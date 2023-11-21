Tex Mex Tequila Inc [EM] 4737 Concord Pike
FOOD
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$8.99
- Guacamole Dip$8.99
- choridip$10.99
- Homemade Guacamole$16.00
Delicious fresh guacamole with onions tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, fresh lime juice and salt.
- Mexican Sampler$18.99
Stuffed jalapeno, fried chicken taquitos, cheese quesadilla, chicken fingers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Tostadas$9.99
- Chorifries$8.99
- Jalapenos Poppers$8.99
Burritos
- Burritos Mexicanos$17.99
Two burritos with refried beans, beef tips and red sauce, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
- Burritos Deluxe$17.99
One chicken and one beef burrito, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Texas Burrito$18.99
A large flour tortilla with steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese dip and salad.
- Burritos Fajita$18.99
Two burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Served with tomatoes and salad, with rice or beans.
- Super Burrito Carnitas$16.99
Marinated pork and melted cheese dip. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Shrimp Burritos Fajita$17.99
Two burritos stuffed with shrimp, onions and bell peppers. Served with salad and rice.
- Burrito cowboy$17.99
Stuffed with grill chicken, chorizo, rice, pico de gallo, queso dip and black beans. Rolled in a wax paper.
- Grill chicken Burrito Wrap$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
- Steak Burrito Wrap$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
- chorizo (mexican sausage) Burrito Wrap$13.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
- Carnitas Burrito Wrap$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
- shrimp Burrito Wrap (camaron) Wrap$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
- Pescado Burrito (Fish) Burrito Wrap$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
- Al Pastor Burrito Wrap$13.99
- Tinga Burrito$15.99
Burrito bowl
- Burrito Bowl Grill chicken$14.99
Grill chicken with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl steak (asada)$16.99
Steak with ,Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl Chorizo (Mexican sausage)$11.99
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl Carnitas$13.99
Carnitas (Pork) ,Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl Al pastor (Pork Marinated with pineapple)$13.99
Al pastor (Pork marinated with pine apple) Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl camaron (Shrimp)$14.99
Camaron (Grill Shrimp) with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl pescado ( Fish Tilapia)$15.99
Pescado (Fish Tilapia) with Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- veggies burrito bowl$12.99
Nachos
- Nachos w/Chicken$13.99
- Nachos w/Beef$11.99
- Fajita Nachos$14.99
Grilled chicken or steak with grilled vegetables.
- Seafood Nachos$16.99
Shrimp, tilapia and scallops with melted cheese dip.
- Nachos Supreme$13.99
Cheese nachos with beef, chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Nachos w/Cheese$8.99
- shrimp Nachos$17.99
- Nachos con chorizo (mexican sausage)$13.99
- Nachos Bean$8.99
- Al Pastor Nachos$14.99
- Steak Nachos$14.99
- Grill Chicken Nachos$14.99
- Nachos De Carnitas$14.99
- Cheese nachos$8.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Al Pastor$15.99
Rice and beans. Lettuce pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Rellena$16.99
flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded chicken or beef tips, Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Quesadilla Rellena w/Black Beans$16.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled chicekn or steak with black beans, lettuce, sour cream and rice.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$18.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, fresh shrimp with rice and beans. Lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Grill Quesadilla$16.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled steak or chicken, beans, with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice.
- Quesadilla de Chorizo$15.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chorizo and refried beans, with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice.
- Quesadilla rellena Queso$10.99
- Quesadilla De Carnitas$17.99
- Seafood Quesadilla$19.99
Enchiladas
Chimichangas
Taquitos Dorados
Tacos
- 3 soft tacos With Rice And Beans$13.99
3 soft tacos with lettuce and cheese. served with rice and beans
- 3 Taco Camarones (Shrimp)$17.25
- 3 Taco Asada (Steak)$16.99
- 3 Taco Carnitas (Pork)$15.99
- 3 Taco Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)$14.99
- 3 Taco Pastor (Marinated Pork)$14.25
- 3 Taco Pescado (Fish)$17.99
- 3 Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken)$15.99
- 3 Tacos Tropical$18.50
3 Tacos with corn or flour tortillas, (one with grilled chicken, one with sauteed shrimp and one with flaky tilapia) topped with a delicious mango pico, pineapple pico and our traditional pico. Served with black beans with queso and salsa picante.
- Taco Platter$21.99
(4) one chorizo, one steak, one chicken and one pork. With onion, cilantro and hot salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- 4 crispy hard shell tacos With Rice And Beans$13.99
4 crispy hard shell tacos with lettuce and cheese. choice ground beef or shredded chicken.served with rice and beans.
- Taco Salad fajita with Homemade Tortilla Bowls$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
- Taco Salad with Homemade Tortilla Bowls$12.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
- 3 Tacos Campechanos$15.99
Chicken
- Pollo En Mole$16.50
Grilled chicken covered with mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Chori Pollo$17.99
Grilled chicekn breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- pollo asado (grill chicken)$15.99
marinated chicken breast grilled with pepper and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajitas
- Steak Fajita$18.00
Grilled steak strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas (For Two)$27.99
Grilled steak strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita$16.99
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas (For Two)$27.99
Grilled chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Hawaiian Fajitas$18.00
Grilled chicken strips and shrimp with mushrooms, pineapple, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with beans, salad, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Hawaian Fajita (For Two)$32.99
- Mixed Fajita$17.99
Grilled steak and chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Mixed Fajitas (For Two)$32.99
Grilled steak and chicken strips with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Seafood Fajita$21.00
Grilled shrimp, scallops and tilapia with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Seafood Fajitas (For Two)$35.99
Grilled shrimp, scallops and tilapia with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajita$19.99
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas (For Two)$30.99
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Texas Fajita$19.50
Grilled setak, chicken strips and shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Texas Fajitas (For Two)$34.99
Grilled steak, chicken strips and shrimp qith bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Veggie Fajita$12.99
Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas (For Two)$19.99
Grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Fajita picante$19.00
Dinner Entrees
- alambre al pastor$18.00
Al Pastor meat, bacon. mushrooms, green peppers,jalapeños, onions. Covered with Oaxaca cheese and our special cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- alambre mexicano$18.00
Steak, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, Jalapenos, onions. Covered with Oaxaca cheese and our special cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- carne asada$18.50
Char-boiled flank steak topped with Jalapeno peppers and onions with one cheese enchilada. Rice beans, salad, sour cream, and tortillas.
- chilaquiles$15.99
Tortilla chips smothered red or green sauce. With your choice of chicken or beef Sour cream and chopped onions on top. Served with rice and beans.
- Choripollo$16.99
Marinated chicken breast cooked on the grill with Mexican sausage {chorizo), pinapple,Jalapeños and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Filete Pescado$18.99
- Molcajete$29.99
- mole poblano$16.50
grill chicken bathed in mole Poblano. Served with rice and beans.
- pollo asado$17.99
Marinated chicken grilled w/ peppers & onions served with rice & beans.
- Tex Mex Ribeye$19.99
T-bone steak with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with shrimp on top. Served with rice, beans an tortillas.
- tex-mex alambre$18.99
Marinated chicken breasts, shrimps, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Our secret melted cheese on top. Served with rice and beans.
- CYO Dinner Combination$12.99
- Parrilada$45.00
Chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, grilled jalapenos, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, green onions and salad. Two orders of corn or flour tortillas.
- Carnitas$16.99
Marinated pork with pico de gallo. Served with rice beans and tortillas.
- carne asada and Grill chicken$19.99
Char-boiled flank steak topped with Jalapeno peppers and onions with one cheese enchilada. Rice beans, salad, sour cream, and tortillas.
Dinner Entrees Seafood
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$17.99
A traditional Mexican dish made with shrimp sauteed in a delicious butter and garlic sauce. With rice beans, small salad and tortillas.
- Camarones A La Diabla$16.50
Delicious but very spicy. Shrimps sauteed in our special spicy sauce. With rice, small salad and tortillas.
- Seafood Chimichangas$18.99
Two flour tortillas soft or fried filled with seafood. Served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, cheese dip and salad.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$18.00
3 Shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.
- Seafood Enchiladas$18.00
3 seafood enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with salad and rice.
- Grilled Tilapia$18.99
Two fish fillets with avocado salad, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and tortillas.
- 12 camarones$13.99
- 6 Extra camarones$8.50
- Camarones en salsa verde$15.50
- Camarones Al Chipotle$17.99
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Sopapilla$3.99
Flour tortilla with butter cinnamon sugar, chocolate syrup sweetened condensed filled milk.
- Churros$4.99
Mexican pastry sticks seasoned with cinnamon and sugar with chocolate syrup and cream.
- Flan$4.99
- pastel tres leches (tree milk cake)$4.99
- Xangos$5.99
- Fried ice cream$4.99
- Churro cup$5.99
- Churroll Ice Cream Sandwich$5.99
Vegetarian and salads
Side Orders
- 2 oz Cheese Dip$1.99
- 2 oz Guacamole$1.99
- 4 Oz Salsa Picante$1.99
- Avocado Slices$3.50
- Bag Of Chips$3.50
- Beans Burrito$2.99
- Beans Enchilada$2.99
- Beef Burrito$4.49
- Beef Enchilada$3.49
- Beef hard Taco$2.99
- Beef Soft Taco$3.49
- Black Beans$3.50
- Chalupa$3.99
With refried beans.
- Cheese Enchilada$2.99
- Chicken Burrito$4.49
- Chicken Enchilada$3.49
- Chicken hard Taco$2.99
- Chicken Soft Taco$3.49
- Chile relleno$4.50
- Chiles Toriados$1.50
- Cilantro$1.99
- French fries$2.50
- Grated Cheese$1.50
- Grill Burrito$5.50
- Jalapenos$0.99
- Lettuce$1.25
- Lime$0.99
- Nopales$6.00
- Onion$0.99
- Order chorizo$4.00
- Pico De Gallo$1.29
- Pineapple Pico$2.99
- Refried Beans$3.55
- Salsa 16oz$7.00
- Salsa Chipotle$6.99
- Salsa Enchilada$1.99
- Salsa Poblana Mole$1.99
- Salsa Verde Tomatillo$1.99
- side Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
- side grill chicken$4.50
- Side Grill Quesadilla$4.50
- Side Quesadilla Chorizo$4.50
- side steak$5.50
- Sour Cream$1.25
- Spanish Rice$3.55
- Table Chips$0.99
- Table Salsa$0.99
- Taco Plancha Al Pastor$3.75
- Taco Plancha Asada$3.75
- Taco Plancha Camaron$4.30
- Taco Plancha Campechano (Steak y Chorizo)$4.50
- Taco Plancha Carnitas$3.75
- Taco Plancha Chorizo$3.75
- Taco Plancha Pescado$4.25
- Taco Plancha Pollo$3.75
- Taco Plancha Suadero$3.75
- Tamale$3.00
- Tomatoes$0.99
- Tortillas$1.99
- Tostada$4.49
With ground beef.
- veggie soft taco$2.75
- Orden De Cebollitas Acambray$2.50
- Bola De Helado$2.00
A La Carta
- (3) Beef Soft Tacos no rice no beans$7.15
- (3) Chicken Soft Tacos no rice no beans$7.15
- (3) Chicken hard Tacos no rice no beans$6.99
- (3) Beef hard Tacos no rice no beans$7.29
- (3) Beef Enchiladas$7.29
- (3) Chicken Enchiladas no rice no beans$7.49
- (3) Cheese Enchiladas$5.25
- 2 Beef Burritos$7.99
- 2 Chicken Burritos$7.99
- (2) Chalupas$5.99
- Dos (2) Tostadas$7.25
Catering Dinner Entrees
- Chicken fajita large$125.00
- Beef Fajita Large$125.00
- Chicken Fajita Small$73.50
- Beef Fajita Small$73.50
- Chimichangas Beef Large$95.00
- Chimichangas Beef Small$66.50
- Chimichangas Chicken Large$95.00
- Chimichangas Chicken Small$66.50
- Beef Quesadillas Large$95.00
- Chicken Quesadillas Large$95.00
- Rice Large$80.00
- Rice Small$50.00
- Beans Large$80.00
- Beans Small$50.00
- Ground Beef Large$80.00
- Ground Beef Small$56.00
- Shredded Chicken Large$80.00
- Shredded Chicken Small$56.00
- Taquitos Mexicanos Large$85.00
- Taquitos Mexicanos Small$59.50
- Nachos Beef Large$68.00
- Nachos Beef Small$47.60
- Nachos Chicken Large$68.00
- Nachos Chicken Small$35.00
- Shrimp Fajitas Large$145.00
- Shrimp Fajita Small$101.50
- Carnitas Large$110.00
- Carnitas Small$77.00
- Shrimp Rice Large$125.00
- Srimp Rice Small$87.50
- Camarones Diabla Large$145.00
- Camarones Diabla Small$101.50
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo Large$145.00
- Camarones Almojo De Ajo Small$101.50
- Salad Large$30.00
- Salad Small$21.00
- Enchiladas Chicken, Beef, Beans Or Cheese. Large$75.00
- Enchiladas Chicken, Beef, Beans Or Cheese. Small$52.50
Catering dips
Catering Desserts
chef specials
LUNCH
- Lunch chimichanga$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chicken or beef and refried beans, with rice, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
- Lunch chicken Fajitas$10.99
Grilled beef or chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.
- Dos Amigos$8.99
served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Quesadilla Fajita$10.99
Two eggs cooked with original Mexican sausage, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Breakfast Bowl$8.99
Pick two Served with rice beans and salad.
- Breakfast Burrito$8.99
- Lunch Carnitas$7.99
One beef, one chicken and one beans, with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Lunch Mixed Fajitas$12.99
Grilled steak and chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- huevos rancheros$9.50
One taco and one enchilada, with choice rice or beans.
- Lunch Burrito Carnitas$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with marinated pork and topped with cheese sauce, with rice, beans and pico de gallo.
- Lunch enchiladas poblanas$8.99
- Lunch Taco salad$8.99
- Lunch fajita taco salad$9.99
- Lunch Pollo Ranchero$11.99
- Huevos con Chorizo$10.00
- Lunch Grill Quesadilla$9.50
Catering
