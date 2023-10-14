Mango Reinhardt

$5.50 +

Mango Pale Ale (5.8% ABV) We brewed this beer with Pale malt, wheat, and flaked oats, and then dry hopped it with citra, strata, and lemon drop hops to highlight the main feature: super juicy mango purée. This light and refreshing pale ale is perfect for sipping while perusing your numerous volumes of encyclopedias on a hot Summer day, or perhaps while you're pondering the complexities of our current geopolitical situation on the beach.