Teriyaki Build Your Bowl
Teriyaki, Every Which Way.
Signature Bowls
Our Boy's Signature Bowls. Like a Familiar Friend - and a Tickle Fit.
- The Remarkabowl™️$13.49+
Our most bountiful, savory and addictive bowl yet! An x-large heaping of extraordinarily savory USDA Prime®️ Steak or Chicken, sautéed with garlic, green and yellow onion - United in signature awesome sauce. Your Choice of rice.
- The Broccoli Boy$10.75+
- Spicy Korean BBQ 🔥$10.75+
- Inferno Bowl 🔥$12.75+
- Spicy Mongolian 🔥$10.75+
Appetizers & Sides
- Side of Japanese Meatballs$3.75+
Our Signature Hearty Saucy Japanese Meatballs, Dunnked and Drizzled in Awesome Sauce.
- Wok'd Potstickers$5.75
Chicken Stuffed, Wok-Fried, Served with our Signature Potsticker Sauce.
- Asian Greens Side Salad$3.75
Our Blend of Crunchy Asian Greens is Topped with our Signature Asian Slaw and Sweet Vinegar Dressing.
- Signature Asian Slaw$3.99
Your Taste Buds... They're Dancing. Our Fresh N' Tangy Slaw is Oh-So-Addictive. Tossed with our Sweet Vinegar Dressing.
- Edamame$4.25
Steamed and Lightly Seasoned with Sea Salt.
- Side Veggies$3.75
Steamed and Stout.
- Side Seasoned Tofu$3.99
Seasoned and Grilled, Drizzled in Awesome Sauce.
- Side Noodles$4.49
Wok'd
- Side of White Rice$0.75
- Side of Brown Rice$0.75
- Side of Chicken Breast$3.25
- Side of Chicken Thigh$3.25
- Side of Steak$4.75
- Side of Shrimp$5.25
- Side of Salmon$5.25
- Side of Sauce$0.60
🔥Boyba™️
Beverages
Catering
- Teriyaki Chicken Platter$74.99
- Teriyaki USDA Prime®️ Steak Platter$84.99
- Yakisoba Veggie Platter$67.99
- Yakisoba Chicken Platter$79.99
- Yakisoba USDA Prime®️ Steak$89.99
- USDA Prime®️ Steak & Broccoli Platter$92.99
- Glazin Inferno Chicken Platter 🔥$79.99
- Remarkabowl®️ Platter$79.99
- Spicy Korean BBQ Chicken Platter$79.99
- Spicy Korean BBQ USDA Prime®️ Steak Platter$89.99
- Asian Greens Chicken Platter$74.99
- Asian Greens USDA Prime®️ Steak Platter$84.99
