaic hops and flaked oats, Dawn Patrol is a hop forward Crisp IPA. At 6.6% ABV this hoppy and invigorating treat has a light body and smooth mouthfeel.
Reroute
West Coast IPA (6.5% ABV) This rich copper colored IPA is brewed with a hefty dose of toasted rice to bump up the ABV and lighten the body, intensifying that classic IPA hop flavor. Plus, we used a massive Galaxy dry hop, and backed it up with Michigan Copper, Chinook, and Sabro hops in the kettle.
Build Your Own 6-Pack
Mix and match your own six-pack.
Six Pack DEPOSIT
Growlers - 64 OZ
Howlers - 32 OZ
