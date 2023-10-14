Popular Items

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$11.95

Quarter-pound smash patty topped with green olives and house-made olive mayo. A Michigan classic. Served with fries. Make it a double for $2.00 more.

FOOD

Specials and Entrées

Deep Fried Pickle Burger

Deep Fried Pickle Burger

$13.95

A quarter-pound smash burger on a pretzel bun with fried pickle chips, garlic pepper mayo, bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Fries on the side. Make it a double for $2.00.

Spicy Chx Sammich

$13.95
Döner Kebab

Döner Kebab

$10.95

A twist on traditional German street food! Seasoned chicken meat in a pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and onions. Great with tzatziki (pictured) or horseradish cream.

Wings

Wings

$12.95

Wings are back! 8 jumbo wings, either naked or lightly breaded. Wing flavors: Sweet and Tangy BBQ, Buffalo, Smokey Cayenne, Bob and Freeman (Cajun dry rub), or Honey Fury.

Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Our house-made spätzle covered in a sauce made of white cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. Add a protein for an upcharge.

Best of the Wurst

Best of the Wurst

$11.95

Chef's choice of 3 sausages with sauerkraut, grilled onions, fries and 2 sauces of your choice.

Schnitzel

Schnitzel

$9.95

Tender pork loin, beer-brined, breaded and fried. Served on a bed of sauerkraut. Substitute spätzle for $2.00. Add mushroom sauce for $1.50.

Sausage on a Roll

$10.95

Your choice of sausage served on a brioche roll with sauerkraut. Side not included

Burgers and Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95Out of stock

Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned sautéed shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Three pieces of breaded cod on a bun with mixed greens, red onions, pickles, and horseradish.

Pulled Pork (or Bacon) Grilled Cheese

$11.95

German-style beer-braised, hickory smoked pork in the middle of a grilled cheese sandwich (Substitute bacon at no cost). Served with a side of fries

TBC Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Your choice of a grilled or crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun. Add any fixings you’d like. Kick it up a notch and try it Cajun or Buffalo style.

The Everything Burger

The Everything Burger

$13.95

A smash burger on a toasted pretzel bun with Swiss and Gruyère cheese, bacon, grilled onions, roasted garlic, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of onion rings.

Territorial Burger

$11.95

A quarter pound smash patty served on a brioche bun with fries and dressed up any way you’d like. Make it a double for $2.00 more.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$11.95

Quarter-pound smash patty topped with green olives and house-made olive mayo. A Michigan classic. Served with fries. Make it a double for $2.00 more.

Utensils and Napkins?

Utensils and Napkins

Utensils and Napkins

Appetizers and Sides

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$3.95

Giant Pretzel

$9.95Out of stock

Great for sharing! Two mustards or sauces of your choice included.

Wurst Sampler Ever

$15.95

Chefs choice of five sausages served with cheese, crackers and two sauces of your choice.

Roasted Garlic Dip

Roasted Garlic Dip

$9.95

Creamy roasted garlic dip served with pita chips.

Fried Cauliflower

$8.95

Breaded, fried deliciousness. Served with any dipping sauce of your choice.

Mozzarella Triangles

$9.95

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$7.95

Breaded and deep-fried pepper jack cheese perfection. Includes any sauce of your choice for dipping.

Spätzle

$4.95Out of stock

Loaded Tots

$5.95+

Tots topped with cheese, caramelized onions and bacon

Loaded German Fries

$5.95+

Fries topped with cheese, caramelized onions and bacon

Fries

$3.95

Tots

$3.95
Onion Rings Basket

Onion Rings Basket

$6.95

It's a basket of crispy onion rings!

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95+

Green Beans

$3.95

Plain Sausage

$2.00

Cashews

$4.50

Peanuts

$3.50

Soups & Salads

Daily Soups

$3.95+

Chili

$3.95+

Made with ground beef and diced German sausages.

Garden Salad

$4.50+

With cucumber, tomato, baby carrots, red onion, cheese and mustard vinaigrette dressing..

Spinach Salad

$4.95+

Fresh baby spinach, dried cherries, cheese, baby carrots, red onion and cherry vinaigrette dressing.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.55

A fresh mix of cucumber, red onion, vinegar, and a little sugar. Great for a warm, sunny day! Also available as a side for any of our entrées, sandwiches or burgers.

Desserts

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookie

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookie

$8.95

A giant, warm cookie with caramel drizzle. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.50.

Pretzel Bread Pudding

Pretzel Bread Pudding

$8.95

Served warm with salted caramel sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Pretzel

$3.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Burger

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

BEER TO GO

Cans

Big Yellow Truck

Big Yellow Truck

$12.99+

Michigan Pilsner (5.3% ABV) A crisp, refreshingly bitter pale lager born in Springfield, Michigan but raised wherever you feel at home.

BC Light

BC Light

$11.99+

American Light Lager (4.1% ABV) 2018 World Beer Cup Gold Award winner in the Light Lager category!Macro brewers have been making "crafty" beers for years so we borrowed from their playbook and did our take on their top-selling style. It's light on calories, body and alcohol. We won't call it a Pilsner though. We have our pride.

Dezemberfest

Dezemberfest

$12.99+

Märzen (7.0% ABV) Märzen, sometimes called Oktoberfestbier, contains more malt and is darker and stronger than our pilsner. Dezemberfest is stronger than a traditional Märzen and a great lager in autumn and winter.

Mango Reinhardt

$5.50+

Mango Pale Ale (5.8% ABV) We brewed this beer with Pale malt, wheat, and flaked oats, and then dry hopped it with citra, strata, and lemon drop hops to highlight the main feature: super juicy mango purée. This light and refreshing pale ale is perfect for sipping while perusing your numerous volumes of encyclopedias on a hot Summer day, or perhaps while you're pondering the complexities of our current geopolitical situation on the beach.

Stagekölsch

$12.99+

Clean, refreshing German-style ale. Just like Grandma used to make, assuming your Grandma was a brewer in the German city of Köln (Cologne).

Currant Berry, Quite Contrary

$4.50+

Brut Rosé Lager (7.7% ABV) A deep-red Brut Rosé Lager made with a boatload of black and red currants. Dry and light-bodied, this brew has a tart kick and an exceptionally smooth finish. It's reminiscent of a sparkling wine, only way better because it's beer.

Dawn Patrol

$4.50+

American IPA (6.6% ABV) This beer is inspired by those dedicated few who rise before the sun and take full advantage of what each day has to offer. Brewed with Mosaic hops and flaked oats, Dawn Patrol is a hop forward Crisp IPA. At 6.6% ABV this hoppy and invigorating treat has a light body and smooth mouthfeel.

Reroute

$5.50+

West Coast IPA (6.5% ABV) This rich copper colored IPA is brewed with a hefty dose of toasted rice to bump up the ABV and lighten the body, intensifying that classic IPA hop flavor. Plus, we used a massive Galaxy dry hop, and backed it up with Michigan Copper, Chinook, and Sabro hops in the kettle.

Build Your Own 6-Pack

$12.99

Mix and match your own six-pack.

Six Pack DEPOSIT

$0.60

Growlers - 64 OZ

Big Yellow Truck

Big Yellow Truck

$21.00+Out of stock

Michigan Pilsner (5.3% ABV) A crisp, refreshingly bitter pale lager born in Springfield, Michigan but raised wherever you feel at home.

BC Light

BC Light

$21.00+Out of stock

American Light Lager (4.1% ABV) 2018 World Beer Cup Gold Award winner in the Light Lager category! Macro brewers have been making "crafty" beers for years so we borrowed from their playbook and did our take on their top-selling style. It's light on calories, body and alcohol. We won't call it a Pilsner though. We have our pride.

Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary

Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary

$30.00+Out of stock

Brut Rosé Lager (7.0% ABV)Is it sparkling wine? Au contraire, mon ami. This is a very dry, lightly hopped, highly carbonated beer fermented with cranberry and raspberry which produce its distinctive red color and delightful berry aroma.

Battle Creek Lager

Battle Creek Lager

$21.00+Out of stock

Springfielder-Style Lager (6.2% ABV) This medium-bodied lager features bold hop flavor and aroma from Michigan Copper hops, which impart a Hawaiian fruit punch kick and undertones of black pepper and citrus. The brewers call this beer Der Teufel (The Devil) because it's way too easy to drink for its strength.

Penetrator

$26.00+Out of stock

Doppelbock (10.0% ABV) Strong, dark, malty lager. This "liquid bread" sustained German monks during periods of fasting. The ingredients include a mountain of grain, hard work, patience and love on the part of the brewers.

Gose Like Swayze

$21.00+Out of stock

Leipziger Gose (4.1% ABV) Gose (rhymes with Rose-uh) is a sour German Wheat ale. It also includes salt and coriander. This unusual historic beer style is extremely refreshing with a citrusy, grapefruit-like aroma and flavor.

Second Rodeo

$18.00+Out of stock

Double IPA (8.5% ABV) A classic West Coast double IPA with an assertive hop character balanced by a smooth malt flavor and remarkably dry finish. Citra and Amarillo dry hopping provides a dank, pungent aroma, tinged with notes of orange zest and bubblegum. Wheat and Oats lay a smooth foundation with a creamy mouthfeel. And as a cherry on top, we used a brewers' favorite “Chico” yeast strain that ferments all those goodies into an easy drinking, yet hard hitting hoppy surprise.

Pheasant Daydreams

$15.00+Out of stock

Session IPA (4.7% ABV) This Session IPA is significantly lighter than Pheasant Dreams, its American IPA counterpart. But it's still kettle-hopped and dry-hopped with Cascade, Michigan Copper, and Citra hops, giving it light and tangy hints of orange juice and tangerine.

Howlers - 32 OZ

Big Yellow Truck

Big Yellow Truck

$12.50+

Michigan Pilsner (5.3% ABV) A crisp, refreshingly bitter pale lager born in Springfield, Michigan but raised wherever you feel at home.

BC Light

BC Light

$12.50+Out of stock

American Light Lager (4.1% ABV) 2018 World Beer Cup Gold Award winner in the Light Lager category!Macro brewers have been making "crafty" beers for years so we borrowed from their playbook and did our take on their top-selling style. It's light on calories, body and alcohol. We won't call it a Pilsner though. We have our pride.

Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary

Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary

$17.00+

Brut Rosé Lager (7.0% ABV)Is it sparkling wine? Au contraire, mon ami. This is a very dry, lightly hopped, highly carbonated beer fermented with cranberry and raspberry which produce its distinctive red color and delightful berry aroma.

Penetrator

$15.00+

Doppelbock (10.0% ABV) Strong, dark, malty lager. This "liquid bread" sustained German monks during periods of fasting. The ingredients include a mountain of grain, hard work, patience and love on the part of the brewers.

Battle Creek Lager

Battle Creek Lager

$12.50+

Springfielder-Style Lager (6.2% ABV) This medium-bodied lager features bold hop flavor and aroma from Michigan Copper hops, which impart a Hawaiian fruit punch kick and undertones of black pepper and citrus. The brewers call this beer Der Teufel (The Devil) because it's way too easy to drink for its strength.

Gose Like Swayze

Gose Like Swayze

$12.50+

Leipziger Gose (4.1% ABV) Gose (rhymes with Rose-uh) is a sour German Wheat ale. It also includes salt and coriander. This unusual historic beer style is extremely refreshing with a citrusy, grapefruit-like aroma and flavor.

Second Rodeo

$9.00+

Double IPA (8.5% ABV) A classic West Coast double IPA with an assertive hop character balanced by a smooth malt flavor and remarkably dry finish. Citra and Amarillo dry hopping provides a dank, pungent aroma, tinged with notes of orange zest and bubblegum. Wheat and Oats lay a smooth foundation with a creamy mouthfeel. And as a cherry on top, we used a brewers' favorite “Chico” yeast strain that ferments all those goodies into an easy drinking, yet hard hitting hoppy surprise.

Pheasant Daydreams

$7.50+

Session IPA (4.7% ABV) This Session IPA is significantly lighter than Pheasant Dreams, its American IPA counterpart. But it's still kettle-hopped and dry-hopped with Cascade, Michigan Copper, and Citra hops, giving it light and tangy hints of orange juice and tangerine.

MERCHANDISE

Wearables

Work Shirt Embroidery

$8.00

TBC Rocker Tee

$26.00

Tie-dye TBC Rocker Tee

$30.00
Green TBC Shirt

Green TBC Shirt

$15.00

Lightweight Hoodie

$20.00Out of stock

BYT Gold Hoodie

$25.00+

Flannel

$35.00+

Beanie

$10.00+
Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$7.00
TBC Shirt- Dark Gray

TBC Shirt- Dark Gray

$21.00

Coffee Tumblers

$25.00

Aprons

$15.00

Tchotchkes

TBC Putter Disc

$20.00

Empty Howler

$5.00

Sticker

$1.00

TBC Pride Sticker

$3.00

Koozie

$3.00
Tagabrew with Charm

Tagabrew with Charm

$6.00

Tagabrew (no charm, short chain)

$2.00

Reusable TO GO Beer glass

$3.00

Reusable TO GO Pop Cups

$3.00

Hop Passport

$40.00
Dog Leash

Dog Leash

$15.00
Dog Toy

Dog Toy

$12.00
Brewers Guild Glasses

Brewers Guild Glasses

$8.00

Patches

$8.00

Big Yellow Truck Tap Handle

$90.00

SOFT DRINKS

Pop

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Vernor's

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

7 Up

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Other Drinks

Pink Lemonade

Iced Tea

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Water

Soda Water

Hot Water

Reusable drink cup refill

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Vernor's

$2.00

7 Up

$2.00

Iced Tea

$1.75

Mt Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$1.75