Texas Forever Bar & Grill 17124 East Fwy Ste B
ZS's NEW MENU
BREAKFAST
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit$2.95
- Bacon & Cheese Biscuit$3.95
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$5.99
- Biscuit & Gravy$3.95
- Sausage Biscuit$2.99
- Plain Biscuit$0.95
- 1 Pancake$0.95
- 1 Waffle$1.95
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.95
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.95
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.95
- Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.95
- Western Omelette$8.95
- Cheese Omelette$6.95
- Meat Omelette$7.95
- Hungry Man Breakfast$8.95
- Pork Chop & Egg$6.95
- Hamburger Steak & Egg$7.95
- Ham Steak & Egg$7.95
- 2 egg breakfast -trucker special
- ADD ONS
APPETIZERS
SNACKS
ENTREES
- Chicken Fried Chicken$12.95
Served with mashed potatoes, cream gravy and choice of one side
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.95
- Hamburger Steak$13.95
Served with Mashed Potatoes and choice of one side, topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and brown gravy and choice of one side
- Bone-In Pork Chops$12.95
Grilled or fried, Served with Mashed Potatoes and choice of one side
- Big Fish$12.95
2 Pieces of fried catfish served with slaw, cocktail, tartar and remoulade
- Shrimp & Fish Combo$17.95
2 Pieces of fried catfish served with slaw, cocktail, tartar and remoulade
- South Texas Grilled Chicken$11.95
Mushrooms, onions, and white cream sauce with choice of 2 sides
SIDES
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- Hamburger
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and fried onion strings
- Double- Hamburger
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and fried onion strings
- Single- Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and fried onion strings
- Double- Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and fried onion strings
- Texas Forever Burger
Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and fried onion strings
- The Alamo Burger
Pepper Jack, American, and cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, jalapeños, bacon, smoked sausage and fried onion strings, topped with BBQ sauce
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
With mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- BBQ Burger
- Breakfast Burger
- Texas BLT$9.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95
Slow cooked pork in our special bbq sauce topped with cole slaw
- Chili Cheese Burger
Tomato, Onion, Chili and cheese with Fritos
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and tornado fries
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.95
- The Big Philly$11.95
With Sauteed peppers, onions, provolone cheese and tornado fries
- Patty Melt
Double stacked with pepper jack, cheddar &monterey jack with sauteed onion and Texas sauce
- Chicken Avocado Bacon Club$10.95
- Fried Fish Sandwich$10.95
- PO Boy
Shrimp or Catfish, grilled or fried with lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings & choice of sauce. Served with Tornado fries
SOFT DRINKS / NO COMBO
COMBO: FRIES & DRINK
BOTTLED BEER
FROZEN DRINKS
DAILY SPECIALS
BAR
Liquor
- Absolut$6.50
- Belvedere$6.50
- Tito's$6.50
- Ciroc$6.50
- Grey Goose$6.50
- Absolut Citron$6.50
- Well Vodka$3.50
- Taaka Vodka$5.00
- Dripping Springs$6.50
- Skyy Vodka$5.00
- Smirnoff$4.00
- Ciroc Berry$6.50
- Kettle One$6.50
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$6.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.50
- Deep Eddy Sweet tea$5.00
- Hpnotiq$5.00
- BDL Hpnotiq$8.00
- DBL Absolut$10.00
- DBL Belvedere$13.00
- DBL Tito's$10.00
- DBL Ciroc$10.00
- DBL Grey Goose$13.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$10.00
- DBL Well Vodka$7.00
- DBL Taaka Vodka$10.00
- DBL Dripping Springs$13.00
- DBL Skyy Vodka$10.00
- DBL Smirnoff$8.00
- DBL Ciroc Berry$13.00
- DBL Kettle One$13.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Crnberry$10.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$10.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Sweet tea$10.00
- Beefeater$4.00
- Well Gin$3.50
- Tanqueray$5.00
- Hendricks$6.50
- DBL Beefeater$8.00
- DBL Well Gin$7.00
- DBL Tanqueray$10.00
- DBL Hendricks$13.00
- Flor de Cana$6.50
- Bacardi$4.00
- Malibu$6.50
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Sailor Jerry$5.00
- Meyers$5.00
- Well Rum$3.50
- Mount Gay$6.50
- DBL Flor de Cana$13.00
- DBL Bacardi$8.00
- DBL Malibu$13.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$10.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry$10.00
- DBL Meyers$10.00
- DBL Well Rum$7.00
- DBL Mount Gay$13.00
- Cuervo$5.00
- Don Julio$10.00
- Patron$10.00
- Herradua$10.00
- Well Tequila$3.50
- DBL Flor de Cana$13.00
- DBL Bacardi$8.00
- DBL Malibu$13.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$10.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry$10.00
- DBL Meyers$10.00
- DBL Well Rum$7.00
- DBL Mount Gay$13.00
- Crown Royal$6.50
- Jameson$6.50
- Bulliet Rye$5.00
- Makers Mark$6.50
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Well Whiskey$3.50
- Wild Turkey$6.50
- Crown Royal Black$6.50
- T.W Samuels$3.50
- Canadian Club$4.00
- Seagrums 7$4.00
- Southern Comfort$5.00
- Knob Creek$6.50
- DBL Crown Royal$10.00
- DBL Jameson$13.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$10.00
- DBL Makers Mark$13.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$8.00
- DBL Jim Beam$8.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$7.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$13.00
- DBL Crown Royal Black$13.00
- DBL T.W Samuels$7.00
- DBL Canadian Club$8.00
- DBL Seagrums 7$8.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$10.00
- DBL Knob Creek$13.00
- Glenlivet 12 yrs$10.00
- Well Scotch$3.50
- Henessy$12.00
- Johnny Walker Black$10.00
- Johnny Walker Red$10.00
- DBL Black Lable$20.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12 yrs$20.00
- DBL Well Scotch$7.00
- DBL Henessy$20.00
- Apple Pucker$3.50
- Frangelico$6.50
- Amaretto Di Saronno$6.50
- Grand Marnier$6.50
- Bailey's$5.00
- Jagermeister$4.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Peach schnops$3.50
- Bananas$3.50
- Blue Curacao$3.50
- Rumple Minze$4.00
- Amaretto$3.50
- Fire ball$4.00
- Goldschlager$6.50
- DBL Apple Pucker$7.00
- DBL Frangelico$13.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$13.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$13.00
- DBL Bailey's$10.00
- DBL Jagermeister$8.00
- DBL Kahlua$10.00
- DBL Peach schnops$7.00
- DBL Bananas$7.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$7.00
- DBL Rumple Minze$8.00
- DBL Amaretto$7.00
- DBL Fire ball$8.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$6.50
- Appletini$6.50
- Bloody Mary$6.50
- Cosmopolitan$6.50
- Daiquiri$5.00
- Hot Toddy$5.00
- Hurricane$5.00
- Lemon Drop$6.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Margarita$5.00
- Martini$6.00
- Mimosa$4.50
- Mudslide$6.50
- Screwdriver$5.50
- Sea Breeze$4.50
- Tequila Sunrise$4.50
- White Russian$4.50
- Whiskey Sunrise$4.50
- Love Potion #9$6.50
- Rokin' Rum Punch$4.50
- Blue Island Tea$6.50
- karaoke shots$3.00
- Parked in the Driveway$7.50
- Envy$6.50
- Good night my love$8.00
- chocolate cake$5.00
- Tequila Oasis$6.50
- Bourbon Lemonade$6.50
- Patron Margarita$10.00
- Mojito$5.50
- Tipsy Mermaid$6.50
Beer
- Bud light$4.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Lone Star$3.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.00
- Stella$4.00
- Rollin rock$4.00
- Bud light seltzers$4.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Dos XX$4.00
- Corona$4.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Domestic Bucket$15.00
- Imported Bucket$20.00
- Imported Bucket upcharge$1.00
- Tecate$4.00
- Dos XX Salt & Lime 24 oz$5.50
- Budlight Draft$2.00
- Michelob Ultra Draft$2.00
- Coors light$3.00
- Shiner bock$3.00
- Corona Seltzer$4.00