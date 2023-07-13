Popular Items

Food Menu

Starters

Texas Twinkies

Smoked Jalapenos stuffed with shredded BBQ mix and diablo cheese, then wrapped in Bacon

Chili Con Queso

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Spinach Poblano Dip

$12.99

Monterey Jack, Parmesan, and Cream Cheese all mixed together with Spinach and Roasted Poblano.

Smoked Chicken Wings

Texas Ranger Nachos

$13.99

Lunch Special

Lunch Bowtie Pasta Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lunch Poteet Strawberry Salad

$6.99

Lunch Cup of Chili

$5.99

Lunch Bowl of Chili

$8.99

Lunch Potato Brisket and Queso

$7.99

Lunch TXM Burger

$9.99

Lunch Monte Cristo

$9.99

Lunch Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Lunch Brisket Tacos

$9.99

Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.99

Lunch Fish Tacos

$9.99

Lunch Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Lunch Chop BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Lunch 6 oz Ribeye

$12.99

Lunch 8 oz Sirloin

$13.99

Lunch 10 oz New York Strip

$14.99

Lunch 10 oz Smoked Ribeye

$15.99

Lunch 6 oz Sirloin

$12.99

Soups & Salads

Venison Chili

Gound Venison, Green Onions, and Cheese. Served with Jalapeno Cornbread

Chicken Avocado Salad

$8.99

Bow Tie Pasta Caesar Salad

$8.99

Poteet Strawberry Salad

$8.99

Cobb Salad

$8.99

House Caesar Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Burgers Tacos & Sandwiches

TXM Burger

$11.99

Coyote Burger

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Diablo Burger

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Chop BBQ Sandwich

$11.99

BBQ Tacos

$11.99

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Entrees

Alamo Chicken

$15.99

Blackened Catfish

$14.99

Blackened Combo

$14.99

Blackened Shrimp

$14.99

Brisket Enchilladas

$13.99

Cajun Smothered Catfish

$18.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Crispy Catfish

$14.99

Crispy Combo

$14.99

Crispy Shrimp

$14.99

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Lone Star Low Carb

$17.99

Monterey Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Monterey Steak Bowl

$15.99

Quesadillas

Shrimp Etouffee

$16.99

Smoked Venison Meatloaf

$17.99

Steak & Smokehouse

10 oz Smoked Ribeye

$23.99

6 oz Ribeye

$15.99

8 oz Sirloin

$18.99

10 oz New York Strip

$19.99

14 oz Ribeye

$28.99

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$15.99

1 Meat & 2 Sides

$17.99

2 Meats & 2 Sides

$22.99

6 oz Sirloin

$12.99Out of stock

Sides & A La Carte

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato w/ Butter

$3.00

BBQ Beans

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Street Corn

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach & mushrooms

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

House Caesar

$4.00

1 Pound Brisket Al A Carte

$18.00

1 Sausage Link A La Carte

$6.00

1 Pound Turkey A La Carte

$15.00

4 oz Salmon A La Carte

$7.00

4 oz Brisket A La Carte

$6.00

6 Blackened Shrimp A La Carte

$6.00

6 Grilled Shrimp A La Carte

$6.00

6 oz Grilled Chicken A La Carte

$6.00

6 oz Ribeye A La Carte

$11.00

8 oz Salmon A La Carte

$14.00

8 oz Brisket A La Carte

$9.00

10 oz Strip A La Carte

$14.99

14 oz Ribeye A La Carte

$24.00

Burger Patty A La Carte

$6.00

Tamales

$3.00+

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid Corn Dog

$5.00

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kid Nachos

$5.00

Dessert

Oreo Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Ice Cream

$6.99

Retail

T-Shirt Short Sleeve

$18.00

T-Shirt Long Sleeve

$20.00

Hoodie

$39.00

Polo

$35.00

Button Down

$39.00

Hat

$20.00

Chefs Special's

Chicken Fried Wagyu Sandwich

$12.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water