Texas Wings and Grill 13201 Pond Springs Road
Burger
- Classic SmashBurger$7.99
A flavorful and seared burger created by smashing the 1/3 pound patty on a hot grill topped with American Cheese.
- California Burger$9.99
Savor the perfection of a 1/3 pound smash burger crowned with melted Provolone cheese and creamy slices of avocado
- Hawaiian Burger$9.99
Indulge in a tropical twist with our 1/3 pound smash burger featuring zesty Pepper Jack cheese and the sweetness of a juicy pineapple slice
- Texan Burger$11.99
Experience savory delight with our 1/3 pound smash burger adorned with gooey American cheese, crispy beef bacon, golden onion ring, and a drizzle of smoky BBQ sauce
- Beyond Burger (Vegan)$9.99
Savor a plant-based delight with the Beyond Burger, a flavorful and juicy patty that redefines the burger experience without sacrificing taste or texture
- Diablo Burger$8.99
- Double Cheese Burger$10.99
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwich
Rice Platter
- Chicken Malai Boti$13.99
Savor 2 creamy skewer of chicken over Basmati rice, paired with garden Salad
- Butter Chicken$13.99Out of stock
Enjoy the velvety goodness of Butter Chicken with Rich Basmati Rice and Garden Salad
- Lamb Gyro$14.99
Experience a delightful fusion of Mediterranean flavors with our Lamb Gyro over Basmati rice and garden salad
- Lamb Chop$19.99
Try our succulent grilled lamb chops served atop a bed of fluffy Basmati rice and garden salad
- Grilled Shrimp$15.99
Try our new addition of grilled Shrimp with caramelized onion and rainbow peppers on Basmati rice and garden salad
- Grilled Tilapia$14.99
Savor the simplicity of grilled tilapia with caramelized onion and rainbow peppers on Basmati rice and garden salad