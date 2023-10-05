Skip to Main content
Teton Sourdough Co.
Teton Sourdough Co.
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Soup
Broccoli Cheddar
$5.50+
Cheeseburger
$5.50+
Chicken Gnocchi
$5.50+
Clam Chowder (Manhattan)
$5.50+
Clam Chowder (New England)
$5.50+
Loaded Baked Potato
$5.50+
Minestrone
$5.50+
Pasta Faggioli
$5.50+
Taco Soup
$5.50+
Tomato Bisque
$5.50+
Zoppa Toscana
$5.50+
Baked Goods
Butter Croissant
$4.00
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.50
Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.50
Snickerdoodle Cookie
$1.50
Sourdough Pretzel
$4.00
Breads
Large White Sourdough
$8.00
Large Specialty Sourdough
$10.00
Baguette
$5.00
Large Sourdough Rye
$8.00
Foccacia Loaf
$8.00
Small Sourdough Bread Bowl
$5.00
Paninis
Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Monte Cristo
$9.00
Grilled Havarti on Jalapeño Cheddar
$9.00
Grilled Reuben
$9.00
Drinks
Canned Soda
$1.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
Energy Drinks
$2.00
Bottled Soda
$2.00
Bai
$2.00
Teton Sourdough Co. Location and Ordering Hours
(801) 921-0916
52 College Ave, Rexburg, ID 83440
Closed
• Opens Friday at 10AM
All hours
Order online
