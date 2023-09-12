We hope to see you soon!
Teske's Germania Restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Brussels Sprouts
$12.00Out of stock
Goulash French Fries
$15.00
Heirloom Tomatoes
$15.00Out of stock
Jalapeno Pretzels
$12.00
Käse Spätzle
$12.00Out of stock
Käse Spätzle with Ham
$15.00Out of stock
Marinated Herring
$15.00Out of stock
Onion Pie
$12.00Out of stock
Pork Belly
$16.00Out of stock
Potato Pancakes
$12.00
Reuben Sliders
$14.00
Sausage Combination Plate
$16.00
Soup of the Day
$8.00
Maultaschen
$14.00
Sauerkraut Balls
$8.00
Small Plates
Entrees
Specials
Beef Filet
$34.00Out of stock
Breaded Pork Chop
$32.00Out of stock
Buffalo Meatloaf
$32.00Out of stock
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$28.00Out of stock
Herb Crusted Pork Shoulder
$30.00Out of stock
Kalbshaxe
$52.00Out of stock
Lamb Shank
$32.00Out of stock
Osso Bucco
$34.00Out of stock
Pot Roast
$30.00Out of stock
Prime Rib
$32.00Out of stock
Schweinpeffer
$28.00Out of stock
Smoked Haxe
$32.00Out of stock
Veal Fricassee
$32.00Out of stock
Venison
$35.00
Rahm Schnitzel
$32.00
Desserts
Sides
Bar
Beer
1/2 Andechs Vollbier Helles
$10.00Out of stock
1/2 Andechs Dopplebock Dunkel
$10.00
1/2 Bitburger Pilsner
$8.00Out of stock
1/2 Früh Kölsch
$10.00Out of stock
1/2 HB Lager
$8.00
1/2 Paulaner Hefeweizen
$8.00
1/2 Paulaner Oktoberfest
$8.00
1/2 Weihenstephan Dunkel Hefe
$8.00
1/2 Clandestine Weizenbock
$10.00
Liter Andechs Vollbier Helles
$18.00Out of stock
Liter Andechs Dopplebock Dunkel
$18.00
Liter Bitburger Pilsner
$15.00Out of stock
Liter Früh Kölsch
$18.00Out of stock
Liter HB Lager
$15.00
Liter Paulaner Hefeweizen
$15.00
Liter Paulaner Oktoberfest
$15.00
Liter Weihenstephan Dunkel Hefe
$15.00
Liter Clandestine Weizenbock
$18.00
Aecht Schlenkera Rauchbier
$9.00
Augustiner Edlestoff
$8.00
Augustiner Maximator
$8.00
Ayinger Altbairisch
$9.00
Ayinger Celebrator
$9.00
Bitburger Pilsner
$8.00Out of stock
Erdinger Dunkel Hefe Weizen
$9.00
Erdinger Kristall Hefe Weizen
$9.00
Erdinger Non-Alcoholic
$8.00
Erdinger Pikantus
$9.00
Köstrizer Schwarzbier
$8.00
Paulaner Hefe Weizen
$9.00
Schneider Weisse Aventinus
$9.00
Schneider Weisse Aventinus Eisbock
$9.00
Schneider Weisse Original
$9.00
Schwaben Bräu
$9.00
Stem Apple Pear Cider
$8.00
Stem Real Dry Apple Cider
$8.00
Stiegl Gold
$9.00
Stiegl Grapefruit
$9.00
Stiegl Lemon
$9.00
Sünner Kölsch
$9.00
Weihenstephaner Vitus
$9.00
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
$2.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Fanta
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$2.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Orange Juice
$2.00
Pellegrino Mineral Water
$5.00
Rootbeer
$3.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$2.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Apfelschorle
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Spezi
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Teske's Germania Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(408) 292-0291
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4PM